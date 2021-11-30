ReNeuron Group plc. (RNUGF) CEO Olav Hellebø on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ReNeuron Group plc. (OTCPK:RNUGF) Q2 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Olav Hellebø - CEO

Catherine Isted - CFO

Stefano Pluchino - CSO

Olav Hellebø

Thank you very much. And welcome everyone. Look forward to spending the next hour or so with you. Let's jump into the presentation. There will be some opportunity for Q&A later on. So welcome to the interim results for the six months from April through September for ReNeuron. Let me introduce to you Catherine Isted, our new Chief Financial Officer. She joined us in the middle of October from Oxford Biomedica where she was in the finance leadership team heading up corporate development and investor relations. And I'll also introduce Professors Stefano Pluchino, our CSO, he joined us in May, so six months in already. This is the first time that he's doing one of these calls. So I'll introduce him today. He is a Professor of Regenerative Neuroimmunology at the University of Cambridge and world leading expert on exosomes, which comes in very handy for us.

So with that, a quick disclaimer on since we are public companies, I'll leave it there for your reading. And then we'll jump into a quick overview of ReNeuron. So we have deep experience in the areas of stem cells and exosomes. Our most advanced program is in retinitis pigmentosa where we expect data from the extension study late Q1 next year. We are expanding our exosomes platform. We have now seven on-going collaborations with Big pharma and significant biotechs as well as academic institutions. Our financial foundations are solid. We have £17.4 million in cash. So that secures us at least it's about more from right from step.

Our strategy is to leverage our expertise for both products and technology platforms. hRPC is exciting as we're talking here about an off the shelf medicine with the potential to reach a broad patient population. I will get much more into this later. There's a lot of value in our platform technologies, especially true for exosomes, where we have significantly grown the number of on-going collaborations, and I would like to highlight that we are the only company in exosome space that matched exosomes with the target tissue type. And we will come into much more details on that as well later on.

But before we get there, let's have a look at the highlights for the period. For hRPC, we have continued to progress the phase 2a extension study after a temporary suspension enrollment was restarted in all geographies in October. We expect enrollment to be completed by the end of the year with data in late Q1 as I mentioned. The exosomes platform is expanding. We have seven collaborations as I mentioned. We have achieved proof of concept showing that our exosomes can deliver a therapeutic protein to the brain. This opens up a number of important neurological diseases as potential therapeutic targets. And Stefano will share the data with us a little bit later.

We expect to deliver further proof of concept data from our existing collaborations as well as the year ahead. For the iPSC platform, we have initiated a collaboration with Dr. Claire Roddie at UCL on generating CAR Ts and NK cells from our iPSCs. In another UCL collaboration with James Phillips, our iPSCs have already been differentiated into Schwann cells, and they have a potential application in repairing peripheral nerve damage.

We may made important changes to our board and management teams as well, and I'm very pleased with Iain Ross has joined us as Chairman, Barbara Staehelin as Senior Independent Director and head of the Audit Committee. And I already introduced our new CFO to you. But I like to add to what I said earlier that I'm glad to have someone of Catherine's caliber on the senior management team. She possesses a great combination of scientific and financial knowledge. There are not many accountants who have worked as bench scientists, so we were very happy to have her on the team. So over to Catherine for the financials.

Catherine Isted

Thanks very much, Olav. It's very kind. First, I just want to say, what an exciting time it is to be joining a company such as ReNeuron. In terms of the retinitis pigmentosa program moving ahead, but I think particularly also on the exosomes program, which we're going to be coming into a lot more detail later on. It really is, right time right place for this technology, as we see a growing market in exosomes, and I really see and believe that ReNeuron is leading the way.

So onto the financial highlights for the first half of 2021. Revenue for the period was £58,000 relating to royalty income. The loss for the period was £5.2 million, so that was lower than last year of £7.1 million and this is driven by lower costs.

On the cost front, R&D was £4.3 million, a decline of £1.6 compared to the prior period. This was based on the decision previously to not progress the stroke disability program internally, and instead focus resources on the company's RP program, and our exosomes and iPSC platforms.

G&A also declined in the period slightly. We had an increase net cash used in operations of £4.6 million, but that is more reflecting the lower figure in the prior year, where we actually received the 2019 tax credit in this particular period. So hence the cash, we have less cash we used in that particular period. And then finally, as Olav mentioned earlier, we have cash in the bank of £17.4 million and that provides us a 12 month runway, I should say that's a 12-month runway from today as opposed to the day to day accounts.

