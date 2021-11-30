Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bram Berkowitz as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment thesis

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX), a fintech that specializes in gathering deposits through its unique college disbursement business model, already looks undervalued when you consider the financial performance and growth of the company so far. The company has acquired a leading share of the U.S. higher education student disbursement market, giving it millions of cash management accounts and access to customers early on in their financial lives that have the potential to become high-income earners, as well as a prime base to cross-sell other future products to. Still, with not a lot of levers to maximize revenue on those deposits right now, the market hasn't given the company much credit yet, despite bullish ratings from analysts.

But with the recent announcement that BM Technologies plans to acquire a small one-branch bank in Seattle called First Sound Bank (FSWA) and the accompanying bank charter, I am now even more bullish on the company's outlook. The bank charter will transform the business model by enabling the company to hold all of the deposits it gathers on its balance sheet and deploy those into interest-earning assets. It will pair BM Technologies' fast and efficient customer acquisition capabilities with the earnings power that a bank charter can bring through a combination of low-cost deposits, fee income from account transactions on those deposits, and then eventually net interest income from lending capabilities. All of this leads me to believe that BM Technologies is undervalued based on its current and future model and that it presents a long-term, multi-bagger opportunity based on the future model with the bank charter. This bank charter will significantly enhance revenue, as it will enable BM Technologies to build out a SoFi Technologies (SOFI) like flywheel.

Company background

BM Technologies was founded several years ago within another innovative bank called Customers Bancorp (CUBI), another stock I'd recommend taking a look at. Customers Bancorp's goal at the time was to create a nimble digital player that could grow deposits at a much faster pace than a traditional bank.

Eventually, BM was spun off from Customers Bancorp and then in 2020 announced that it would merge with and go public through a blank check company called Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. BM started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in January of this year. Interestingly, Megalith's executive chairman is Jay Sidhu, the CEO of Customers Bancorp, and Jay's daughter, Luvleen, is the CEO of BM Technologies. I have seen some concerns of nepotism on social media here, but Luvleen looks to have a really solid track record. She got her bachelor's degree at Harvard, is a Wharton MBA graduate, and in 2020 was named a rising star in banking and finance by Crain's New York business. Before that, she was named Fintech Woman of the Year in 2019 by Lendit Fintech. Aside from her accolades, Luvleen has built an extremely innovative model at BM and also owns 6.64% of outstanding shares, so she is well-aligned with shareholder interest.

BM Technologies has built a unique model that focuses on helping colleges and universities better disburse financial aid. BM Technologies also has a banking-as-a-service (BAAS) division that it is planning to ramp up. Banks use BAAS to extend their banking infrastructure to help non-banks offer banking services such as bank accounts and lending products to their customers.

The biggest part of BM's business right now is its college disbursement business, which currently partners with 745 college and university campuses across the country. Colleges and universities are responsible for distributing financial aid to their students. First, they apply the aid to things like tuition, boarding, and dining hall plans. But if there is money left over, the colleges must return it to the student through a refund. BM Technologies makes this refund process easier with its innovative tech platform that not only gets the actual disbursement out to students faster, but also handles all of the associated administrative burdens by making sure everything complies with regulations, conducting audit and record-keeping, and quality assurance. BM Technologies is doing $10 billion in annual disbursements, capturing one-third of the U.S. higher education student disbursement market.

When the disbursements are made, students can choose to receive the refunds via paper check, traditional ACH transfer to their bank, or in a BM Vibe checking account. If they choose the BM account, those disbursements then become deposits for BM. This strategy, according to management, has enabled BM to acquire each customer for less than $10, which is far lower than most fintech companies. The great thing about this customer acquisition strategy is that BM is capturing customers early on in their financial lives, creating the potential for a long and enduring banking relationship. Serving colleges and universities also means there is a fresh batch of students -- and therefore prospective customers -- every single year. At the end of Q3, BM had 2 million accounts and was servicing more than $2 billion of deposits. Management says the company is opening 450,000 accounts annually. BM accounts are FDIC insured, come with debit cards, give free access to more than 55,000 ATMs across the country, and also include other money management tools.

