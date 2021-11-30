Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is an established multinational Technology Hardware company, that has been flying under the radar for some time now, despite presenting a stable, healthy financial outlook. In this analysis I make the case for HP, arguing that the company appears undervalued while emphasizing its power to add value to shareholders through income distributions and share repurchases.

A Stable Business

Not a lot has changed internally for HP to require much analysis. HP's timeless product range remains mostly the same and includes Personal Computers and Printers with their accompanying range of accessories and a few software solutions to complement them. The company has pushed through despite the disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic and the outlook for the next few years is optimistic. An experienced management team at the helm is going to help navigate a changing technology sector in the coming decade. Geographic diversification is also at the heart of HP's business operations and is highlighted along with a Revenue and Operating profit breakdown by key segments below.

Investor Presentation

The Value Play

Since valuation will be the main theme in this analysis, I will attempt to go at it from a few different angles. To begin with, a mature, dividend-paying, profitable company like HP calls for a Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation. The DCF analysis presented below will offer a ballpark range of where the intrinsic (fair) value of the stock currently stands. A relative valuation perspective will follow by taking a look at some different multiples both in a historical sense, but also in comparison to the competition.

Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation

Using 5-years of trailing financial data and based on analyst expectations, I forecasted expected Free Cash Flow up until the fiscal year 2026. A terminal value was calculated after that, using the Perpetual Growth Model. Some of the input assumptions and determinations that were made are detailed below:

Required Rate of Return: HP's Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) was used as the required rate of return. Total Debt/Market Cap was used to determine the weights for debt and equity. The cost of debt was computed by dividing the interest expense by the Total Debt and then adjusting for taxes. When calculating the cost of equity, the US 10-year Treasury yield was used as the Risk-Free Rate. The stock carries a 5-year monthly Beta of 1.05. Using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), the cost of equity sits at 7.57%.

Source: Author's Research

Free Cash Flow Forecast: Consensus revenue estimates were used as a baseline for the projection, after being adjusted for the average earnings-beat over the last 3 years. Forecasted Revenue growth falls in line with HP's guidance. Net income was derived from Revenue using 3-year and 5-year average trailing Net Margins, and finally, Free Cash Flow was projected up until 2025 with the help of the FCF/Net Income ratio. Analysts estimates, forecasted Top, Bottom-Line and Free Cash Flow are presented below.

Source: Author's Research

Terminal Value: Using the Perpetual Growth Model, I calculated the terminal value of the Free Cash Flow at the end of the year 2026. The perpetual growth rate of 1.5% that was selected is a modest and realistic estimate in my view.

As shown, a Fair Price for HP's shares was calculated at $66.46, after adjusting for Net debt, using consensus estimates that match analysts' expectations. Given the current stock price of $36.00, as of the time this article is written, HP appears to be trading at a discounted compared to the fair value calculated. I do like however to apply a Margin of Safety to any Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation, given the potential variability for different inputs and/or forecasted items. The margin of safety used also aims to alleviate the impact macro factors can have on the valuation. After a 20% Margin of Safety is applied, a fair price of $53.20 is reached.

Relative Valuation

In order to effectively compare valuation multiples, I selected a group of mature, slow-growing, established tech companies. The group comprises of popular brand names like Dell Technologies (DELL), Logitech International (LOGI), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and a couple more. P/E ratio, being a very suitable multiple for mature companies is telling; HP appears significantly undervalued compared to its peers since it is the only stock with a P/E smaller than 10x. P/S multiples also point to HP being inexpensively priced, as the stock carries the second lower multiple.

Data by YCharts

Source: Tikr.com

While someone would expect lower valuation multiples to be indicative of slower growth overall, that does not appear to be the case, at least when we compare top-line growth. HP is growing revenue in line with its peers, if not faster. A 5-year YoY Revenue Change comparison can be found in the chart below. A similar conclusion is drawn when looking at historical Earnings growth for the companies.

Source: Tikr.com

One area where HP shows some weakness, at least compared to the group of companies selected, is profitability. HP's net margins stand in the middle-of-the-pack, yet have recently breached the desirable 10% threshold. One thing we should mention is the fact that both Cisco and IBM are largely oriented towards software solutions and are therefore expected to operate with higher margins.

Source: Tikr.com

To conclude this valuation deep-dive, we take a look at HP's own multiple history to identify a potential entry point for the investor that has already decided that HP offers a worthwhile long opportunity. Both, P/E and P/FCF multiples currently trend below their respective 5-year averages. At the same time volatility, expressed in 3Y Beta has also balanced lower, a good sign for the more risk-averse investor.

Data by YCharts

Increasing Investor's Stake and Income

During fiscal year 2021 HP generated $4.3 billion in cash flow from operations and returned over $4.1 billion of capital to stockholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Annual Report

HP displays a very strong dividend growth history and a respectable forward dividend yield of 2.89%. In the past 5-year period dividends have grown at a CAGR of 9.43%, while the company maintains a very low payout ratio of 23.97% (for fiscal year 2021), that acts as a safety net for income investors. HP's dividend and payout ratio recent history are available in the graph below.

Source: Tikr.com

On top of the income distributions HP's investors collect, the company has committed to major share buybacks for some time now. More specifically, average diluted share count has decreased by almost 50%, from 2.13B in 2011 to 1.22B for the last fiscal year. Diluted Weighted Average Shares outstanding over the past decade can be found below.

Source: Tikr.com

Recommendation

The Technology sector focuses a lot on growth, while sometimes ignoring value opportunities. HP is just that, an undervalued proven company that in my view has significant upside. Between low multiples, a bullish DCF valuation and management's commitment towards compensating shareholders through stock buybacks and dividend growth, HP has my buy rating.