I’ll now hand over to Stefano to go through exosomes in more detail.

Stefano Pluchino

Thanks so much Catherine. So, I think I’ll just get started from the very basic of vaccines in order to give the audience a clearer idea of what exosomes sign how ReNeuron aims at diversifying from potential competitors.

Next slide. Okay, so exosomes is something and mother nature has provided every cell, every eukaryotic [Ph] cell. They are nano vesicles which are released continuously into the extracellular space and they are intrinsically plastic and number of potential conveyors, it's a very, very complex information between cells. And what is being done in the in the technology space by different companies is to make good use of what mother nature created to develop a fully natural, fully biologic, new generation means of delivering potentially small molecules. There is very established evidence out there that with exosomes we are able to deliver nucleic acids and we are also able to deliver biologically active proteins and peptides. So, this is not new.

But what is the -- what is new at ReNeuron? ReNeuron possesses a number of clinically relevant and biologically relevant cell lines from the brain, from the retina and from even pluripotent iPSC lines, which provides the company with the unique opportunity of developing a world-leading repertoire of the therapeutic assets with potential application in generation of a new wave of precision medicines approaches. We make the strong claim of being able to produce tissue for tissue exosomes, plus we have a very extensive in depth and expertise to add to the end-to-end processing and of excellent and initial production cells to the isolation to the country manufacture.

Next slide. So, the technology we are discussing today is a new wave of drug delivery technology, which has its own foundation in the possibility of delivering wide range of payloads using exosomes. And this has been extensively claimed by other companies, which is like nucleic acids, soluble protein, protein associated to the membranes, and including those entire gene therapy vectors.

What ReNeuron is different about is the potential to produce complete tissue matching between the parental producer cell line of the exosomes and the final tissue to target by means of these new type of drug delivery technology. Furthermore, ReNeuron has the capacity to use external loading, to further assist in targeting the correct tissue. We are able to functionalize our exosomes with 2+ payloads, which can be either incorporated into the inner compartment of the exosomes so even carried externally.

And also we rely on the extensive evidence with very, very good safety profile as well as little immunogenicity of exosome compared to parental cell line as well as their capability of being redosable and re-injectable. So these are a number of key features, which all point towards an extraordinary versatility of the Exosome Technology Platform, which is combined with ReNeuron potential of making fully tissue matched really go back to the initial statement made by the CEO and CFO, which is the biotechnology at the right place at the right time.

Next slide. Right down yes, the time is now there is growing interest in the market, which is still growing our exosomes. There is growing interest in focus in the scientific community towards developing more and more applications of exosome based therapeutics. And it's another factor as a byproduct of this growing market and growing interest, even ReNeuron as significantly increased number of the academic and industry collaboration that we have developed. And as we see that we moved from only two collaborations in 2019, up to about seven collaboration back now.

You can see there the list of three alliances between competitors Evox/Takeda, Codiak/Jazz, and Evox/Lilly, only one Evox/Lilly is targeting neurological disorders, neurological diseases, like Renuo [Ph] and all the others are -- targeted either targeting rare diseases of cancer. So there is lots of interest, the interest is increasing and the commercial value and potential vaccines and exosomes basic deals is increasing as well.

Next slide. So what is the advantage of our approach? On the left of this slide, you see what competitors used to propose. They used to start from a single, fully characterized, stable cell line usually they are cancer cell lines, and to apply cellular or exosome engineering approaches to the exosome produced out of that individual cell line, proposing targets without any claim or tissue matching. So they work with single cell lines. They identify multiple clinical indications, they don't, they don't claim, they don't care about tissue matching. What ReNeuron study is proposing is a normal tissue precision tissue for tissue approach to precision medicine approach by which using the different cell lines that we have in our portfolio, starting from the neuron moving to retinal and then ending up with pluripotent stem cell lines to develop tissue precise exosome therapeutic with full tissue matching with a final tissue to target for our indications.

