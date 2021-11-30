Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BKCYF) CEO Panicos Nicolaou on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (OTCPK:BKCYF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2021 5:30 AM ET

Panicos Nicolaou - Chief Executive Officer

Eliza Livadiotou - Executive Director of Finance

Alexandros Boulougouris - Wood & Company Financial Services

Corinne Cunningham - Autonomous Research LLP

Daragh Quinn - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Ltd.

Panicos Nicolaou

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our nine months financial results conference call. I'm joined by Eliza Livadiotou, Executive Director of Finance; Demetris Demetriou, Chief Risk Officer; and Annita Pavlou, Manager, Investor Relations. After my introductory remarks, Eliza will go into more detail on our financial performance, and then we will turn to Q&A.

Slide 4 summarizes the key highlights of the third quarter. I will briefly go over this. I will start with the macro. The strong recovery in economic activity continues and GDP has recovered to pre-pandemic levels. GDP grew by 5.3% in the third quarter, which expected to grow by around 5.5% for the full-year 2021.

We continue to support the domestic economy and extended €1.3 billion of new loans in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 35% compared to the same period last year. We continue to execute on our strategic priorities demonstrated by the improvement in our performance. During the first nine months of the year, we recorded a profit after tax of €20 million impacted by NPE sales and restructuring expenses. Recurring profit a more indicative measure of our performance totaled €64 million year-to-date of which €13 million in the third quarter.

More specifically, in the third quarter, we generated a total income of €139 million, down 8% quarter-on-quarter, impacted mainly by Helix 2 completion in June 2021. Net fees and commissions remain strong in the quarter and amounted to €44 million represented 32% of our total income. Following the quarterly decrease in our total income, our cost to income ratio increased at 64% for the quarter, while operating expenses remained flat at €89 million in the quarter.

Our capital position remains strong and comfortably in excess of our regulatory requirements. As at September 30, 2021, our capital ratios on a transitional basis were 20.4% for the total capital ratio and 15.3% for CET1 ratio, both pro forma for Helix 3. Deposits increased in the quarter by 2% to €17.1 billion and we continue to operate with a significant liquidity surplus of almost €6 billion and an LCR of 294%.

The third quarter of 2021 is an important milestone for Bank of Cyprus. Following the agreement for the sale of around €600 million NPEs in Project Helix 3, we achieved a single-digit NPE ratio for the first time since the financial crisis of 2013, achieving a year early compared to our 2022 target. Pro forma for Helix 3, our cost of NPEs are now less than €900 million and €400 million on a net basis. Overall, pro forma for Helix 3, our NPE ratios are now reduced to 8.6% and 3.6% on a net basis.

The performance of the loans under expired payment deferrals remains solid. 96% of performing loans was payment deferrals have expired presented no arrears. This is a better performance than expected. Now, nearly 11 months after deferral expiry and bodes well for future trends. Overall, we are pleased with the progress we have achieved to date, and we are well on track with achieving our medium-term targets. Reflecting on how we manage the bank over this very challenging pandemic period, we are pleased about the progress achieved in delivering against our strategic goals, but also anoles were the challenges have been.

I am now on Slide 5. Firstly, asset quality has been much better than some half year. We reduced the NPE ratio to single-digit from just over 30% two years ago. We saw the cost of risk normalized in line with our medium-term expectations. Capital ratio has increased there – a modest increase. Activity has bounced back from the pandemic lows with new lending this year at over 80% of pre-COVID levels and we are confident about the continued momentum in volume growth.

We have taken pricing actions, which alongside the recovering activities have seen strong growth in fees, now 15% higher than 2019. We must, however, acknowledge the challenges. Our net interest income has declined mostly due to the NPE reduction, but also reflecting the interest rate environment. We have managed cost tightly. While expenses were 10% lower in absolute terms, the efficiency ratio has been negatively impacted by revenue pressures.

