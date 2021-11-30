good natured Products' (SLGBF) CEO Paul Antoniadis on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

good natured Products Inc. (OTC:SLGBF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Spencer Churchill – Director-Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Leong – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Hansen – Raymond James

Ahmad Shaath – Beacon National Research

Devin Schilling – PI Financial

Lisa Springer – Singular Research

Operator

Spencer Churchill

Spencer Churchill

Spencer Churchill
Thank you, operator. Hello, and welcome to the good natured conference call regarding our Q3 results that are released earlier this morning. As mentioned my name is Spencer Churchill, I'm Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development here at good natured Products. I'm joined today by Paul Antoniadis, Executive Chair and CEO of good natured who will provide an overview of the quarter and commentary on the business and strategy. I'm also joined by Kevin Leong, our CFO, will be speaking to the results in more detail.

If you have not yet received a copy of the press release, you can access it under the news tab on the good natured investor website at investor.goodnaturedproducts.com. For those of you unable to listen to the entire call, a recording will be made available in the recent investor events section of the website.

Before I turn the call over to Paul, I’d like to remind listeners that management’s prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements within the meanings of security laws, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to expectations surrounding future financial results, new orders and customer additions, new product launches, and M&A activity.

We’ll also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures, the definitions for which can be found in the press release issued this morning. All financial results discussed in the call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

And with that said, I’ll turn the meeting over to Paul.

Paul Antoniadis

Thank you, Spencer. Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The team again, delivered record setting growth for the quarter with revenues up almost 300% over Q3 of last year, and just under 240% for the first nine months of the year.

Our third quarter revenue was driven by robust market demand, a full quarter of contribution from our recent acquisition of Ex-Tech Plastics plus we have it a broad range of new customer accounts. Our reoccurring B2B customer base exiting the quarter increased to over 850 accounts up from 400 at the end of September last year, a large portion of which represent organic growth.

On October 13, 2021, we announced that we’ve commenced shipments to a large national U.S. food producer. This is a customer that’s estimated to deliver about $13 million in revenue in U.S. dollars in the first year. We expect to sign a multi-year commercial agreement with this customer in the coming months. This is our largest organic customer acquisition so far in the company’s history. A revenue from this single count is almost equal to the total revenue represented in our IPF acquisition completed in December, 2020 and the entire revenue we generated in fiscal 2020.

Our Q3 performance demonstrates the focus we’ve put on effectively serving our customers during this inflationary period, some of whom have also seen their supply chain disrupted at unprecedented levels. These supply chain disruptions, particularly with port of entry challenges and the cost of ocean freight are causing them to look for ways to accelerate reassuring efforts and reconfigure the supply chains in favor of North American production.

This is opening up new growth opportunities, even with existing customers whose overseas supply chains has been delayed or disrupted to fill their needs using the local in-house manufacturing capabilities we’ve acquired in the last 18 months. It has also opened up the door for new customers who are looking to either supplement or fully replaced their offshore supply chain with our North American plant-based option.

Changes in our product and customer revenue mix combined with a full quarter of contribution from Ex-Tech and sustained increases in inflationary costs resulted in our variable gross margins coming in at 29% for Q3 and 33% for nine months and it’s September 30, 2021. Our variable gross margins for Q3 are at the low end of our targeting range of 28% to 35%. But our year-to-date numbers remain at the upper end of our range.

Over the course of Q3, we adjusted our pricing several times and add shipping surcharges to offset external inflationary costs increase. Given the rapidly changing market dynamics in Q3, these adjustments at times lags certain costs increases within the logistics in raw material marketplace. This occurred primarily at our Ex-Tech facility and our Ex – and our team at Ex-Tech has now completed the exercise of aligning its pricing processes with these rapidly changing conditions. The other item of note is that raw material purchasing for our Ex-Tech facility was fully integrated into our enterprise purchasing capability at the end of Q3, 2021.

Operationally, we continue to invest in expanding our high-speed robotic production capacity and capability to support accelerated growth. On August 20, 2021, the company issued a purchase order to secure a high-speed thermoforming machine. We anticipate this machine will be installed and operational at our Shepherd’s facility in Q2 of 2022. This one nearly double our packaging production capacity at the Shepherd facility in compliment the new high-speed sheet extrusion line being installed at IPF in the current quarter.

