Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Presents at Bank of America 2021 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference - Transcript

Milton Childress - Executive Vice President and CFO, EnPro Industries Inc.

Chris O'Neal - Interim President and CFO of Sealing Technologies

Chris Ravenberg - Vice President and Treasurer, EnPro Industries Inc.

Matthew DeYoe - Bank of America

Everyone, this is Matt DeYoe from the [indiscernible] good morning. I'm an industrial analyst for Bank of America. Thanks for joining us this year 2021 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference. With me this morning is Enpro Technologies and from the company we have Milton Childress the Executive Vice President and CFO; Chris O'Neal, Interim President and CFO of Sealing Technologies, and Chris Ravenberg, Vice President and Treasurer. I think we're going to have a short overview of the company and then we'll launch into some Q&A right after that. So Milt, if you are ready, take it away.

Yes, good morning, everyone or good afternoon if you are calling in from NASA [ph], the United States. I want to thank you for the -- to be writing in for inviting us to the conference this year. I was just talking with Matt, he has every expectation that next year we'll be back in person and we'll look forward to seeing you in person at that time.

I want to spend just a few minutes talking about each, all of you have slides, and so I will refer to just a couple of slides as part of the intro, and then we'll go back to Q&A and the fireside chat with Matt.

I'm going to hit Slide 4 real quickly because it is important to us as a company. We are a purpose driven company, strong values, culture, our way of working, means a lot to us. We think it's forward thinking and we believe that it's a way of driving our results and also driving the development of people as we drive results.

So I want to start there, it means a lot to me, just on the Townhall with people across our company right before this started and you could just feel the difference that it makes and the way that the culture works in our company, and the collaboration and the ideas that come from collaboration. So we refer to it as the dual bottom line, maybe it’s a triple bottom line, but it's results, it's the development of people and it's making a difference in the world.

Moving on to Slide 5, the core [indiscernible] of our strategy, I'll hit his real quickly and then a brief discussion of the company and turn it back to Matt. So our strategy, you see the four prongs here. We are focused on high growth, high margin industrial technology businesses with strong cash flow. We've been evolving as a company in a very intentional way and you've seen the results of that for those of you who know us, in a pretty significant way over the past two or three years. I think we'll talk more about that as we get into Q&A with Matt.

We are investing in faster growing markets while also maintaining a strong exposure to recurring revenue, whether you call it aftermarket or other forms or recurring revenue. We have capabilities through award winning best practices across our company with a focus on improving our margins and our cash flow return on operating capital, and we're maximizing shareholder returns in through commitments say building disciplined capital allocation, we have many stakeholders that we balance the objectives and the needs of our various stakeholders as we do our work.

Moving over to the next slide, this will give you just a few facts about our company. We're headquartered in Charlotte. We've got about 20 principal manufacturing facilities, 4,400 employees, market cap as of the date this was published of $2.1 billion. You see our LTM revenue, our LTM EBITDA margin of 18.4%, and you see the balance on aftermarket that I was referring to earlier. We do pay a dividend, you see what the current yield is, at least based on the time this was published.

We report in three segments; Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies and Engineered Materials. We have done a fair amount of work over the past couple of years in both Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies and reshaping those parts of our businesses, we'll talk a little bit more about that, I'm sure, as we go.

One of the things that I would say that really is descriptive across our entire portfolio of products, whether its Sealing, Advanced Surface Technologies or Engineered Materials, is that we serve critical applications. We help customers solve difficult problems and challenges through the products that we help customers design, that we designed ourselves, that we manufacture and bring to market, whether its products or solutions. And the cost of our products and solutions are very small compared to what's at stake in the whole system that our products are going into. So we do have a number of different businesses and products, but I think they could all be described, it could all fall into that general descriptor.

And one other slide that I want to turn to, before we get going just to level set everyone, I want to flip over to Slide 15. I mentioned that we have been undergoing a significant reshaping of our portfolio over the past several years. You see on the left, the four elements of the strategy that I've talked about earlier, you see on the right, some of the major transactions that happened over this period of time. So, you see a series of divestitures, not just with these or that many of these were in the heavy-duty truck part of our business, but also we sold one of our segments, our Engine segment in the first quarter of 2002 in Fairbanks Morse, which is a significant divestiture.

