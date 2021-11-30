Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Article Thesis

Following a strong year in 2020, ARK Investment has underperformed the market massively in 2021, despite the strong gains seen in Tesla (TSLA), one of the key holdings in ARK Innovation (NYSEARCA:ARKK). Cathie Wood is doubling down on her beliefs about inflation/deflation, the power of disruptors, and other macro themes. Her recent statement that ARK's funds will quadruple over the next five years should give investors pause, I believe, as this will require considerable multiple expansion from stocks that are already expensive. Recently announced plans about a new investment strategy that will see ARK short value stocks seem like another "play on the bubble". These strategies can work, as seen in 2020, but I believe that it is far from guaranteed that they will work in 2022 and beyond, especially with interest hikes looming. I thus believe that the ARK funds, and primarily the main fund ARK Investment, aren't great investments at current prices, as underperformance versus the market could continue.

Macro Theses Are Not Playing Out

Cathie Wood made some well-covered macro theses in the recent past that are, at least so far, not playing out very well. One of those was that oil prices would take a huge hit from rising electric vehicles adoption, which is why the ARK head stated that oil prices would never rise above $70 again. Just a couple of months later, Brent crude oil was trading at north of $85. Very recently, oil prices have retreated, but that was due to worries about the new Omicron COVID variant, and not caused by the rising EV adoption Cathie Wood saw as a driving factor. In fact, oil demand will likely climb above 100 million barrels a day next year, not seeing a significant EV impact yet. This isn't too surprising, as EVs make up a relatively slim (although growing) percentage of all new cars still, while the global inventory of existing cars is massively larger -- which means that it will take many years for EV adoption to have a large impact on gasoline sales. Sales of other oil-derived products, such as diesel for ships or trucks, kerosene, plastics, and so on are not impacted by rising sales for Tesla and its peers anyway.

Cathie Wood's predictions about inflation turning into deflation (here's a statement from May 2021) have not come true, either. In fact, the last six months since that prediction was made have seen inflation running hot:

Data by YCharts

Inflation has not only remained high, and well above the 2% target range, but has actually accelerated further, to north of 6% at the most recent reading. With the producer price index climbing by more than 8% in October, it would not be too surprising to see CPI readings at a pretty high level in the foreseeable future, as those higher producer costs will mostly get passed on to consumers eventually. Wage increases such as the ones we are seeing in 2021 will not be reversed, which will continue to fuel CPI increases - deflation in this environment seems unlikely to me (which does not mean that CPI will rise by 5%+ forever).

Despite the fact that Cathie Wood's macro theses have repeatedly not played out too well, she wants to hold the course with her funds that have massively underperformed the market this year:

Data by YCharts

Just one of the ETFs, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics (ARKQ) is up this year, and even that has delivered just one-tenth of the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY). Even the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is down this year, despite the Nasdaq's (QQQ) 24% rise in the same time frame. ARK's main fund, ARK Innovation is down by a massive 24% this year, underperforming the broad market by a pretty huge 40% before dividends, while the innovation-heavy QQQ was underperformed by almost 50%.

Doubling Down On ARK's Beliefs

This huge underperformance has, however, not resulted in a change of strategies at ARK. Instead, the company and its founder are doubling down on their beliefs, both via aggressive prognoses for huge outperformance and by testing a new equally aggressive strategy of shorting value stocks.

Her predictions seem, at least to me, somewhat questionable:

Source: Seeking Alpha report on ARK

Taking her numbers and estimates at face value, "disruptive innovation" will grow from $12.5 trillion to $200 trillion in 10 years, for cumulative growth of 1,500%. Forecasting that any sector of the stock market will grow sixteenfold in a decade seems highly aggressive to me, no matter whether it is disruptive to any other market segment. At the same time, her predictions also seem aggressive for global stock markets in general. Today, per her numbers, equity markets are valued at around $120 trillion (including what she calls disruptive innovation). If disruptive innovation will make up half of equity market capitalization a decade from now, at $200 trillion, that implies that equity markets as a whole will be valued at $400 trillion -- or 230% more than current global equity market capitalization. In other words, Cathie Wood believes that global equity markets will climb by 13% a year over the next decade. When we account for dividends, that implies total returns in the 15% range, which would be well outside the norm. Especially when one combines this forecast with ARK's belief that we will see deflation instead of inflation, nominal returns in the 15% range seem quite unlikely to me (this does not rule out that she will be right, but I believe it is unlikely).

