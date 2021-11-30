Automatic Data Processing (ADP) CEO Carlos Rodriguez Presents at Nasdaq 45th Investor Conference

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Nasdaq 45th Investor Conference November 30, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Don Mcguire - CFO

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

James Faucette

Hello and welcome to everybody just joining us here for the Nasdaq Conference and the Automatic Data Processing Systems or ADPs presentation. I am James Faucette the US team and [indiscernible] Analyst from Morgan Stanley. I am very pleased today be joined by Don Mcguire, CFO of ADP. Also joining us virtually today is the ADP IR team. So Don in case we get into too much trouble running to something we don’t know, there are here to help us out.

As we get going today, we've got 30 minutes and I've got basically 45 minutes of prepared questions, but I do want to make sure that we have time for any of you that are participating via webcast asking questions you can have, ask questions you can have, ask questions there will be the panel or should a question or panel or panel base and be [ph] a question and Mortgage question as we go through the presentation.

Also before I get started, just quickly for any important disclosures from Morgan Stanley, please see MorganStanley.com/researchdisclosures, Don, before we get started, any preamble [ph] you want to give?

Don Mcguire

Well, James, thank you very much for the invitation looking forward to having a discussion.

James Faucette

Well, that's great. So maybe I'll just start at high level you know, most of the conversation particularly in the US economy has been around labor participation rates, labor shortages and a lot of places that are important etcetera as well as kind of what's happening with the level of employment generally. ADP, obviously you touched massive portion of the economy as a whole. What are you seeing from that perspective and is there anything in your history that's prepared you to be able to talk about how we should think about the evolution and development going forward?

Don Mcguire

No, that's a good question. I think it's a pretty broad question as well. I think it's fair to say that we're still calling it the great resignation. I know it's had many names that we're seeing lots of people changing employers, etcetera, but as you know, we do track an awful lot of data and we issued the national employment report. So we issued several reports over the period of the pandemic and of course it's still continue, I guess, depending on where you are, the severity is mixed, but we did see pretty steep drop-offs across the kind of the low end and mid mid-market and the upper end of the market way back.

If you look at April 20, the employment levels were down anywhere from 14% in the upmarket and 15%, 16% in the low end of the market. Since then, we've seen some pretty rapid recoveries. So in our annual report, we have said that it looks like the low end of the market, the small business market is back to about 2% of pre-pandemic. The mid market a little bit about 4% back, 4% from its high before we went into the pandemic and the up market liking a little bit at minus 6%. And I'm not so sure why that is. I would hypothesize a couple of things though.

I think the smaller the business, the more they just have to get at it and get back to doing what they need to do and I think that large enterprises often take these kind of jolts [ph] these spikes, if you will, as an opportunity to reassess what they're doing. And perhaps some of them have decided that they can do things differently. I'm sure we will know, but certainly I think we're all hoping that employment levels come back to where they were and continue to grow.

James Faucette

And on that point in terms of the reports etcetera, it's interesting because you highlight the low end of the market and middle maybe kind of back or pretty close to pre-pandemic levels. But yet you still -- we still at least see a lot of headlines around open positions, shortages of labor itself [ph], etcetera. Is that something that you're being able to track, how well that's being addressed kind of close to real time, and are we in a situation where if we're back to kind of pre-pandemic levels, at least in certain segments that we're just going to have to live with shortages at those places like, for example, I was at a restaurant last night and [indiscernible] in the kitchen is really slow, but there's nobody to hire perhaps. I don't know.

Don Mcguire

Yeah. I think, James, I think there's a lot going on there. There are some sectors where I think the pandemic gave people the opportunity to assess their lifestyle and what they were doing. And, maybe working in a warehouse is better than working in a kitchen, I'm not sure, I know what to say there, but I do think people have the opportunity and I do think hospitality in particular, a process on many locations I'm in the London [ph] area today and we're very much seeing the same thing here in the UK, although some other drivers here with Brexit and the return home of many European workers and not coming back, but I think there's a big reassessment of what people are doing it.

In terms of tracking, we certainly have a couple of businesses of our own by screening and suppression business and the recruitment process outsourcing the RPO business and so we certainly do see that there's a lot of activity on screening and selection, meaning people are going into new jobs and their employers are checking up on their backgrounds and certainly an awful lot of openings and people looking to recruit, what's it going to be like longer term, hard to say? I think it's likely to come back. I think the composition of the labor market may look a bit -- a little bit different than it did before, but it does show all signs of looking like it's coming back to closer to where it was before.