Slide 6 provides an overview of the macroeconomic conditions. As I mentioned in my opening remarks, the economy continued to grow in the third quarter by 5.3% facilitated by rebound in touring, trade and manufacturing sectors. GDP is expected to grow by 5.5% this year recovering to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. A least strong growth is expected to continue into 2022. Leading economic indicators show continuing upward trend, giving confidence about healthy consumption and business activity into the next year.

With our digital implementation of the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan, growth is expected to be sustained at pre-pandemic levels. 2021 tourist activity has recovered significantly year-on-year and the tourist season was extended until late October. Tourists’ arrival shows steady monthly recovery and October arrivals reached 90% of October 2019 levels. We remain cautiously optimistic for the next year.

Slide 7. New lending. Loan demand remains strong across all business lines with €1.3 billion of new lending in the first nine months of the year, up 35% year-on-year. New lending continues to be carefully considered against robust [indiscernible]. We have high-quality origination via prudent underwriting standards and we make meticulous assessment of the repayment capability of our customers.

Slides 8 to 10 present a short summary of Helix 3 [indiscernible] de-risking strategy to date. Earlier this month, we reached an agreement for the sale of a portfolio of NPEs with gross value of €568 million as well as real estate properties with book value of €120 million. This is a profitable and capital accretive transaction allowing us to reduce NPE stock by 40% and the REMU stock by 10%. Overall by completion, Helix 3 is expected to add 67 basis points to capital and €21 million on the Group's income statement.

We are reaching the end of a long journey that started in 2014. Our track record is excellent. Overall, since the peak, we have now reduced the stock of NPEs by €14.1 billion or 94% to less than €1 billion and the NPE ratio by 54 percentage points, from 63% to less than 9% vastly through organic reductions of over €9 billion. We remain on track to deliver an NPE ratio of 5% in the medium-term by continuing to deliver through organic NPE reduction and managing the post-pandemic NPE inflow.

Turning now to Slide 11, where we provide an update on the performance of loans that were under expired payment deferrals. The performance of the moratorium portfolio remains strong and significantly better than expected. Nearly 11 months after the deferral expiry, it bodes well for the future trends. As shown on the slide, 4% – billion lows of the performing loans under expired moratorium had installment due by November 22. 96% of these performing loans presented no arrears, and roughly €590 million have been restructured.

Our arrears remained low at €186 million or 4%, out of which €178 million of these are in arrears over less than 30 days. The trend remains strong for both the portfolio of loans under expired payment deferrals to individuals and businesses. We, of course, acknowledged that certainly the market remains particularly following the emergence of the new variant and we will continue to closely monitor the sectors vulnerable to pandemic as we always do.

I will now hand over to Eliza to take you through our financial performance in the third quarter before opening to Q&A. Eliza?

Eliza Livadiotou

Thank you, Panicos. So good morning from me, too. I'll start with Slide 13 on the income statement. Net interest income was at €71 million for the third quarter, down 6% Q-on-Q, reflecting the completion of Helix 2 in June. The net interest margin for the quarter fell to 134 basis points impacted by the reduction in NII following Helix 2 completion and 3 percentage points increase in the average interest earning assets [indiscernible] in liquid assets form. Non-interest income for the third quarter amounted to €68 million compared to €76 million in the previous quarter. The Q-on-Q decrease is mainly due to lower insurance income, which I'll discuss it further on Slide 17.

Total operating expenses remained flat at €89 million for Q3 and total loan credit losses, provisions and impairment were €26 million for the third quarter as compared to €24 million in Q2 and our cost of risk stood at 78 basis points. Profit after tax and before non-recurring items amounted to €13 million in Q3 and €64 million for the nine months. We achieved a return on tangible equity before non-recurring items of 3.3% for Q3 and 5.2% for the nine months of 2021. The overall result was a profit after tax of €19 million for the quarter and €20 million for the nine months of the year.