Next slide. How do we do this? We do this by combining very extensive knowledge of cell lines and we have developed in the course of the years. We have several dry stem cell lines from the Cortex from the Striatal, from the Hippocampal. They are producer lines which have been extensively characterized, they also conditionally immortalized. And this conditional immortalization feature provides these cells with unique feature of being much more stably expandable than non-conditional immortalized, competing cell lines. They're also GMP compliant. And the GMP compliance can also be applied to human retinal stem cells and human retinal stem cell exosomes, which hold the promise of being potentially superior in the contribution to the target cells as compared to parental cells. We are also at the very early stage technology platform which is based on our proprietary CTX lines, which is a new stem cell lines that resets with ReNeuron and managed to successfully reprogram into highly expandable iPSC line which is pretty potent in nature and new [Indiscernible] therefore the potential to produce multitude of tissue specific, stably expandable intermediate stage progenitor cells for production for downstream production of exosomes, which opens the opportunity for a completely new era of fully personalized tissue specific access from therapeutic. So it is a very exciting repertoire of assets with huge potential for applications in a number of diverse therapeutic areas.

Next slide. The way we modify our exosomes is very, very exciting. We apply the principles of passive or active loading of exosomes, as compared to what other companies we are proposing as native, unmodified exosomes by therefore only using the intrinsic potential of exosomes continuously produced by cells.

So the passive learning is very simple. Basically, we collect exosomes out of tissue culture media from producer stem cell lines, and we apply sophisticated means of exosome engineering to the exosomes in order to increase their capacity to deliver specific payloads. Usually, the passive loading is applied to payloads which had to be carried on the membrane of the exosomes, and which applies to specific clinical indications. Instead, the case is for making access and smart enough to be able to deliver interest exosomal payloads, then we apply what we call active loading or cellular engineering protocols by which we modify this producer cell line in a way that will produce appropriately modified exosomes with specific payloads in the inner compartment. Combination of passive and active loading provides ReNeuron with a usually expanded capability of producing exosomes foot several clinical indications.

Next slide. And this is what the CEO briefly mentioned at the beginning of our webinar today, our portfolio of collaborations has increased significantly in the last few years. We now count total of seven, academic or industrial collaboration among which you can identify here two global Pharma. One large, one medium one small biotech and two university collaborations, all of which are fully diversified in terms of payload to function on a functionalized into exosomes, all of which have shown different pace of progression from discovery, to proof-of-concept studies, and all of which all the significant potential to further transition into In Vivo late stage projects.

We also have very exciting internal corporate programs, among which using exosome to deliver micro RNAs, which is In Vitro at the moment. Using exosome to deliver gene editing technologies, including CRISPR/Cas 9 enzymes, and also using exosome to deliver therapeutic growth factors. And the reason why I have listed this last, these EXO-GF program is because I'm going to show you in a moment a very exciting set of proof of concept data that are increase substantially the enthusiasm with every neuron towards the possibility of delivering therapeutically sound protein molecules in vivo into the brain using exosomes.

Next slide. So I started exosomes under my academic heart for more than 15 years. And to be honest, I've never seen such an exciting proof-of-concept set of data in vivo. The experiment that we ran here, well, it's aiming at delivering a specific growth factor which is called BDNF. BDNF stands for Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor. It’s a neurotrophic factor which has been extensively studied for its capacity to modulate neuronal and astroglial [Ph] functions in the brain, specifically into the brain. And when dealing with drug delivery technologies, even old fashioned or new or new generations back into the new technologies, the brain has always been a nightmare is a site of preferential targeting. So in this specific context, we used the Intrathecal injection by a lumbar puncture route to access the cerebral spinal fluid.

So it is a minimally invasive approach, whereby exosomes are injected directly into biological fluids which naturally spread over the entire brain and spinal cord. And we compare in vivo, the capacity of signaling towards its cognate receptor of the unmodified exosomes, the native protein as it is coming from commercial sources of or protein loaded exosomes, which you can see in light purple in the bar code. And what we measure two hours after the injection was the expression of an early gene, which is usually expressed only after that protein is able to bind to its cognate Lygon [Ph] onto target cells. And you can see how much is the difference and how much efficient three, between three to four times more efficient were those protein loaded exosomes in achieving the type of signaling, which is reminiscent of a therapeutic outcome, the outcome is not there yet. We have filed a patent application ended October this year. And the next step, which is what we are excited about, is to perform a number of studies, all functional in vitro and in vivo, to demonstrate this relevance of delivering BDNF to a much higher extent of signaling into the brain, in laboratory animals with specific disease models. BDNF is relevant because it might be applied to diseases like Parkinson's and Huntington for which there is no cure yet.

I think I'm done with the excellent presentation, and I'm happy to pass it to the CEO as well, again.