James Faucette

Got it. And then just quickly and we could spend all our time talking about the macro, but with the headlines around Omicron Berrien, [ph] etcetera, how, like, can you give a little bit of insight into what we saw through the Delta wave and how that may have impacted or didn't the macro and hiring environment and employment environment generally, was there much variance across different geographies as it related to policy or response or anything that you could find like that we should expect?

Don Mcguire

Yeah, certainly -- certainly very, very different response rates across the initial -- the initial wave and then the Delta wave as well and some places have been quicker to come back and others, I think I would say that there's a little bit of optimism, especially in the quotation marks developed countries that's new vaccine will have -- vaccine rollouts, etcetera and the booster programs, etcetera, are going to make this wave is although people continue to get, the reports I read suggests that fewer people are being hospitalized or even if they are hospitalized, fewer people are actually succumbing to the disease, which is good to hear.

But once again, I do think things have changed a little bit. The economy seems to be moving and back. I know in the US market GDPs returned to a pre-pandemic levels. In some countries its going back up quickly and making some progress but will be interesting. It's hard to -- it's hard to speculate. I'm certainly not a scientist, but I think as long as people continue to get their vaccinations and their boosters where they're available you know, I think all the hope is that we'll be able to ride out this next -- this next period, even better than the Delta.

James Faucette

Got it. Got it. Well, certainly that would be encouraging. So let's pivot now to ADP specifically and coming out of the last earnings, one of the big questions that I'm sure that you've been asked, hopefully at least 97 times, and that is your record retention levels, like you're very, very high levels right now. How do we think about that moving forward, particularly given the anticipated mix shift towards faster growth, perhaps lower retention business. Can you kind of walk us through what you're expecting and what your planning is and then the mile markers, or KPIs [ph] that you're tracking to see how you're evolving on potential specifically?

Don Mcguire

Yeah, for sure. I, that's a good question and we have been making progress on our NPS scores in particular. I think those NPS scores drive struggle, retention rates and our NPS scores have improved essentially on two aspects. One, our product continues to get better. Clients are happier using it and two, we continue to offer good service. So we have seen retention rates improve across all of our segments and we shared some of that at the Investor Day, a couple of weeks ago. And we continue to -- we continue to move in the right direction there. And by the way, we've been doing that, the business has been moving to SBS of the low end of the market and some of the PO that we have we've shared and so that's happening with the change and the redirection, if you will that, or they have, you're waiting in the lower end of the market.

So we have the progress and through that -- through that change, I guess change is continuing. We did also to be fair. I think we did benefit some from some tailwinds and continue to although we expect some of that to back off, I think people were very leery about changing their providers during the pandemic and all of the government programs where you needed some continuity to get through those programs, make your repayments, etcetera. So I think we did have some benefit there, but we don't think that was the primary reason for our improved retention. We really do think it's the initiatives we've had around product and service, etcetera, and specifically run re-imagined and some of the UI, UX work that we've been doing, I think those are all contributing to the improved retention rates.

James Faucette

So, just on some of those new initiatives and general improvement, can you talk and provide more detail on how you think about the white space of potential clients? I think that was a term that you started to use a bit more frequently recently, and you know, of those potential clients who currently use in-house or legacy ERP solutions, what are our HCM [ph] needs and how can you address those and what are I guess how broad, and should we think about that white space potential being for ADP?

Don Mcguire

Yes. So I think firstly, it's always important to remember that we're give or take $15 billion and $150 billion market. So there's lots of runaway and there's lots of, there's still lots out there. I would say that there are still a lot of companies out there and players out there using legacy platforms and as those legacy platforms go out of service or aren't supported anymore, etcetera, we have opportunity certainly to win share with market there.

In addition, there are still an awful lot of regional players in the industry that by the way, that's true globally, the market is still incredibly fragmented. And so as smaller -- smaller entities or smaller competitors etcetera, find it more and more difficult to compete in growing [ph] of a regional and global market. We do think that we have an opportunity to continue to win share, and to continue to grow.