Moving now on Slide 14, the drivers of NIM. As I previously mentioned, our NIM in the quarter decreased to 134 basis points and was negatively impacted by the reduction in NII following the direct submission of NPEs as well as the increase in liquid assets. Our NII reduced by €5 million or 6% Q-on-Q, reflecting the €8 million NII loss on deconsolidation of Helix 2. We are encouraged by the non-legacy loans in evolution, which was up €2 million, reflecting stable yields of 287 basis points. Our interest expense decreased due to higher wholesale funding costs following the issuance of €300 million senior notes in June 2021.

Our TLTRO III borrowing stands at €3 billion. We have already reported on NII benefit of €7 million for the 12 months to June 2021. And the potential NII benefit for the 12 months from June 2021 to June 2022 is currently estimated at around €15 million provided that the Bank meets the net lending thresholds and this accrues to NII over the respective period. While as you can see individual categories spreads were relatively stable, the largest driver of the overall decline in the net interest margin was the changing mix of our balance sheet towards liquid assets.

On Slide 15, is that over one third of our balance sheet is balanced with Central Banks and over half of our average interest earning assets are in liquid form. The increase in liquid assets reflects the continuing de-risking, which replaces NPEs with liquid assets, our participation in the TLTRO program and the strong deposit trends.

On Slide 16, you can see our deposit balances rose again in the quarter, and now represent almost 76% of our total liabilities. Our loan to deposit ratio is down to 57%. While these are welcome trends from the rate perspective, they do cover dilutive impact on our reported margins.

Now moving to Slide 17 on non-interest income. In the third quarter, non-interest income amounted to €68 million, down 10% Q-on-Q, mostly impacted by lower net insurance income. Net fee and commission income remains strong at €44 million in the third quarter. Net fees and commissions for the nine months increased to €128 million above pre-pandemic level supported by introduction of liquidity fees to a wider customer group and introduction of a revised price list in February 2021. Net insurance income stood at €12 million, down by 36% on the previous quarter impacted by seasonality and higher claims as well as the discount rate volatility. Net FX and other income increased to €10 million, up 15% Q-on-Q, mainly due to the increase in dividend income.

Moving now to insurance on Slide 18. The underlying operating performance of our insurance company continued growing into Q3. Net insurance income for our life insurance, EuroLife amounted to €23.6 million for the first nine months of the year, broadly flat year-on-year, as it was positively impacted by higher gross written premium offset by the discount rate volatility. Net insurance income for EuroLife contributes 12% to total non-interest income. For our General Insurance business, net insurance income amounted to €19 million for the first nine months of the year and remains broadly flat year-on-year contributing 9% to total non-interest income.

Looking now at expenses on Slide 19. Total operating costs for the third quarter were €89 million. And despite the fact that operating expenses remain flat Q-on-Q, our cost to income ratio for the quarter increased 64%, reflecting lower total income nearly impacted by Helix 2 completion. Beyond this year, we expect our cost to income ratio to decline through specific initiatives, including exit solutions to release FTE and further branch rationalization. And over the medium-term, this is expected to increase to mid-50s. The Group's medium-term guidance of total operating expenses below €350 million remains unchanged.

Now let's turn to capital on Slide 22. CET1 ratio and total capital ratio as of September 30 stood at 15.3% and 20.4% respectively. During the third quarter, we generated around 40 basis points of organic capital through operating profit, 10 basis points from the reduction of RWAs and around 10 basis points from Helix 3. These were partially offset by expected loan credit losses and impairments of around 30 basis points. Our CET1 ratio on the fully loaded basis was at 13.3% and as of December, 13.9% pro forma for Helix 3.

I'll now give you an update regarding the changes in our capital requirements. Minimum capital requirement for 2022 for CET1 and total capital ratio is expected to increase to 10.09% and 15.02% respectively, following a 27 basis point add-on in P2R due to ECB’s prudential provisioning expectations and 25 basis points phasing-in of the O-SII Buffer. Taking it in turn, the P2R add-on is dynamic and can be reduced during 2022 on the basis of in-scope NPEs and the level of provisioning. It is important to also know that P2G reduction more than offset the increase in P2R for the CET1 ratio.