Olav Hellebø

Thank you, Stefano. So let's move on to the retinitis pigmentosa program. So, RP is an inherited eye disease, close to 100,000 patients in the U.S. it's orphan but it's a large orphan, if that makes sense. There are more than 100 different genetic mutations that lead to RP. So that means it's not a great disease to use gene therapy, you're not going to solve all of those different gene mutations, with gene therapy, it's a very fragmented market.

Having said that, there is a gene therapy available which is Luxturna. It is available for patients with RPE65 gene deficiency. But for the other 98% or 99% of patients, there's nothing available for the moment. One benefit of using retinal progenitor cells that we do is that they have the potential to benefit all RP patients no matter the course of their diseases, as Gene independence. We've shown in animal models that our hRPCs differentiate into photoreceptors, an integrated into the optic nerve. Integration is likely to provide durable trophic support also, you need to realize that the photoreceptors, you’ve borne with all the photoreceptors you have ever have. So if you lose them, the body will not create neurons. So, being able to recreate or create photoreceptors would be really the Holy Grail here.

The program was licensed in from Schepens Eye Research Institute at Harvard. And we still work closely with them as well as with UCL and more fields here in the U.K. They invention of the IP protected low oxygen manufacturing culture has enabled us to produce the cells in large quantities. So this breakthrough was really the foundation and enabled us to grow the cells enough to be able to make them into potential medicine.

The development of cryopreserved final product formulation also has been very important that enables us to ship and treat patients globally, we can deliver the vial to the patient rather than patients having to go to where the manufacturing is happening.

The commercial potential for this is without doubt very large, particularly for this since this is gene independent. The gene therapy Luxturna is launched, as I mentioned and is priced at $850,000 per patient in the U.S. £615,000 is the nice approved price in the U.K. So it's similar pricing globally.

So in a cloud patient phase 1 study, we establish safety and advanced from fresh to cryopreserved cells. And what you see here is our Phase 2a study. We treated the first 10 patients, they were all treated with a dose of 1 million cells. The chart at the top right here shows the results that we collected so far. So 9 patients had successful surgeries enabling them to benefit from the cells, some patients have not been able to come in for pre specified visits, due to COVID. So that explains why the end drops from nine to seven between six and 12 months as patients not coming into visits. Six months is the primary endpoint in the protocol. But we do expect FDA to be asking for 12 months data and later studies, so for a month is important as well.

The key measurement in ophthalmology studies is the number of letters read them on an eye chart, so the chart has five letters per line. If you could read every single letter, you read 100 letters. And if you read less than 35 letters, you are legally blind. And if you read 85 letters, you have 2020 vision. So there's 50 letters from being legally blind to having perfect vision just to give you kind of feeling of the scale. So a few letters are very important.

Having said that, any improvement or even a stabilization of vision is valuable because this disease, with this disease, you're on a path to a total loss of vision, that is an unavoidable event. So even having any impact will be extremely important to patients. So having said all this, if you look at the chart, the top line there is that change emission compared to baseline in treated in the treated eye. And the bottom line is the untreated eye. So we treat one eye for the patient, and not two. And we have observed rapid effect in most patients resulting in a sustained effect.

Overall, overall, the time points, including the term month one, we are encouraged by the rapid and sustained effect of around eight to 10 letters as you can see here. With so few patients, it makes sense to look at the individual patients. And that's what we're doing here at the bottom right. We taken the 12 month data points and the seven patients that we have data for, and you notice that all the patient had some improvement from baseline, some in the six to eight letter range, and three patients actually about 10 left, which is which is really fantastic. That's an improvement by two lines, or more on the eye chart.

Now, as we have promising efficacy result, but no dose limiting toxicity, we expanded the study to treat an additional nine patients with a higher dose. And we call that the extension study. So this is double dose or 2 million cells. So we would like to see if this could give additional benefits, particularly to those patients who are on the left hand side the lower end on the previous page. We also added some additional efficacy measures in consultation with our opinion leaders. And we have added three additional clinical sites. Professor MacLaren sites in Oxford is one of them. We are currently recruiting the remaining patients in the extension study and we look to compete recruitment by the end of the year. That means we'll have some early efficacy data in late Q1 next year.

So analyzing this data will inform us then on kind of what's the right dosing 1 million, 2 million? How does the commercial profile emerge from this, and then what kind of study will be embarked on next, and it will also inform us on the best routes in terms of partnering and licensing, this drug going forward.