So there's lots of white space still left, as you said, the other aspect I would add here and from my more recent experience running the international business for a few years, there are -- there's still lots of opportunity in a couple of continents in the world where the markets are continuing, you're starting to mature and so evolving from agrarian or cash economies into more formal economies where all the governments like to collect taxes, etcetera and when those things start to occur, certainly there's more and more opportunity for players like ADP.

James Faucette

So let's talk about some of your new platforms and you kind of alluded to this just now, first let's talk about your plan platform migration plans in the US and then what about upmarket and international? Like what are the specific programs that we should be tracking as investors?

Don Mcguire

Yeah, we've made a lot of progress, particularly in the US we've made a lot of progress in many places, but I'll speak about the US initially here at the move to run and more recently run re-imagined and the move to workforce now in the mid-market really brought a lot of benefits to us and we've seen our margins improve and that's the reason for doing these things is to get our focus and put our development dollars in our energies behind true products that we're -- we can extend the functionality, extend the service to deeper investments.

So that has been good for us. We've also learned a lot along the way, it's difficult to approach clients and move them quickly, if they don't know where they're going. Every time you do a migration, you risk starting a buying process and so you have to be smart about it. You have to execute well, you have to make sure clients are going to get at least what they had before and really see the benefit of the new of the new feature functionality.

So we make sure that we've done that it's taken several, it took several years to do that in the US market and we've been doing now in more markets. We certainly have more places to go and in the US and the up market and so we'll perhaps talk about our next gen products in the upmarket and a little while, but certainly we know we're in a different place there right now. We're still developing those products and as we're ready and we're able to move clients and the upmarket to the next generational products, we will. Internationally, I'm happy to say that we've made lots of progress over my 10 or 15 years I've been out of North America, but I would say that there's still a way to go.

We perhaps, if you go back 10 years or beyond 10 years, beyond 10 years back, we likely didn't have as disciplined and approach to growing market share. We didn't a lot of acquisitions, multiple platforms and single countries, etcetera. We've made significant progress, but I think there's more to do and as more products like ICM are available in more and more countries, we will continue to make progress there.

Yeah and I just to talk about, to frame it a little bit, in terms of the pandemic, you can imagine what it was like with all the platforms we have when all the governments around the world started changing, all the rules and creating benefits. So we literally had thousands of changes [ph] to make, and maybe we would have had several hundreds to make, as opposed to hundred to make had as we had fewer platforms. And so, if nothing else even though that those changes were very successful, if nothing else, it would have made life a lot easier for us and perhaps for our clients.

James Faucette

So was that enough of a headache for ADP and for your clients that it motivates change or were you so successful at doing it that there's a little bit of like, well, we managed one of the worst scenarios possible and we still did okay but you see what I'm saying like it could, you could look at it either way.

Don Mcguire

No, I think it's, first of all, we've been working on these migrations and we're pre-pandemic, and we were doing that for a very good reason and that reason hasn't changed. It makes a lot of sense to have fewer platforms, get more focus, make your investment in your product, your product go further for your clients. So that hasn't changed.

But the one thing that remains constant though, is that some of our clients are international clients and our up-market clients tend to have the best retention and so they're somewhat happy to your point. They're somewhat happy with where they are, but so you got to make sure that as we get the new products and as we get the new UX and the UI etcetera, we need to make sure that we bring them along on a journey that improves their retention, improves their satisfaction with us. So it's all about execution. It's all about being careful about how you do that.

James Faucette

Got it. So you mentioned in passing or said, we'd come back to the next gen platform. How is your thinking around next gen HCM change and in recent borders and how are you're thinking about penetration and potential going forward?

Don Mcguire

Yeah, I don't think our thinking has changed. I think what we're doing is making sure that when we extend and continue to extend our HCM products, particularly in the up-market that we've got the implementation resources and we're well positioned for success back to my comment earlier about making sure that we maintain client satisfaction as we go to the next products.

There has to be a reason to change. Some of the reasons real-time calculations, etcetera, there are some very good fundamental reasons that employers and our clients would like to change platforms and so we need to do that and we need to bring them along the journey, but to do that, we need to make sure that we're ready to do so.

So really no changing in our thinking, but at the same time, just exercising the bumpies [ph] of caution around our products, which by the way, are pretty good shape and as you know, when we shared a couple of weeks back, we do have a number of clients paying tens of thousands of employees on those products. So we're comfortable and confident with the products, but as especially as you're getting in the market, life is a little bit more complicated, clients have more demands, need to make sure that we're fully ready to take them on board.

