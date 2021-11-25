Kanawa_Studio/E+ via Getty Images

The Company

Hallmark Financial (NASDAQ:HALL) is a specialty insurance company that targets excess and surplus lines "where there is an opportunity to achieve higher returns on capital."

The company is diversified by line of business (see page 5 of the company's most recent presentation) and by geography, with its highest state exposure being Texas at 21% (down from 50% in 2014).

In recent years, those potentially "higher returns on capital" have not been borne out. The company's underwriting has been poor, leading to catastrophic (no pun intended) losses that have pushed book value down from a high of $16.36 in 2019 to just $9.35 at the beginning of this year.

A reinsurance transaction the company entered into last year provides an example of how bad things were: the company paid a reinsurer $97 million to take some risk off its books, and promptly took a $21 million write-down attributable to that contract, as it was likely paying more to the re-insurer in premiums than it itself had received from customers.

It's no wonder that the stock price has been decimated as a result. The stock is down over 75% from its 2019 high of $20.

But there is now hope that things will improve. In February of this year, a new CEO was appointed by the name of Mark Schwarz.

Management

Schwarz is not exactly new. He was CEO of this very company from 2003 to 2006. Incidentally, those were some of the company's best years, as illustrated by this chart of the company's ROE over the last several years:

From 2004 to 2006, the company's book value grew from $5.37 to $7.26, a nice contrast to the many years of losses the company has seen since.

There are already signs that things have started to turn around since Schwarz has re-taken the helm. The company recently posted quarterly earnings of $3.4 million (vs. big losses last year) on a revenue (specifically, net premiums written) decline of 24%.

It's not easy for companies to cede revenue like this, particularly in a stock market environment that has a propensity to favor growth companies. But exiting unprofitable lines is exactly what a money-losing insurance company needs to do to reduce risk and get its share price to trade more commensurate with its book value. The fact that Schwarz owns 28% of the company aligns his interests with those of shareholders.

Valuation

As a result of the company's recent profits, Hallmark now has a tangible book value of $9.73 vs. a share price of just $4.21. This discount to book is just too large considering the changes the company has undergone, the recent results, and the fact that new/old management is back, rendering the company's recent losses obsolete.

Furthermore, the insurance market is hardening. Hallmark has already managed to increase prices 11.8% year to date, providing some tailwinds as the company seeks to generate sustained profits.

Should the company be able to return to a sustainable high single-digit ROE, the company's market value should approach its book value, resulting in a return on the order of 130% from the current price.

Conclusion

Hallmark Financial is cheap any way you look at it. It became cheap for good reason. But it remains cheap for no good reason. This looks to me like an asymmetric bet where the upside return trumps the downside risk.