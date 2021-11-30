SAS AB (publ) (SASDF) CEO Anko Van Der Werff on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SAS AB (publ) (OTC:SASDF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2021 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Louise Bergström – Vice President of Investor Relations

Anko Van Der Werff – President and CEO

Magnus Ornberg – Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Schuurman – AirInsight

Achal Kumar – HSBC

Unidentified Analyst – Analyst

Unidentified Analyst – Analyst

Unidentified Analyst – Analyst

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the SAS Interim Report Q4 2021. Today, I'm pleased to present Anko van der Werff, President and CEO, and Magnus Ornberg, Executive Vice President and CFO. For the first part of the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode and afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session. Speakers, please begin.

Louise Bergström

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Louise Bergström, and I am Vice President of Investor Relations here at SAS. Today, I would like to welcome you to Scandinavian Airlines Fourth Quarter and year-end result presentation of 2021, which will be presented by our President and CEO, Mr. Anko van der Werff, together with our CFO, Mr. Magnus Ornberg. Before we start, I would like to highlight that the information being given to you in this presentation today is a summary and should not be considered as advice or recommendations to investors or potential investors in relation to purchasing or selling securities. Forward-looking statements presented to you today by Anko or Magnus do not guarantee future results or developments, and the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statement. For further information, please read our financial and annual reports on our website. With that, I hand over to you Anko to start the presentation. The floor is yours.

Anko Van Der Werff

Thank you, Louise. Thank you, and good morning to all of you, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us here today. This is our year-end report of 2021. And my name is indeed, Anko van der Werff, President and CEO of Scandinavian Airlines. I'll start by providing you with the quarterly overview, and then Magnus, our CFO, will take you through our financial figures in more detail. And after that, of course, when the presentation is finished, we will then open up for Q&A. As always, I think you can follow our presentation online and we will try to guide you to the pages that we are talking about. So, with that, let's immediately flip to the first slide and I will highlight some of the key takeaways from the quarter.

The financial performance, of course, burdened by the pandemic. But once again, we highlight that we continue to be impacted by the pandemic, no surprise there. But during the last quarter, we have actually seen an encouraging pickup in demand and ticket sales, both from leisure as well as from business travelers with a pent-up demand for personal meetings. More passengers were flying with us, which is great to see, and this has resulted in the strongest quarter since the fourth quarter of 2019. Looking at the numbers on the right-hand side, you can see they look quite encouraging with double-digit green increases across the line. Then again, it's important to remember that last year was of a very low base, right?

And certainly, not anything like what we were used to in the pre -pandemic years. The increased amount of sold tickets means that we have significantly increased revenues, both in comparison with the third quarter this year as well as in comparison with the fourth quarter of last year. And at the same time that revenue has increased, we have managed to retain cost through operational agility and efficiency, which is something that we will be concentrating on very much also in the future. This combination has led to the fact that we now have had positive operating cash flow for 2 consecutive quarters, which at least means that we're moving in the right direction. Simultaneously, the work to preserve liquidity continues. And at the end of the quarter, the cash position was at SEK4.3 billion, which is similar to the cash position at the end of Q3 when it stood at SEK4.4 billion.

With that said, a loss of almost SEK 1 billion and is clearly not a result we're happy with, and therefore, it is vital that we ramp up to work really hard throughout the organization to adapt SAS to a new market reality. The ramp-up in demand is indeed encouraging, as I've said before; routes are being reopened and we adjust our product offering to make sure that we stay competitive and that we will be able to do so in the future. I will get back to you about this later on in the presentation. Another thing that we launched that we're excited about is the cooperation that we've announced with Vattenfall, Shell, and LanzaTech where we together will explore a large-scale production of synthetic, sustainable aviation fuel in Sweden. The SAF will be produced from fossil-free electricity and recycled carbon dioxide. And this project will be a milestone on our way to reduce the carbon emissions created by the aviation industry, and research done on this project so far looks promising.

Looking ahead, we are, once again, unfortunately, seeing increased infection spread, but, of course, we're monitoring the developments of Omicron closely. We are seeing the types of passengers have changed during the pandemic over the last year. And currently, we're seeing a larger number of leisure travelers. The timing when people are booking their travels have been varying during the cycles and we followed these developments, of course, closely as well. And for the future, we are expecting to see an increase industry capacity with tougher competition. Furlough schemes and government support packages no longer exist, so it is therefore, extremely important that we adept SAS to the new market reality in the best possible way in order to be competitive also in the future as Scandinavia's prime airline. We need to develop the current customer offering, and we also need to maintain a continuous flexibility to adapt our network in the best possible way.

