Investment thesis

The mREIT section as a whole has delivered mediocre returns in the past decade, which was sandwiched in between the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic crash. And New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) fared only slightly better than the overall sector. Now is a confusing time for the mREIT sector as the interest rate is at a cross-road, the housing market is at a historical peak while at the same time, the sector is quite reasonably valued.

And the thesis here is that NRZ, as a leading mREIT player, is better poised in the sector for the new cycle for several good reasons. Its valuation is at a cyclical low but its business fundamentals are strong, especially with its recent Caliber acquisition. The acquisition will enhance the diversification of its income stream and help to drive higher earnings in any rate environment. Its leverage is at a conservative 6x, about 10% below the sector average.

As such, I expect the stock to deliver a healthy return in the decade ahead, likely to be in the upper-single digit or even double-digit.

NRZ and our retirement

A bit of general background about myself and NRZ. My family is in the final stage toward retirement (after about 15 years of work). Also, due to my past work experiences in the housing sector, I have a soft spot for REIT-related stocks. And as such, stock ideas like NRZ certainly attract our interests. However, we do not currently hold NRZ in our accounts, and this article will explain why in more detail later.

At a grand scale, through our personal journey, we feel that the key to achieving early retirement (or just retirement) is simply two-fold: 1) always separate short-term from long-term risks, and 2) always have two portfolios correspondingly. Short-term risks are like the need to visit the ER next month, and NRZ would be a good candidate for this purpose with its high-yield and current income. But we see other alternatives for this purpose. For example, we see some CEF funds more attractive to play the credit cycle given their better diversification and cheap borrowing rates. Long-term risks involve the means to take care of things when we are 90 years old and/or estate planning for our kids and grandkids. And we would not hold NRZ for this purpose. We have an idea for its business prospects in the next 5 to 10 years, but we simply cannot see how its business prospects in 30 years.

Under this background, let’s move on to the specifics of NRZ.

The last 10-year cycle

As seen from the next chart, the overall mREIT sector (represented by REM) has been rather disappointing in the past decade. The sector delivered less than 3% of total return CAGR (including dividend reinvestment), lagging far behind the overall market. NRZ fared better than the overall sector mainly because of its lucky IPO timing in 2012, escaping the worst part of the last cycle. As a major mREIT player, NRZ also enjoys better support in terms of liquidity and a valuation floor. For readers who are not familiar with mREITs, they invest in mortgage securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. Though the twist is that their principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government – primarily through Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae (my previous employer). Such guarantees provide both liquidity support and a floor for the valuation of mREIT companies, especially the major ones like NRZ.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Now is a confusing time for the mREIT sector. On the positive side, the whole sector is quite reasonably valued, at an average price-to-book (“PB ratio”) below 1.1x. And the profitability potential is at a peak level, with ROE around 20% for the whole sector. Particularly for NRZ, its valuation is even lower (at about 0.95x PB ratio only) and it is also more safely leveraged than the overall sector (at 6x leverage ratio).

However, on the negative side, the housing market is at a peak overall and the interest rate is at a crossroads. The declining interest rates have been a secular tailwind for the mREIT sector and NRZ over the past decade as seen from the following chart. The 10-year treasury rates have been declining from about 3% at the beginning of the decade to the current level of about 1.5%, driving the cost of funds for businesses like NRZ to almost 0% currently.

Source: FRED data.

Now, the Fed is expecting a series of rate hikes starting in 2022 as shown. And their longer-term projections are in the range of 2% to 3%, on average 2.5% above the current zero rates. Assuming the yield 10-year treasury rates rise in tandem, interest rates will be near 4% in ~5 years if the interest rate does rise according to the Fed’s dot-map.

And the question is naturally how would businesses like NRZ perform then?

NRZ’s prospects in the next cycle

My view is that NRZ is well-poised and well-prepared for the uncertainties ahead for a few good reasons. Firstly, it is currently conservatively leveraged as already mentioned. All of the Agency mREITs used the incredible rally in MBS yields and liquidity in 2020 to heal and reduce leverage. Currently, in aggregate, the mREIT sector is approximately as healthy as at any point in memory and NRZ is even more conservatively leveraged than the average.