On the general merchandise side, we were very excited to broaden our product offering in pursuit of our goal to detoxify the kitchen with the launch of our plant-based food store, zipper bags and bin bags. These are frequently purchased items in the majority of North American households that gives us the opportunity to quickly expand our brand recognition and household penetration. We’ve seen strong interest from new and existing retail partners, and you can also purchase these products directly through our online channel at goodnaturedproducts.com or at Amazon in both Canada and the U.S.

To fund our accelerated growth rate we’re very pleased to have recently closed a $53 million financing package. The new funding agreements materially build our working capital position, decreases the blended average interest rate paid on our long-term debt and reduces our principal payments over the next three years by almost $15 million. This finance package features of $35.8 million senior credit facility with National Bank that includes a $15 million revolving working capital facility with the $10 million recording available at the bank’s discretion, a $4 million revolving capital expenditure facility and a $6.8 million term credit facility. Finally, we issued $17.25 million in coverable debentures that mature on October 31, 2026.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the good natured team, our partners and our customers. It’s truly energizing to see the resiliency on-field spirit and commitment they’ve all exhibited through this inflationary period and unprecedented global supply chain disruption. I’m confident that by prioritizing our service levels to minimize supply chain disruption for our existing customers, while also providing timely solutions to potential new customers experiencing disruption good natured will gain market share and strengthen its long-term position as a leader for plant-based products and packaging in North America.

With that, I will hand it over to Kevin Leong, CFO of good natured to talk through the Q3 financial results in more detail. Over to you, Kevin.

Kevin Leong

Thank you, Paul, and hello everyone. Revenue for Q3 2021 increased 286% to $18 million compared to $4.7 million three months ended September 30, 2020. Q3 2021 included a full quarter of revenue contribution from Ex-Tech, which represented approximately 50% of total Q3 revenue. This led to a significant change in revenue mix in comparison to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Specifically our industrial business group revenue mix contribution increased to 80% of the total for Q3 2021 compared to 37 – 37% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

For year-to-date 2021 that means the industrial business group contributed 76% of total revenue compared to 48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This increased percentage of revenue from the industrial business group was driven by the completion of the Ex-Tech and IPF acquisitions.

The packaging business group mix contribution declined to 18% of revenue for Q3 2021 compared to 55% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The reduction in packaging revenue mix contribution in Q3 2021 was driven by the substantial increase in industrial business group I spoke to earlier, rather than a drop in demand for our packaging on a dollars basis, which continued to show strong growth in Q3. The addition of the large national U.S. food producer that Paul highlighted earlier coupled with the purchase and installation of the new high-speed thermoforming line at the Shepherd facility is setting the stage for strong growth in our packaging business in 2022.

I would also like to note that the Ex-Tech acquisition, along with the installation of a new high-speed sheet extrusion line at IPF has strengthened and increased our sheet extrusion production capability substantially to support our packaging business group. To highlight the impact this has our industrial business group operating team achieved a major milestone in Q3 by producing in-house 100% of the required extruded sheet for our packaging business group, while also achieving record shipments to our roll stock customers.

My final comment on revenues is that our customer mix continues to diversify with our top four customers for the nine months ending September 30, 2021, representing 24% of total sales compared to 49% of the nine months – for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 29% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. We continued to personification of our customer revenue mix reflects our team’s success in executing the growth strategy and business model we’ve outlined to the market.

Variable gross margin, a non-IFRS measure defined in our MD&A and press release that considers gross margins before the deduction of fixed factory overhead and includes depreciation and allocated costs such as utilities, insurance, maintenance, and property taxes as a percentage of sales for Q3 2021 was 28.8% compared to 37.6% where the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 33.2% for year-to-date 2021 compared to 39.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

As Paul shared earlier, our variable gross margin for Q3 2021 came in at the low end of our targeted range while our year-to-date 2021 variable gross margin remains up the upper end of that range. It’s important to note that our team is focused on achieving annual financial targets, which is why our year-to-date number is particularly important in our analysis. We anticipate our variable gross margin will fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter based on varying numbers – based on the varying numbers of national, regional, and small businesses plus direct to consumer transactions along with business group and product category and exchanges that can fluctuate depending on order timing and seasonality as is shown by our IPF and Ex-Tech acquisitions, our variable gross margin will also be impacted by the customer and product profile for completed acquisitions.

