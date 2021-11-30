BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd (BOSC) CEO Eyal Cohen on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:BOSC) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Eyal Cohen - CEO & Director

Eyal Cohen

Thank you. Thank you for joining (technical difficulty) call. I want to dedicate this call to the most critical challenge we are facing, the operating loss of the Robotics division.

First, I want to share with you some background on the nature of the business of the Robotics division. The division develops and sells custom-made robotic systems. It doesn't sell off-the-shelf robots. Building the customized robotic system involves many phases. It has a long and expensive sales cycle and the low closing rate because it requires significant investments from the customer.

The systems pricing is very complex because it is based on an initial concept of the machine rather than on a final detail design. The time of delivery takes an average of a year. Customized robots require the development of a unique feature, and therefore, there are development risks.

We did see an 80% reduction in the operating loss of the Robotics division in the first 9 months of the year '21 as compared to the comparable period last year. However, we have not yet been able to successfully reflect the inherent risks of this business in our pricing.

Going forward, in order to mitigate the risks and optimize our sales resources, we will focus our sales effort mainly on the Israeli market rather than [indiscernible].

At the end of the first -- at the end of the third quarter, we closed our sales office in the U.S. and turned working through a distributor. We realized that in order to succeed in the U.S. market, we have to increase our U.S. sales, marketing and support presence significantly, but we cannot afford this cost at this stage.

In the Israeli market, we will focus on strategic customers that predefine as heavy automation consumers from various industries, where we learn these customers' need, products, standard, production and logistic processes. We expect our learning curve to improve gradually and the inherent risk of the business to decrease accordingly.

Focusing on Israel is expected to also shorten the sales cycle, reduce our associated sales cost and increase the transaction closing rates. Securing about 10 new strategic Israeli customers will dramatically change the operational results of the Robotics business. We believe that we will lead this division to a breakeven point during the year '22. And that in the years after, it should be the growth engine of BOS. That completes my review.

