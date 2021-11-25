Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is a specialist chemical company that is currently enjoying its peak stock market performance as a reflection of its increasing profitability and progressively optimistic future estimates. With shares up over 120% in the last 12 months, I have built this article around the valuation of the company's stock to determine whether the company's soaring share prices are justifiable or not. Amid the highly optimistic estimates put forth by ALB in their Q3 earnings call, the progressive disposing of shares by the executive management paints an entirely different picture.

The stock is currently overvalued and future uncertainties surrounding the stock price make it a risky buy. The stock is currently at an all-time high and is, in my opinion, a strong sell.

Company Overview

Albemarle operates within the specialty chemicals industry where it develops, manufactures & markets its products for electronics, construction, automotive, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, and many other industries. Their major operating segments are lithium, bromine, and refining catalysts:

The lithium segment develops and manufactures basic lithium compounds and value-added lithium specialties and reagents;

Bromine segments include products that are used in fire safety solutions and other specialty chemical applications; and

Catalyst segments deal with clean fuels technologies primarily focused on hydroprocessing catalysts, and heavy oil upgrading composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives.

As of their 2020 annual report, these segments made up 36.6%, 30.8%, and 25.5% of total revenue, respectively. The company is spiraling at an all-time high share price at upwards of $275 right now with a market cap of over $33 billion.

Financial Performance Against Stock Price

ALB has been persistently growing its revenues through the previous year by an average of 3.17% per quarter, however, the cost of revenue has also increased by 5.06%, throwing the gross profits down by 0.41%. The following chart shows profitability ratios of ALB against its industry median where it's apparent that the company's Net Margin, ROE & ROA are all below the industry average. This shows that the company's resources are being underutilized, therefore, the company's investors would be paying a higher price per dollar of revenue earned.

We can dwell deeper into these figures by carrying out relative valuation analysis of the company's share price by calculating the P/E (Price to Earnings), P/S (Price to Sales), and P/B (Price to Book Value) ratios.

Source: Author Calculations

As can be seen in the following chart, ALB has much higher price ratios than the industry median. This reflects our earlier assumption that a higher price is paid by the investors against the company's book value, earnings, and sales for every dollar of revenue earned.

P/S Ratio 9.71 (32/3.3)

(32/3.3) P/E Ratio 145 (275/1.89)

(275/1.89) P/B Ratio 5.64 (275/49)

Source: Author calculations

Intrinsic Share Value Through Current Earnings

If we go even further and conduct a valuation based on the earnings, power, value (EPV) technique to ascertain the sustainability of current earnings and cost of capital for ALB, so that we can determine the stock value by its current merits, rather than basing it on estimates that may or may not come to fruition.

The EPV is calculated by dividing the adjusted earnings by its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). The adjusted earnings have been calculated by taking a 5-year average of operating margins (18.22%) of ALB, multiplying it by 5 years' average revenue ($3,259.13 million), and adding back 25% of 5-year average selling, general & admin expenses ($113.82 million) to derive an adjusted EBIT of $707 million.

Step 2 of the technique is to multiply this adjusted EBIT with 1 - Average tax rate (29.37%) and then add back excess depreciation (after-tax basis at one-half average tax rate) (average DDA $215.70 million * 14.68% = $31.68 million). So, $707 million * 0.7063 + $31.68 million = $531.42 million. We further deduct 5-year average capital maintenance expenditure ($551.10 million) and arrive at the adjusted earnings figure of $19.69 million.

We could do a complete calculation of the WACC as well, but for the sake of simplicity, we take the WACC as 6.66%. Now, $19.69 million divided by 6.66% = $295.64 million. The final step is to add excess net assets" (Cash & cash equivalent = $595.05 million), subtract the debt (Long-Term Debt + Short-Term Debt = 2021.487 + 0.611 = $2022.1 million) and divide the resultant by the number of shares (116.98 million).

When the EPV of a company is lower than its current share price, it's considered to be overvalued, and a negative EPV of $9.67 in comparison to the current share price of $275 is quite a significant indication of overvaluation.