There should be opportunities to boost account penetration and balances as well. BM also recently formed a partnership with a company called TutorGigs that hires college students to become tutors. Management hopes the extra income that students make from TutorGigs will go right back into BM accounts, resulting in higher account balances and therefore more deposits in those accounts.

The other part of the business that BM is planning to ramp up is BAAS banking, where it leverages the technology it already has from the disbursement business to provide banking capabilities to non-banks. So far, its only large BAAS banking partnership is with T-Mobile, which it partnered with to create a bank account with no fees and that offers 4% interest on balances not exceeding $3,000 for select customers. The T-Mobile account won an award for best fintech partnership at the 2021 Finovate Awards. This is a great customer acquisition strategy for BM Technologies because T-Mobile has a great brand and lots of customer relationships. One of the ways BM plans to grow this segment is by targeting Fortune-1,000 companies and benefit marketplaces that may want to extend banking services to their employees. BM recently signed an agreement with one of the largest HR benefit marketplaces called Benefithub and said its workplace banking pipeline is strong.

It's interesting because you normally see a bank get into BAAS to help grow deposits, and not when the bank already has a strong deposit-gathering strategy. But in this case, I believe BM's technology expertise with its disbursement model made BAAS an easy extension. As such, BM now has two very good strategies for growing low-cost deposits. What many tech investors may not yet realize is that a deposit base is one of the key metrics investors look at when considering whether or not to invest in traditional bank stocks. I suspect that deposit strategies will also become important for fintech stocks as more of them obtain bank charters and acquire or merge with banks. A good deposit-gathering strategy should not be underestimated.

Financials

Currently, BM Technologies' largest revenue generator is through deposit-servicing fees, which BM makes by gathering and servicing the deposits for Customers Bancorp. Roughly 45% of BM's revenue comes from service deposit fees in which Customers Bancorp pays a fixed fee on average serviced deposits from BM Technologies. In 2020, Customers paid BM a 3% fee on average serviced deposits. That's actually pretty good in this low-rate environment when the yield on the 10-year Treasury has regularly been below 1.7%. In 2019, that fee was 5%. Once BM obtains the bank charter, this fee will no longer be relevant because the company will hold all of its deposits on the balance sheet. Other current sources of revenue include interchange and card fees, subscription fees from colleges and universities to use the platform, and other account fees.

Through the first three quarters of 2021, BM Technologies has generated $69 million in revenue and core EBITDA of nearly $21 million. For the full year, management is projecting core EBITDA of roughly $26 million and the run rate for revenue this year assumes $92 million of revenue. This means that 2021 revenue is expected to be up nearly 40% from 2020 revenues, while EBITDA would be up from just $3.5 million in 2020.

Valuation

Despite the growth, the company's market cap hasn't changed much from the $140 million enterprise value it received when Megalith did the merger. Currently, BM only trades at 1.8 times revenue and roughly 5.8 times EBITDA, which is low for a fast-growing fintech company that is already profitable. This is much lower than public fintech companies that BM compares themselves to whether in the payments, card issuing, or bank technology sub-sectors.

But because BM Technologies' current model is solely focused on bank accounts and deposits, I wanted to really compare it to other fintech companies that are similar in nature. So I honed in on a group of eight challenger banks more seemingly focused in the bank account/deposit business -- some in the U.S. and some in Europe -- in order to compare their market caps/enterprise values, accounts acquired, and revenue to see where BM Technologies stacks up.

The average market cap/enterprise value for this group is more than $9 billion; the average accounts acquired is more than 5 million, and the average revenue is $194 million.