Our variable gross margin for Q3 2021 is a result of the following factors. First, a material, smaller revenue contribution from higher margin COVID-19 testing kit packaging and medical facials compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Lower packaging business group revenue mix contribution, our packaging business group typically has higher variable gross margin rates when compared to our industrial business group, a higher mix of revenues from the national market segment as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, and price increases that lag behind weekly cost increases within the logistics and raw material marketplace as Paul highlighted earlier.

Gross margin as a percentage of sales for Q3 2021 was 22.3% compared to 37.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Gross margin as a percentage of sales for year-to-date 2021 was 26.9% compared to 39.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The company targets that gross margin range of 21% to 28% on an annual basis. Gross margin rate for Q3 2021 was at the low end of the targeted range while year-to-date 2021 was at the upper end. The Q3 margin rate, gross margin rate was largely driven by the same factors that impacted variable gross margin as discussed earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure defined in our MD&A and press release where Q3 2021 showed a loss of $0.6 million compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For year-to-date 2021, the company recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.6 million compared to $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 11% year-over-year improvement.

The adjusted EBITDA loss in Q3 2021 was driven by the following factors. Variable gross margin at the low end of our target range, increased supply chain costs due to external inflation in transportation and fulfillment coupled with lagging price increases at Ex-Tech and increased professional fees tied to audit and tax insurance fees, investor relations fees and higher costs for additional headcounts added in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year.

Finally, the company incurred a net loss of $2.9 million in Q3 2021 compared to a net loss of $1.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net loss for Q3 2021 was due to the same factors highlighted with regard to adjusted EBITDA along with increases in stock-based compensation, depreciation costs and higher finance and interest costs associated with the acquisitions of Ex-Tech and IPF.

We ended the quarter with $8.7 million in cash, $12.4 million of networking capital and a $2.5 million of unused credit facilities. However, following the close after our quarter end of the financing led by National Bank that Paul referenced earlier, we have a total of unused credit facility of $21 million, which includes an uncommitted $10 million credit facility at the discretion of National Bank.

Finally, we ended the quarter with $82 million in assets against $60 million in liabilities, which equates to an asset to liability ratio of 1.4 times compared to 0.9 times as that September 30, 2020.

I’ll wrap up by encouraging listeners to visit our website at investor.goodnaturedproducts.com or you can download our MD&A for additional commentary on our Q3 2021 financials.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Spencer.

Spencer Churchill

Spencer Churchill
Thanks, Kevin.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Steve Hansen

Steve Hansen

Yes, good morning guys. A couple of questions for me, if I may. Paul, first one is just on what the optimal balance is between your industrial and your packaging mix. We’ve seen that swing three hard here in recent periods due to the M&A, and it sounds like we’re at swing back with the new customer acquisition, et cetera. Just trying to understand where that awful mix might lie.

Paul Antoniadis

Yes. I mean our – good morning, Steve, our model is based on a balanced mix, right? So right now with the completion of the two acquisitions in the industrial segment, we really we set the stage for future packaging growth, right? So, we really wanted to show off our tasking capability to create sheet extrusion while being able to continue to serve and grow with our industrial business group customer base. So it’s operable ranges, I would say is across all the business groups, not just, between packaging and industrial, but I’d like to see the industrial to be kind in that 35% to 45% overall mix contribution at them all.

So, we feel like we’ve set that stage as the highlighted with the U.S. food producer, which is going to bring in that $13 million, but we’re also demonstrating our team is doing a great job in acquiring net new customers. So, I feel based off of our marketing capability, adding that large national food producer in the U.S. along with strengthening our packaging capability with the new high-speed thermoforming machine, I think we’re setting the stage for some pretty explosive growth going into next year.