And so, with that, let's move to Slide 2. All in all, the solid ramp-up that we saw in the summer continued into the fourth quarter. And looking at the graph on the right-hand side, you can clearly see that the total number of passengers has actually increased during the fourth quarter significantly and we're almost up 75 % versus the third quarter. Corporate travel has also started to pick up, which was really great to see. Currently, however, most of the increase demand is coming from the leisure travel segment. We are expecting to see continued capacity growth throughout the market. And looking at where we are flying, we offer an attractive network with 150 operating routes to 90 different destinations. Factors having driven demand, of course, our eased travel restrictions in our core markets, the increased vaccination rates that we see across the world. But we are also confident, that the earlier introduced digital COVID passports have had and will continue to have a positive impact on our customers.

Moving on to Slide number 3, please. With the increase in demand during the last quarter, it is pleasing to see that we simultaneously have been able to adapt production by being flexible. The number of departures has increased with almost 60 % compared with the earlier quarter, and it's great to see that we are better at filling our airplanes that we flew and that the load factor therefore increased and reached goal at 60 %. On a more negative side, we did not manage to increase the arrival punctuality, and we have also seen an increased number of cancellations during the quarter, which clearly is frustrating for those of our customers who have been affected. And this, of course, is something that we regret and -- that we work on, and we will improve those numbers in the future and already have taken mitigation plans.

Being able to adjust production and the capacity that we put in and remain flexible is something we believe is important also in the future, and this is helping us to become more efficient. Efficiency means that the regularity and the punctuality is a key focus of ours to improve going forward, which in itself should make us even more appreciated for our customers, as well as drive cost out. It's a challenging environment out there that make it hard. And I think in most of the cases, our passengers do understand, and yet we, of course, have to make sure that improvements in this area are prioritized, which is important for the Company and certainly, our customers. Slide number 4. With all that said, let's talk about some high-level numbers here. Like you've seen on the earlier Slide, demand increased quite significantly since the beginning of the summer and we've been able to adjust production accordingly; even if, let's be honest here, the demand increase was not as high as what we were used to prepandemic.

So here, yet again, you will see that we demonstrate that we've been able to increase the revenue whilst actually having managed to keep the increased cost under control. Now as you see, revenue over the year -- the revenue has increased more than 150 % and cost rose by about 40 %. That's 153 % on a revenue side and 38 % on the cost side to be precise. That is good to see in an ongoing cost focus. And of course, resulting in some further benefits that we will talk about in a second. As you know, and I've mentioned this earlier, we have seen ramp up in demand during an attractive time for leisure travel where many people have been flying to go on vacation. We have utilized targeted marketing campaigns and those have resulted in increased demand, which in turn resulted in increased revenue. Switching to cost.

Keeping those costs controlled in an increasing production environment was a key takeaway for us over the last quarter, and as for now, I would still like to highlight that this is the second consecutive quarter since Q4 of 2019, so 2 years ago, that we're actually seeing a positive operating cash flow result of just above SEK 1 billion in total. And that is, I think, for us one of the key takeaways for this quarter, and it is the result of all the hard work all of our teams, of course, are putting in. We managed to get more revenues in on the back of stronger sales and we did manage to control the cost, and we, therefore, also very clearly managed our cash position. We maintained a liquidity position of SEK4.3 billion, and Magnus will talk to you about the positive details of all of that in a few minutes. Flipping to Slide 5. To prepare for future demand with more leisure travelers, we are enhancing the SAS operational model.

The objective of advancing the operating model is to make sure that SAS has the possibility to profitably expand operations as the market is reopening. It is a model that contributes to our adaptation to the new market competition, creating value for our customers. The main components of the operating model in SAS -- SAS operating model consists of four production platforms: SAS Scandinavia, SAS Connect, SAS Link, and the external production. And each platform is responsible for delivering full-scale airline services through SAS. The external production platform sources through corresponding services from other operators. The operating model will provide further flexibility while reducing complexity and increase accountability in each independent platform with an increased cost and efficiency focus. Above all, it really is a necessary change in order to secure the future of SAS in a role as Scandinavia 's leading airline.