We've recently announced the divestiture of one of our major businesses, Compressor Products International. And then the number of Heavy-Duty Truck components, and another polymer components which was also in our Sealing Technologies segment. And then we've been building through technology, industrial technology businesses in the semiconductor and optical filtration spaces. Most recently we announced acquisition of NxEdge which was an $850 million transaction that we just recently announced and expect to close by the end of this year.

So, I think this is important as you think about who we are, the journey that we've been on, because there has been a fair amount of work and looking at our overall portfolio reshaping who we are as a company. It's all been informed by our experience; it has been informed by mistakes we've made in the past, as we're learning along the way, and I must say I've been with the company for a long time and never been more excited than I am today about where we stand.

I think one more slide and we’ll turn it back to Matt. So, if you were to flip to Slide 24, as I cited earlier the LTM sales and the LTM EBITDA, this provides a pretty good snapshot of how we have evolved and how we look as a company, including the most recent divestitures that have been announced, the acquisitions that have either been completed in 2021 or in the case of NxEdge announced in 2021.

So, the pro forma column on the far right, it equates to the midpoint of our guidance for 2021 adjusted for the divestitures and acquisitions that were completed or announced in 2021 as if those transactions had happened on January 1 of this year. So, you can see on that basis about $1.175 billion sales for ’21, about $250 million in EBITDA for 2021 and then as we as we leave ‘21 and going into 2022 with EBITDA margins of 21%. So that's a snapshot of financially of what we look like today with the benefit of all the portfolio reshaping this happened.

So, Matt with that that I will turn it back to you.

Thanks Milt. Yes, I think you kind of led into sort of my first couple of questions here which is going to go over the portfolio reshaping. In the last few years, you've bought the Aseptic Group of LeanTeq, Alluxa and now NxEdge. What are the commonalities among these M&A targets and kind of end markets, OEM versus aftermarket? Why these businesses?

Yes, thanks. That's a good question. We've been very intentional about the four elements of the strategy that I referred to earlier. So, we’ve been very intentional about working on our existing portfolio of businesses to determine, can we drive margins, EBITDA margins, above 20%? And so, a lot of our product portfolio pruning, as well as our additions, have been driven by, there's been a financial element to them, there's a strategic element and there’s a financial element. I’ll start with don't start with the financial element; is that we have set a goal that as a company we want in total to be at EBITDA margins greater than 20% and what we refer to as cash flow return on operating capital greater than 20%.

And so we did a scrubbing of our portfolio a few years back. Chris O'Neal, who is on the call today was part of that, in addition to several other people, but we scrubbed our portfolio and we looked at the potential of all of our existing businesses, the businesses that we had at the time of whether we felt like we could get there. In many cases we did some serious work and we were successful in driving up and bringing up margins above our hurdle. But in some cases we felt that the industry structure was so significant that it was going to be challenging to be able to outreach those levels. And then that in turn drove a lot of the divestiture activity that you saw across a number of our businesses.

So, and then on the acquisition side similarly we were interested in moving into markets that had underlying faster growth, growing faster than GDP, which typically meant that there was a technology element to them and in case of Aseptic, it's Valtech [ph] the applications of serving. In the case of LeanTeq and NxEdge, it’s a semiconductor market. In the case of, well I guess I hit the major points there on acquisition. So, any other followup questions to that Matt? Matt are you still there? Let me ask Chris O'Neal, Chris Ravenberg, can you hear me?

I can hear you okay. I was going to ask the moderators on...

Ask on what bandwidth to message right now.

Okay, well I’ll tell you what, let me go ahead and I will go back to some of the slides and highlight a few of our points while we’re waiting for Matt to re-join. Give me one second. Let's go back to, because I think this is what Matt was speaking to the Slide 15 in the deck. We made a decision, we -- when you look at our existing portfolio two to three years ago and this, we had a semiconductor business that was tucked inside our Sealing Technologies segment. And we added our line to the semiconductor business in 2019, so about two years ago, a little over two years ago with the acquisition of a company based in Taiwan, but also a location in Milpitas California and the company was LeanTeq.

