IMF November Buys: The 15 Stocks Added To My Fund

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-20 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, which began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

I made the monthly IMF portfolio buys on November 17th. There's been a notable sell-off in things linked to commodities, reflation, economic reopening and so on. It appeared that market participants are getting nervous about the strength of the economic rebound now that the Fed taper has started. If I had only known about the one-two punch of the new Omicron variant and Powell's subsequent remarks on tapering that would soon follow.

All that to say that I could have gotten better prices on this month's buys if I had waited until after Thanksgiving. However, I don't claim to be a market timer, and as is, I'm still happy with the value on offer with this month's purchases. After months of having slim pickings for the portfolio purchases, there are starting to be more and more interesting discounts on offer.

Finally, before getting to the monthly buys, note that I closed the portfolio position in Unity (U) this month for a double following its huge earnings run. That was one of the bigger holdings in the portfolio, and thus freed up a substantial chunk of cash to reinvest in the portfolio in addition to my usual $1,000/month addition of fresh capital. With that out of the way, here's what I picked up for November:

As always, let's start off with dividend reinvestments, as they're in a separate bucket of capital. Recently, I had been buying Hormel Foods (HRL) and Reynolds (REYN) with those funds. However, Reynolds jumped 10% over the past month and is no longer as cheap as it once was.

So for November, I went with Hormel and British American Tobacco (BTI). I still don't see much share price upside on BTI stock, but if you treat it like a $40 face value bond with an 8% yield, it's starting to get more interesting here under $35. I don't see the same mega-bullish scenario for tobacco as many people on social media, but cash flows are stable and there's no issue covering the dividend either.

Moving from tobacco to alcohol, I've resumed purchasing fast-growing luxury wine house Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA). The company has reported strong earnings since going public, and for a while, it looked like the stock price was going to run away from me. However, shares have started to come back in meaningfully now; NAPA stock isn't that far above the initial IPO trading range here, even as the business' outlook has improved:

In beverages, I also continue adding to Molson Coors (TAP) and Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) for the same reasons I discussed last month.

That's not all for consumer staples stocks. Bachoco (IBA) remains around $40 as people are now selling emerging market stocks indiscriminately. I'm happy to keep taking the other side of that trade and adding to one of North America's cheapest stocks.

By contrast, McCormick (MKC) isn't especially cheap here, but it's one of the highest-quality companies out there, and it is still well off its 52-week highs. Shares have advanced a couple bucks since last month, however, you don't get too many chances to average in on a company like this, so I'll pick up another tranche this month.

There's also a new position in snack food maker Stryve Foods (SNAX). I've been waiting for this one to come down in price forever. With SPACs, they inevitably trade down if you wait long enough nowadays.

Stryve posted excellent revenue numbers in its Q3 earnings; sales grew more than 100% year-over-year. Shares initially traded flat on earnings but have since sold off as part of the general malaise in SPACs/growth stocks we've seen over the past few weeks. I expect this one to rip in 2022 once the current tax loss selling and SPAC aversion abates.

Financials & Payments Stocks

The news out of Colombia keeps getting better and better. We had another strong earnings season here, commodity prices are looking good, and GDP estimates keep going up. The Colombian economy is now poised for stronger near-term growth than even in the early 2000s, when the Colombian stock market went up more than five-fold in three years. Yet the Colombian banks have slid once again after the rally this fall. The gap between fundamentals and stock price performance is getting ridiculous here, so I'm back to buying Grupo Aval (AVAL) once again.

Payments stocks are one of the most interesting sectors out there right now. I continue buying Global Payments (GPN), as it remains a good business at an outright cheap valuation given its recent stiff sell-off.

That brings us to two new positions for the portfolio this month, Visa (V) and StoneCo (STNE). The brief on Visa is it fell sharply on Amazon dropping acceptance of Visa's UK credit cards. Supposedly, Amazon feels fees are too high. This amounted to less than 10% of Amazon's UK sales anyway, trailing Visa debit cards (which will still be accepted) along with Mastercard's options.

If this were the start of a broad retailer revolt against Visa, that'd be one thing. However, it appears tied to some intricacies related to Brexit along with Amazon's distinct pivot to squeezing its partners for higher profit margins.

