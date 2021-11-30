Heath Korvola/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) has filed to raise $106 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company seeks to make mortgage and other secured loans to cannabis industry businesses.

REFI has very little operating history and has provided no dividend yield expectations going forward, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company

Chicago, Illinois-based Chicago Atlantic was founded to fill a gap in cannabis business finance in the U.S. by providing business and real estate loans secured by assets.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Anthony Cappell, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously a Managing Director and Head of Underwriting at Stonegate Capital, a private credit investment firm.

REFI aims to target 'operators and facilities that exhibit relatively lower-risk characteristics, which we believe include generally limiting exposure to ground-up construction, lending to cannabis operators with operational and/or profitable facilities, diversification of geographies and distribution channels, among other factors.'

The company may also lend to non-cannabis companies/properties if those loans provide similar return characteristics.

Chicago Atlantic has received at least $125 million in equity investment from investors including Chicago Atlantic Fund and affiliates.

The firm seeks to make senior secured or mortgage loans by various cannabis related properties operated by experienced operators.

REFI targets real estate loans between $5 million and $200 million, with up to five-year terms, and plans to syndicate loans of larger size.

Chicago Atlantic's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for legal marijuana was an estimated $9.1 billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed $60 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continuing trend toward legalization in various countries and in U.S. states.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of legal marijuana sales in the United States:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

AFC Gamma (AFCG)

Power REIT (PW)

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP)

Freehold Properties (FHP)

Other private companies

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results show initial revenue as the firm only began operations as of April 1, 2021:

As of September 30, 2021, Chicago Atlantic had $8.7 million in cash and $8.2 million in total liabilities.

Chicago Atlantic's IPO Details

REFI intends to sell 6.25 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $106.25 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The firm says senior executives will purchase an aggregate of $7.5 million worth of common stock in a private placement at the same price as the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $304.7 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 35.89%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The firm says it is not currently the subject of any material legal proceedings.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are JMP Securities, Compass Point, Oppenheimer & Co. and other investment banks.

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure Valuation Diluted Market Capitalization $312,005,641 Enterprise Value $304,747,576 Price/Book 2.42 Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $17.00

Commentary About Chicago Atlantic's IPO

REFI is seeking to go public to form capital for planned loans to cannabis industry borrowers.

There isn't much history to the firm's financials, since it started operations on April 1, 2021.

The market opportunity for providing non-bank financing to cannabis industry businesses is substantial in North America and other similar firms have recently gone public or filed to IPO on U.S. markets.

JMP Securities is the lead underwriter and the one IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of 17.6% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is rising interest rates as the Covid-19 pandemic's effects wane in the coming quarters and economic activity improves, although this risk may also be a tailwind as client companies seek to expand operations during an economic upturn.

As for valuation, compared to competitor AFC Gamma (AFCG), REFI is seeking a Price/Book ratio of 2.42x at IPO, versus 1.54x for AFCG.

Notably, management has provided no dividend expectations. AFCG has a forward dividend yield estimate of 7.7%.

It is difficult to determine whether REFI's offering is reasonably priced, as the firm has had so short an operational history and has provided relatively little information or performance metrics that can be used to infer valuation.

While senior management is acquiring shares in a private placement at the IPO price, which is a positive signal, it is challenging for me to move forward on the IPO due to lack of visibility on its proposed valuation at IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 7, 2021.