The second component is the total O-SII Buffer. This is the other systemically important institutions buffer, which has now reduced by 50 basis points to 1.5%, and hence there will be a 25 basis points phasing-in in each January 2022 and 2023 instead of 50 basis points as per the previous level.

Now moving to asset quality on Slide 24. During the first nine months of 2021, gross NPEs were reduced by €2.2 billion to less than €1 billion and to €0.4 billion on a net basis pro forma for Helix 3. The reduction comprised of Helix 2 relating to €1.3 billion gross loss, Helix 3 covering €0.6 billion of gross loss and organic reduction of around €300 million. Pro forma for Helix 3, the gross NPE ratio is reduced to 8.6% and 3.6% on a net basis.

The balance NPE coverage ratio was maintained at 60% pro forma for Helix. And when taking into account, tangible collateral fair value, NPEs are fully covered. The coverage of re-performing NPEs is relatively lower at 22% reflecting the lower risk associated with this type of NPEs, whereas coverage of the core NPEs increased to 69%.

Moving to Slide 26. As shown on the left graph, 71% of our loan book is classified in stage one, 20% in stage two. The coverage of these two stages amounted to 1.2% and 2.9% respectively, while the coverage of stage three loans stood at 43.1% pro forma for Helix 3. We are pleased with the performance of the moratorium book as only €8 million of loans have migrated to stage three during the quarter. In addition, during Q3, there was an overall net transfer of around €150 million of loans from stage two to stage one, reflecting the improved macro assumption.

Now moving to cost of risk on Slide 27. The cost of risk for the nine months was at 66 basis points, and for the third quarter, cost of risk was at 78 basis points of gross loans. The stronger than expected economic performance allowed us to revert part of our COVID-19 overlays amounting to 62 basis points. These results partly offset the impact of model recalibration effected in the third quarter to address modeling improvements relating to the new default definition and updated curing and default experience. Overall, we currently expect the cost of risk for the full-year to be in line with cost of risk for the first nine months of the year. And we will, of course, continue to closely monitor the sectors that are vulnerable to COVID-19.

Now, let's have a quick look at our asset disposal engine REMU on Slide 28. For the first time since the beginning of 2017, the value of REMU sales have exceeded, the value of products is onboarded. Pro forma for Helix 3, we completed disposal of €212 million for the nine months, up 280% year-on-year, reducing the REMU stock by 14%.

With that, I’ll hand back to Panicos for his closing remarks.

Panicos Nicolaou

Thank you, Eliza. Moving to Slides 31 and 32. Slide 31 provides a summary of our journey and our priorities going forward. I will not spend too much time on this. These priorities, of course, haven't changed and are previously discussed this in detail. We are encouraged that we are delivering on this commitment this year and are well positioned to deliver them over the medium-term.

Slide 32 shows the medium-term strategic targets we set this time last year. I would like to remind you that the previous medium-term guidance was communicated in November 2020, when there was a good asset above the impact of the pandemic. Since then a lot has been achieved. We are currently working to update our business plan, and we expect to be in a position to update you on our targets after the publication of our full-year financial results.

This concludes our presentation, and we'll now open the floor for your questions. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we'll begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question will come from the line of Boulougouris Alexandros with Wood & Co. Please go ahead.

Alexandros Boulougouris

Hello. Thank you for the presentation. My first question is regarding NII. Could you please explain a bit better to understand the effective yield of liquids, which you mentioned increased by 13 bps and €2.7 million? You mean that in your NII in Q3 it includes €2.7 million from Helix 2 still, which will be gone in Q4 I would assume. That's my first question.

