We're nearing the end of the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent companies to report its results was K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF). While production was up ~8% year-over-year, this was well below initial estimates, prompting a cut in FY2021 guidance. While this might appear disappointing, it's worth noting that FY2022 should be a massive year for the company, so investors should look forward to the bright future vs. worry about the disappointing quarterly results. Based on K92 being a top-3 organic growth story sector-wide, I would view any pullbacks below US$5.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.

K92 Mining released its Q3 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~24,100 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $752/oz. This translated to an 8% increase in production year-over-year and a 10% decrease in costs, with this achieved despite inflationary pressures sector-wide that have hurt margins for most producers. Unfortunately, while these results look very solid, they were well below initial estimates, with K92 cutting its FY2021 guidance from ~125,000 GEOs at the mid-point to ~99,000 GEOs at the updated mid-point. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown in the chart above, production was up over 8% year-over-year, with the solid results driven by a record throughput of ~87,600 tonnes processed, offset by lower grades in the period. The record throughput was a result of the commissioning of the Stage 2 Expansion to 400,000 tonnes per annum which was completed in September. Notably, the plant has set multiple daily records above the 1,100 tonne per day design capacity, while delivering a much finer grind than required. The most recent daily record included hitting 1,538 tonnes on October 24th.

Given the impressive results that are well above expectations to date, K92 Mining has decided to go ahead with a Stage 2A Expansion. This will require modest capex ($2.5 million), with a goal to increase plant through to 500,000 tonnes per annum with commissioning planned for Q3 2022. This should help the company to self-fund its much more aggressive Phase 3 expansion, which calls for an increase in production to 300,000 plus GEOs per annum. This should set K92 Mining up for a very strong H2 performance, with production benefiting further from adding a new mining front at Judd later this quarter.

Unfortunately, while the company delivered on its Stage 2 Expansion, COVID-19 headwinds have weighed on operations this year, impacting grades in Q3, with delayed access to higher-grade stoping areas. This explains why despite the significant increase in throughput (35%), production was only up by high-single-digits. However, despite the disappointing GEO production in the period relative to prior estimates, K92 Mining managed to report some of the lowest costs industry-wide in Q3, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $752/oz, down from $839/oz in Q3 2020. If not for the much weaker average realized gold price ($1,707/oz vs. $1,815/oz), K92 Mining would have seen significant margin expansion year-over-year. Instead, margins were down slightly to $952/oz, entirely related to the gold price weakness.

Previously, I was expecting a much stronger finish to FY2021 due to the outperformance of the plant and continued positive grade reconciliation. However, COVID-19 worsened in Papua New Guinea in Q4, with two days coming in above 750 cases. Daily new cases seem to have peaked and are beginning to trend down since. Still, these record daily cases certainly don't help productivity, with the company having to keep measures in place to keep its workers safe.

The hope is that once COVID-19 cases ease in Papua New Guinea the company can get back to more regular operations, without extra cost impacts due to COVID-19, as well as the ability to relax quarantine requirements. Having said that, while Q4 will likely come in below my prior estimates (~37,000 GEOs), this should still be a record quarter ahead for the company. This is because the previous record was ~29,800 GEOs, and the high-end of guidance calls for a ~34,000 GEO quarter in Q4.

It's easy to focus on the missed guidance and short-term pain, but taking a rear-view mirror approach here could set investors up to miss some long-term gains. This is because K92 has plans to increase its annual production to more than ~310,000 GEOs, tripling its production from FY2021 levels. These plans are based on solely current resources, do not include upside from Judd, and do not include any of the new targets yet to be tested by the company. Therefore, the ~315,000 GEO per annum target in the PEA could end up being on the conservative side, and finding growth like this in a sector that's known for low growth is rare.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Meanwhile, from a resource standpoint, it's typically a win for investors if a gold producer is able to simply hold the line on resources each year, meaning that it replaces what it depletes through mining. Given K92 Mining's continued exploration success and exceptional grades, the company is one of the most exciting stories from an exploration standpoint as well. Finally, if the company is able to execute successfully on its Stage 3 Expansion, which I have high confidence in, K92 Mining should see costs dip below $500/oz. This would make it one of the lowest-cost producers sector-wide by a wide margin. In summary, K92 Mining checks nearly every box, making it a name to keep a very close eye on for investors.

So, is the stock a Buy?

Based on what I believe to be a conservative estimate, K92 Mining's After-Tax NPV (5%) for its Stage 3 Expansion came in at ~$1.6 billion at a $1,600/oz gold price. I think it's more than reasonable to add an additional $200 million in exploration upside given the potential of this land package and looks to have already uncovered a significant boost to its resources at Judd. After subtracting out corporate G&A, this translates to a fair value for K92 Mining of ~$1.80 billion, or US$7.65 per share based on ~235 million shares fully diluted. From a current share price of US$6.20, this points to more than 20% upside from current levels. However, the goal is to buy at a deep discount to fair value, and I generally prefer to buy at a minimum 30% discount for single-asset producers.

If we apply a 30% discount to K92 Mining's fair value of US$7.65, we come up with an ideal low-risk buy zone of US$5.35 from a fundamental standpoint. The key is that this lines up with the technical picture, with both also offering a margin of safety. As the technical picture shows, the next strong support level comes in at US$4.45, with resistance overhead at US$6.65. Currently, we are in the upper portion of this trading range, suggesting that the reward/risk does not favor entering new positions here. However, if the stock were to dip to US$5.00 where we would see a 3 to 1 reward/risk ratio, this would set up a low-risk buy point for new investors to enter the story and be confident in having a margin of safety both technically and fundamentally.

K92 Mining has had a rough year thus far, and given the increase in COVID-19 cases recently in Papua Guinea, the company will finish strong, but not as strong as I had hoped. The good news is that it looks like we've seen the peak in COVID-19 cases, and K92 Mining now has 55% of its workforce with one vaccination. This should improve productivity, and investors can also look forward to a new mining center, a steady stream of exploration results, and a significant boost to annual throughput in H2 2022. Based on the fact that K92 Mining is a top-3 organic growth story sector-wide with industry-leading margins, I would view any pullbacks below US$5.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.