We completed that and LeanTeq expanded our semiconductor offering to, I would call it very high technology cleaning services where we clean the equipment that goes into producing wafers. It's a very critical step in the process. And then a year later in the fourth quarter of last year we closed on the acquisition of Alluxa, which is an optical filtration company. And there's some similarities, interestingly enough, between optical filtration and the semiconductor industry and chip production, in terms of you start where it started with substrate and it's a matter of putting a lot of coatings on a substrate that either results in the buildup of the ultimately a chip, or in the case of filters, an optical filter.

And so, and Alluxa serves many markets that including the semiconductor industry. And at the time we acquired Alluxa, we made the decision to take our semiconductor business and the optical filtration business out and formed what we call the Advanced Surface Technology segment to form a new segment, which provided greater visibility for our investors on our higher growth, higher technology businesses that we're building on.

And so, and then we followed that recently with the announced acquisition of NxEdge, which is our largest move to date. And this significantly expands, about doubles our semiconductor business. NxEdge is very complementary to our semiconductor business. They have strength, significant strength, a leading edge on coating technology, very complementary with what we do with LeanTeq and other parts of the Enpro semiconductor business. So few other thoughts while we're waiting for Matt to come back on.

Hey I just, I just got back on, sorry about that. It's a technology issue.

Okay, back to you then.

Okay. And then my next question, if you didn't cover it was going to be on the divestment. I mean, you addressed Fairbanks Morse and Polymer components, compressor products, just maybe talking about why these businesses were non-core. What, why not? Why didn't these sort of serve to be part of the portfolio?

Milton Childress

Yes, let's start with Fairbanks Morse, which was invested about two years ago. It was very different. It was -- it was -- and characteristics that were very different than the rest of our portfolio at the time. We weren't really sure what to do with that business. We were investing for some growth and some domains in technology. It is very capital intensive business relative to our other businesses. And going back to my comments earlier on our financial criteria, we just did not believe that long-term it was a business that we wanted to continue to invest in because of that capital intensity.

There's a little bit of an ESG element to it as well. We made medium speed diesel engines primarily for the U.S. Navy and in the process of building and testing those facilities, we burned a lot of diesel fuel. So we felt like really for both reasons, that that business would be better off in the hands of someone who wanted to continue to invest in the business, because it wasn't going to get a lot of ongoing capital from Enpro.

And we were very fortunate, Chris O'Neal, who's on the call was running the strategy and M&A team at that time, and our team did a terrific job in moving that forward in a very, very expedited way, settling though the private equity group. And by the way, the business continues to prosper, so it was a real win-win. It's the right thing for Enpro and the business has been successful, of sale. So that was the rationale in the case of Fairbanks Morse. And that was pivotal because that was a fairly large divestiture. It was pivotal for giving us more fuel and capacity to expand in industrial technology businesses as we've done over the past couple of years.

In the case of some of the divestitures and Heavy-Duty Trucking, we had in the sake of growth, and this gets a little bit to some mistakes we've made in the past and we've learned from, in the sake of pursuing growth, we made a number of moves in heavy-duty trucking that took us into product categories that really we're -- I would say are -- were structurally disadvantaged.

In terms if you just look at the competitive playing field, if you look at the technology that goes in and the ability to command margins, and while not bad businesses by any means they were not meeting our financial criteria. So we made the painful decision to unwind some of those and you saw lot of that execution last year and continuing into this year. And now we're back to a very profitable core business in heavy-duty trucking that's part of our Sealing Technologies segment, significantly smaller than we were. So that's that was the story there. And then there have been a few other divestitures that we divested for several reasons, businesses that we didn't believe that overtime could be in our financial criteria.

Great. That's really helpful. You mentioned in Sealing Technologies, you're still somewhat, a bit of an emphasis on trucks maybe less than you used to, but everybody has been talking about the chip shortage and sort of automotive production challenges. Can you talk about kind of what you're seeing in that end market, and how that sort of global supply chain is working or not working as you see it?