As Morningstar explains (emphasis added by author):

"Merchants and the networks have argued for many years over interchange fees, and it is typically large merchants that lead the charge. At this point, this looks like merely another skirmish in this long-running battle, although refusing to accept specific cards is an extreme step. Following Brexit, the networks were no longer constrained by European Union regulations on U.K. cross-border transactions, and raised their fees. The networks typically collect a very large premium for cross-border transactions relative to domestic transactions, but intra-Europe cross-border transactions are priced similarly to domestic transactions."

In any case, the UK is a small fraction of Amazon's sales, and its credit cards there even less. Visa has had standoffs with other large retailers including Walmart (WMT) over the years, this is hardly anything novel. It's particularly not a big deal given it only applies to the UK.

The issue with Visa is that the stock is still -- I hate to say it -- not all that cheap even after its pullback. Analysts are forecasting $7 a share of earnings for Visa in 2022 (and those estimates have been quickly dropping, so don't be surprised if we end up closer to say $6.50.)

So we're talking about a stock at 28-30x 2022 earnings. If it keeps growing in the high teens compounded, that's a good and potentially great deal at this price. If earnings growth slides down toward the 10-12% range, however, I'm not sure 30x earnings here is a steal of an entry price. It's not bad; investors should get decent total returns. But it's only going to be a major winner if growth remains as strong as it was pre-pandemic. I think that may actually happen; but there are certain things that need to happen, particularly related to cross-border traffic. For now, however, this is a dip a toe in the water price for Visa stock, not a back the truck up level.

And then there's StoneCo. The Brazilian payments processor has to be one of the only stocks owned by both Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and Cathie Wood's Ark Investment. Not surprisingly, the weakness in Ark's stocks carried the day here. Short sellers have been feasting on Wood's picks all year, and StoneCo was a perfect stock to bet against. Complicated business, struggling sector, located in a bad economy with worsening politics.

Put another way, STNE stock has utterly imploded, and now trades below its 2018 IPO price:

That's right, StoneCo went from $25 to $90 during the pandemic. It's now round tripped and then some, sliding into the teens following a 35% bloodletting on Q3 earnings.

I'd said previously that when some of these glamorous growth stocks start dropping 50% or more, I'll come around to take a look. Throw in the Brazil discount here for StoneCo and we're finally at a price where it's worth getting involved, down 80% from the recent highs. As I summed up recently in my full article on StoneCo:

In a country [Brazil] that can't manage its finances, there will be huge swings in inflation, interest rates, and the like. I trust StoneCo can manage through the cycle, but if violent short-term fluctuations in results bother you, don't own anything in Brazil, let alone a financial company. As for the company specific problems, things such as the terminals hack or a questionable M&A deal are certainly a negative on their own. However, it's no reason for the stock to be down anything close to 80%. Those events have added to already terrible sentiment, but they don't justify nearly this level of carnage. Long story short, Brazilian economy/politics should look a little better after next year's election when the current mess is at minimum replaced with a greater sense of certainty. Once inflation gets under control, interest rate spreads will stabilize, allowing StoneCo to achieve more steady operating results. And perhaps the sentiment in payments stocks and stocks owned by Cathie Wood will start to improve once tax loss selling ends for 2021, giving another catalyst for a rally.

Also in South America, I am averaging up on the position in Corporación América Airports (CAAP). Psychologically, it's a little hard to pay $5.75 for more shares of something when your cost basis is in the low $3s. However, the business outlook has drastically improved for the firm since last year. It secured a 10-year extension on its key Argentine airport assets. The Covid-19 situation has improved markedly -- and no, I'm not panicking over Omicron.

And now, the Argentine elections went as good as anyone could have hoped, setting that country on a better trajectory for at least the next two years. CAAP stock should have moved up to $8 following the election results earlier this month, but instead it got caught up in the current emerging market sell-off. I'm happy to add to my position here before the market catches up to the improved fundamentals.

Finally, I added more to the stakes in Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Becton, Dickinson (BDX). I've discussed those extensively in recent weeks, so there's not really much to add on either name today.