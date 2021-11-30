Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images News

Shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) have underperformed the broader market quite a bit recently Since publishing my latest report on the name, share prices have dropped by 7% compared to the 1.6% gain that the broader markets booked. In this report, I have a brief look at the reason for the decline and also address the Defense contracts booked in October.

A double blow for Raytheon Technologies

What I really do like about Raytheon is that it plays a role in the commercial aircraft industry being a big supplier on major aircraft programs and also playing a very big role for the national security via the defense industry. Believing in the long term upward trajectory for air travel as well as the continued need for enhancing defense capabilities I am bullish on Raytheon Technologies. However, more recently what I consider the strength of the company, the role in the defense and commercial aerospace, is providing a headwind to the company.

On Defense the headwind is driven by Lockheed Martin expecting declining sales, while on the commercial side the continue problems with the Dreamliner are sending a ripple through the supply chain. Both of these combined have led to the underperformance of shares for Raytheon Technologies. Overarching are supply chain and labor challenges that also pressure results.

Defense sales decline in October

Figure 1: Defense contract announcements in October 2021 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

In October Raytheon Technologies was awarded $425.8 million worth of contracts and the funds obligated on those contracts was $56.3 million meaning that the company was immediately able to bill against those amounts as work progresses. The total included $322.3 million in indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts, which do not add value to the backlog until a task or delivery order is placed against the IDIQ. Compared to a year ago, the total value decreased by roughly $0.8 billion while the value of the IDIQs decreased from $0.6 billion to $0.3 billion indicating that the orders that directly add to the backlog as announced by the DoD reduced by roughly $0.2 billion. That is not a bad thing, but certainly something to keep in mind. The decline can be attributed to the absence of an IDIQ that Raytheon Technologies received last year for the Standard Missile 3, which is a surface-to-air missile.

During the month the three biggest platforms secured nearly 95% of the contract value:

For the Cobra King Radar system mobile sensors operations and maintenance services were added via a $340 million IDIQ of which $17.7 million was awarded at time of ward.

A $37.3 million contract was obtained for hardware and software risk reduction efforts in support of the AIM-9X missile.

For the Next Generation Jammer, a $22.6 million contract was awarded exercising options in support of low-rate production.

Year-to-date, the contract value is $16.8 billion and $9.1 billion when IDIQs are excluded. Last year these numbers were $21.3 billion and $11.5 billion marking a $4.5 billion or $2.4 billion decline. This decline was driven by lower sales for the AN/TPY-2 missile defense radar, while the lower IDIQs value can be explained by lower prospective contracts for the F-15 but offset by higher prospective contracts for the F-35.

Conclusion

There really is not much to comment about the defense contract awards in October. What I often do read in the comment sections is that investors expect share prices to pop when orders come in. In similar sense when orders would decline in certain timeframes as is the case now, there are expectations that share prices do decline. However, I believe that while defense contract value did decline during the month that is in no way related to the contract awards.

The bigger pressures for Raytheon Technologies have been Lockheed Martin’s review of its five year plan, while on the commercial side Boeing and the pandemic can move share prices in either direction. Defense is not going to be a high growth area in the near future, but I do expect that Raytheon Technologies can perform well on stable budgets and leverage its expertise to play an important role in the development of hypersonic capabilities.