Milton Childress

Yes, I'm going to refer to one slide, then I'm going to turn it over to Chris O'Neal to address that question. If you turn to Slide 16, this slide shows our end market exposure and the grey bar shows where we were in 2018. And the green bar 2021, performed including the impact of the completed and announced acquisitions and divestitures. So you can say, the big moves, semiconductors gone from 7%, and will be roughly 32% of our business, heavy-duty trucking or medium-duty trucking, has gone from 25% in 2018 to about 15% on a pro forma basis in 2021. And then with the announced divestiture of CPI that takes our direct oil and gas exposure from 7% down to 3%.

So I want to just to highlight the significance of the moves that we've made, that you see in heavy-duty trucking, and then I'll turn it back to Chris to address your question about the chip shortage.

Chris O'Neal

Hey, good morning everybody. So I guess I would probably highlight two factors that we're dealing with in our heavy-duty truck business. One is the chip shortage, there's no doubt that the tractor OEs in particular, are chip constrained, and supply chain constrained overall, which is limiting tractor production. In fact, MacKay, which is one of the -- and FTR, the two kind of industry organizations that track demand, have been lowering their forecast both for this year and going into the next year, because of the shortages. I would say from our perspective that we have absolutely no lack of demand. Our backlog has grown every month this year. And so, we've been struggling with some of our supply chain shortages as well, most of them material side and variance coming from China. I expect that over the next few months that will abate and that we will start to catch up essentially, but really, that's the biggest inhibitor really in the business. We're just, we're having a great year, just a matter of our getting product.

Okay, great I understood. And then, I think I'm moving over to Advanced Surface Technologies, a lot of people are talking about chips and semiconductors and that kind of, with this global chip shortage, how does your semiconductor businesses fit? How do they fit into this kind of phenomenon or this supply chain if at all?

Chris O'Neal

Yes, no, it's significant way. So we do feel like we have some tailwinds that we'll work hard as a team to take advantage of and be part of the solution going forward. I want to refer to one slide because it will give you an idea of some of the -- of where we're positioned. Let me go.

Milton Childress

I think what I'll just, I'll just talk to for the sake of time, we are positioned, and the two parts of the world that are going to -- that we think will continue to get the most capital investment in terms of supporting increased wafer production and that is in Taiwan, and in the United States. So we established a position in Taiwan, which as you know is a major producer of wafers in the world with TSMC based there. And we established a bed base with the acquisition of LeanTeq a couple of years ago in Taiwan.

And then we have an existing semiconductor business in the United States. And then we've just recently announced the acquisition of NxEdge which adds significantly to our U.S. footprint. And so with all the customer relationships that we have, we're well positioned to serve the -- to what we think will be the fastest growing centers of wafer production in the world, and that being Taiwan and the migration and the reshoring, sort of to speak, of wafer production in the United States.

I'm sure many of you are aware that there have been announcements by TSMC, by Intel, by Samsung of plans and specific plans about establishing wafer production facilities in the United States, with both Intel and TSMC announcing plans in Arizona, and Samsung, I believe in Texas, near Austin. So we are -- our teams will be working with our customers to support those expansions in the United States and it really, it really plays well with where we're positioned. So, we're looking forward to the next few years and being part of the solution and which we think is going to fuel the growth in this part of our business for several years.

Okay, and then maybe you can explain to us, we're just, simple bond, guys, maybe you can explain to us the nuance and the different businesses within this segment, the differences between Technetics versus LeanTeq versus Alluxa versus NxEdge and how the different businesses kind of complement different parts of the overall semi space?

Milton Childress

Yes. Good question. I touched on this a little bit when I was dancing as you were having audio video problems, Matt, and I'll come back to it. But we, most of the work that we do is inside the chamber. So it's pieces of the equipment that's inside of the chamber that help build the chips or the wafers throughout the semiconductor process. And would they exist with our existing semiconductor business, we made certain components -- we or we make and refurbish certain components that go inside the chamber. I'll use e-checks [ph] electrostatic Chuck's as an example. And, and then but we also make some other products and do some other things related to the equipment that's inside the chamber. And I'm going to leave it at that at a high level because I'm know we're short on time.

