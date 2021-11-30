Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

My Neutral or Hold investment rating for Kering SA's (OTCPK:PPRUF) [KER:FP] shares stays unchanged. I previously provided an update on the company in my article written two and a half months ago in mid-September 2021.

The market's attention is on Kering's flagship brand and its capital return plans. Gucci didn't do well in the recent Q3 2021 and the new COVID-19 variant is a major risk, notwithstanding the fact that consumers' initial response to Gucci's new Aria collection seems to be good. Separately, I am not that positive on Kering's share repurchase program. This is because part of the shares bought back will be issued to certain employees as part of their compensation, and the company does not seem to have a clear share buyback strategy in terms of timing and valuations. Therefore, I choose to maintain my Hold rating for Kering's shares.

Gucci's Performance Continued To Be Lackluster

In my September 16, 2021, article for Kering, I had noted that the "recent quarterly sales (for the Gucci brand) were -40% lower as compared to pre-COVID levels two years ago", and I stressed that "more time is needed for a complete turnaround" of Kering's flagship brand. Gucci was a weak spot for Kering again in the third quarter of 2021.

Kering's headline revenue increased by a decent +12.6% YoY in Q3 2021, or +12.2% YoY on comparable terms adjusted for foreign exchange effects and corporate actions, according to the company's third-quarter results media release. But Kering's top line expansion in the recent quarter was supported by the good performance of the company's minor brands, rather than Gucci.

Yves Saint Laurent, other houses, and Bottega Veneta saw their respective comparable revenue grow by +28.1%, +26.0%, and +8.9% YoY, respectively in Q3 2021. In contrast, Gucci's comparable sales increased by a mere +3.8% YoY over the same period.

The near-term revenue growth outlook for Gucci appears to be mixed.

On the negative side of things, Kering did highlight at the company's Q3 2021 results call that Gucci's sales were particularly weak in China during the recent quarter. An attendee at the company's recent Q3 investor briefing had noted that "August was softer, particularly for China (luxury market) with the COVID restrictions", making reference to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese market in July & August. In response, Kering acknowledged that "due to the COVID restrictions that there was a decline of traffic in the stores, in the offline channel."

With the new Omicron variant posing a new threat, there is a high probability that China might further tighten COVID-19 restrictions again, and this could potentially hurt the sales for the Gucci brand in the country (and other markets as well). In a November 28, 2021 CNBC article, Capital Economics' chief economist was interviewed as saying that "intermittent local lockdowns will continue to hit activity (in China) directly" in view of the new Omicron variant and the country's zero-COVID stance.

On the positive side of things, Gucci introduced the new Aria collection since September 2021, and this could help to revitalize the brand. In my previous article for Kering published on April 15, 2021, I had cited comments from investors and journalists, which suggests that the Gucci brand might no longer appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers anymore.

Kering emphasized at the recent Q3 earnings briefing that "Aria is receiving a very good response of the market, whatever the region." The company thinks that this is attributable to the fact that Aria "is an extension in terms of number of SKUs but also in terms of type of products", and it also referred to Aria as "the first collection marking really an evolution in the aesthetic."

In other words, the success of the Aria collection will provide investors with clues as to whether the Gucci brand is still relevant in the eyes of luxury consumers. As such, it is worthwhile to pay close attention to the sales performance of Gucci in subsequent quarters. However, the new Omicron variant might be another setback for Kering and the luxury sector in the short term.

Share Buybacks Draw Attention

Apart from the performance of the Gucci brand, share buybacks are another key issue that has drawn the attention of investors in Kering's shares.

On August 25, 2021, Kering announced that it has launched a new share buyback plan to purchase "up to 2.0% of its share capital over a 24-month period." At the same time, the company also revealed that it entered into "a share buyback agreement (three-month contract ending on November 25, 2021) with an investment service provider" for "a first tranche (of buybacks) covering a maximum volume of 650,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.5% of Kering's outstanding share capital."

Kering subsequently disclosed at the company's Q3 2021 results briefing that it will complete the first tranche of share repurchases (0.5% of shares outstanding) by late-November 2021 as planned.

While it is positive that Kering is returning excess capital to shareholders via share buybacks on top of dividends, I have a Neutral view of Kering's share repurchase program for two key reasons.

Firstly, Kering has not confirmed what is the proportion of share buybacks that will be allocated to employee share issuance plans. Although the first tranche of share buybacks amounting to 0.5% is meaningful, it is net share repurchases (excluding shares issued to employees) that really matter.

Secondly, the company has not indicated when it will begin the second tranche of share buybacks, with a remaining share repurchase authorization amounting to approximately 1.5% of the company's outstanding shares.

I think it will give investors greater comfort, if Kering does not engage in systematic buybacks i.e. share repurchases of a fixed amount spread over a specific time period. Instead, with the market environment expected to be more volatile in the near term as a result of the new Omicron variant, Kering should commit to opportunistic share buybacks capitalizing on significant corrections in the company's share price.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Kering is valued by the market at consensus forward fiscal 2021 and 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 27.1 times and 23.6 times, respectively. This does not appear to be a bargain, given that the new Omicron variant poses significant downside risks, and the performance of the flagship Gucci brand has not been great in the recent quarter. With these factors in mind, I keep my Neutral investment rating on Kering.

The key risks for Kering are a return of strict COVID-19 restrictions in China which affect the company's offline sales in the market in a negative way, the failure of the Gucci brand's new Aria collection to gain traction with consumers, and buying back its own shares at the wrong timing (i.e. when its shares are overvalued) which could be value-destructive.