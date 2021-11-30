Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is one of those companies that is really hard to analyze. On any normal day, the company is highly complex with a wide portfolio of products in commercial aviation and defense and the past three years analyzing Boeing became even more difficult due to the engineering, production and financial problems it is facing. Yet it is still important to look at orders and deliveries, which I will do in this report and provide a proper context to those numbers while also recognizing that there are so many variables and dynamics that addressing it all in a single report is impossible. Important to note is that this overview is for October 2021 meaning that Dubai Airshow orders are not yet accounted for and so we are given a view on the numbers with which Boeing went into the show.

Figure 1: Boeing orders October 2021 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

In October, Boeing booked 10 orders consisting of 8 single aisle aircraft and 2 wide body aircraft:

Maersk Aviation Holding ordered 2 Boeing 777Fs.

An unidentified customer ordered 8 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

During the month, the following changes were made to the order book:

CDB Aviation was identified as the customer for 1 Boeing 737 MAX.

CMA CGM was identified as the customer for 2 Boeing 777Fs.

Aviation Capital Group cancelled an order for 1 Boeing 737 MAX.

Air Lease Corporation cancelled an order for 2 Boeing 787-10s.

Source: Boeing

October was not a month with a big order inflow. The orders show continued demand for the Boeing 777F and also continued order inflow for the Boeing 737 MAX. Somewhat disappointing is that there were two cancellations for the Boeing 787-10. The Boeing 787 is currently having production problems and demand for wide body aircraft is low, so cancellations are not completely unexpected but it is still painful given that the biggest variant of the Dreamliner family is not a fast seller but does provide Boeing with solid margins. To my knowledge it is also the second month in a row for Air Lease Corporation to walk away from a Dreamliner order.

Sequentially, we saw orders dip as they fell to 10 units from 27 a month earlier driven by lower Boeing 737 and Boeing 777 orders. Net orders declined sequentially from 22 to 7 units. Compared to the same month a year ago, the gross orders went up as Boeing booked no orders in October 2020 and net orders went from -12 to +7. So, the market environment or better said expectations of the future market environment have increased, but it remains to be seen how strong that recovery in order inflow will be amidst the rise of the new omicron variant. Year to date, Boeing received 720 gross orders and 309 net orders showing that there still is a lot of realignment going on where the order for 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by United Airlines (UAL) earlier this year is a big driver of the net orders. A year ago, Boeing booked 67 gross orders and -393 net orders.

During the month, Boeing's tally for orders that are in the order book but are not checking additional checkboxes to be counted as contractual backlog decreased by 17 units. Just like last month, this was driven by agreements or customer credit improving such that Boeing now expects delivery to take place. In fact, instead of having a net order tally of 309 units, Boeing has a positive tally of 373 units when the net orders are adjusted for these so-called ASC 606 adjustments.

Assessing the entire backlog, Boeing currently sees that for 878 orders additional criteria required for backlog recognition beyond the existence of a purchase contract are not met. These could be cancelled in due time or if the conditions are met be added back to the contractual backlog.

Boeing 737 MAX Deliveries Not Gaining Traction

One of the things I am watching extremely closely is the deliveries for the Boeing 737 MAX. During the previous quarter, the Boeing 737 MAX hit the highest quarterly delivery numbers but from month-to-month we are not seeing a strong upward trend in delivery volumes which is what I would have liked to see.

Figure 2: Boeing deliveries September 2021 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

During the month, Boeing delivered 27 aircraft:

Boeing delivered two P-8 Poseidon, which is multi-purpose maritime surveillance aircraft derived from the Boeing 737 Next Generation.

Boeing delivered two BBJ2s, which is the business jet version of the Boeing 737-800.

18 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were delivered.

Boeing delivered two Boeing 767s, one base aircraft for the KC-46A and one freighter.

Boeing delivered two Boeing 777Fs.

One Boeing 747-8F was delivered to UPS.

Sequentially, deliveries decreased from 35 to 27 units due to lower delivery volumes on all platforms except for the Boeing 747. Compared to the same month last year, deliveries are up 20 units. Year-to-date, Boeing delivered 268 aircraft compared to 111 deliveries in the same months last year. So, the improvement is clear. However, my remains that the recovery in the volumes is not going as fast as I have hoped. I was hoping to see 300-360 deliveries this year focused towards the higher end (350-360), but the way things are going now that is out of reach unless Boeing has a significant number of agreements in place for airlines to take delivery before the year comes to a conclusion. I do expect that Boeing will be able to get to a minimum of 300 deliveries and more optimistically 330-340 deliveries for the year carried by the MAX. Absent of Dreamliner deliveries, I do not see a lot of space to stretch that number while the Boeing 737 MAX delivery recovery is also not what was expected. With 18 MAX deliveries during the month, there virtually is no decrease in MAX inventory.

Conclusion

What we continue seeing for Airbus as well as Boeing is that the orders are coming in. They don't pour in but they are coming in. At this moment I am actually more interested in the recovery of the delivery flow and there we see that Boeing, just like Airbus, is having an extremely hard time to deliver the MAX to the customers. In fact, the rate is so low at this point that there is no significant reduction in the MAX inventory. Possibly with the MAX gaining approval in China again the delivery flow could recover, but at this point the MAX revival is not as strong as Boeing would have hoped and that affects cash flow as well as liabilities.