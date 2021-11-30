MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

Cheniere Energy's business can be summed up by its 3-letter ticker: NYSE:LNG. It is a Houston-based LNG exporter providing the commodity to customers around the world. Cheniere does not get the gas out of the ground, it simply buys it from (mostly) Permian producers, liquefies it and ships it out. About 90% of its LNG is sold to customers via long-term contracts at prices based on the price of feedstock gas, limiting Cheniere's exposure to price fluctuations in either commodity. Cheniere has a somewhat complex structure: its 3-train project at Corpus Christi is owned by the parent corporation LNG, while the soon-to-be-6 train project at Sabine Pass is owned by its MLP (CQP). All 9 trains have the capacity to ship about 5 MTPA (0.7 Bcf/d) of LNG each.

Q3 Earnings: Higher EBITDA Guidance Offsets Q3 Miss

Cheniere Energy has a decent third quarter, missing analysts' forecasts on both the top and bottom lines, although this was partially offset by upped EBITDA guidance for this year and the introduction of a quarterly dividend. Other highlights from the release included:

Quarterly EBITDA and DCF (Distributable Cash Flow) were $1.1B and $350M, respectively. The company upped the top end of its FY'21 EBITDA guidance range to $4.6B - $5B, which implies Q4 EBITDA of at least $1.3B (and closer to $1.5B), or at least 20% sequential growth. Higher forecasted netbacks due to strength in the global LNG spot market would be the chief driver of this growth.

Management introduced FY'22 EBITDA guidance of $5.8B - $6.3B (DCF of $3.1B - $3.9B), representing 26% year-over-year growth, as both its LNG volumes and realized prices are projected to increase in 2022. As noted on the Q3 call, management expects global LNG markets (and prices) to stay tight through 2025.

Cheniere had $2.2B of cash at the end of Q3, compared to a debt balance of $29B. Management expects to reduce its debt load by ~$1B/year until it can attain an investment grade rating (its current Moody's rating of Ba2 is two levels below investment grade). Cheniere also introduced a $0.33/sh. dividend (starting in Q3) and a 3-year $1B share buyback program.

Signed three SPAs (Sale and Purchase Agreements) to supply clients in Asia with a combined 2 MTPA of LNG for 13-20 years. This covers about 40% of capacity of one of its Sabine Pass trains (4.5 MTPA each), but Cheniere did not assign these contracts to a specific train/project. Financial terms were not disclosed, but are likely favorable to Cheniere given current conditions in the global LNG markets.

Overall, the earnings miss was largely outweighed by improving fundamentals and renewed shareholder distributions. New SPAs are also a strong positive, suggesting strong demand necessary for further project development. As it moves into the new year, Cheniere has several catalysts to support share price appreciation.

Catalyst: Sabine Pass Train 6 Coming Onstream Soon

Cheniere expects the 6th train at Sabine Pass to reach substantial completion by the end of Q1 2022, bringing ~4.5 MTPA of LNG onstream. Both of these projections seem conservative: the train was 97% complete at the end of Q3 and is more likely to contribute to production sometime in Q4. Moreover, the first 5 trains at Sabine Pass have averaged run rates between 4.7 and 5 MTPA. The extra volumes, not incorporated into next year's guidance, are an upside to Cheniere's FY'22 IBITDA.

Source: Cheniere Energy Q3 Earnings Presentation

With no volumes contracted until next year, this extra LNG will be sold at the record high spot prices, as supply should be particularly tight during the winter 2021-22 season. Management addressed several factors it believes is driving the current market imbalance: smaller-than-usual gas inventories in Europe, stronger-than-expected post-pandemic demand recovery, doubling of EU carbon prices, less incremental supply from Russia as it wrestles with Germany over the fate of its Nord Stream 2 pipeline, droughts in Latin America reducing hydro capacity, shutting coal plants in China as it looks to switch to cleaner energy sources, and nuclear outages in South Korea. As a result, LNG prices reached as high as $30/MMbtu in Asia, and Cheniere's new train is well positioned to take advantage of these trends.

Source: Cheniere Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

LNG prices are so strong that management plans to retain ~7% of projected 2022 volumes for speculative marketing (than lock in long-term customer contracts), expecting to earn upwards of $10/MMBtu. Any upside it earns from this trading would be an additional upside to its valuation.