Second, its acquisition of Caliber Home Loans really strengthened its strategic position in the mREIT space. The combined business now boasts a top-five position, given it the scale to be competitive in the very fragmented US mortgage market. Currently, the top 10 players only capture about 44% of the total US market. And NRZ now claims a 4% market share, making it among the top half tier of the top 10 players. Last but not least, the acquisition also significantly improved NRZ’s strategic position. In particular, the combined business is now in a stronger position to originate loans, expand recapture percentages, and drive higher earnings in any rate environment. If rates rise significantly, its MSR portfolio is poised to gain pretty dramatically, providing a valuable hedge of its income if interest rates rise - to emphasize and clarify – the interests may not rise after all. The dot-map is nothing more than an expectation at this point.

Investment here is further protected by a good margin of safety. Despite its stronger fundamentals, NRZ’s valuation is at a cyclical bottom as shown below. The following chart shows the annual average PB ratio of the stock in the past decade. You can see the contraction of NRZ’s valuation over the past decade and at the same time also the cyclical nature. NRZ’s PB ratio contracted from more than 1.3x to a bottom of 0.86x during 2020. The average is 1.1x and the standard deviation is ~0.15. The current PB is only about 0.95x, below the historical average by a good margin. Obviously, there is no reason why the PB has to be around mean. But for a stable business like the mREIT, there is no reason to expect a sudden quantum leap in its valuation either. And a large part of being a conservative investor means to be aware of the rule of reverse selectivity – I am more inclined to expect something old to repeat itself again than to expect something completely new to show up.

The current less than 1x PB ratio is probably justifiable with the uncertainties ahead, especially the uncertainties with interest rates. But I think these uncertainties have been more than priced in the case of NRZ given its unique position as just mentioned.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

The expected return

With the above discussion of business fundamentals and valuation, now we can put the pieces together and make some projections for the next few years. My projects are shown in the chart below. This table shows the expected return in the next 5 years at different combinations of growth rate and PB ratios.

The color in the background shows the possibility of each combination if things revert to the historical mean. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize according to the historical mean. And the numbers highlighted in red are the most likely scenario given the average growth rate and valuation. As seen, I expect annual growth in the range of about 4.5% and the PB revert to about 1.05x. Under these assumptions, an upper-single digit return (say ~8%) can be expected.

Source: Author

Finally, a particular note about the growth rate. Here, I am referring to the growth rate in its book value on a per share basis, which in my view is the most reasonable metric of growth for an mREIT business. NRZ has been growing its BV at an impressive 8.4% CAGR since IPO until 2020 when the pandemic hit. The entire mREIT sector was hit very hard during the COVID crash, and NRZ was no exception. It had to liquidate a good portion of its book. And the book value decreased from more than $16 per share to about $11 per share, an almost 1/3 decline. As a result, the growth rate of the book value since its IPO to the present has only been 1.5% CAGR.

I consider the large loss suffered during the 2020 pandemic crash a one-time event. The growth rate in the next few years should be significantly higher than 1.5%. It is expected to be somewhere in the mid-single-digit range given its business fundamentals and its retained earnings ratio.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Risks

First, businesses like NRZ heavily depend on leveraging and are therefore sensitive to interest rate change. As mentioned, NRZ’s leverage is conservative compared to the overall sector and it is well diversified should interest rates indeed rise. But nonetheless, rising interest rates will likely increase its cost to access funds, and also the interest rates might increase more than currently expected.

Further, as a large owner of Mortgage Servicing Rights (“MSRs”), NRZ is contractually required to make advances on behalf of delinquent borrowers. If everyone pauses payments at once – very unlikely, but if it so happens – it can strain liquidity very quickly for NRZ.

Conclusion and final thoughts

NRZ is a good candidate for our short-term retirement accounting seeking current income. The investment offers attractive dividends and current income and a healthy perspective ahead. In particular,