So a quick roundup on iPSC and CTX [Ph]. Well, so we are also very excited about the opportunity, we have the iPSC platform. We have reprogrammed our neural stem cells into a pluripotent stage state, which means that they're able to differentiate into any other form of cell. Now while doing this our iPSCs have retained the immortalization from CTX, which result in highly stable cell lines. So immortalization means that you don't need to rederive and you can make very large quantities, which obviously has a huge advantage. There are two collaborations with UCL on-going; one investigating the potential use of CTX iPSC cell lines to generate CAR-Ts and CAR-NK cells. And in the other one we have already succeeded actually in differentiating our iPSCs into Schwann cells. And that means we have a potential use there and peripheral nerve repair.

We will continue to expand the work we do in this very exciting area of science. For CTX, it's being pursued by our partner Fosun Pharma in China. Stroke is a very large issue in China, mainly due to smoking, high rates of smoking so it's a large very large interest for Fosun, so they're pushing this ahead. There are other potential indications also for CTX, well supported by preclinical data that Fosun is interested in looking at. But we have not started any form of work on that. We will continue to look for a partner in other geographies as well for CTX.

So I'm going to do quick summary and then we'll go into Q&A. So for exosomes, we are the right place at the right time with the right technology. We may have been too early with our stem cells. But it has enabled us to now be ready and hit the sweet spot for exosomes. We are accelerating our investments and creating that know how and valuable IP in that area. hRPC has a near term potential to build near term value. And we're looking forward to the data on the next steps there. And iPSCs as well as CTX are upsides to build long term value. So we're very excited about the future. And I look forward to your questions.

Will shareholders get any news on actual data obtained in its collaborations on exosomes or will wait until any licensing deal is signed?

Will shareholders get any news on actual data obtained in its collaborations on exosomes or will wait until any licensing deal is signed?

Olav Hellebø

Yes, so if I understood the question correctly. So this is about exosome collaborations. We obviously work with partners on them. So there's always a question of having a discussion with a partner what needs to be released when. Having said that, when there's material news for ReNeuron, we will share that with the market. We might have to discuss it depending on the discussions with a partner. So we -- it has -- it might have to be product x rather than exactly what it is. But, we understand that there is an obligation to report them to markets. So that's on the data. We do also hope slash expect that proof of concept data will then eventually lead to a deal if it is with one of the pharma partners. And then obviously when the deal is signed that that will be announced immediately on signature.

Within the next few years, do you anticipate ReNeuron listing on the NASDAQ?

Olav Hellebø

So fortunately, or unfortunately, there it seems to be the goal of every successful European biotech to have a U.S. NASDAQ Listing. So, we're not different. We have the same ambition. So, but I think our immediate focus is to have success in the U.K.

Are you in discussions to license iPSC platform to larger pharma companies?

Olav Hellebø

No, it's probably a little bit too early. I think we're still developing that technology and I think these kind of academic collaborations is the right way forward for the moment. And I see Stefano nodding so yeah, so then that's what's going to happen.

Do you think ReNeuron we use the 1 million or 2 million cell dose for that pivotal phase 3 approval study?

Olav Hellebø

Let you know in March.

Could you clarify the ownership of yourself production suite and what its capacity is as you start to produce sales for partners i.e. is further upscale investment required?

Olav Hellebø

So depending depending on the platforms here, so for the clinical grade materials of hRPC as well as CTX they are produced with CDMOS. externally. Exosomes we have the capacity to produce those now internally. When you come to kind of further down the road and you want clinical grade material you have to make a decision if you want to invest in our GMP manufacturing capacity or grow up with partners on that. So it's a political answer. But we kind of have two roots on that.

Does the exosome platform benefit from lower regulatory burden as it is derived from CTX cells that's already approved for trials? If so, how could this be seen in trials design?

Olav Hellebø

So I think the -- if I am reading the question correctly, so our exosomes are derived from CTX. So there's some of them. We have the basic or the original exosome, we started with exosomes from other tissues as well and from iPSCs that Stefano was explaining. The CTX derived exosomes obviously come from a clinical grade starting point. So that's helpful. It's also very highly valued by partners, because that they know that is a stable, highly analyzed, line that we reproduce many times. I'm not sure it's going to change anything later on in terms of clinical trials, it might just mean those a little bit easier to get there.

The next question asked if you'd consider running any phase 3 hRPC trial in house if funds became available through a commercial exosome licensing deal with such funds only be used to further develop the exosome and iPSC platforms?