James Faucette

So let's talk about, pivot a little bit towards the kind of, the consumer and kind of the employees, obviously your engagement directly with the employers that's who awards your business, etcetera. But I think last year you processed something like 70 million W2's and in the US like incredible amount of -- incredible number of proportion of the economy. But can you elaborate a little bit on the consumer data opportunity within data solutions? You're touching so many consumers and having a lot of real tracking ability there, like what are the opportunity sets we should be mindful of?

Don Mcguire

Yeah, there are a lot of opportunities there and we do have access to a significant amount of data. So, if we broke it into for broken into kind of three buckets, if you would, I think that the first one is just each [ph] analytics and benchmarking. So back to the difficulties employers are having hiring people, if you need to hire a forklift driver in Dallas, we likely have the information of what forklift drivers in Dallas make.

So you know, what you need to do. You know what questions you should be asking about or what you should be offering to win somebody over, because that's likely what the competition is offering. So, we think we have that kind be HR analytics, turnover rates, how do your turnover rates compare to turnover rates of similar companies in your industry across geographies, with the challenges of finding workers, what's the demographic situation of your employees? When are folks expected to retire? Are you going to have a spike in retirement, etcetera? So there's lots of things around the HR analytics.

The other area, I think that's important is that, just the employment verification income verification. So we're making it easier for employees and employers to request information from us to independently assert or attest to their employment and their income levels, so they can apply for wages, by a car etcetera, and get -- and get loans. So I think those are some of the key -- the key areas that we see.

The third one is a little bit, we haven't really got as far along as we'd like to, but we think there's a big opportunity and that's retailers and real estate firms, and even governments looking for information around certain groups and we have an awful lot of information. We do know how much, many people on street in this town earn and how close they are to the nearest shopping mall, shopping center etcetera. So we do have some pretty valuable information that's available all atomized of course are permissioned, but certainly we have some very, very good insight.

James Faucette

So just as a reminder to those that are on the webcast, if you want to submit a question we've got about eight, nine minutes left here, please do so. And we'll try to get to those, but I want to talk a little bit about more and there's some other things we can talk about around new products, etcetera, but profitability obviously is been central to ADP for a very long time. And that leads to capital returns, etcetera and so I want to touch on margins and capital allocation and make sure we get to those topics in the last few minutes.

So how much the medium term margin outlook that you gave recently is being driven by operating leverage and what are the other moving pieces and I guess as part of that, how do you think about operating leverage in PPO versus ER [ph], so kind of break down, your margin targets that you've set out, how you get there and what the key components are.

Don Mcguire

Sure. So we do see a significant amount of our margin improvements coming from driving incremental revenue. So as revenue increases, we have a significant amount of operating leverage. As a [indiscernible] adds 3% or 4% more employees, that's really not a significant amount of effort for us, but it certainly is incremental revenue and the significant amount of that is incremental margin that falls through to the bottom line. So it's all very good for us.

So we continue to see progress there. So as clients grow and as we grow more share, we'll continue to see margin improvements. The other area is our digital transformations. So we've had digital transformations going on for some time. Those savings we've seen from some of those initiatives have continued to improve our margins even through pandemic times. We were, offsetting some of the challenges that we're seeing from declining Facebook [ph] control, et cetera. So it contributed significantly to the overall margins.

And then if we look to the PO business, the PO business has good margin and because of the way we report, we do need to include the zero margin pass through in the revenue, but if you pull that out it's fair to say that we do have pretty good margins in the PO business during the 40% range, but it's fair to say that it is a more service heavy operation than an ESS. So margins are noticeably lower in that segment than they are in the segment.

James Faucette

Got it. And then we're already going to give you credit that you're going to get your medium term margins and that's going to be no problem because ADP, you guys always get it done, but what about longer term, is the like or the medium term origin stories that you're setting? Is that a good long-term model as well? Or do you think there's incremental opportunity beyond that?

Don Mcguire

I think longer-term, and that if we're going beyond four years or so, I would say that we'll continue to -- we'll certainly continue to grow. The top line will continue to grow share. So I do think that we'll continue to see that the biggest driver, which is increased revenue continue to drive our margins, certainly beyond three, four years out, we're going to see increased digitization.

