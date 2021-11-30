Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Hold or Neutral investment rating to Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

CPNG grew its quarterly revenue by four times between the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2020. Coupang is still growing in 2021 year-to-date, but its rate of revenue expansion has slowed in Q3 which the company attributed to capacity issues brought about by the pandemic. Looking ahead, competition and regulatory issues are key factors which could result in a more moderate pace of revenue growth in the next five years. Although CPNG's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples in the low single-digits are appealing, expectations of moderate top line expansion in the intermediate term seem to suggest that Coupang's valuations are fair. In consideration of these multiple factors, I decided that Coupang deserves a Neutral rating.

Is Coupang Growing?

Established in 2010 and listed on the NYSE since March 11, 2021, Coupang refers to itself as "the largest product e-commerce player in Korea", based on Euromonitor research cited in the company's S-1 filing.

CPNG has been loss-making for the past three years in the fiscal 2018-2020 (YE December 31) period according to its S-1 filing, and the market consensus expects Coupang to still remain in the red between FY 2021 and FY 2023. As such, investors are focusing more on Coupang's top line growth, rather than its path to profitability (which is still some time down the road).

As disclosed in its S-1 filing, Coupang's revenue has quadrupled from $0.9 billion in Q1 2018 to $3.8 billion in Q4 2020. CPNG continues to grow year-to-date, having achieved YoY increases in net revenues of +74%, +71%, and +48% for Q1 2021, Q2 2021, and Q3 2021, respectively. If adjusted for foreign exchange effects, Coupang's YoY growth in net revenues on a constant currency basis in Q1 2021, Q2 2021, and Q3 2021 would have been +63%, +57%, and +44%, respectively. CPNG's slowing revenue growth seemed to be aligned with the company's stock price performance post-listing.

Coupang's Share Price Chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

As per the share price chart above, Coupang's shares last traded at $26.95 as of November 29, 2021, which is -23% below its IPO price of $35. CPNG's stock price has been trending downwards since its March 2021 IPO. But the significant share price correction (-33% since August 5) for CPNG really started around early-August 2021, which indicated that the market was concerned about the company's 3Q 2021 financial performance.

CPNG's Revenue Surprise

Source: Seeking Alpha

The market's concerns were not unfounded, as Coupang's actual net revenues for the third quarter came in -4% below the sell-side's consensus forecast, and its YoY top line expansion in the recent quarter had indeed slowed considerably as compared to the preceding quarters as highlighted above.

At the company's Q2 2021 results briefing on August 11, 2021 (which largely coincided with the start of CPNG's share price correction), CPNG already cautioned that "there are large parts of Korea that recently moved to phase four lockdown due to COVID" which is "creating challenges on capacity." In other words, Coupang was hurt by a labor crunch in Q3 2021 which affected the company's ability to meet consumer demand. Coupang also added at its recent Q3 2021 earnings call that it took "measures such as not accepting orders when we reach our daily capacity" to "preserve customer experience", which took away " at least five percentage points" of "revenue growth."

In summary, Coupang is still growing in the most recent quarter (Q3 2021). But CPNG is not growing as fast as it did in Q1 2021 and Q2 2021, and the slowing growth momentum has been a drag on Coupang's share price performance.

In the subsequent section, I discuss how the Wall Street analysts' expectations of CPNG have changed over the past couple of months, in terms of the market consensus' price targets.

What Is The Target Price For Coupang?

According to S&P Capital IQ financial data, there are currently 11 sell-side analysts covering Coupang's shares. The median and mean consensus target prices for Coupang as of November 29, 2021, were $34.00 and $37.45, respectively. This translates to an implied capital appreciation potential of +26%-39% as compared with CPNG's last traded share price of $26.95 as of November 29, 2021.

Changes To Coupang's Mean Consensus Target Price

Source: Seeking Alpha

In view of Wall Street's consensus price target for CPNG implying reasonable upside, it is worth comparing Coupang with its peers to see if CPNG is undervalued at current share price levels.

