Gage: Likely Last Earnings Report Before TerrAscend Deal Is Complete
Summary
- GAGE growing with retail and cultivation assets in MI.
- TerrAscend deal poised to close in early ’22.
- Reduce rating to hold and price target to $1.91 reflecting TerrAscend deal.
- Potential for upside in short term on TerrAscend stock gains on legislative news or additional M&A.
- Believe expansion through M&A likely in near term.
This article was written by
Jon Decourcey joined Viridian Capital Advisors as Director of Equity Research in November 2020. Prior to this, Mr. Decourcey worked for the Canaccord Genuity equity research team in 2014, initially in the Infrastructure and Manufacturing Technology sector, and since 2018, with a focus on the Cannabis sector. There, he was responsible for the research coverage of public companies involved in the U.S. cannabis industry, from vertically integrated cannabis operators, to branded products manufacturers and ancillary service providers. He also developed and maintained proprietary market forecast models for the U.S. cannabis and hemp-derived CBD markets overall, and for specific states individually.