But when we added LeanTeq, we specifically were looking to move into the cleaning space and cleaning is a critical operation in the process. And equipment needs to be cleaned on a regular basis, because any contamination can destroy yields in the chip making process. And so the foundries, companies like TSMC will take the equipment offline periodically, send it out to be cleaned. And this is not a simple cleaning operation. It's very sophisticated. The inspection, the cleaning sometimes requires recoding in order to put the equipment back in place in the foundry. And so, so we intentionally were looking for a way to expand into that part of the market and we found just a great company in LeanTeq, which we added a couple of years ago.

We've also been working on coating technology, because coating technology is very important. That is a way to extend the life of some of the components that are used in producing wafers. And we're developing our own coating tech, we have our own coating technology. And we have been in discussions with NxEdge for a number of years, that the company quite well. And when the opportunity presented it to us we were fortunate enough to be able to step in and make that work. And we're really looking forward to Jackson Chao, who's helped build that company and his team to join Enpro shortly in the next few weeks after the transaction closes. So that will add another capability. That's important, the coating technology which is a real strength.

NxEdge is doing some other interesting things as well. Vertical integration that they're offering customers an opportunity to essentially cut lead time in half and eliminate the need to send products from United States to Asia, back to United States, back to Asia, maybe two or three round trips in order to complete the piece of equipment that's going into wafer production. So there's some other things that means that NxEdge just doing that are very high interest to us, we think we'd beneficial, especially with the growth in the United States.

Okay, thank you for that. Switching over to the balance sheet, you guided towards taking leverage up to 3.7 times post the NxEdge close, which would fall to about 3.3 after the CPI divestiture. You've got a two turn’s leverage target though. So how do you see kind of bringing leverage down to two turns following these, this acquisition?

Milton Childress

Chris Ravenberg

Yes. So that yes, absolutely right. And part of that initial step down will be the proceeds from the sale of our CPI business will get us that initial drop in leverage. And then as we look over the course of the next 18 months, the businesses that we have, and particularly with the addition of NxEdge will generate a good bit of free cash flow that we'll use to pay down debt.

And then, as we look across our business, in addition to that free cash flow, what opportunities do we have, from a portfolio perspective, but that's a big driver that will be, as we transform these businesses, you look at, say getting rid of Fairbanks Morse in that kind of capital intensive business, cash flows are more predictable and we have higher free cash flow than we get in previous years. Milt, do you have anything more to that to that Milt?

No, I think you've covered it well. Further portfolio optimization is a possibility. Nothing has been decided or pronounced on that front. But that could be an accelerator if we chose to go down that road.

Okay. And then, I think maybe we have time for one more, but philosophically maybe now with more predictable capital spending less capital intensity with Fairbanks Morse specifically out of the portfolio, maybe businesses that do generate higher cash flow is two times kind of the right leverage target. Is that something that could go higher with the new shape of, kind of the Enpro portfolio or how do you think about that?

Yes, that's a really good question. Because you're right, with more predictable cash flow, and less cyclicality in our portfolio, it does give us an ability to operate on an ongoing basis with a little more leverage than we did in the past perhaps. So, I think we'll step back. We're still new in our portfolio reshaping. We need to execute. We need to see what the portfolio looks like, what it generates. And then maybe over time, there's an opportunity to possibly live with a little bit more leverage, maybe we move it to 2.5 as the new range rather than 1.5 to 2 and gives us more opportunity to continue to invest in industrial technology businesses.

Okay, great. I think we're a few minutes over; I apologize for my tech issues, but thanks so much for joining us, everyone and please join me in thanking Milton and Chris and Chris and the team from Enpro. Happy to have you and next year in Boca.

Great, thanks, Matt.

Thanks, Matt.

Thanks, everybody.

Thanks everyone.

Bye-bye.

