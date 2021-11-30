mjf795/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NYSE:NOC) has been one of the companies that I am liking due to the key contracts it has won in recent years. However, due to challenges in the Defense industry shares have not appreciated at all lately. In this report, I will have a look at the defense contracts that Northrop Grumman received in October with the help of the TAF Defense Contracts Monitor.

Northrop Grumman Bags Drone Contracts

Figure 1: Defense contract announcements in October 2021 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

In October, Northrop Grumman was awarded $557.1 million worth of contracts and the funds obligated on those contracts was $119 million meaning that the company was immediately able to bill against those amounts as work progresses. The total included $298.2 million in indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts, which do not add value to the backlog until a task or delivery order is placed against the IDIQ. Compared to a year ago, the total value increased by roughly $183.6 million. Regular contract value dropped by $39.6 million, while IDIQs value increased by $223.3 million.

Important to realize is that actual value added to the backlog declined, while prospective value that can be added to the backlog when delivery and task orders are placed against the IDIQs increased. One should be extremely well aware that IDIQs provide a pre-negotiated framework against which delivery and task orders can be placed, but as long as those orders are not placed IDIQs do not add value. In that sense they are comparable to Letters of Intent that we do often see at airshows for commercial aircraft.

The announcements during the month were dominated by drone contracts for logistics supports and repair for the RQ-4 and MQ-4C drones which accounted for $488.9 million in value including a IDIQ valued nearly $300 million. The only other platform for which a contract was received was the Mission Command Training Program for which Northrop Grumman received a $68.1 million to provide mission support for the planning, coordination, and execution of exercises.

Year-to-date, the contract value was $18.5 billion and $9.4 billion when IDIQs are excluded. Last year these numbers were $21.8 billion and $20.7 billion marking a $3.3 billion or $11.3 billion decline. This decline was driven by the absence of the GBSD contract and Next Generation satellites contracts offset by higher ballistic missiles support contracts, next generation interceptors and battlefield airborne command node sales (BACN).

Year-to-date, funds obligated declined from $3.3 billion to $2.8 billion, but it should be noted that this decline is not as big as the drop in regular contract value logged by Northrop Grumman which without doubt is related to the lower value on the GBSD contract which significantly added to the regular contract value, but added very little to the funds obligated at the time of award last year.

Conclusion

Looking at the Defense contracts in October, there really is not a single thing that got me particularly excited. It was not a good month, it was not a bad month. The drone contracts are nice following the razor-blade model enabling a long-term stream of contracts and cash. However, for me the reasons to be bullish on Northrop Grumman’s prospects are not found in the contracts that the company is booking this year, but rather the value that it isn’t booking this year. Those platforms are the Next Generation satellites and the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent. Is there nothing to like about this year’s contracts? There is! The Next Generation Interceptor contract is an important one and Northrop Grumman’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Missile Tracking Sensor System. To that we can add the continued contracts in support of the Minuteman III.

So, overall I do like the mix of supporting existing equipment but also being active at the frontier of the current capabilities and Northrop Grumman without doubt will play a major role in hypersonic and ballistic defense while it will also provide next generation stealth bomber capabilities.