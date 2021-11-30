fmajor/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Copper stocks have been rangebound over the last six months. Last week, they were battered on renewed virus fears. I purchased the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) to gain some exposure to the "Copper Megatrend" even though I have some short term concerns that reflation beneficiaries may continue to struggle over the next several months.

Key Facts

COPX is composed of 39 different global copper mining companies.

Source: Global X ETFs

Almost half of the companies are domiciled in the most mining friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Australia and the U.S. Of course these companies have operations in other jurisdictions such as Chile or Mongolia.

The top holdings are quite diversified geographically and by company. COPX is different from some top heavy ETFs that basically mimic the top two holdings.

Source: Global X ETFs

Some companies in their holdings are not "pure play" copper companies. For example, BHP generates 57% of revenues from iron ore yet they are still the fourth largest holding of the ETF. Thus, you will find that COPX will deviate from the performance of a more concentrated miner such as Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) where 79% of revenues come from copper sales.

COPX is the largest and most liquid copper mining stock ETF. On most days, there will be ample liquidity with ~500,000 shares traded. The expense ratio is 0.65% which is on the high side for ETFs.

Source: Global X ETFs

COPX has been rangebound over the past several months. Up until May 2021 there was a huge amount of euphoria in the copper industry. Subsequently, COPX peaked out at $46 in May. Since July, COPX has consolidated between $34-38 per share and this has most likely wrung out some of the speculative excess in the industry.

Source: Trading View

Part of the sluggishness over the last six months is due to investor malaise for the overall materials sector. Since COPX holds some diversified miners such as BHP and Teck Resources (TECK), the ETF has struggled as investors have dumped stocks with iron ore or coal exposure over the past few months. A slowdown in Chinese construction demand was also feared after the Chinese developer Evergrande ran in to debt problems.

Copper Mega Trend

The reason why I bought shares of COPX is that I wanted exposure to the "copper megatrend." Basically, the thesis is that the world's electrical grid is in for a huge overhaul over the next decade and demand for copper will outstrip supply.

75% of copper demand is related to electrical energy. As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, there will need to be a massive build out of the electric energy infrastructure.

Copper demand is expected to skyrocket due to the proliferation of Electric Vehicles (EV). According to the Copper Development Association (CDA), the average copper content of an ICE vehicle is around 23kg, and this will increase to 60kg for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and to 83kg for pure EVs. It is widely believed that EVs will use almost three times more copper than ICE vehicles.

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Secondly, it is estimated that the charging infrastructure for the EV's will create a surge in copper demand. Wood Mackenzie estimates by 2030, there will be over 20 million EV charging points globally, consuming 250% more copper than in 2019.

Risks

China accounts for 58% of all copper consumption. Chinese imports of refined copper appear to have peaked after a huge surge starting in 2020.

Source: Reuters

China is currently experiencing a real estate slowdown in the wake of credit concerns at property developers.

The concern is that slumping property prices in China will lead to less construction which in turn will lead to less demand for copper. New home sales in China fell for the most in six years in October. Many analysts estimate that home prices have fallen 15% since the peak in May. The copper market and COPX would most likely struggle in the short term if China's property sector imploded alongside new construction.

Final Thoughts

I was hesitant to purchase shares of any copper miners at the start of the year as the mood around copper stocks felt too euphoric and too speculative. The last six months have wrung out some of that speculative excess as investors have battled with fears over a China property slowdown and have lost some of their exuberance for reflation beneficiaries as the Fed prepares to raise interest rates in 2022.

Since I do not have any ability to pick and choose between different copper miners, I settled on the COPX as it is the largest and most liquid ETF. My other options were to buy copper futures or Freeport-McMoRan. However, I did not want to carry any single stock risk and I wanted more leverage to the price of copper so I added COPX to my long term portfolio.

Despite near term risks due to China's slowing economy, it is highly probable that the copper megatrend plays out over the next decade and I expect COPX to outperform other commodity ETFs.