My second question is regarding costs, which excluding the deposit guarantee fund that’s stable Q-on-Q, but including their hire. So could you please explain why is that? I mean, was there a higher deposit costs for the deposit contribution fund in Q3 compared to the second quarter and maybe understand a bit how this works because I thought it was more stable on a quarterly basis. That's my question on costs. And maybe on the cost side, if you could – I know you will update us on the business plan on – after the full-year results, but if there is any clarity or if you plan to proceed with any new voluntary retirement plan that would help reduce costs? Any color on that would be helpful as well.

And also maybe a final question on – given that you are now on an NPE ratio post-completion of Helix 3 below 10% and your capital is above 20%. When do you think would be the time to start the conversation with regulators regarding dividends? Thank you.

Panicos Nicolaou

Thank you, Alexandros. I will start with the last question, and I hand over to Eliza to provide some clarifications on the NII and the costs. We know – I would say we are very, very well know that shareholder return is important for our – our focus and is extremely important for us as well, and that is why all of our efforts has been to speed up the risk of them, but achieving these a year earlier than – I don’t have the previous guidance of the market. So having entered into this single-digit ratio and having the capital ratio that we previously mentioned, we are currently finalizing our three-year plans, and we plan to go and initiate the supervisory dialogue immediately after the publication of our full-year results. So this is our plan of action to complete our three-year plan, announce our full-year results and immediately initiate the supervisory dialogue for this subject. So Eliza back to you on the NII.

Eliza Livadiotou

Okay. So NII, Alex, if I understand correctly, your question is on the Helix 2 a component of NII. As we had said in previous quarters, as you might remember, NII and Helix 2 had a deferred payment component of the consideration, and that PPP is interest bearing. So the €2.7 million that we indicate on this slide for the third quarter is the NII coming from this deferred consideration effectively. And there will be similar number in the following quarters as it amortizes and you might remember the expiry, let's say the final amortization is in 2025. So that's the NII point.

On the BPS, the way the mechanic work in the law to create some volatility on a Q-on-Q P&L basis, it's a technicality, I think it's too much detail for this call, but the average for the year remains at the level that we've previously been guiding, it stopped at the way the mechanics work because the government covers our contribution to the single resolution fund, the European fund, mean that Q-on-Q there is some volatility, which should be neutralized on an annualized basis.

And on staff costs, our previous commentary, I mean, previous quarter’s commentary, I think it’s fair to say still remain. We haven't updated the €350 million guidance that we have from November 2020, when we issued the guidance. We do look to update our guidance on the back of full-year numbers. And having said that, we are currently running a mini VRS, a mini staff exit plan as we did in Q4 2020. And then the rest we will provide more color together with our guidance next year.

Alexandros Boulougouris

Thank you. Very clear.

The next question comes from the line of Cunningham Corinne with Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Corinne Cunningham

Hi, everyone. A couple of quick ones for me please. Can you just elaborate why the Pillar IIR went up? And given the non-performing loans are coming down, a little bit surprised to see that, so perhaps a bit more color there. And the other one, the Ministry of Financing in Cyprus the other day did a presentation on their debt issuance plans. And they talked about an asset management company plan to produce a €1 billion to €1.5 billion capacity to remove non-performing assets from your balance sheet in the whole of Cyprus obviously. And do you have any information as to the timeline on that and your expectations as to whether you might participate in it? Thank you.

Panicos Nicolaou

Okay. Thank you, Corinne. I will again start with the last question. I know that the government through the Ministry of Finance are working on a plan. I wouldn't call it as a management company. I will call it from what we know in the market. I would call it an effort to support the vulnerable sector that we call vulnerable to retain their PPR, the Primary Residence. And in that respect, they are thinking of [indiscernible] the AMC that handles and owns the previous NPEs of Cooperative Bank. And in that respect, they are planning to use this as a legal – they offer to the banks to buy, let say, NPEs that are related with PPRs or less after €350,000 value. I don't know the exact time and I know that their planning is within 2022, but it's not a holistic AMC, it’s just an effort to facilitate the one and above borrowers with PPRs. So this is what I know from my information. Of course, this is an extra tool for us in bank to speed up the resolution of our remaining retail NPEs. Eliza?