Coupang's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Coupang 2.44 1.83 +55.5% +33.3% Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF) [TKWY:NA] 2.41 1.81 +151.1% +33.4% Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) 2.47 2.07 +22.5% +19.0% Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 3.74 3.12 +21.8% +17.8% Delivery Hero SE (OTCPK:DLVHF) (OTCPK:DELHY) [DHER:GR] 5.30 3.56 +108.9% +51.6%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Coupang's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation multiples are among the lowest in the peer valuation comparison table presented above, while its forecasted revenue growth rates are at least on par or even faster than most of its peers. In a nutshell, CPNG's current valuations appear to be attractive, but a review of the company's future growth prospects in the medium term is necessary to determine if Coupang is a good investment choice.

Where Will Coupang Stock Be In 5 Years?

CPNG's revenue growth is expected to moderate over time in the subsequent five years, as per the sell-side's consensus estimates laid out in the chart below. Similarly, Coupang's Gross Merchandise Value or GMV growth is forecasted to slow from +55% in FY 2021 to +17% in FY 2025, according to a JPMorgan (JPM) sell-side research report (not publicly available) published on November 3, 2021.

Market Consensus' Revenue Growth Expectations For CPNG

Source: Seeking Alpha

In my opinion, there are two key factors which could lead to a slowdown in Coupang's top line growth going forward.

Firstly, market share gains as a key revenue growth driver might not be so easy to achieve going forward. CPNG indicated in its Q3 2021 earnings press release that it "grew more than twice as fast as the 20% growth rate of the Korean ecommerce segment", implying that market share gains played a major role in supporting the company's robust top line expansion. Coupang is now encountering stiffer competition, which could affect its future revenue growth.

In March 2021 (which coincided with CPNG's IPO), it was reported in The Korea Herald that "South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group and information technology behemoth Naver (OTCPK:NHNCF)" entered into "a stock swap deal worth 250 billion won ($221 million) and a strategic partnership agreement." In Naver's 2021 shareholders' letter, the company noted that it targeted to "leverage EMART and Shinsegae's 7,300 offline stores to introduce same-day or next-day delivery service to NAVER Shopping" and "fresh food delivery service for Smart Store." EMART is Shinsegae's subsidiary, which is referred to as "the No. 1 discount store chain in Korea."

In October 2021, it was formally announced that EMART's products will be sold on Naver's e-commerce platforms. Earlier in April 2021, local Korean media had reported that EMART, Coupang, and other retail players like Homeplus and Lotte Mart were engaged in "price wars" with each other.

Secondly, CPNG faces significant regulatory and policy risks which could be an obstacle in the company's growth plans.

Similar to other countries and markets, large platform companies have been targeted for anti-trust issues in South Korea, and CPNG is no exception. According to an August 19, 2021 news article published in The Korea Times, CPNG was "fined 3.29 billion won ($2.81 million) by the country's top antitrust regulator" with regards to the company's "alleged involvement in unfair business practices and interfering in the business of vendors."

Given its status as the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce market, CPNG is inevitably exposed to significant regulatory scrutiny. It is also natural that policymakers and regulators will be even more concerned, when Coupang tries to enter and dominate other market segments in South Korea. This might make it challenging for Coupang to further grow its presence in new market segments, such as Over-The-Top or OTT (streaming service Coupang Play) or fintech (payment service CouPay) in the future.

As highlighted in the second section of the current article, Coupang's valuations have de-rated in the past on expectations of slower top line expansion. As explained above, there is a high likelihood that CPNG's revenue growth will moderate significantly in the coming five years, and this could help to explain or justify Coupang's seemingly low valuations.

In conclusion, I think that Coupang will inevitably be a bigger company (i.e. continued revenue growth) five years later, but its pace of top line expansion will have likely slowed considerably by then.

Is CPNG Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Now?

CPNG stock is a Hold now.

I don't view Coupang's current valuations as demanding, but these appear fair given expectations of slower top line growth for the company in the intermediate term. Therefore, I decide that a Neutral rating for CPNG's shares is justified.

Coupang's key risks include stiffer-than-expected competition in the South Korean e-commerce market leading to weaker market share gains, and regulatory hurdles that prevent the company from expanding aggressively in other market segments outside of its core e-commerce business.