We're starting operations of SAS Connect out of Copenhagen in early 2022, and are currently evaluating possibilities to expand SAS Connect to open additional bases in Stockholm and Oslo during the year. Operations of SAS Link are also planned starting beginning of 2022 out of the crew base in Copenhagen. So, we have an exciting, promising, and an eventful year ahead as all of us at SAS are committed to that journey. Moving over to Slide number 6. What else is happening at SAS, before, again, I hand over in a few slides to Magnus. Well, we are committed, and for us, it's extremely important that we do our fair share when it comes to sustainability. We have a very clear goal for 2025, and that is to reduce the total carbon emissions by 25 % in comparison with 2005.

We have been working continuously on renewing our fleet. We are replacing our old aircraft with new more fuel-efficient ones such as the 320neo. And they have about 15 % to 18 % less carbon emissions. Also, other aircraft are being replaced by the 350 s that have 30 % less carbon emissions in comparison with the aircraft they are replacing. Just after the quarter closed, we announced a very exciting project and cooperation that we're doing together with Vattenfall, Shell, and LanzaTech to explore the large-scale production of synthetic sustainable aviation fuel, as I mentioned at the beginning. It's an initiative to explore power to liquid at large-scale production of sustainable aviation fuel. It will be produced from fossil-free electricity and also used -- and also by using recycled or captured carbon dioxide.

Research has been successful so far, and we believe that this will be an important milestone for the future to minimize the carbon footprint of the aviation industry. And you'll hear me come out with further initiatives on this over the next few weeks, 1 to 2 months. Like you've seen over past few slides, we have seen a strong quarter with both demand and ticket sales rising. However, it's important to remember that 2021 was one of the most challenging years in the history of aviation industry, and the future still remains very difficult to predict, primarily due to the challenges connected to the ongoing pandemic. Future visibility remains low and uncertainty remains as we currently, once again, are seeing an increasing spread of the virus. No doubt, in the Q&A, we will also come back to that. But we are constantly reviewing and adjusting capacity. And as you see, it's still extremely important that we continue to do so.

The enhanced operating model will allow us to remain flexible also in the future. We do remain fairly positive for the future as conditions are slowly, but surely improving on the ticket sales side while demand is stabilizing. We still have quite an optimistic view for the summer of 2022, and we are, of course, hoping that market conditions will get back to where they were within the next coming years. Again, we can talk about the latest developments more closely in the Q&A. And our comments were primarily, of course, also full quarter and what we see going forward. And with that, I'll hand over to Magnus, who will take you through the financials. Magnus.

Magnus Ornberg

Thank you, Anko. Let's run through that. And we open up for the Q&A as you said. And then as far as the page 9 then, I guess, or 10, I don't know. 10?

Louise Bergström

9.

Magnus Ornberg

9? Thank you. And we have -- we see, of course, the demand increases as we have talked about, then we have also then increased our capacity with some 74 %. Obviously, also the revenue passenger kilometers with that have increased some 150 %. And I know we're comparing to a quarter which -- where we had -- we're deep in the pandemic. Of course, also then the unit revenue increased by some 26 % this quarter. And with the focus of course that we have seen in the -- we have done now and for the last 18 months, we see now an improvement also on the unit costs. And this is now lowered some 38 %. These numbers are of course the percentage of course, launched now, and when we are in this ramp-up phase. But also, these soft numbers are impacting the financials. First revenue growing from SEK3 billion to some SEK5.8 billion. So that's a large increase from 1 year back. Also, we are able to convert large portion of that increased revenue into improved results.

So, we have improved result by some more than SEK2 billion, and coming out now with some negative at SEK900 million. But even better, I would say is the cash from operating activities, which we now see as Anko talked about, plus SEK 1 billion for the quarter, and that is double what we actually had in Q3. So, another positive quarter. And I will talk more in detail on what we did to get to that. So, we can go to the next slide where we dig into a little bit more on the revenue, and here it's clearer that we were at some SEK 3 billion 1 year ago and ended up at some SEK5.8 billion. And of course, the main change is passenger revenue. And this is both coming from capacity, but also from the improved load factor. I was also positive to see that we continue to see positive contribution from our cargo operation as well. Let's begin the result. We had one year ago, of course, it's very low result of some minus SEK3.2 billion.