Catalyst: Corpus Christi Expansion Next Up

Cheniere already has 3 trains in operation at its Corpus Christi facility with 5 MTPA of liquefaction capacity each. Management plans to develop 7 midscale trains in what it calls the CC Expansion, with a combined capacity of 10 MTPA. On the Q3 call, CEO Jack Fusco said he would need at least 3 MTPA of volumes to be contracted to begin construction, in addition to the customer agreements recently signed. However, this is unlikely to be an issue given the relative ease with which the company signed its recent contracts. Further, recent market volatility will likely encourage customers more likely to want to lock in supply.

In fact, Fusco noted on the call:

LNG market fundamentals are as constructive for long-term contracting and construction of new liquefaction capacity as I've seen at any point since I joined Cheniere.

Source: Cheniere Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

I expect Cheniere to capitalize on this momentum and announce several more SPAs in the coming months, supporting the expansion development. However, management was adamant that construction will be financed with internal cash flows rather than new debt - Sabine Pass train 6 would need to come onstream to allow this project to move forward.

Cheniere recently received FERC approval to expand its nameplate capacity at its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi facilities. Asked about it on the Q3 call, CEO Fusco admitted his company's tendency to under-promise and over-deliver, and noted that there is certainly room to grow from current levels. Elaborating further, he suggested the possibility of a 7th train at Sabine Pass, utilizing the strong cash flows and the $1.2B of cash at the MLP level (Cheniere's MLP owns the Sabine Pass trains, the parent corporation owns the Corpus Christi trains).

Catalyst: $$$ from Dividends, $$$ from Buybacks

Cheniere is at what management called "a decisive cash flow inflection point." It just initiated a quarterly dividend ($0.33/share) and began buying back stock as part of its $1B 3-year program. Given its historically conservative CF stance, there is likely more where this came from as SB train 6 comes online, immediately adding to cash flows.

Investor distributions should ramp-up further in 2023+ as Cheniere pays down enough debt to achieve its investment grade target (aims to pay $4B by 2023) and "ramps down" the amount allocated to debt repayments. Paying down debt will also simplify the company's historically confusing capital structure.

Source: Cheniere Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Valuation

Cheniere's stock has rebounded nicely since its March 2020 lows, and has recently traded above $100/sh, particularly amidst the rebound in global LNG prices. Despite the recent run-up, the stock still has substantial room to go, in my view.

Data by YCharts

Cheniere's stock has historically traded in a 9.6x - 12x forward EV/EBITDA range. Its current EV is $58B, compared to a projected 2022 EBITDA guidance range of $5.8B - $6.3B ($6.05B at midpoint). Using the midpoint of this forecast, this implies a current valuation multiple of just 9.6x, on the low end of its historical range. A multiple of 12x on the midpoint EBITDA implies an EV of $72B, or upside of ~24%. Further, it is likely that the FY'22 EBITDA forecast itself is too conservative, assuming SB train 6 comes onstream at the end of Q1. Management has a tendency to be conservative on its EBITDA projections, preferring to bump up throughout the year. Applying a 12x multiple to the top end of the EBITDA range implies an EV of $75.6B, or ~30% upside.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Cheniere Energy has been using its reputation as a reliable LNG provider in an increasingly volatile industry to lock in profitable long-term contracts. These can, in turn drive further growth, allowing Cheniere to support its newly instituted dividend and share buyback program. The company is also looking to pay down $4B of debt through the end 2023, bringing its debt rating to investment grade and simplifying its complex capital structure. With 90% of its future LNG exports locked in, the company has an excellent balance, limiting downside risk without sacrificing upside potential.

Overall, the company is well positioned to take advantage of the growing shift to clean energy, and still have significant running room. Despite all its talk, only 4% of China's power is generated from natural gas, but thousands of gigawatts are being added. However, Cheniere currently has no "totally clean" energy projects, such as green LNG or green hydrogen. These could potentially provide growth opportunities in the more distant future. It is important to remember that while Cheniere's LNG exports go a long way to help consumers wean off dirtier coal and diesel, natural gas is still a fossil fuel. The company has not yet provided an estimate of Scope 1-3 emissions or committed itself to "net zero."

Cheniere's stock was a profitable investment over the course of the year, but still holds substantial upside at current valuation. With a new LNG train due to come onstream in the coming weeks to benefit from record high spot prices, it is well positioned to meet and likely beat its FY'22 EBITDA forecast. Meanwhile its current share price implies a valuation on the bottom end of its historical EV/EBITDA range, even without any additional EBITDA upside. Factoring those two upsides implies upside to current valuation of 24% - 30%, with more possible if prices hold up.