Now, I am not saying BM Technologies should be valued like Chime. I also think some of these valuations look pretty high, which brings the averages up a good amount. But the two companies I want to focus on within this group are MoneyLion (ML) and Aspiration for several reasons. I don't think these have the brand recognition of Chime and Monzo, both are either publicly traded or will be publicly traded, and both are toward the lower end of valuations here. MoneyLion, which has 700,000 more accounts than BM and is projected to earn $63 million more in revenue in 2021 trades at more than 6.2 times BM's market cap. Aspiration, which is planning to go public through a blank-check company, has been assigned a $2.3 billion valuation (we don't know if it will trade like that once it formally goes public), but has 1.3 million fewer accounts than BM, although is projected to make more revenue.

It's true both have different concepts and more product offerings than BM currently, but given the similar number of customer accounts, revenue, and BM's low customer acquisition costs, I think at the very, very least, BM could trade at half the revenue multiple as MoneyLion. Analysts on average expect BM to generate nearly $108 million in revenue in 2022. But this seems pretty conservative considering BM Technologies is adding 450,000 accounts annually, with each account now earning $47 on average. If it does this in 2022, that equates to an additional $21.2 million of revenue, which would grow revenue in 2022 to $113 million. This number again seems conservative to me, considering I would expect BM to roll out another big BAAS partnership sooner than later, and considering average deposits per account have been growing significantly each quarter. Deposit servicing fees also only make up about 45% of revenue, so there could be more growth on debit and interchange fees rise as well as subscription fees because BM is adding new schools every year.

But staying conservative and taking the $113 million of revenue in 2022, a 3.25x revenue multiple (half of MoneyLion) gives BM a $367 million market cap, which is more than double the company's current market cap.

How the bank charter makes this business stronger

Right now, BM is really only a deposit business, which is not very risky but also doesn't present the same revenue opportunities. The bank charter will change all of this by enabling BM to hold all of its deposits on its balance sheet and then deploy those deposits into loans it originates from within the company.

As I mentioned above, the 3% fee BM Technologies is currently getting from Customers is actually pretty good in this low-rate environment. But now BM will be able to lend those deposits out to its 2 million person customer base. The obvious opportunity is in student refinance. BM will essentially have all of the data on which of its customers are holding student loans given its disbursement business. The company also recently formed a partnership with Array to enable credit monitoring capabilities.

That should make it easy for BM Technologies to target the right customers and say, oh are you paying 7% on a student loan? Well refinance with us and pay 5%. Luvleen said the current vision is to be a marketplace lender, which normally I would take to mean originating the loans and then selling them to investors for a fee. But considering Luvleen on the company's earnings call talked a lot about making net interest income, I suspect BM will also likely hold at least some loans on the balance sheet to collect monthly, recurring net interest income. BM is also planning to offer personal and credit card loans, which can charge rates from 10% to 20% right now. As a bank, BM would have to set aside money to prepare for loan losses for any loans it holds on the balance sheet. But with low-cost deposits and high-interest loans, those deposits will earn a lot more than 3%, so BM under its new model will be making a lot more revenue from its deposits.

Now, you might be thinking, couldn't BM Technologies just partner with a bank like it currently does with Customers and have them originate the loans?

It could, but any time you are using a bank partner to originate, you must pay them a fee, which eats into the margins. Additionally, BM in its registration statement said it has the relationships and products to offer lending products to its customer base right now, but couldn't because Customers Bancorp only lends to prime borrowers. So BM has clearly been itching to launch its lending capabilities. Additionally, having a bank charter makes the regulatory landscape much clearer.

Above are other products BM Technologies envisions adding. In addition to lending, the company will be looking to offer some kind of brokerage service to enable customers to invest in stocks and crypto, as well as payments and insurance capabilities. All of these new products could add other sources of fee or interest income to the company.