And with the improved revenue that's enough, saw some SEK2.7 billion. and in combination with managing the cost, and also, we have managed actually relatively high increase in fuel prices. We are able to reduce the negative result by some SEK 2 billion. And it is basically all over the place where we see the improvement, and I think that is little bit how we are targeting to work. But if we go to the next slide, I think it's even more important to look now on sequential quarters. And if we look at the Q3 report, we have something like minus SEK 1.5 billion as a result if we adjusted for currency. And in this quarter, through the improved revenues, but also working -- continue to work hard on our cost and to keep that focus high, we're able to improve result by some SEK500 million. And then looking a little bit on the sequential quarters, we -- what is important here is, of course, that we continue to grow our revenue, but also to show that we are closing the gap between the revenue and cost.

And as we have come relatively close now in Q4, but of course, we need to continue to that and to move it in, of course down, we continue to be having a positive deviation, of course, going forward. But we continue to work hard on that. And I think sequential quarters is important to look at the business in this environment. Moving onto the cash and liquidity, of course top priority to manage the cash. We started with a cash of some SEK4.4 billion going into the fourth quarter. And we, as I said, we managed to have around SEK1 billion from operating cash flow positive. And it's partly that we're working on the cost and the better results, but also that we have seen a good ramp up from ticket sales, starting somewhere sort of middle of the quarter and then keeping throughout that quarter, we saw a good contribution from sale of tickets and then the -- that is very positive, of course, for their liquidity.

On the investing activities, we continue to balance phaseout of aircrafts with investing in our new fleet, but also in sale and leaseback activities and we completed the aircraft engines sale leasebacks that we started in Q3. And financing activities, yes, we're still in the initial drawdown on a per -delivery financing that we initiated in Q4, but also were able to repay debt and also on some final maturity, we repaid debt on some JOLCOs. And this is of course in line with the phasing out of our 737s. So, it's good that we're able to generate the cash that we need to manage this. So, in the end, we ended up with a liquidity of around 4.3, which is more or less the same as we started the quarter with. Let me dig into a little bit more on the activities.

I mentioned that on the next slide, I mentioned that we are working on pre -delivery payment financing. We did the initial drawdown in the quarter. We completed the 8 aircraft engines as I said, which is good. But, of course, activities going forward is to continue to work active on balancing the capacity and demand. I think that's going to be the most important actions to get that drive to really be agile and flexible in managing that. We are continuing to implement our SEK 4 billion improvement project with -- which includes some 15 % to 25 % productivity improvements throughout the Company. We will target additional spare engine financing going forward. And of course, we are making sure that we are securing the demand from through campaigns and really whatever demand is out there and we -- that we can catch platform.

And this is important to work on all parameters. On the financial preparedness, yes, liquidity is key for us and crucial. And I can note here that we have not drawn on our SEK3 billion facility that is in place since this summer. On the debt maturity, similar picture as earlier, no large changes. I can comment on that the maturity for the financial year 2022, most of that will either be rolled over in the new or this article, mainly aircraft leases or financing, most will be rolled over and or refinanced throughout the year. No change on the hybrids, they are still there. On the aircraft orders, we're now moving into financial year '22, where we would start to see the delivery or on the second phase of our A320Neo order. So, some 13 to be delivered in '22 and they'll change sales earlier.

What is not in the picture is that we are at the same time working hard on phasing out our 737 aircrafts, which is really supporting with lower lease cost and also lower maintenance cost by the -- in that. And also mainly, this will be done by the end of '22. We will basically have phased out all of that, with fleets which are moving faster. We can go to the next slide. Look into the hedges, and also again, no significant change from previous quarter. We have no hedges for the fuel, similar end of Q3. And also on the currencies, we are around 40 % to 50 % hedge, both on the U.S. dollar amount. And final slide from my side is to look beyond our financial targets. Obviously, difficult to measure when you have a negative result, of course. Our target is to have a return-on-investment capital of more than our ROIC.

We can see that we are improving and then of course we have less losses now in the last quarters. But of course, it's on the wrong sign, of course, and we have to target remains. On the financial preparedness, we want to be having more than 25 % or if it's close to in liquidity or liquidity cash equivalent and we are right now at around 60 % after we close the Q4. And on the financial net debt, our long-term target is to have less than 3-1/2 times of EBIT at the A&M targets that remains, but obviously, difficult to cap it with a negative. So, with that, I hand over to Anko to summarize sort of the quarter before we open up for Q&A.

