Nuvo Group Begins U.S. IPO Effort
Summary
- Nuvo Group Ltd. has filed to raise $50 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.
- The firm is commercializing an improved wireless fetal and maternal monitoring system for remote use.
- NUVO will be challenged with getting obstetricians to switch from trusted legacy in-facility systems.
A Quick Take On Nuvo Group Ltd.
Nuvo Group Ltd. (NUVO) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm has developed a fetal monitoring device to enhance data capture on the health of single babies in the womb.
NUVO is in commercialization mode with its FDA-approved system.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Company & Technology
Tel Aviv, Israel-based Nuvo was founded to develop a data-driven hardware and software system to provide physicians with additional information about the health of a fetus from the 32nd week onward.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Kelly Londy, who has been with the firm since August 2021 and was previously CEO of Innoblative Designs and has extensive senior level experience in the medical products industry.
Below is a brief overview video of the firm's approach:
(Source)
The firm's system, called INVU, has achieved 510[k] US FDA marketing approval for conducting a five minute long trace of maternal heart rate and fetal heart rate for single pregnancies from the 32nd week or later until the beginning of labor.
Investors in the firm have invested at least $90.8 million in equity investment and include Oren Oz, CTK Holdings, Nuvo Investors, Dennis Berman Revocable Trust, Axxion SA and others.
Nuvo’s Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for fetal monitoring was an estimated $2.93 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $4.25 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Key elements driving this expected growth are increased government support for fetal health initiatives, a growth in premature delivery rates and improving technologies.
Also, the chart below shows the report's view on the growth of the fetal monitoring market by technology type:
(Source)
The firm faces competition from other monitoring solutions approved for use in healthcare facilities, unlike its system which is approved for outside healthcare environments.
Major providers include:
GE Healthcare
Nemo Healthcare
Philips Avalon CL
Sense4Baby
Heramed
Bloom
Nuvo Group Ltd. Financial Status
The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a late development stage medical technology firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its device development efforts.
Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 3/4 years:
(Source)
As of September 30, 2021, the company had $5.6 million in cash and $38.9 million in total liabilities.
Nuvo Group Ltd. IPO Details
Nuvo intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use these net proceeds from this offering and the private placement to fund sales and marketing activities to support commercialization of our INVU platform, purchase supplies and manufacture products, fund research and development activities, and for general corporate purposes.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently subject to any material legal proceedings.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Cantor, Berenberg and Ladenburg Thalmann.
Commentary About Nuvo’s IPO
NUVO is seeking to go public in the U.S. to fund its flagship product commercialization efforts.
The firm’s product, the INVU system, has been approved for marketing by the US FDA.
The market opportunity for providing improved fetal and maternal monitoring outside the healthcare environment is significant and is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the coming years.
Management has announced no major medical device firm collaboration agreements.
The company’s investor syndicate does not include any widely known venture capital firms.
Cantor is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (39.7%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
NUVO has developed a proprietary system which appears to be differentiated from major offerings in the marketplace but management will have significant work ahead of it as it seeks to wean obstetricians away from existing, trusted major vendor systems and over to its upstart approach.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
