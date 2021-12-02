FDVV Is A Buy, Now Let Me Tell You Why
Summary
- FDVV may be too complex, but it's difficult to overlook how attractive the ETF is at the moment.
- High-yield investors will be satisfied with its 3% payout, while dividend growth investors like how FDVV's constituents have grown dividends by 10% per year in the last five years.
- The combination of the two is perfect for building an income portfolio, and FDVV even scores better on Value and Growth than the historically safer Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF.
- FDVV also hasn't been bid up much recently, indicating that now is a good time for dividend investors to sneak in a solid yield at a fair price.
Investment Thesis
In July, I wrote how while the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) offered an attractive 3% yield, it was too complex for my liking. In addition, its growth rates were mediocre, and it just simply didn't stand out. Since that review, FDVV has trailed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 2% but performed close to the category average. It appears as though the ETF is just chugging along - not showing off, not falling behind, as Seinfeld's "George" once said.
But things can change quickly in this market, and I now have a much more optimistic view of FDVV. For starters, it's one of the few high-yield dividend ETFs whose constituents sport a double-digit forward EPS growth rate and a double-digit five-year dividend growth rate. It's also diversified across over 100 stocks and 50 industries, includes healthy allocations to inflation-protected sectors and doesn't score poorly in any of Seeking Alpha's assessments of value, growth, momentum, or profitability. FDVV is a buy now, and in this article, I'll tell you why.
FDVV Overview
Fund Basics
- Current Price: $38.65
- Assets Under Management: $962 million
- Expense Ratio: 0.29%
- Launch Date: September 12, 2016
- Trailing Dividend Yield: 2.83%
- Three-Year Dividend CAGR: -1.20%
- Five-Year Beta: 0.95
- Number of Securities: 110
- Portfolio Turnover: 32%
- Assets in Top Ten: 28.92%
- 30-Day Median Bid-Ask Spread: 0.08%
- Tracked Index: Fidelity High Dividend Index
Strategy & Methodology
In the selection process, Fidelity creates a composite score for each Russell 1000 stock as follows:
Source: Fidelity Index Methodology
Composite scores are calculated separately for each sector, which is why FDVV maintains a solid allocation to Technology stocks. Then, composite scores are size-adjusted and weighted based on market capitalization and then adjusted again using an "equal active" weighting approach to reduce concentration. You can read about the methodology in the link above, but that's not the focus of this article. Instead, I will focus on what's in FDVV today rather than how it came to be.
Sector Exposures And Top Holdings
FDVV has about 20% exposure each to both Technology and Financials stocks, the latter of which may prove helpful in case inflation continues to run high. Also insulating the portfolio from this scenario is a 10% exposure to Energy stocks and another 10% exposure to Real Estate securities.
Source: Fidelity High Dividend ETF Overview
Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are the top holdings, accounting for about 10% of the ETF. The following eight holdings are roughly equal weight, with the top ten holdings totaling 28.92% of the fund. I don't think it's too concentrated, as we need about the first 50 stocks before an 80% representation is reached.
Source: Fidelity High Dividend ETF Overview
FDVV Analysis
Report Card
I want to begin with a "Report Card" of sorts that I generated using Seeking Alpha's grades for value, growth, profitability, and momentum for each of FDVV's constituents. I did the same thing recently for the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), a supposed high-quality market-like fund but produced scores of D+, D+, A-, and B-, respectively.
Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha
As shown, the results are pretty good when compared to VIG. Typically, investors would have to sacrifice growth or profitability for value or a high yield, but this doesn't appear valid with FDVV. Also, the weighted-average Quant Score is 3.57, which is even better than VIG's 3.43. Based on this high-level overview of the fund, I'm intrigued, so let's dig a little deeper.
Dividend Fundamentals
I mentioned earlier how we'd need to look at FDVV's top 50 holdings to get an 80% picture of the ETF. But an easier way is to look at its top 20 industries, which also total 80%. Here are some calculations I made on some metrics dividend investors would find useful.
Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha
Some observations:
1. FDVV's five-year beta of 1.04 looks to be influenced by the recent volatility of diversified banks like Citigroup (C) and Oil & Gas Midstream stocks like ONEOK (OKE), the fund's 10th largest holding. However, I'm okay with these overweights. The big banks should be more profitable as the yield curve steepens - the graph below shows it's been upward-trending since about April 2020. Also, I think 10% (including XOM and CVX) is about the right allocation for Energy, as it should provide an excellent hedge should inflation keep up.
Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve
2. I'm estimating the forward dividend yield of FDVV's constituents to be 3.28%, but after fees, investors should realize about 3%. Most of the yield is generated from tobacco stocks like Philip Morris (PM) and Altria Group (MO), but some high-yielding REITs also have an impact. These include Prologis REIT (PLD) and Simon Property Group (SPG), both sub-sector outperformers in five of the previous six years.
3. Current constituents' five-year dividend growth rate is 10.05%, supported by a similar forward EPS growth rate. FDVV may not have appealed to investors because of its -1.20% three-year dividend growth rate, but this is why we need to look at today's holdings rather than relying on past growth rates. To illustrate, here are the five-year growth rates for FDVV's top ten holdings.
Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha
Many have strong dividend growth rates to go along with their high yields. The net 10.05% five-year dividend growth rate may even improve going forward. Wells Fargo (WFC) recently announced a doubling of its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share after the Federal Reserve gave them and other banks the green light.
Technicals: Price Positions Indicate No Red Flags
Most will agree that equity markets are overvalued right now. If SPY plunges, FDVV likely won't be far behind. However, on a relative basis, I don't see any significant red flags that would suggest its holdings have been bid up too high. On the contrary, it looks more likely to be a good value opportunity.
Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha
As shown, FDVV's holdings have done little in the last 100 trading days, gaining only 1.60%. They've gained only 3.28% in the previous 200 trading days and are well off their 52-week highs. You will find this relative weakness in the overweighted Drug Manufacturer stocks, but with the arrival of the Omicron variant, they may turn into outperformers. For example, Pfizer (PFE), FDVV's top holding in this industry, is up about 20% this month.
Investment Recommendation
FDVV represents a good value opportunity for the traditional dividend investor seeking a high yield, but it presents an above-average growth opportunity as well. Investors should expect to receive a 3% yield until at least the next Index reconstitution, and the data points to dividend increases in the future, too. This is in contrast to the dividend reduction the fund has experienced in the last three years, which, in my view, has little relevance today.
I also like FDVV's sector exposures. The ETF has enough growth to capture gains made in a bull market and enough exposure to sectors like Financials, Energy, and Real Estate, which tend to do well in high-inflation environments. It's also not trading too expensive either, at least relative to its peers and the S&P 500. All in all, it's a good, balanced ETF with an excellent yield, which is why I'm upgrading my rating on FDVV to a buy.