Anko Van Der Werff

Yes. Thanks, Magnus. So key takeaways. You saw that throughout the quarter, results really did improve encouragingly. And no surprise, we continue of course, to be impacted by the pandemic as a whole. Encouraging pickup in demand, ticket sales, both from leisure, as well as from business travel. But we are now once again, unfortunately, seeing increased infection spread, which of course we are monitoring very closely. And overall, I think demand for winter was stabilizing but in a more positive way and now we of course need to figure out what the new variant may mean, and we'll come back in the Q&A. During times of challenge, it's extremely important to be prudent with our liquidity.

And of course, therefore, discretionary spending is off. Efforts during the quarter are reflected in the numbers and we now see a second consecutive quarter with positive operational cash flow, which is pleasing. We have also been able to maintain our liquidity position and it is at the similar level as the closing of Q3, which again also is encouraging to see. Now, the bigger discussion is of course that we need to adapt SAS to a new market reality. We are seeing that increased competition, the mix in style of passengers is changing, demand is ramped up during times when we see travel restrictions being eased, for example. So, when there's no restrictions in place really, we see healthy demand. We are operating in a seasonal business, meaning that during times of peak, we will be needing to be able to ramp up and at other times, we still need to be able to ramp down and quickly in both ways, up or down.

Flexibility will therefore remain a key issue also for the future of the aviation industry, which is one of the main reasons for introducing the operating platforms. Our customers are what makes us progress within our business. Their satisfaction and loyalty are of course of high importance to us and we're trying to make their traveling experience as friction-free as possible within the current environment. And we're continuing to work hard on improving regularity and punctuality in the current environment. Like I said before, most of the increase demand is coming, relatively speaking, from the leisure travel segment. We are a business airline of choice, and we will remain that business airline. But we are expecting to see continued capacity growth throughout the markets, slowly but surely. And we have still an optimistic view for the summer, also when it comes to leisure, where of course we are becoming more important.

Looking at where we are today, in the winter program, we will be offering an attractive network with 150 routes on 90 different destinations. Once again, I want to focus all of your attention on the alliance that we've signed forward. First, a synthetic, sustainable, aviation fuel [Indiscernible] the project with Vattenfall, Shell Aviation, and LanzaTech. Good to see that and good to SAS, of course, at the forefront of sustainability. And then to close, a lot more work still to be done on the future. In -- and of course, in an uncertain environment, we need to be aware of what happens in the market around us and we do need to be conscious of where the customers are going, and adjust and adapt to our customers in a fully competitive environment.

Now, on behalf of all of us at SAS, we thank you. We look forward to welcoming you onboard of our flights. And once again, I do want to take the time here to thank all of the employees, everyone who has been working tirelessly over the last, all of now, almost 2 years in the most difficult of circumstances. So, thank you to the teams. And over now to all of you for a Q&A. Louise.

Louise Bergström

We hand over the queue to the operator.

Anko Van Der Werff

Okay.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have our first question. It's from Richard [Indiscernible], AirInsight the line is now open for you.

Richard Schuurman

Good morning. [Indiscernible] from the Netherlands. Richard Schuurman, AirInsight. I have 2 questions. One is on the enhanced operating model. You announced the SAS connection, SAS Link, but can you explain little bit more what are they doing and won't the traveler not be confused by the number of different marks, labels you have on SAS? And the second question is, yesterday, you might have seen a report from Reuters on the paint quality issues on the Airbus A350. Have you experienced any problems yourself with paint quality on the A350? Thank you.

Anko Van Der Werff

Yes. Richard (ph) and [Indiscernible], and thank you very much. First of all, on different labels, we do not intend at this stage to commercialize them differently, that it's all under an SAS brand. That's the same, for instance, what you see now on the external platforms on the wet lease constructions. That is also under SAS. So no, we don't think that there is room for confusion. I also do like to point out as we have done also in other interviews, when you look for instance at KLM or KLM City hopper or Iberia and Iberia Express, yeah, there is that logic, and people really get the hang of that. So, no, I don't think so. [Indiscernible] issues 350s, I did speak about it briefly with a few in the industry last month when I met some of the industry peers and colleagues. And no, we are still checking ourselves. We have not immediately identified anything, and of course, if we do, then we will get in touch with [Indiscernible] and with Airbus -- We have not immediately identified anything, and of course, if we do, then we will get in touch with lessors.

Operator

The next question is by Achal Kumar, HSBC. The line is now open for you.

