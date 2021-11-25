Third Quarter Growth: 4.9%, Year-Over-Year

piranka/E+ via Getty Images

The government apparently wants you to look at quarterly rates of increase when it comes to the growth rate of the economy. The only numbers you can find on the press release from the Bureau of Economic Analysis is the quarterly rate of growth, annualized.

So we see that for the third quarter of 2021, the U.S. economy grew at an annualized quarterly rate of 2.1 percent. The results from the second quarter were revised upwards to 6.7 percent.

Year-over-year Results

I tend to prefer the year-over-year measures of economic growth. The numbers for this are found further down the statistics released by the BEA. Here we find that the year-over-year rate of growth of real gross domestic product comes out to be 4.9 percent.

For the second quarter the number is 12.2 percent. Note that in the second quarter the U.S. economy was just coming out of the Covid-19 recession which ended in March 2020. Hence the big jump.

Prices

As far as prices are concerned, the only figures readily available are the quarterly numbers annualized, but in this case the figures are not too far off the past. In the third quarter, the GDP price deflator rose at a quarterly pace, annualized, of 5.7 percent. The second quarter experienced a 6.1 percent annual rate of increase.

These numbers are not far off from the rate of increase in the consumer price index for the year 2021. Over the past three months, the latest figures on record, the consumer price index was posting figures in excess of 5.0 percent.

So, it seems as if all the statistical releases are pointing to a rate of inflation far above the policy goal of the Federal Reserve System. The question is, will these inflation numbers come down in the near future.

Jerome Powell, the reappointed chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System continues to argue that these higher numbers are just "temporary," a short-term consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the following recession.

Mr. Powell continues to state that he believes that the higher inflationary numbers will begin to drop off around the middle of next year. Of course, a lot of Federal Reserve policy hinges upon whether or not the higher rates of inflation do "back off" or not.

More and more analysts are moving to the reality that the higher inflation rates may not drop off and that inflationary pressures are going to be a "fact" of the near future. We'll see.

The Economy Seems Good

Overall, the U.S. economy seems to be in pretty good shape. One of the latest numbers to catch the eye of analysts is the latest figures on jobless claims in the U.S. The numbers show that the jobless claims in the U.S. are at a 52-year low. Wow!

The thing this doesn't cover, however, is the number of people that have left the job market. Many employers just cannot find the workers they need to fill the positions that they now have open.

This is a problem, one that for the time being seems to be unsolvable in terms of the reason why so many people are remaining out of the job markets, especially with all the openings that are available.

We'll see. This is a part of the disequilibrium situation the economy now finds itself in, something that I write about regularly.

The events of the past two years have created a massive dislocation of resources in the U.S. and the world economy. Some point in time, these dislocations are going to have to work themselves out.

What will happen in such a case is unknown and a part of the radical uncertainty that fills the world right now.

But, the disequilibrium situations are out there and, over time, they will be resolved. What will be the outcome is highly uncertain at this particular time.

However, There Are Problems

Inflation seems to be the immediate threat to the peace of the economic recovery. This threat has immediate implications for Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve System.

The Federal Reserve is in the process of beginning to taper its purchase of securities bought outright. For the past 15 months or so, the Fed has been acquiring $120.0 billion in securities every month.

This month the Fed has indicated that it will begin to taper the amount of securities it purchases every month and the purchase amount will drop to zero in June.

The Fed has suggested that it will raise its policy rate of interest around the time it ceases its tapering.

But, this means that the Fed will still purchase another $420.0 billion of securities by the end of May, while it appears as if the bond market wants to achieve higher yields as inflationary expectations pick up and are built into the yields on government bonds.

A problem here is that world financial markets cannot take too much rise in longer-term interest rates. The debt load around the world has hit new peacetime highs. Currently, total debt in the world totals 350 percent of world GDP.

Some believe that we are in a debt trap, one that will see dramatic consequences if interest rates rise even a modest amount in the world.

Hence, there is concern that if the Fed does unintentionally create a situation of accelerating increases in longer-term interest rates, a "policy error" could result with not-so-good consequences.

Hence, there is real concern about the Fed creating a "debt trap" because of the situation evolving in global debt markets.

And, The U.S. Dollar

The other immediate concern is the value of the U.S. Dollar, something that Mr. Powell and the leaders of the Federal Reserve System don't seem to watch too closely. The value of the U.S. dollar today, November 24, closed at its highest level since July 2020.

The U.S. dollar index (DXY) closed at 96.81 today. The last time the index reached this level was on July 9 of that year. Today, it took only $1.1200 to buy one Euro. In early June, one Euro cost over $1.2200.

The reason for this move is that traders see the Federal Reserve tightening up its monetary policy "relative" to how other major central banks like the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are moving.

This is a big, big deal, as far as I'm concerned. The Federal Reserve is out-of-sync with much of the rest of the world in terms of its monetary policy. This is going to have to be straightened out, in one way or another in the coming year.

The underlying fear is that inflation is going to be a problem, not only in the United States, but worldwide.

Bottom Line

So, the U.S. economy seems to be doing well. But, the euphoria on the surface is disguising many, many problems that exist in the various sectors of the economy itself. The U.S. economy is in disequilibrium.

Dislocations like these do not last because there are constituents of these sectors that will be incented to make moves, maybe even major moves. These moves will drive the economy one way or another. These moves will draw a policy response from the Federal Reserve and the federal government.

This is all a part of the present radical uncertainty that now exists within the U.S. economy.