Management Optimism

ALB has proposed many positive endeavors during the Q3 earnings call that may well have influenced the company's rising share price. The company's CEO, Kent Masters, said that they had signed an agreement to acquire "Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials, or Tianyuan, which owns a recently built conversion plant near Qinzhou. We are totaling to ensure the plant operates as advertised and expect to close this transaction in the first quarter of next year. This puts us on track for first sales from this plant in the first half of next year."

In times of uncertainty, especially, in dealings with China, the future impacts of such substances should be dealt with conservatively rather than radically. The company has yet to close the acquisition transaction and has put forth extremely optimistic statements, which include revenue streams from the upcoming plant. This adds aggressively positive expectations from the company's performance, pushing the price upwards, and exposing it to a significant risk of a steep decline in share value if there's underperformance in any aspects of the laid down statements.

The management further added that "In Western Australia, the ongoing labor shortages and pandemic-related travel restrictions have continued to significantly impact virtually all companies in that region and show no signs of easing in the near term. Despite these efforts and with Herculean efforts, our team has managed to hold Kemerton I construction completion to year-end 2021. We now expect Kemerton II construction completion in the second half of 2022. While we are facing challenges at these projects, our strategy to consolidate resources and prioritize the first train continues to mitigate additional risks."

Despite the ambiguous situation in the region, the company has estimated that "Kemerton may be able to ramp to 40% to 50% of capacity in a year following its commissioning and qualification process." Again, their aggressively optimistic statements do not sit in tune with the regional constraints that can be presently seen.

In terms of pure numbers, the company has estimated to triple their EBITDA by 2026 ranging between $2.2 billion and $2.6 billion with the adjusted EBITDA ranging between $810 million and $860 million. According to a market insider, "the company estimates net sales (5-Year CAGR) in a range of 13% - 17%." However, IHS Markit has estimated that the specialty chemical industry is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% to 2026. This seems like quite an aggressive estimate by ALB to assume that they can outpace the market by such a progressive lead.

Intrinsic Share Value Through Future Earnings

Since the EPV doesn't incorporate any future earnings into consideration and only relies on the current position, the below Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation based on future cash flows demonstrates that the stock is overvalued by approximately 62%.

WACC = 6.66%

Est. = Consensus Analyst Estimates

Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Terminal Value Discount Factor 1.07 1.14 1.21 1.29 1.38 1.47 1.57 1.67 1.79 1.91 Source Est. Est. Est. Est. Est. 45% 33.75% 25.31% 18.98% 14.24% Free Cash Flow $(280) $(25) $212 $194 $435 $630 $843 $1,056 $1,256 $1,435 $31,415 Present Value ($262) ($22) $175 $150 $315 $428 $537 $630 $703 $753 $16,486

Present Value of 10 years' Free Cash Flows $3,406.27 Present Value of Terminal Value $16,486.48 Total Present Value of all Future Cash Flows $19,892.75

Current Share Price $275 No. of Outstanding Shares 116.98 million Intrinsic Value $170.05 ($19,892.75/116.98)

Legal Proceedings & Insider Selling

One of the major events during the year that will also unfold in the near future was the arbitration decision made against ALB in favor of Huntsman Corporation (HUN), where the arbitration panel awarded Huntsman in excess of $600m inclusive of punitive damages and statutory interest at 9%. This award, however, is still subject to confirmation and court appeal. (I.C.I.S)

Scott Tozier, ALB's CFO, mentioned this in their third quarter earnings call, "The GAAP net loss of $393 million includes a $505 million after-tax charge related to the recently announced Huntsman arbitration decision. While we continue to assess our legal options, we have also initiated discussions with Huntsman regarding a potential resolution. Excluding this charge, adjusted EPS was $1.05 for the quarter, down 4% from the prior year."

Apart from the legal proceedings, one of the material factors that should also be noted is that the company insiders have been progressively selling off their ALB holdings throughout the year without any buys. An aggregate of 116,557 shares has been disposed of at an aggregate value of about $26 million.

Conclusion

After undertaking multiple valuation routes, it is seemingly apparent that the company stock is overvalued, and the management is trying their best to make sure that the stock does not lose its market value by putting forth subjective estimates. The fundamentals of the company are not strong enough to justify the surging share price of the company and only exceptionally well future performance by the management, not only in the short-term profitability metrics but long-term shareholder value and stability can redeem the company's stock value.