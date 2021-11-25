CreVis2/iStock via Getty Images

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) has taken a long road over the years in developing therapies for different indications. Their hopes over the past decade or so have rested on imetelstat, an inhibitor of telomerase that is supposed to help fight cancer by preventing one of the mechanisms that cells use to ensure their immortality.

Today, I want to provide another look at the company from an investment perspective. Generally, analysts in this stock are incredibly bullish, as they have been for years and years. However, this sentiment has not panned out yet (drug development is notoriously challenging and unpredictable). With the big hematology meeting just around the corner, it's a great time to reconsider this company.

In short, I don't see any catalysts that are coming out of ASH this year that should be driving you to take yet another look at GERN. While their technology remains promising and has the opportunity to shift the treatment of several blood cancers, now is the time to watch and not buy the company.

Today, we'll take a look at the news coming out of the Annual ASH 2021 meeting.

ASH Abstract of Note: IMpactMF study design

The main presentation disclosed so far for ASH is abstract 1503, "A Randomized Open-Label, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate Imetelstat Versus Best Available Therapy (BAT) in Patients with Intermediate-2 (Int-2) or High-Risk Myelofibrosis (MF) Refractory to Janus Kinase Inhibitor (JAKi)."

This abstract details the supporting information and design of IMpactMF, a Phase 3 study of imetelstat 9.4 mg/kg compared with best available therapy in patients with intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis, a cancer of the bone marrow.

IMpactMF is designed to confirm the encouraging findings we saw last year from the Phase 2 IMbark study, which showed overall survival exceeding 28 months using the 9.4 mg/kg dose of imetelstat in patients who had failed on prior JAK inhibitor therapy.

In essence, these high-risk patients are most in need of new treatment options, and imetelstat has a real chance to deliver here. Of course, as the study is just now starting out, it will be a while before we see results. With a randomization of 2:1 for imetelstat versus best available therapy, the interim analysis of overall survival is planned when >70% deaths have been observed. With a planned enrollment of 320 patients (240 imetelstat, 80 best available therapy), it should be well over a year before they see that 70% signal.

But it's encouraging to me that this study is moving forward, and presentations I've seen from the likes of John Mascarenhas and Srdan Verstovsek indicate that they are very interested in the possibility of altering the disease course of myelofibrosis, so there is buy-in at the academic level.

Unfortunately, the start of a Phase 3 trial really isn't much of an investment catalyst, just something that a new investor must be aware of. Nothing from IMpactMF will have a positive impact in the near term, probably not until at least 2023.

ASH Abstracts Worth Mentioning for GERN

Two more abstracts mention imetelstat at ASH:

The first of these is a preclinical study focused on the area of acute myeloid leukemia, specifically in children. It's worth noting that this is a very rare cancer in this population, and it's usually more commonly seen in older adults; however, it's extremely deadly no matter who happens to be diagnosed, so there's a strong unmet need here.

This study took "patient-derived xenografts," which are where scientists will take the tumor cells and attempt to grow them in mice, and treated the mice with imetelstat and a control polymer to see the effect on AML cells. In particular, telomerase activity is thought to be very important for the health and survival of leukemia stem cells, and these stem cells in turn are thought to be the main reason why cancer is able to come back after hitting it with our best weapons.

So the theory goes: if you can kill the stem cell, you'd root out the cancer.

Mice with AML that received imetelstat lived longer than did those without treatment. Mice who were given imetelstat and THEN chemotherapy did even better than that. Post-euthanasia studies showed that imetelstat treatment corresponded with a reduced number of leukemia stem cells in the bone marrow, whereas other therapies (chemotherapy or azacitidine) did not affect the stem cell population.

Interestingly, moving the cancer cells isolated from imetelstat-treated mice to cancer-free mice showed a delay in "engraftment" of the xenograft, further suggesting that the progenitor cell population has been impaired.

This seems very exciting, so why won't this news have more impact for GERN? Put simply, it's because we're still in mice with this study. No amount of promising preclinical data is going to be a substitute for a hard endpoint, even elegant studies using these sophisticated patient-derived xenografts.

It's promising. It's exciting. It is not actionable for investors at this time.

Now, for abstract 2958, we're looking at actual clinical work again, this time using imetelstat in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. This abstract is focused on patients enrolled in the Phase 2 portion of the IMerge trial, which showed encouraging relief from transfusion burden and evidence that the disease course could be modified. The Phase 3 portion of this study is ongoing.