Betting On Further Multiple Expansion

Cathie Wood also recently made a prediction that her funds should quadruple over the next five years, which, essentially, equates to a belief that multiples on already expensive stocks will expand further - since many of the core holdings will not see business growth of 300% in just five years. Take, for example, ARKK's biggest holding Tesla:

Data by YCharts

Sales are expected to come in at $51 billion this year and to grow by 39% and 28% in the following two years. Based on the declining relative growth rate (not surprising, as the law of large numbers states that maintaining high relative growth rates becomes increasingly hard over time). If Tesla manages to add another $20 billion a year in the following three years, its sales would climb to around $150 billion in 2026, around 3x as much as today. Considering that Tesla trades at a very high valuation of more than 20x this year's revenue, believing that this valuation will expand further (which would be necessary for TSLA to quadruple over these five years) seems extremely aggressive to me. Many other EV players do trade at lower sales multiples than Tesla, such as NIO (NIO) or BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), despite higher growth rates. Multiple compression thus seems more likely to me - which makes an ARKK quadrupling very unlikely.

Likewise, other top picks in ARK's funds, such as Square (SQ) and Coinbase (COIN), are not expected to experience 300%+ business growth in just five years, either. Current forecasts see Square grow its revenue by 110% between 2021 and 2026, while Coinbase is forecasted to grow its revenue from $7.4 billion this year to $13.0 billion in 2026, which pencils out to 76% growth. It seems, to me, extremely unlikely that sales multiple for these companies will explode upwards from already pretty stretched levels, which would be necessary for them to 4x their price in just five years.

Essentially, ARK's leadership is thus betting investors' money not only on high valuations remaining high but on high valuations climbing further - otherwise, the returns forecasted by Cathie Wood will not be possible. One can, of course, speculate on that, and it may very well happen - in 2020, ARKK and other ARK funds had a pretty strong year driven by multiple expansion in core holdings such as Tesla. I personally am absolutely not interested in this investment proposition and believe that it is highly risky - as showcased by the massive underperformance of ARKK and other ARK funds this year.

Rising Rates As A Risk For ARKK

Interest rates are ultra-low today, but that will most likely not be the case for the next couple of years. The Fed has hinted at multiple rate hikes over the next couple of years:

Source: xtb.com

With rates seen at around 2% in 2024, a little more than 2 years from now, equity market valuations could decline considerably with yields rising. Due to the fact that cash flows are further in the future and therefore discounted more, growth stocks will be hit harder by rising risk-free rates, whereas value stocks, where cash flows are not as far in the future, should outperform (meaning they will see multiple contraction as well but on a smaller scale).

This is, I believe, a risk factor for markets in general, but ARKK and other funds that are loaded with highly-valued growth stocks, many of those not even profitable, are more exposed and thus a riskier bet in a rising rates environment. Value stocks, especially ones that tend to benefit from rate increases, such as banks, seem like a better idea for the coming years. ARK's newest idea of shorting such value stocks (that should outperform in a rising rates environment) while being long highly-valued growth stocks (that are more vulnerable to rising rates) is thus very risky.

Takeaway

ARKK and other ARK funds have performed well in 2020, as ultra-loose monetary policy allowed expensive growth stocks to get even more expensive. In 2021, however, many of ARK's holdings have come under significant pressure, which is why ARKK has significantly underperformed the market (and even cash).

With rates likely rising in the coming years, the environment for ultra-expensive growth stocks will not get easier, which could mean that ARKK will continue to underperform the market going forward. That is not guaranteed, of course, and Cathie Wood might be correct with her belief that inflation will turn to deflation and that this will result in no need for interest increases. I do not want to speculate on that, however, and believe that ARKK is a risky investment with an above-average likelihood of underperforming the market.