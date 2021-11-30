wellphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) owns a diversified portfolio across broadcasting, digital platforms, and company-owned networks. Its television affiliate stations group, focusing on local news content, is the largest in the U.S. reaching over 38% of all households. The company also owns hundreds of websites, specialized apps, and the recent acquisition of "The Hill" recognized as a leading political news site. All this content is leveraged into its recently rebranded cable news network, "NewsNation". Overall, the business is an advertising powerhouse that has been able to translate its reach into impressive growth and earnings highlighting the value of traditional media with a digital-first strategy. We are bullish on the stock looking ahead to 2022 which is set to be a big year as the midterm election cycle represents a boon for political advertising on its platforms.

(Seeking Alpha)

NXST Earnings Recap

Nexstar reported its Q3 results on November 2nd with GAAP EPS of $3.90, which slightly missed estimates by $0.07. Revenue of $1.16 billion climbed 3.5% year over year and was $10 million above expectations. A key point here is that the comparison period last year included the election cycle last year which results in some variability in results considering the importance of the category which represented about 10% of the total revenue in Q3 2020.

(source: company IR, highlights from author)

This quarter, even as core "non-political" advertising climbed 13.3%, the results were dragged lower by a 91% decline in the political side. For context, television advertising overall represents about 40% of the total business which gets a boost every two years with the national congressional campaigns representing significant spending on local television. That said, the company notes some favorable trends including growth in advertisements related to gaming and sports betting in markets where it is legal. This is a trend expected to continue.

(source: company IR)

The rest of the business beyond television advertising is generating solid growth considering the other segments like distribution fee revenue was up 14.9% y/y. The digital segment has also gained momentum with revenues up 47% y/y, largely related to the impact from the inclusion of "The Hill", a transaction that closed this quarter. Free cash flow in Q3 reached $252 million, up 15% y/y. Indeed, even with the lack of major political advertising this quarter, financials year-to-date have been strong considering net income is up 28% y/y in the first nine months of 2021.

(source: company IR)

Management highlighted that the effort has been to repay debt and reduce leverage. The company ended the quarter with $194 million in unrestricted cash against $7.6 billion in total debt. Tracking EBITDA at $2.2 billion over the trailing twelve months, management notes a total net leverage ratio of 3.4x is down from as high as 5.2x at the end of 2019. The company intends to further reduce debt going forward in line with guidance for over $1.3 billion in cash flow this year.

Finally, we note that Nexstar has been active in share repurchases, buying back $144 million in stock during Q3 while $772 million is remaining under the buyback program. The regular quarterly dividend at a rate of $0.70 per share represents an annualized payout of $122 million per year and currently yields 1.8%.

NXST Stock Forecast

There's a lot to like about NXST which has already been a big winner this year with shares up over 40%. The stock broke out towards the end of 2020 with the market focusing on the company's ability to capture high demand for lucrative advertisement across its portfolio of properties. The other point here is that trends in broadcast television viewership have been strong. Data from the industry tracker, Nielsen Holdings (NLSN), shows that the broadcast category still commands around 28% of the total share of viewing in the U.S. This is supported by categories like live sports and television series on the major networks to which Nexstar has exposure.

(source: Nielsen)

The main takeaway is that despite the growth of new forms of media like social networks, and streaming; traditional television broadcasting remains relevant and a powerful tool for advertisers. In particular, political advertising spending is a segment that has surged over the past decade. Anyone watching broadcast television during the election season will be familiar with the constant bombardment of campaign materials across all types of campaigns from local district commissioners, ballot initiatives, up to the Presidential level.

For context, NXST generated $508 million in revenues related to political advertising in 2020. This compares to data suggesting nationwide ad spending across all campaigns and channels totaled $8.5 billion, up from $6.5 billion in 2016. Within this amount, local broadcasts represented around 50% of the spending. Political issues have seen a flood of cash and much of the spending goes to advertising making Nexstar a winner. We believe the trends will continue. While 2021 was an "off-year" in the election cycle, 2022 will feature the federal-level midterms and high-profile Governor races.

(source: company IR, highlights from author)

The bullish case for NXST is that ad spending remains strong and even outperforms expectations. According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for revenues to reach $4.6 billion this year, up 3% compared to 2020 which is impressive considering the variability of the ad spending categories. The EPS estimate at $17.59 represents a modest pullback of 8.6% y/y. Looking ahead, 2022 will capture another windfall from the election with revenues climbing 12% and EPS expected to approach $24.72, up 43% y/y. We believe the company can outperform this runway as it consolidates its leadership in all media properties.

(Seeking Alpha, highlights from author)

As it relates to valuation, NXST offers good value in our opinion, trading at a forward P/E of just 9x on the 2021 consensus EPS and 6x for 2022. Part of the apparent discount relative to the market is likely related to the company's elevated debt position as well as the possibility of some skepticism in the market regarding the long-term outlook of broadcast television facing uncertainties against new forms of media. Still, we like the setup here in the stock as shares have been trading in a tight range over the last several months around $150.00. The company's trend of recurring profitability and accelerating free cash flow with an effort to deleverage should support a higher premium long-term.

(Seeking Alpha)

In terms of comparables, there is Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) along with Meredith Corp (MDP) which was recently taken private. Compared to NXST's 38% national share of broadcast television households reach, SBGI and MDP hold around 25%. While these companies have key differences with Meredith maintaining a large print media business, for example, we highlight that NXST trades at a discount to the group in terms of its EV to forward EBITDA multiple at 7.3x compared to 9.5x for MDP at its acquisition price and 10x for SBGI. Similarly, based on the 2022 consensus EPS, NXST at 6.2x appears cheap next to Sinclair at 14x and MDP at 10x. By this measure, we like the value of Nexstar within this group.

Data by YCharts

Is NXST a Buy, Sell, or Hold

Nexstar Media Group is a high-quality company that benefits from several long-term tailwinds while consolidating its leadership in broadcast television. The strategy to diversify the operations into digital as well as with a cable network further strengthens the outlook with significant growth opportunities. We believe the company's unique exposure to political advertising is a strong point that will continue to add cash flow and profitability.

We rate shares of NXST as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $200 representing an 8x P/E multiple on the current 2022 consensus EPS. The company is well-positioned to capture increased media spending over the 2022 election cycle and outperform expectations. The potential for a dividend hike in Q1 could also be positive for the stock. Longer-term, we'd like to see further progress in reducing its debt position to support a higher valuation.

The main risk to consider would be the possibility for a more concerning slowdown to the economic outlook which would pressure general advertising spending and likely drive some bearish sentiment towards the stock. The portfolio of digital properties remains a competitive segment and it will be important for operating trends to remain resilient. Monitoring points over the next few quarters include industry data on broadcast television viewership as well as operating margins.