Risks

The main risk I see here is BM not completing this deal to acquire the bank charter. Regulators have definitely taken a tougher stance toward large bank deals in recent months, not that any have been flat-out rejected yet. Additionally, bank and fintech deals, while starting to become more mainstream, are still relatively new and quite complex. The highly-touted fintech company SoFi said it is expecting to close on its previously-announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its bank charter before the end of the year but has yet to do so. The point I'm making is that I don't view these bank-fintech deals to have the same guarantee of closing as most standard acquisitions. If SoFi does close on its acquisition, that would be a good sign for BM Technologies, as both SoFi and BM are both acquiring small banks and solely just to obtain a bank charter. But as I said above, even without the bank charter, BM Technologies looks undervalued relative to other comparable fintechs. With the charter, however, it's a whole new ball game.

The SoFi-like opportunity

Fintech companies that acquire a bank charter have shined this year. SoFi, which is still waiting to close on the bank acquisition, has wowed investors with its "flywheel" concept and quickly run up to a $14.7 billion market cap. LendingClub (LC), a digital marketplace bank, secured a bank charter at the beginning of this year and the results have been astounding, with the stock up more than 300% this year. LendingClub currently has a market cap of $3.6 billion.

Investors have realized that combining a tech company, which can grow customers quickly, with the stability of a bank charter can significantly increase earnings power.

BM Technologies doesn't have the Galileo tech platform that SoFi does, but otherwise, I see lots of similarities. SoFi has a lending division that offers student loans, mortgages, and personal loans and then a financial services division where it has cash management accounts, the online brokerage SoFi Invest, and other services like credit monitoring.

SoFi employs what it calls a "Flywheel" strategy that is razor-focused on cross-selling multiple products to members, which typically makes that member way more profitable to the company because there is no customer acquisition cost for the second product. The main source of cross-selling at SoFi has been coming from cash management accounts, brokerage accounts, and credit cards. Members primarily join the flywheel through one of these three products and then from there purchase the more profitable lending products.

While SoFi has acquired nearly 3 million members including 1.2 million cash management accounts, BM Technologies already has 2 million BM Vibe accounts. BM is also much more effective at customer acquisition because of the disbursement business. Management says it is acquiring each customer at less than $10. SoFi, meanwhile, has been running huge marketing campaigns that have included purchasing the naming rights to a pro football stadium and doing campaigns on TikTok. In its first analyst presentation back in January of this year, SoFi listed member acquisition cost at $40 per customer, which isn't bad but still four times higher than BM.

It's still early in the BM story, as the company doesn't expect to close on the acquisition of First Sound and the accompanying bank charter until the second half of next year. And obviously, BM's projected revenue of roughly $92 million for 2021 pales in comparison to SoFi's expectations of more than $1 billion. But on an EBITDA basis, the two are not far apart with BM projecting to do $26 million this year and SoFi projecting as much as $31 million.

Once BM builds out its other lending products and financial services, the bank charter should enable the company to grow revenue much quicker. The good news is BM Technologies already has a solid member base, extremely low customer acquisition costs, and a seemingly endless stream of new prospective customers.

And with BM Technologies only having a $165 million market cap, we only need it to be a fraction of SoFi's $16.5 billion market cap or LendingClub's $3.8 billion market cap (I think LendingClub is extremely undervalued right now by the way) to be a huge success.

Conclusion

BM Technologies' compelling deposit-gathering model has clearly built a strong moat given its position in the U.S. higher education disbursement market. It also has a diversified stream of deposits when you consider the BAAS business that is also up and coming. While revenue growth may not be as fast as some other fintechs under this current model, when you look at BM's current revenue, EBITDA, accounts acquired, customer acquisition costs, and growing revenue per account, there is no reason that this stock should trade at a sixth of the market cap as competitors with similar optics. That's why I think even under the current model, the market will eventually assign BM a more reasonable revenue or EBITDA multiple that could certainly lead to the stock doubling from here.

The much more exciting opportunity, however, is clearly with the bank charter. If BM successfully acquires the charter, the lending capabilities coupled with the strong member base and low-cost deposits create a high-margin business that will also be bolstered by other sources of revenue from product offerings such as the online brokerage, insurance, and crypto. If BM executes on this intriguing vision, I see no reason why it can't significantly close the gap with peers and generate superb returns for investors.