Achal Kumar

Hi. Thank you, gentlemen, for taking my questions. I have a few questions actually. So first of all, you positively indicated that the demand has picked up. Now of course, now you enter the winter and then by now, you must have got some idea about the forward booking. So how do you see the winter going ahead year-on-year? Of course, there'll be -- there should be an improvement, but how does it look like versus pre - COVID levels and the demand in terms of -- business demand in terms of leisure demand? And part of that question, I also want you to understand, have you started discussing the agreement with the corporates and then what are you hearing from the corporates in terms of restarting these travels?

Anko Van Der Werff

Yes. Thank you very much. I'll take those two. Look, I think indeed, what we have said here and you've seen that in the numbers, throughout Q4. And certainly, when markets opened up, right? So, let's go back in time, and it feels like an eternity. It's really only been 2 months. Then in September for Denmark, then, Sweden, then Norway [Indiscernible] Those moments on, you see that demand is actually healthy, right? We have seen that in passenger numbers, you also see it in revenue numbers. The question that we had at the last quarter, the results meeting in the last call was -- well, what indeed about corporate? I think that was still too early to tell at that moment. I cannot also say that also corporate demand was back throughout the quarter, right? And what you saw September, October, November, right? It was decent. Now, if your question, and you didn't ask yet about it, but the Omicron 's question is somehow woven in there, then I think our answer is, we really still have to wait and see.

That's really too early to tell. We ran a successful Black Friday sales campaign last week and over the weekend. So actually, when you look at it, very difficult to analyze and to isolate what really is related to Omicron and what is related to something else because overall numbers were actually healthy, were actually strong on the Black Friday campaign. So that's where we stand. I think you asked me for my opinion. I still think that certainly, also, in leisure demands for peak periods. That still showed healthy, right? Therefore, also going into the summer, next summer, we are still ramping up to about a 120, 130 aircrafts. That is still our guidance, and that is still, of course, our internal ramp-up plan. So, we remain, I think, in that sense, convinced about a strong summer. We do see in the peak periods still healthy demand. And that was certainly also very stable on the corporate side over the last months.

Achal Kumar

Right. Coming back to the question, I mean, of course, I raised the point or I ask ed this question about the forward booking trends. So how do you see the forward booking trend for the winter at the moment and then not only versus year-on-year, but versus pre -COVID levels, how do you see that with the demands?

Anko Van Der Werff

So, look, for the total winter season, let's go over the IATA winter season. November, in a way you could say was in line, of course, with what we saw throughout September, October, that won't be a surprise. Now, too early to tell on Omicron. We have to see what that does. We haven't seen much yet in our data. People don't like that uncertainty. If you look at levels where we are at the moment, very much in line with, of course, our capacity levels that we put in. So, no major deviations, no major change from where we were in let's call it October, November for now, again, with that caution that of course, we need to make sure that we understand what Omicron means for us because we're still waiting for those data points.

Achal Kumar

Right. My next question focuses on the competitive landscape. Of course, last time you said of course the competition is everywhere, but now, Finnair has accelerated its operations from Stockholm. So how do you see, what kind of risk do you see, and what are your plans to counter that?

Anko Van Der Werff

So, I think indeed increased competition at various levels, of course. We have seen multiple airlines coming in or other airlines and becoming stronger through restruct -- and what have you. In the case specifically of Finnair, I keep on saying that if I had focused all my eggs on one Asian basket and the Asian basket dries up, then of course, you will need to look at something different. So, I don't think that this is something structural maybe for them, I do not know. But it's clear that they had to do something. That's about that. Now, we have added capacity on our own U.S. flows. We are building out that U.S. flow, adding also more on New York, where we are doing really well going also into the winter. So that is my view.

I think broader, and you've heard me say that specifically over the last 2, 3 months in interviews as well, we need to make sure that we're competitive. SAS needs to make sure that it's competitive also in that short-haul game. And that is where an increase, I think focused on the platforms Connect, Link, building them out comes in. A zero-based network view that we have developed over the last week, and that we are already starting to deploy, right? And let's call it a -- from fleet to network, to the individual routes that we are doing, and a shift towards leisure demand. And again, also for the summer, you will see that come out, including, of course, our own focus on our own plans and on our own ideas. That is as far as competition is concerned.

Achal Kumar

Right. Fair enough. The other thing I wanted to understand about where are you in terms of negotiations with the unions, which has definitely moved on a big very, very important item for you guys. So, when are you on that?

