November 2021 CEF Report: Cracks Are Already Sealing

VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on Nov 4th. All data herein is from that date or sooner. Most figures have not changed all that much since then.

In the span of just a couple of weeks CEFs went from being sold to being bought by the masses. Taxable bond CEF premiums are climbing back to their highs last seen in mid-August. At a +0.35% premium, they are little more than a point away from there.

(Source: RiverNorth)

The more impressive is the equity side which continues to power higher. I've never been a fan of most equity CEFs given the high fees and lack of alpha (outperforming a passive ETF). The discounts in equity CEFs can be thought of as the capitalization of the fees. The captive assets in an equity CEF also prevent a manager from losing assets for poor performance.

At a -3.6% average discount, equity CEFs are in the top 6% of all observations for discount/premiums going back to 1996. The 2000 to 2002 period was the only time frame when equity CEFs were richer.

(Source: RiverNorth)

It used to be that equity CEFs would be severely more discounted than bond CEFs, especially muni CEFs. That is because of what I discussed above- equity CEFs provide little to no advantage over an open-end fund (mutual fund or ETF) plus they have higher fees.

Conversely, bond CEFs hold sizable structural advantages over their open-end equivalents. In fact, we see ZERO basis for EVER holding a passive ETF for your core bond exposure. Period.

I've heard numerous arguments for holding a fund like BND or BNDX but they simply do not hold water in my opinion. Most CEFs outperform their open-end equivalents (minus a handful of poor managers/sponsors which we avoid).

Be careful of fund sponsors that tell you that there are a ton of opportunities in the CEF space. There are not. Investors need to be very careful as the asset type is expensive.

Relative opportunities abound but you need to be cognizant of the risks. Even opportunities that from a relative standpoint look great, can be dangerous. A relative opportunity is not based on yield or absolute discounts but relative movement of the price compared to the rest of the sector in which it resides.

Those opportunities do not tend to last long. The CEF market is more efficient than in years past as more investors have found the space in order to actually earn a yield.

This paradigm shift is likely in the early innings. What does that mean? It means we are likely to see further new capital flow into CEFs in order to boost overall portfolio yields. The supply of "shares" of CEFs has been on the wane for some time. Mergers, liquidations, and conversions, have taken their toll on the industry.

In 2021, we've seen 8 new funds through Sept 30th, which is a decent amount for the last decade- and we still have one quarter to go (average has been 7 per year). In 2019, there were 12 new funds and in 2020 just 10. We're on track for 12 this year.

But when we compare that to 'deaths' this year, we've already seen 14 with a slew of term funds liquidating in December.

So we have supply of new funds, while moderately strong, deaths are still outpacing them. Granted, the new funds are typically much larger than the dying funds so total assets in the CEF space is increasing.

Investors are flooding into the space and typically looking at PIMCO or a few other "popular" funds. At the same time, you can make the argument that there are less funds to choose from skewing the supply/demand function.

Ok. Stop Jabbering. What Does This All Mean?

The bottom line is that the steady state for discounts may be changing. In other words, if the 5-year average discount for a fund is -7%, perhaps the new paradigm warranted discount should be -5%.

A shift in the warranted discounts may be upon us.

The chart below from a recent Closed-End Fund Advisors webinar shows where discounts for the broad categories were at on Sept 30th of this year compared to short-and-long-term averages.

You can see that all the categories are trading well tighter than all of those average levels. Equity CEFs, for instance, are trading at -4.8% here but as I noted above, as of Nov 1, they were at -3.6% (see image near the top). That's a full 1.2 points tighter than even the tight levels of Sept 30th.

We are essentially trading at half of the 3-year discount average and closing in on half of the longer term averages.

But is that warranted? Do current discounts simply reflect the notion that the environment for yield vehicles has changed and the demand curve shifted upward?

It is possible. But my experience and intuition says we've been here before and the new entrants to the space simply do not understand it and won't stick around once volatility rears its ugly head.

Be Prepared For Volatility

In our monthly newsletter, only available to subscribers, we went through the scenario we see unfolding over the next year. In the third quarter, discounts were largely flat in bond CEFs but for the year-to-date period, they closed by over 600 bps. That is a hefty tailwind.

Most funds on the taxable bond space are up 20% or more on price. That is a combination of that discount tightening plus NAV gains. Looking at KKR Income Opportunities (KIO) as an example, the price is up 23.4% YTD but the NAV is only up 11.1%. That means its discount closed by more than 12 points!

The problem is that can only happen once. The fund now trades just under par. The likelihood that it will trade at a +12% premium in the next year or more is very low. The only path I can see for that to happen would be if they instituted a managed distribution policy where they paid $0.15 per month and the yield was then 11%.

At that point investors would swoop in and 'buy the yield' so to speak pushing up the price. Even then, it is not guaranteed.

More likely, we are going to see some volatility that creates more widespread opportunities to buy at more compelling discounts. As we approach the start of the taper and eventual rate hikes (the market is anticipating them earlier and earlier), we think the market may see some instability.

This occurred back in 2013 when the Taper Tantrum struck in June and investors started believing then Fed Chair Ben Bernanke that rate hikes were on their way.

(Source: CEF Connect)

While the first hike didn't come for more than two years following the Taper, investors were scared s-less about it. Over a 9 month period following the June 2013 Tantrum, bond discounts went from an average -2.05% discount to nearly a -9% discount.

