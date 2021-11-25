greenleaf123/iStock via Getty Images

About

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) is a research and development (R&D) company operating in the biotech as well as the agritech sectors, with an intellectual property (IP) portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, cultivation techniques, production techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The Company has derived bioactive compounds from its proprietary algal culture, which target human and animal diseases such as human cholesterol, rheumatoid arthritis, poultry coccidiosis, and bovine mastitis. Early in vitro and in vivo studies in the human immune cell have indicated that one of the isolated and characterized biologically active molecules in the Company’s portfolio has potential as an immune modulator. ZIVO, as a discovery-stage licensor, is following a strategy of seeking partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of its products in key global markets.

Pipeline

The Company’s R&D efforts are aimed to develop an intellectual property portfolio that can be out-licensed to food, feed and pharmaceutical companies. The Company’s biotech pipeline includes potential candidates for treatment for coccidiosis (digestive tract inflammation in poultry), treatment for bovine mastitis (agreement with Zoetis (ZTS) set to expire 9/26/2021, with 90 days to enter into a licensing agreement), chondroprotection in canine joint health, human immune modulation. The Company announced on 4/26/2021 that the U.S. Patent Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for the use of the algal biomass product to promote a healthy immune response in dairy cattle. Follow-on patent filings for other animal species and humans are in process. The Company identified a TLR-4 immune modulator candidate in 4Q-2019 and has filed 10 patents since then. Manufacturing proof of concept (PoC) was confirmed in 4Q-2020.

ZIVO’s proprietary algae strain is initially finding application as a human dietary supplement, a source of high quality, non-animal nutrition, animal supplement and livestock feed additive, boosting productivity and overall health. The algae strain is a low carbon footprint, truly sustainable, non-GMO, non-animal, non-soy, non-solvent, gluten-free, antibiotic-free, hormone-free, pesticide/herbicide-free, organic plant-based source of high quality vegan protein, fiber and vitamins, with the additional beneficial property of supporting healthy immune response and joint/tendon protection. The Company believes that the inflammation modulating and immune boosting properties of the algal extract can be isolated and produced as a medicinal food or solution prescribed by physicians. Medicinal foods being expensive may be reimbursed by health insurers. Although this is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated, standards are somewhat less stringent than for pharmaceutical applications, with strong operating margins.

The Company has completed the FDA’s self-affirmed GRAS process for its dried algal biomass product, which clears the way for immediate use as a human food ingredient and dietary supplement ingredient in the U.S. The Company is also in the process of conducting the necessary studies and compiling data to meet EU compliance requirements for similar uses. The powdered form of this algal biomass contains approximately 45% pure protein, which is almost completely odorless and tasteless, favoring rapid adoption and consumer acceptance. Initial toxicology tests of the cultivation/harvest process conducted by various contract laboratories indicated no neurotoxins, bacterial endotoxins or chemical contamination. The Company has isolated characterized natural molecules from extracts of the algal biomass. These form highly refined ingredients for foods, beverages and cosmetics, and as lead compounds for medicinal or pharmaceutical products.

Financials

ZIVO has a market capitalization of approximately $32 million at last close of $3.40 on 11/21/2021 with approximately 9.42 million shares outstanding. The public holds 64.43% of the shares, while PE/VC firms, insiders, institutions, and private corporations hold 19.56%, 9.53%, 5.43%, and 1.05% respectively. The stock has moved approximately between $3 and $6 since it was uplisted to Nasdaq in May 2021, along with a public offering of units priced $5, comprising one share and one warrant to purchase at $5.50 one share of its common stock, effecting a reverse split of 1-for-80 shares of common stock, which were at that time trading at $0.12 on the OTC Market (OTCQB). Gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $13.8 million.

The Company on 11/15/2021 announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 9/30/2021. There was no revenue earned in 2021. Operating expenses were $2.05 million in 3Q-2021, and $4.9 million for the nine months ended 9/30/2021. Debt is approximately $0.26 million. Cash and cash equivalent balances were approximately $10.8 million. The Company estimates that it will need to raise at least additional $10 million in cash over the next 12 months, to fund its planned R&D initiatives and normal operations. The Company may obtain such additional financing through the issuance of its common stock and securities convertible into its common stock, through other equity or debt financings or through collaborations or partnerships with other companies, leading to dilution of the stock. Looking at the low trade volume, the Company may need to put more efforts in out-licensing and/or collaborations rather than on a successful secondary market offering.

Risks

The Company is a “non-accelerated filer” and a “smaller reporting company” and is eligible for reduced public company reporting and/or compliance requirements.

Since inception, the Company has incurred losses and negative net cash flows from its operations. Accumulated deficit was approximately $105 million as of 9/30/2021. Operating losses and negative cash flows are expected to continue for at least the next several years.

Certain of the Company’s patents are subject to liens, including a lien by HEP Investments, LLC, pursuant to the terms of its loan agreement with the Company. (Note: The 10-Q of 11/15/2021 notes the full and final closing of that loan).

There is a short interest of 6.08% with 0.11 days to cover.

Bottomline

ZIVO has an interesting IP portfolio with multi-billion target markets across different verticals; however, patents will start expiring in less than 10 years. The Company has little time to cement IP based collaborations. Zoetis could lead the way by this year's end, but for now, we will be watching this company from the sidelines.