Anko Van Der Werff

Yeah. I think I've also shared that externally already. We are in talks. I think constructive open conversations there. Look, human nature is almost not built for change, right? And we've seen that throughout the course of history. So, it is hard, right, that that change to get to a new future, and I think especially when you have been a legacy airline for so long. And we were, of course, very successful in that business space. We had good markets and we had absolutely a good grip, I think, on many of those segments. That's something that we do not want to change. We are the business airline of choice. We are important for the really critical infrastructure of Scandinavia and connecting of course, that with the world. But a transformation is needed, that that market is changing. We would all like to go back to 2019, but 2019 is simply not going back. That is really the core of the conversation with the union leadership, with the unions. But of course, also the individuals in the Company, right? All stakeholders there. We need to transform. We are driving that hard. We are already, of course, then various elements of that plan we have discussed here, right? Including that operating model. That is what we're focused on.

Achal Kumar

But then what sort of response are you hearing back from the union?

Anko Van Der Werff

Well, again, I am not going to share internal conversations. We keep that here of course, I will say of course, change is hard as I have said it before. Now -- and that is of course, a challenge. We have signed this week or last week, actually, we have the first union that has actually agreed to the new terms and conditions, which is the Danish mechanics. So, you do see that there is progress. We have signed a new deal with them and that is really encouraging. So, progress, more to be done. We have to transform; we can't go back to 2019.

Achal Kumar

Perfect. Thank you. I'll come back in the queue. Let's give the opportunity to other guys to ask the questions. Thank you.

Anko Van Der Werff

Thank you. Thanks.

Louise Bergström

Now, we have some questions also from DMV (ph). So, what is your expectation for the cash burn during the winter?

Magnus Ornberg

Thank you. I can take that one. Normally, of course, the winter period is the tougher period for us. If we looked at last year's winter, of course we had relatively large negative, high cash burn. And now we have a fourth ramp up and going a different volume level going forward. So, I expect it to be significantly better than last winter. But, of course, we are conservative in our planning and depending on the volume development we have. We're cautious and probably assuming some negative impact in the winter

Louise Bergström

And your personnel expenses were lower than expected in the quarter. Is this the level that we should expect going forward?

Magnus Ornberg

Yeah, we have been able to reduce, I think, after Q2, I think we were down some 54 % on our total expenses or cost. But of course, in line with the ramp up now, of course, we're able to see the increase of cost, but less than the revenue. So that is how we, of course, are targeting to continue. But of course, in these plans that we have now is to improve our productivity. I think it all has to do with volume development going forward and how well we can execute on those productivity expenses. It's not a fixed cost in that sense.

Louise Bergström

Ole Martin is also asking if you can comment on what capacity assumptions lies behind the fuel cost guidance that we're giving.

Magnus Ornberg

Yeah. I think you have commented on the --

Anko Van Der Werff

I've commented on the capacity. We intend to go back to 120, 130 aircraft last year, which brings us up to 80 % roughly up capacity.

Louise Bergström

And then his last question from what I have is, what is the current level of holdbacks? What's your expectations for the capacity for the summer 2022? And once again, we have already covered some of that.

Magnus Ornberg

Holdbacks, yeah, we can comment based on that and we don't comment exactly on the amounts, but we have some currently already happening as we go. But there's been no changes in the last quarter or so or in those sales. But there are some holdbacks in the payment process, yes.

Louise Bergström

And then we have another question coming from [Indiscernible]. You have some SEK3 billion of secured bonds with maturity in 2022. How do we plan to pay those, by raising new debt or other means? What do they consist of?

Magnus Ornberg

Yes, I can take the two. I think I commented based on that presentation also, that to a very large extent, this is basically aircraft backed debts. And basically, I would say that the very logics part of that we will be rolled over or refinanced, basically. Some will be repaid, but that's a smaller portion of it. So, we have that included in our cash plan going forward. Yes, thanks.

Louise Bergström

I hand back again to the operator. Do we have any further questions?

Operator

We have our next question. It's from Marius [Indiscernible] The line is now open for you.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I have a question for Magnus. In the report, you described capital losses on the scale of five 737's of which two were in the quarter. Could you just explain, did you sell those aircraft s at a price lower than the outstanding debt or was it simply a loss compared to what your book value on those aircraft were?

Magnus Ornberg

Yeah. Simply a timing issue on the book value, I would say, on some of them and -- yeah. So, I think this has been a -- when we have, let's say, a decent pricing on the market, we would still try to find a good timing to phase out the aircrafts. Obviously, the timing is not always good now in this environment. So, we are really targeting those that we feel are reasonable price in terms of the -- and then of course, book value will then come in play as you said. So, yes, it's a book value issue.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, it's still like cash-positive sale for you after your debt has been paid?