We're always mindful of saying though, and I think I need to reiterate here that we do see ourselves a little bit differently than some of the pure SaaS players, even though we know products important and easy self-user's important, etcetera, what we do offer that's different from some of the pure SaaS players is if you have a problem with your payroll or filing your taxes with the IRS, you can call us and we can help you that those are the pure players.

They can't do that. They can tell you how to fix positive or they'll take a -- to think a ticket on the bug, but they won't really offer you any assistance in getting your payroll or getting your tax file, etcetera. So, we do differentiate there. I think as we go out and much further down the down the road, I think we're going to see more use of AI and whatnot, and things will get done faster and more efficiently and I expect fully expected that they'll continue to take advantage of those initiatives. Just like we took advantage of the introduction of mainframes way back when I think we've been very successful adopting to and adapting to new technologies.

James Faucette

So let's talk about capital allocation. Can you kind of recap for us kind of the capital allocation prioritization of ADP and where does M&A fit within that particularly given the level of competition in this space?

Don Mcguire

Yep. So maybe I'll just, I'll start with the slide we showed, or just recap the slide. I think, over the horizon from 2010, we returned about $24 billion back to the shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. And of course we just announced our 47th consecutive year of increased dividends, which puts us in a rather elite group. I think we'll get past 50 that's for sure. So, we're looking -- very much looking forward to the days and the future years in the future to do that.

When it comes to M&A back to the comment I made earlier about -- a little bit of our perhaps less than disciplined approach, 10 years, 20 years back, I think we bought a lot of market share. We got into a lot of countries and we didn't really do a good job of making sure that we were bringing things together in a way that maximized our coverage with efficiency.

And so as I -- as we speak now, I think what we're really looking at is what I would determine or what I would describe as tuck-ins. So there are some geographies, there are some countries in the world with very big populations where we are yet to be present on the ground. So we've currently certainly continue to assess some of those opportunities and then we have some tuck-ins around some product offers that we think we can make take advantage of without doing huge acquisitions. I don't think that's something that we're terribly interested in.

James Faucette

So let's circle back to wrap up here to where we started and the constraint labor market, how is the constraint labor market impacting ADP's on operations and in particular, how do you look to attract and retain talent, particularly those in demand skills like UX, UI, you talked about your own initiatives there, especially given the competition from the newer HCM, peers and players that are trying to be in the market to that.

Don Mcguire

Yeah, that's a good question. And certainly we aren't -- we're not immune to some of the challenges with in the labor markets these days. I will tell you though, that we finished the first quarter with significantly more employees than we finished year end with to fuel our growth and support our growth. So we have been able to hire successfully and add -- add employees to the business.

We've got a few benefits, one, I think we're, I've been coming to work for we're going to employer and specifically around some of the technology or challenges that people are having, we do have a number of development centers around the world. So, and certainly given the virtual environment that we're working in, we do have the ability to hire technology people in Brazil or India or Canada, or the UK or India or China. So we do have a footprint that allows us to go beyond the local markets, if you will. And through some governance and some local infrastructure able to direct people to work on projects that may be outside the geography of their current residence.

So those are some of the things we're doing to get ahead or stay ahead of the challenges that are out there and for specifically in the technology sector and so far, we seem to be making their way.

James Faucette

So just on that point, is there -- are there opportunities, you talked about acquisitions that you've had done to gain share, or enter new geographies and that you want to be disciplined about that, especially given integration challenges, but should be looking to do kind of acquire hires of technology shops, etcetera, to gain some of that skill and talent set in new technology areas? Is that something that you've done in the past?

Don Mcguire

No, I think we've made a few acquisitions and the technology has come with it. I think that the recent one that we did in international [ph], they had some good technology. It wasn't so much the -- it wasn't so much the technology that we're using. It was the application they developed specifically.

So, and I'm not so sure we should be buying applications just to get access to people who understand the technology, but certainly we should be looking to make sure that if we do acquisitions, that the technology that comes with it is up-to-date modern and brings with it a skillset and the people that come with the acquisition and make sure they can continue to contribute on the acquisition itself and, hopefully more broadly across the rest of the products.

James Faucette

Don, that's all the time we have. We really appreciate your time with us today. The NASDAQ investor conference fingers crossed that we'll be able to do this in person next year and hope things go well in your current travels.

Don Mcguire

Thanks James.

James Faucette

Thank you very much. Bye.

