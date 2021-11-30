Omicron: The Next Big Mutation?

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

While there is no evidence that Omicron is a more deadly or dangerous variant of the novel coronavirus than any predecessors, it has already caused ripples in financial markets similar to the global onset of the pandemic in late February 2020. However, I believe that we will have a different outcome this time – it won’t be as dramatic, as there is a framework for producing MRNA-based vaccines, as well as treatments.

Still, until the markets calm down and examine the scientific details, the markets won’t be boring!

One case in point is the wild trading last Friday in a shortened trading session that in normal times would tend to be predominantly positive. In fact, the time between Thanksgiving and December 31 is the strongest seasonal time of the year. In recent memory, this period was negative and turbulent only in 2018, but that was directly related to China’s trade war threat and the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening. It also did not help that President Trump berated Fed Chair Powell on an almost daily basis.

Could this crisis reverse the normally positive holiday seasonality again this year, “2018 style”?

I think it is way too early to rule out a normal Christmas rally. Until there is evidence that Omicron is significantly more problematic than Delta, we should not rule out the stock market having a strong finish to the year. More mutations do not correlate in linear fashion to more problems, as investors seem to be extrapolating at the moment. Virologists at the University of London are inclined to think the reason for multiple mutations is that the coronavirus got to an immune-compromised person with an untreated AIDS infection, causing his or her immune system to inadequately respond, and that’s how Omicron was born.

Until we know for sure how bad Omicron is, I expect swings in the stock market to continue. The 54% rise in the VIX last Friday signifies an outburst of volatility that should last for about two weeks, which scientists presently estimate would be the necessary time to determine what the real impact of the multiple mutations might be. It would not surprise me to see VIX in the 40s if we see bad headlines about the real impact of the mutations. On the other hand, if the multiple mutations do not translate into a significantly more potent pathogen, which I suspect is the case, the bottom in the stock market should come this week.

Omicron is the ultimate qualitative overlay, as it can change the trajectory of Fed policy, alter the path of GDP growth, and even change the electoral outcomes in the coming 2022 elections. In that regard, a lot is riding on the outcome of the scientific analysis of the latest variation on the virus in the next two weeks.

Watch the Fed’s Next Move

The Fed made rather dramatic moves in March 2020. The Fed funds rate dropped like a rock overnight and then came a significantly more aggressive QE (compared to what Ben Bernanke did in 2009). The announcement of unlimited QE in late March 2020 is what caused the bottom in the stock market.

With his renomination worries behind him, Powell is once again free to act as aggressively as he needs. Before Omicron, I expected some volatility because of accelerated tapering by the Fed. After Omicron, I do not believe the Fed will announce any plans for accelerated tapering. It is ironic that the Fed’s hands are tied as Omicron is likely to exacerbate current supply chain bottlenecks and therefore inflation, but the last thing the Fed needs to do is add fuel to the fire by increasing volatility in today’s financial markets.

The bond market rallied sharply on Friday as yields dropped, including the short end of the curve, as Fed funds futures began to reduce the Fed fund rate hike odds in 2022. That can quickly reverse if this is a false alarm on the viral front, but as we await scientific data in the next two weeks, the swings in the bond market could be as dramatic as the swings in the stock market.