Magnus Ornberg

Not for sure.

Unidentified Analyst

My second and last question was regarding your fuel hedging, which is at 0 % for the next 12 months. Can you elaborate a little bit on why you keep it at 0 % and what your expectation is going forward?

Magnus Ornberg

Yes. This is more of a combination of the uncertainty of volumes. You saw that it took a big hit 1 year ago, adjusting for the fuel hedges and that's part of the reason. And the other part is of course, that the markets today are not fully functional, I would say, in terms of how you can hedge and the cost and price for doing that. So, it's a combination of those 2 points. So, it's not a speculation on where the fuel prices will be. And as you know the fuel price has gone up significantly 1 year back, but lately, they have also come back and meet again. So, it's not a speculation that side, so it's the 2 first sectors which are the main reasons.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you, Magnus.

Operator

The next question is by [Indiscernible] The line is now open for you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you. Thank you for taking my questions. I just have one question Anko van der Werff. I saw that in an interview in finance aviation in October, you promised a financing plan within Christmas. Is that still your target timing or is that pushed into the future? And do you see any financing outcome more refinancing outcome without the conversion of the hybrid loans into equity? Thank you.

Anko Van Der Werff

Thank you. I think first of all, we've never been specific. There is no one date. There is no specific date in there, so I think that was probably taken a bit out of context. Secondly, let's zoom in or zero in a bit on financing needs. Look, positive operational cash flow for the second consecutive quarter, we maintained our liquidity position, as we have said, and we still have the SEK 3 billion of undrawn government facility as a buffer but in the back pocket, if you like. So that is where we stand today. We don't plan also to draw up on that, but we still have that as a buffer.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for your answer.

Anko Van Der Werff

Thank you.

Louise Bergström

Maybe this could be the question.

Operator

The last question is by Antoine [Indiscernible]. The line is now open for you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I'm [Indiscernible] here from [Indiscernible] I was wondering if you still look to buy new aircrafts and how many in that case, and what size?

Anko Van Der Werff

Thank you and thank you, Antoine. Look, we'll come as no surprise to you that we're not going to negotiate with any of the lessors or OEMS here by phone. So we are, of course, assisting fleet options, we are, of course seeing what we can do in the markets where we do want to get. I think we are nearing the end of our analysis and our views on that. And we'll come out, I think probably early So, 2022 on it. Definitely along the lines of newer technology, making sure of course that that is again, very fuel efficient, something that really will fit our future network needs. That is along those lines. It can be different sizes. Very much so. And again, we will -- when we have more specific indications, then, not to be funny about it, but you won't be the first to know, but probably very soon after.

Unidentified Analyst

I can understand that.

Anko Van Der Werff

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

So, it's a composition of different sizes then, or have it?

Anko Van Der Werff

Yeah, it could be. It's definitely different sectors in a way that hey, you want to keep it as simple as possible in many ways. But of course, it has to fit those new markets that we're seeing, right? That change in markets. You also have to realize that. Yes, Scandinavia is not a London. It's not a Germany. Right? In terms of population sizes and city sizes. So, you also have to factor that into account. So, there is in that sense, you would say the need for complexity, right? But you also want to have a need for simplicity because that drives your cost down. Very much focused on those newer platforms, right? Connect and Link. And yes, we will start those more serious conversations, I think fairly soon.

Unidentified Analyst

737s, are you phasing out?

Anko Van Der Werff

That is correct.

Unidentified Analyst

How many are they?

Anko Van Der Werff

Yeah, that is ongoing process. By the end of next year, you're -- we're basically out of them, right? Let's call it that way. By the end of calendar 2022, we are -- for all intents and purposes, we're practically out of the 737s by then.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And in your existing fleets, how many of those aircraft do you have?

Anko Van Der Werff

How many 737s we still have?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Anko Van Der Werff

We currently have -- well, let's call it around 15, 20, 20 - ish that we're still flying. So that's more than one a month that we are in a way phasing out. And again, by the end of 2022, we will be pretty much out of them.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks.

Anko Van Der Werff

Thank you.

Louise Bergström

That concludes our session. So, thank you so much for participating today.

Anko Van Der Werff

Thank you all. Thanks very much for your time.

Magnus Ornberg

Thanks a lot.