3 Essential Retirement Questions You Must Answer

When making plans, it's often important to flesh out as many details as possible. Yet sometimes our plan can become too complex as we consider every possibility that no action is taken. You can become locked in "analysis paralysis", where you get stuck trying to chase every possibility and situation to have solutions to them all. Others take a different approach that I like to call the "It'll be fine" method. This is an approach where little to no planning is conducted – they simply go forward and hope for the best.

Retirement is a massive milestone. For many, it rivals every other major life event. Few choices have a +20-year impact or require 20-30 years of preparation!

The earlier you start, the easier it is to execute your plan. But if you waited until you were 40 to take retirement seriously, you aren't alone. Whenever you start planning, you want to make sure that you are creating a reasonable and achievable plan.

So to avoid entering into analysis paralysis and to avoid saying "It'll be fine" as you head to disaster, we have three essential retirement questions you must answer.

How Much Will You Need?

Retirement you spend decades saving for and thinking about - at least you should! Then you are aiming to survive off of those savings or passive income streams for two decades or so.

According to the Department of Labor:

Only 40% of Americans have determined how much they need to save for retirement

30% of workers with a 401k or similar plan do not participate in it.

The picture is bleaker when you factor in the median retirement savings balance of various age groups:

- Source: Smart Asset

When the goal is often quoted as having $1 million in retirement balances, the median being $120,000 for 55-64-year-olds paints a picture of a lack of answering this essential question.

How much will you need?

You can approach this question a few ways:

You can approach it from a fixed dollar amount - e.g., $1 million in portfolio balance.

You can approach it from an income perspective - e.g., $60,000 annual income.

I prefer to have an income goal. Why? We live in a recurring world. The sun rises and sets daily. The earth travels around the sun annually. You have to eat frequently, drink water frequently, and pay bills routinely.

Next to nothing in life is one and done - especially when it comes to finances.

Knowing how much you think life will cost in retirement is important. This spreads out to the average cost of living in your desired location, for example. For each of us, the answer will vary.

I do not like fixed dollars saved, as you don't make a one-time payment to a magical bureau of retirement and never have another bill again. Bills will keep coming whether you are 65, 75, or 95. Each and every month.

Be conservative on your income - meaning budget lots of extra costs in and assume you'll need more than you likely will. This way, if you're off, you're not missing income to cover life's costs. Also, make sure you budget some extra for reinvestment. The best way to ensure your retirement outlives you is to plan to keep it growing, even after you retire.

How Will You Handle Healthcare Costs?

Healthcare is one of the largest expenses a retiree will face. Often we ignore healthcare costs when we're planning for retirement because we are healthy now.

We forget or don't like to think about, the impacts of age on our bodies. Aging bodies need more assistance from the healthcare sector. Sadly, the cost of healthcare is rising along with the number of retirees needing those services:

- Source: PBS

The classic saying I have heard my whole life is: we spend our health to get our wealth, and then we spend our wealth to keep our health.

You can make a little effort now to save yourself massive costs later - take care of your body. Exercise, eat right, and avoid toxins. These mantras we hear repeatedly and often ignore on our way to McDonald's, yet these small choices add up over time.

Once you've hit retirement, you will be paying for Medicare. Yet Medicare is only five years from no longer being able to cover 100% of the costs of emergency room visits and hospital stays - as we've covered previously.

You need to decide if you want to save a lump sum as emergency money for unexpected medical bills or pay a higher monthly premium for a high-end medical insurance plan.

Often paying more in premiums means paying much less when the situation hits the fan. Yet not paying high premiums gives you plenty of time to store money aside equivalent to them for years - aiming to have a large enough cash pile to cover costs. Considering that the average per day cost in the U.S. for a hospital stay is approximately $10,000, the cost of an extended stay can rapidly erode any savings.

You need to determine how you will handle medical costs because we all will have them. I often hear from retirees that this is one major aspect they undervalued in retirement planning. Many take Medicare as the answer and think no further. We cannot afford to take a lackadaisical approach. Poor health can ruin a retirement via unnecessary pain, aches, and suffering.

Take time now to live healthier - I'm not saying don't enjoy anything, but balance is key to strike! Think ahead and how you plan to afford premiums or how large a cash pile you want to have.

How Will You Pay For It?

Here's the crux of the matter. Whether through active saving or investing. Retirement has to be paid for somehow.

I use my unique Income Method to invest in the market and pay for my retirement. Over 4900 other investors are actively using it as well. I am a buy-and-hold type investor who is willing to adjust my portfolio as needed, but I am not interested in frequent trading. As such, I own shares of companies willing to pay me for doing so. If I'm an owner, I want to be paid as one!

This means my goals align with my investing. I have income goals for retirement to determine how much I will need. It also means I am willing to get a Cadillac insurance plan - higher premiums but little out-of-pocket expenses. Why? Because my income is going to be recurring, reliable, and generous.

I target yields in the 8-10% range, with a portfolio that I can adjust based on market conditions and global economic outlooks.

You must decide how you want to pay for your retirement. If you've been banking on the "stockpile" approach, you will need to continuously update your goals as inflation rises and erodes the value of that stockpile. If you're investing to grow a healthy and growing income stream, you would reinvest every dividend, every distribution, and every interest payment back into the market to grow your income.

When you retire, the "stockpile" approach requires you to sell off your shares. Maybe they are more valuable so you only need to sell a small portion, maybe the market collapses and you have to sell a lot of them. Either way, every year you will own fewer shares.

With the Income Method, you don't plan on selling shares. Instead, you collect the dividends and reinvest a portion of them into buying more shares. Your investment portfolio continues to grow even as you draw your income for retirement. Every year you have more shares and more income!

This way, when you retire, your portfolio is paying for your retirement, paying for your health care expenses, and paying for any other opportunities you want to capitalize on.

You need to decide how you're going to pay for your retirement, be that investments, annuities, social security, long lost rich uncle, or a combination of them.

Conclusion

Once you've tackled these three burning questions, you will have also answered many ancillary ones. Knowing where you want to live plays into how much your retirement will cost. Knowing your healthcare plans will inform how you shop for health insurance - or if you do at all. Knowing how you plan to pay for retirement will rapidly shape your portfolio and investment choices.

Answering these three essential retirement questions is a must. They are not the only questions you will face, but they are ones you must answer and answer well. Don't be like so many who are not planning out their retirement. "It'll be fine" is not a valid answer to planning for decades of your lifespan without wages, especially when you have an equal amount of time to get your affairs in order.

My goals are simple: My portfolio will pay for my retirement, my healthcare insurance costs and leave ample extra to reinvest or save. My goals for you are just as simple: I want you to have answers to these questions and be working on achieving them. In the end, your happiness and success are wholly dependent upon the accumulated results of the choices you make. Let's plan ahead, and all have exciting enjoyable retirements.