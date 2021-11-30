Double Slam For Raytheon Technologies

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Marketplace

Summary

  • Raytheon Technologies has been underperforming recently.
  • Defense contracts have been declining, but are not the big reason for the decline.
  • Reason for decline is headwinds provided by Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Aerospace Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Dubai Airshow Opens Highlighting Aerospace Industries Newest Tech

Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images News

Shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) have underperformed the broader market quite a bit recently Since publishing my latest report on the name, share prices have dropped by 7% compared to the 1.6% gain that the broader markets booked. In this report, I have a brief look at the reason for the decline and also address the Defense contracts booked in October.

A double blow for Raytheon Technologies

What I really do like about Raytheon is that it plays a role in the commercial aircraft industry being a big supplier on major aircraft programs and also playing a very big role for the national security via the defense industry. Believing in the long term upward trajectory for air travel as well as the continued need for enhancing defense capabilities I am bullish on Raytheon Technologies. However, more recently what I consider the strength of the company, the role in the defense and commercial aerospace, is providing a headwind to the company.

On Defense the headwind is driven by Lockheed Martin expecting declining sales, while on the commercial side the continue problems with the Dreamliner are sending a ripple through the supply chain. Both of these combined have led to the underperformance of shares for Raytheon Technologies. Overarching are supply chain and labor challenges that also pressure results.

Defense sales decline in October

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Figure 1: Defense contract announcements in October 2021 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

In October Raytheon Technologies was awarded $425.8 million worth of contracts and the funds obligated on those contracts was $56.3 million meaning that the company was immediately able to bill against those amounts as work progresses. The total included $322.3 million in indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts, which do not add value to the backlog until a task or delivery order is placed against the IDIQ. Compared to a year ago, the total value decreased by roughly $0.8 billion while the value of the IDIQs decreased from $0.6 billion to $0.3 billion indicating that the orders that directly add to the backlog as announced by the DoD reduced by roughly $0.2 billion. That is not a bad thing, but certainly something to keep in mind. The decline can be attributed to the absence of an IDIQ that Raytheon Technologies received last year for the Standard Missile 3, which is a surface-to-air missile.

During the month the three biggest platforms secured nearly 95% of the contract value:

  • For the Cobra King Radar system mobile sensors operations and maintenance services were added via a $340 million IDIQ of which $17.7 million was awarded at time of ward.
  • A $37.3 million contract was obtained for hardware and software risk reduction efforts in support of the AIM-9X missile.
  • For the Next Generation Jammer, a $22.6 million contract was awarded exercising options in support of low-rate production.

Year-to-date, the contract value is $16.8 billion and $9.1 billion when IDIQs are excluded. Last year these numbers were $21.3 billion and $11.5 billion marking a $4.5 billion or $2.4 billion decline. This decline was driven by lower sales for the AN/TPY-2 missile defense radar, while the lower IDIQs value can be explained by lower prospective contracts for the F-15 but offset by higher prospective contracts for the F-35.

Conclusion

There really is not much to comment about the defense contract awards in October. What I often do read in the comment sections is that investors expect share prices to pop when orders come in. In similar sense when orders would decline in certain timeframes as is the case now, there are expectations that share prices do decline. However, I believe that while defense contract value did decline during the month that is in no way related to the contract awards.

The bigger pressures for Raytheon Technologies have been Lockheed Martin’s review of its five year plan, while on the commercial side Boeing and the pandemic can move share prices in either direction. Defense is not going to be a high growth area in the near future, but I do expect that Raytheon Technologies can perform well on stable budgets and leverage its expertise to play an important role in the development of hypersonic capabilities.

Join The Aerospace Forum Today!

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
13.32K Followers
In-depth insights from an expert on the aerospace and airline industries
Dhierin is a leading contributor covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha and the founder of The Aerospace Forum. With his Aerospace Engineering background he has a more indepth knowledge about aerospace products enabling him to cover a complex niche. Most of his reports will be about companies in the aerospace industry or airlines industry, comparing products and looking at market forecasts providing investors with unique and thorough insights. Dhierin has accumulated nearly 20 million views never failing to spark healthy and thoughtful discussions for investors and aerospace professionals.

His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.

AeroAnalysis offers wide variety of services, ranging from providing data and cost models to consultancy possibilities. Check out our website for more information. Though we believe in the strong nature of our analysis, we are in no way giving buy or sell recommendations and advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

19 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.