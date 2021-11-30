bkindler/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

The North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) has quickly emerged as the go to ETF for investors looking to gain exposure to the uranium sector.

URNM is an index of companies that are involved in the mining, exploration, development, and production of uranium, as well as companies that hold physical uranium or other non-mining assets.

Two months ago, I highlighted the bull case for the physical price of uranium as the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCPK:SRUUF) started to hoover up the spot market supplies of uranium. Since that time the price of uranium has skyrocketed from $35 to $47 and the URNM ETF has seen a massive boost in investor interest.

However, there have been three important announcements that should create a major tailwind for URNM in 2022. Sprott will take over management of URNM which should increase institutional exposure. In addition, SRUUF has increased the size of their filing to buy more pounds of physical uranium which should support high uranium prices. Finally, China announced a massive nuclear power buildout plan for the next fifteen years.

Top Holdings

URNM holds blue chip uranium companies, physical uranium trusts and junior miners.

Here are the top holdings:

Source: URNM ETF.com

The largest holding is Kazatomprom from Kazakhstan which is obviously a difficult company for most investors get to access to since it trades on the London Stock Exchange International Order Book. The other top five holdings are generally viewed as blue chip uranium companies.

It should be noted that ~14% of the fund is invested in physical uranium. Approximately 20% of the index is composed of junior miners mainly located in Australia and Canada.

Key Data

For convenience, I've highlighted some of the important facts about URNM.

Here is some key data including the expense ratio:

Source: URNM ETF.com

URNM has generally done a good job tracking the stocks in the index with a premium/discount variance of less than 100 bps.

Source: URNM ETF.com

As I have mentioned previously, there are ~20% junior miners in the index that are more difficult to track. Thus the expense ratio of 0.85% is fair and the premium/discount to NAV is also reasonable.

Sprott Acquires URNM ETF

On November 4, 2021, Sprott Asset Management announced that they acquired an exclusive license to use the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index. It is expected that in the first quarter of 2022, URNM will be renamed the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF, and will be advised by Sprott Asset Management.

This is important news on two levels. Firstly, Sprott is the largest asset manager in the natural resource industry. They have a superior distribution network to attract institutional investor capital in to the URNM ETF.

Secondly, the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCPK:SRUUF) has been a massive success. The closed end fund initially started with an objective to buy $300 million of physical uranium. However, there has been so much institutional investor interest for SRUUF that Sprott amended the prospectus on November 23, 2021. Now SRUUF is allowed to issue up to US$3.5 billion of units of the Trust over the next two years. There will be significant cross marketing opportunities for SRUUF and URNM starting in 2022. More investors are going to learn of the asymmetric risk-reward profile of the uranium industry.

With Sprott increasing the size of their closed end fund, there should be significant support for current uranium prices over the next two years. As the price of physical uranium rises, most uranium miners and the URNM should benefit.

Source: Trading Economics

China Announcement

This month China announced that they are planning to build at least 150 new reactors in the next 15 years. To put things in perspective, 150 new reactors is more reactors than the rest of the world has built in the past 35 years. There are currently only ~450 reactors in the world and China single handedly will add 33% to the world's stock. In 2021, there are only 3 new nuclear reactors coming on stream. In most years, there are only 4-10 new reactors and usually a similar number of closures. I hope this emphasizes what an important announcement it was that China will build 150 new reactors over the next decade and a half. China is planning to invest $440 billion to become the world’s largest generator of nuclear power by the end of the decade.

In anticipation of the nuclear buildout, China will have to stockpile and store pounds of uranium. Over the long term, this will add significant demand to a market that is already under supplied.

Final Thoughts

URNM has been one of the top performing ETFs over the last year with a 110% return this year. The ETF has chopped around between $80-100 over the last three months. It feels as though a lot of speculative money and day traders have been using URNM as one of their favorite trading vehicles. I'm hopeful that the "consolidation chop" has removed some of the speculative excess and has set URNM up for another stellar year in 2022.

The long-term news for the uranium sector continues to improve. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund continues to hoover up pounds of uranium that has boosted the price of uranium. Sprott's announcement to raise up $3.5 billion to purchase physical uranium should serve to further support prices. In addition, the recent news of China's massive nuclear buildout plans should put URNM on the radar of every investor.