Eliza Livadiotou

On P2R, this is a formulate calculation by the regulator which we understand is a horizontal decision, let's say, for all the SSM regulator funds. Relating to what [indiscernible] provisions that formulate the calculation of the provision requirements by the regulators, which is formulate and to respect collateral. Now, the letter with 27 basis points was set by the regulator and is a mixture of all the 2020 December opening position and some element of dynamic evolution in the nine months. It doesn't fully reset our de-risking up to nine months, and we do look to more reductions, look for what more reductions into next year.

We understand that regulator reminded to allow this flexibility, this dynamic component, let’s say in P2R and we are fairly confident given our deleveraging or reduction in NPEs quarter-on-quarter for many, many years now that we can achieve a reduction in this going forward. Just a reminder our Pillar II guidance has come down to more than a SREP and we started Systemically Important Institutions buffer has also been reduced. There was a decision yesterday by the Central Bank on this, which all go the right direction on a net base.

Corinne Cunningham

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Quinn Daragh with Keefe Bruyette. Please go ahead.

Daragh Quinn

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for the presentation. A few questions for me, please. First, just on the cost income ratio guidance or medium-term target of mid-50s, given that you're effectively running us your costs targets to see that level of improvement in the cost income ratio, it would effectively have to come from fairly decent growth in revenues. And maybe if you could provide just a little bit of color a base, how you plan to achieve that revenue growth, the mix between NII and fees?

Second question on AMRO. I mean, I know you're ahead of your short-term target, but just looking at the targets a bit further the 23% requirements, just what are your – what is the planning in terms of debt issuance to meet that targets? And then final question on the organic NPE reduction continues to remain strong, but obviously the stock of NPEs is also falling. So just maybe if you could provide some outlook for what kind of pace of organic reduction you expect to be able to deliver over the coming quarters? Thanks.

Panicos Nicolaou

Thank you, Daragh. I will start again with the last question on the organic NPE reduction. Yes, there was a strong nine month reduction, roughly €100 million per quarter. And of course, as the NPE stock – then this number is expected to be well. So we do expect to have – to continue to have significant organic NPE reduction next year as well. We have a machine that [indiscernible] work and produce the results. But the number will be lower. I will roughly say €50 million to €60 million per quarter, but this is a rough estimation having in mind the stock has done well. So that's the organic NPE reduction. On the cost to income, it's a combination of both increasing the income and of course, reducing the cost on the cost side. On the cost side, we run a significant, I would say, cost program, which is for the third year now because it’s a priority for us.

We do expect to have to deliver in the next two, three years based on the digital transformation program, footprint rationalization for our branches, centralization, optimization, and of course, because of this optimization of the number of our employees. So that means a new exit plan for our staffs. So it takes some time to see they're fed because at the same time, you deleverage and you are losing the income.

On the income side, you know that we have previously mentioned that we do have a kind of different pockets of revenue increase. The obvious one is new lending. We have been growing this year for the first time because of net new lending. And having in mind that our diversification initiative for 1 billion new lending outside Cyprus and the guidance of 10% increase in the medium-term, we do believe that this is actually beneficial.

On the net interest income, actually producing results. We see the growth on the fees and commissions even since 2019. So if you combine them together, you can see the trend is not pretty obvious. That's why we plan to for – let's say to the guide on these with more explanations after the full-year results of 2021. So that’s on the cost of income.

Eliza Livadiotou

Maybe I’ll take the MREL question. So first of all, let me say that, as you might remember, our only binding task – intending task ready for January 2022, and we have more than – MREL for the issuance in the summer. And yes, we are aware of the fact that there is a substantial amount of issuances to go. We are monitoring the market and this is something that we will look to do into 2022 or 2023 depending on the evolution of our balance sheet, but also market conditions.

Daragh Quinn

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Panicos Nicolaou

Thank you all for your participation. As always, we'll be glad to take offline any questions or any presentation you may have. Thank you very much.