Why?

Because rates are the ultimate sentiment for discounts on CEFs, especially bond CEFs. Most bond CEFs have leverage (just over 80% of them). That leverage is typically floating and based on one or three month LIBOR. If the Fed moves on rates, it will increase LIBOR and thus, fund leverage costs.

Those costs will typically force a distribution cut. This is more prevalent than ever as coverage ratios are fairly low (stripping out managed distribution plans) and have been slowly eroding over the last few months. That means there is little room for error or lower earnings.

We think as the prospect for rate increases rises, investors will get scared and bolt from some of the more interest rate sensitive bond categories. Those include preferreds, real estate, municipals, corporates, and agency mortgages.

But all funds are likely to see a tightening on their earnings, even floating rate "loan" funds. Most investors know that floating rate adjusts as interest rates adjust. The theory is that if rates rise, the earnings of the funds bond holdings will rise.

That's true, but the problem is that most holdings contain what is called a 'LIBOR floor'. Most of those floors are set at 1.00%. That means in order for the holdings to reset their coupons higher in conjunction with higher rates, LIBOR needs to be above 1.00%. It is currently hovering around 0.05%.

In other words, we need to see SHORT-TERM rates rise by a full percentage point before the floating feature of a floating rate loan kicks in. It is our contention that the terminal rate in this cycle could be as low as 1.0% meaning that when the Fed is finally done raising rates, it will have short-term rates at or about 1.0%. Thus, it is unlikely that loans would buffer higher rates.

The play here is to be opportunistic and find those gems that are right in front of you being offered by the market. These opportunities are typically fleeting. You have to be fast.

Take for example, Western Asset Diversified Income (WDI) which we discussed a few weeks ago. This was a new fund with a nice 7.2% yield that was trading within a couple of points of NAV. Then tax loss selling hit it. The discount widened out from -2% to -3% out to -5% to -6% in a few short days. The discount quickly closed as many of our members scooped up a bunch of nicely discounted shares from a top-sponsor.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Another opportunity that I wish I took better advantage of was Nuveen Core Plus Impact (NPCT). This is another recent CEF IPO that slowly saw the discount widen out and then accelerate wider in October. We basically ticked the bottom there when the shares hit a -8.7% discount.

When we mentioned NPCT in our Note:

(Source: CEFConnect)

Latest chart:

(Source: CEFConnect)

Higher Rates May Already Be Pricing In

Could we see no discount widening as rates rise or the taper proceeds? It is possible. During the Tantrum in 2013, the reason for a lot of the volatility was simply the lack of communication from the Fed. This go-around, they learned, and they are telegraphing their intentions well ahead of time.

In other words, it is possible that we don’t see a significant widening of discounts. But I would place that probability certainly at less than 50% and probably around 25%. The question is, if we do see some widening, how much do we see?

Back in 2014-2015, a lot of the widening coincided with high yield spreads widening out from the collapse in oil prices. I do think we would need some other catalyst to ‘help’ discounts widen out by 10%+.

My hunch is that we see discounts widen back out to where they were at the start of the year – with taxable CEFs averaging around -4%. It’s a guess but it’s my best guess.

So what do you do?

The answer, as always, is it depends. If you are an income-oriented investor who primarily cares about the income stream, then I would mostly stay put. Focus on that income. Focus on the steady stream of capital and think of the fluctuations in market value as a roller coaster that goes up and down, up and down, and just noise.

For those that are opportunistic or total return oriented – or somewhere in between- just keep your eyes open. CEF allocations for you should be lower than average at this point given valuations. That should leave some flexibility to take advantage of dislocations that higher rates could cause.

Where Are The Opportunities?

Guggenheim Strategic Opp (GOF): This is a fund that just gobbled up two other Guggenheim funds – GPM and GGM. The fund is going to take those assets and convert them into positions already within GOF or that fit under that banner. The distribution was unchanged. The premium is now at 13% which is close to the 3-year average. Today, most funds are well tighter than their 3-year avg. Cohen & Steers Tax Advantaged Pref & Inc (PTA): This is the only preferred fund that is trading at a discount to NAV. It is actually trading near the lower end of that range at -4.3%. This is a great fund for those in high tax brackets as the income from the fund is mostly tax qualified.

(Source: CEFConnect)

3. PIMCO Income Strategy II (PFN): This is one of the PIMCO funds that surprised investors and cut their distribution on September 1st and caused the entire PIMCO CEF complex to correct. The distribution was reduced by 10.25% but it wasn’t earning that distribution anyway. Coverage has been consistently below 100% on the monthly UNII reports. The new yield is still above 8.5% and I think the premium could re-build as the cut gets further behind us.

4. Guggenheim Tax Muni (GBAB): This is a safer option for qualified plans (IRAs) that pays 6,4% and now trades at a +2.7% premium compared to a +6.1% average premium for the last year. The price is down from $25.25 to $23.73 while the NAV is only down 30 cents. This fund will trade opposite rates – so if rates rise, this one will fall and vice versa. Guggenheim rarely changes the distribution unless they absolutely have to (like PIMCO in that regard).

Keep apprised of acute opportunities via the Morning Notes sent to members prior to the market open Tuesday through Friday. We don’t issue one on Mondays since the market is closed the prior day and it is covered in our Weekly Commentary.