In abstract 2958, the researchers looked more closely at the patients who did and who did not respond to imetelstat therapy. Specifically, blood samples were collected over the first few cycles of treatment to see how much telomerase was being inhibited. A total of 54.3% of patients with matched samples had an optimal inhibition (i.e., ≥50%) of telomerase, and, importantly, this corresponded with achieving transfusion independence (abbreviated TI).

TI at 8 weeks: 63% vs. 25% for patients who had optimal telomerase inhibition vs. those who did not

TI at 24 weeks: 58% vs. 13%

TI at 1 year: 53% vs. 6%

As you can see, especially over the course of a year, inhibiting telomerase fully seems to be having a strong impact on treatment efficacy. There are a few exciting clues here. First, imetelstat is doing what it needs to do in around half of the patients, which is a good proportion if it turns out to be true in a larger study. Second, when it does what it does, imetelstat clearly has an impact on a real, important endpoint.

Unfortunately, it's a tantalizing clue. This study is not a catalyst that will push the company toward approval in MDS any faster. For that, investors are still going to have to wait for the (hopefully positive) Phase 3 results from IMerge.

Caveat: Late-Breaking Abstract Are Not Out Yet

There are yet a few abstracts left to be released by ASH at this time, and these tend to be some of the highest impact: the late-breaking abstracts. However, we haven't gotten any indication that imetelstat will be featured in these late breakers, so I wouldn't place a big bet on GERN on the off chance that they have something huge come out of nowhere.

Financial Analysis

As always, with these companies, we need to take a look at the current state of the financials to see about their cash runway, particularly as it relates to risk of dilution should you decide to invest.

As of their latest quarterly filing on November 9, GERN disclosed the following liquid assets on hand:

Cash and equivalents: $29 million

Marketable securities: $147 million

They have a tiny sliver of revenue, $100 thousand, from licensing, but this is dwarfed by operating expenses:

Research and development: $18.5 million

General and admin: $7.3 million

This totals to a net loss over the quarter of $25.7 million, up from $20.0 in the same quarter 2020.

Therefore, assuming their marketable securities are going to remain liquid and similar in value in the near future, GERN maintains a cushion of approximately 6 more quarters.

Frankly, this isn't too bad, overall, considering how long the company has been working at developing imetelstat. The timing of the runway's end coincides with the catalysts beginning to emerge as early as this time in 2022 (although I have no way of knowing if there will, in fact, be any such catalysts). They could theoretically ride that hype into a new public offering, helping to offset the damage done to investors through dilution.

Downside Risks

The imetelstat project continues to show some interesting signals as GERN heads into an absolutely critical phase. With the Phase 3 IMerge trial completing enrollment, we may finally get the randomized data we need to answer definitively whether imetelstat is making a difference in blood cancer.

But we need to weigh that against the very real risks for the company, which include:

Cash runway is pretty thin, as it depends on big catalysts coming by the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023, and this is very much not guaranteed.

Blood cancer drugs have made a habit recently of showing promising Phase 2 data and then failing in surprising fashion. The eprenetapopt story comes to mind here. If imetelstat fails in any of its studies, expect a huge haircut for GERN's valuation.

Just because IMerge has finished enrolling doesn't mean we're guaranteed a data readout in 2022, and this could make for more volatility in the share price.

Conclusions

Through the ups and downs over the years, GERN has managed to hold onto the valuation of a biotech that is developmental (no drugs approved yet) but promising, at around $500 million market capitalization.

At these levels, the next big move, assuming they don't become some kind of meme stock, will come only when it becomes apparent to the market that a drug approval is inevitable. For the diehard GERN fans, they've been seeing Phase 2 evidence for years that imetelstat is the real deal.

However, nothing is guaranteed, and no matter how good a drug looks, it can fail in Phase 3, sometimes catastrophically. For GERN, the risks are hedged by having several irons in the fire for imetelstat. But make no mistake about the risks from here. If there is a whiff of trial suspension or negative data, they could easily lose hundreds of millions in valuation.

For now, I think GERN is a company worth continuing to watch, but not invest in. I don't think this equity is worth the moonshot at this time, and I think they're going to continue to linger here or trend downward over the next year. There is long-term potential, as always, but I don't think I want to park my money here for now.