Olav Hellebø

I obviously can't answer categorically about how we intend to use funds going forward. But we always look at the there's always a balance between partnering a program where you share the future revenues and profits with a partner. But you lower your risk, versus, keeping all everything for yourself with a higher risk and then higher potential future return. It's always a conversation with shareholders. It's common, and it also depends on what deals are on the table. So, again, slightly political answer, but it's because it has to be that way.

We are open to any to both of those approaches. We'd love to create an important long term viable biotech company based in the U.K. But that doesn't mean we're not going to do those deals.

Because my wife has early stage Parkinson's disease, I'm personally very interested in the huge amount of research work worldwide on the use of stem cells for treatment, many with apparent success. Is ReNeuron involved with any partners in this work? And in particular, the possibility of finding a delivery system for the dopamine drug to be carried across the blood brain barrier. This will seem a great application with the company's exosome product. And as this is a potentially hugely profitable market, I'd like to know any current or future plans to become involved by the company?

Olav Hellebø

I agree with the with the person that you know, Parkinson's disease is a very important disease to treat, and it's a difficult one to treat. And I'm not going to speculate what indications will end up choosing. It will be a balance between where the biggest unmet medical need is, and where we think we can make the biggest difference versus what else is already available or in terms of being developed. So, Parkinson's disease, clearly, an important CNS disease, as is Alzheimer's, Huntington and a few others. So yes, that's a process that we go through internally and when a decision is made, and the program is started, though, I’m not starting.

The next question asked when will trials start in China with Fosun regarding strokes and RP?

Olav Hellebø

I will let you know when we have used to share with you. China is such a big market and such a big opportunity. And all I can say is that I'm very happy that Paulson is very much fully behind and progressing it and pushing it forward. Well we have not started a clinical trial in China yet. And I don't want to speculate on when because it's slightly out of my hands so I can influence but I can't direct.

Do you plan to fund hRPC phase 3 trial or will you bring a partner in beforehand?

Olav Hellebø

It’s sort of the same answer as before we will look at both.

With regards to the on-going pharma exosomes collaborations we will get notification of any proof of concept achieved along the way. Or will we get only get an update when the collaboration either ends by way of the licensing deal being signed, or both parties terminating the collaboration?

Olav Hellebø

Yes, I think that was asked in a different way earlier. We will announce any material data even if you have to disguise them. And we will obviously announce deals as they are clearly material.

In the expanded hRPC phase 2a study, how many of the nine additional patients have received treatment data? And when do you expect the last patient to be treated by?

Olav Hellebø

Yes, so we don't comment on patient to patient kind of data. But our expectation is that we'll have the nine patients treated by the end of this year.

When do you hope clinical trials will start for pancreatic islet B cells in diabetes?

Olav Hellebø

Now that we do have a program on-going there. But yes, I think we're pretty far away from that still. It is something that we're working on to create those cells. And then after that, they will need to quit animal studies. So the, so long way, honestly, away from clinical trial. There is, I think vertex [Ph] has started and with some clinical program with islet cells in diabetes, so it's great to see that stem cells are starting to make inroads into large clinical trials.

The next one isn't a question. But the attendee just wants to take the opportunity to congratulate the company on developing two platforms that could potentially lead to a major breakthrough and treatments available for those in medical need.

Olav Hellebø

We say thank you very much for the comment.

And with regards to the progress being made in the on-going hRPC trials, are there any third parties that we provide updates to that will potentially be interested in future licensing deal?

Olav Hellebø

We are under CVA with several companies for that program. So yes, they're there. I would say there are several companies that are interested in the space and keep an eye on us for sure.

How many active pharma collaborations are still on-going regarding the exosomes?

Olav Hellebø

So all the all the seven that be presented are on-going. And if you asked me for global pharma, there are two global pharmas and they still two global pharmas.

I think you addressed all those questions that you came from investors. And of course, the company will review all questions submitted by investors today. And we'll publish those answered on the investment company platform. Olav, just perhaps, just before concluding, I'd just ask if you could provide a closing snapshot for investors.

Olav Hellebø

Yes, I'd be happy to do that. First of all, thanks, everyone for your interest in participation and for all your great questions. Yes, so with exosomes, we're in the right place at the right time with the right technology. And for that reason, they're accelerating our investments and creating know how an IP in this area. With the hRPC program we have near term value potential. And we are looking forward to the data on the next step there and for iPSCs as well as CTX, there are upsides to build long term value. So we are very much excited about the future. Thank you very much.