Steve Hansen

Okay. That’s good color. And just on that customer, that’s coming on board the $13 million, I mean, do you just want to maybe describe how you see the journey with that customer progressing that the $13 million is a good concrete baseline number? Is there an ability to grow that and is it by product set, that the same products? How do you think about growing that customer, if at all?

Paul Antoniadis

Well, I think first, this customer we’re already shipping, we started shipping to them in Q3. We are in slight on delivering on that $13 million and obviously there’s a level of when you’re on-boarding a customer that’s equal to the size of last year’s for the annual revenue or equal to an IPF acquisition. It takes a little bit of time, but it’s in wrap up on, and we’re really positioning it to achieve that $13 million U.S. starting next year here in January 1, which is not that far around the corner. We are not doing just to be clear. We are not, that does not represent the full potential of that customer. And we’re very much focused not only on that U.S. national customer, but on all of our customers to service them through this supply chain disruption.

This is one of the very, very important mandate here at good natured is we’re very customer centric and, just like everyone, they’re going through a hard time through all this disruption. It’s not just, this disruption is just not happening in the packaging or segments. We do business in it’s all across right, food ingredients, et cetera. So, we’re – we believe, we do a great job with this U.S. food producer for that perspective. And all of our other customers will just getting more business from everyone. And we’re hearing that candidly, we’re hearing customers are indicating to us. We may be doing, whatever a certain portion of the business, some of them are importing other parts of their business and that kind of fed up with it.

And they’re looking for reselling options, and we’re in a great slot position, as they say, in hockey to take that business because the teams delivering or minimizing the amount of disruption that we’re bringing to them. So, we’re gaining a lot of confidence during this supply chain situation with our customer base. So, I think we’re really trying to gain more business across all of our customers.

Steve Hansen

That’s encouraging. I mean just on the price increases, Paul and the supply chain challenges that we’re all seeing out there across all industries. It’s encouraging that it sounds like those have largely been executed now the price increases, do you view that as being beneficial to margins in the coming quarters as there’s a bit of a catch up effect? Or how should we think about that? I know those challenges continue to persist.

Paul Antoniadis

Well, I think just in a general statement from an industry perspective, I think you through kind of represented us getting our hands around the current situation, this inflationary supply chain situation. I think now we’re, I’m seeing some unbelievable entrepreneurial spirit out there, not just within a good natured, but within all of our customers basically adjusting to the environment. And I believe now whether it’s passing on communication between us and our customers helping one another through these situations, getting creative, communicating, and I were better at anticipating these pricing cost increase, trying to get our pricing out in front of it. It’s really, really, impressive to see what’s happening in the marketplace. Like the marketplace is adapting to the environment.

So, I feel just overall the industry is more accepting of the situation and is more accretive in tackling and taking on the challenges that the disruption has placed on all businesses now for good natured specifically. I do believe, we’re in a much better spot in getting our pricing out than we were in Q3. There was constant changes on a weekly basis. Some of those costs have normalized. However, I do believe that this is an environment that’s going to continue into 2022, and we’re much better positioned in how to handle that and how to anticipate it.

So, I feel quite confident and, like I believe we highlighted in our prepared remarks, like we’re still on the high end of our range and our variable margins and gross margins. And we need to deliver on our year end and we focused on year end performance. So, I think Steve, just to summarize kind of my perspective is costs are going to continue to move. And I think our company is done an unbelievable job now in adapting and preparing for 2022. So, we should keep our pricing in front of these costs, the best we can.

Steve Hansen

Great. And just one last one, Paul, and I’ll jump back in queue. It just as you know, is there from an inventory standpoint, I know you guys, I think if I recall correctly, you had positioned wisely earlier this year with some decent inventory of your feedstock. How does that inventory position sit today relative to the order book, which continues to grow? I’m trying to understand whether there’s any constraints and you guys pulling feedstock in from offshore? Thanks.

Paul Antoniadis

We do not have any restraints. If you go into the encourage everyone on the call to take a look at our footnotes around our inventory, like we really strengthened our material. We’ve tied up a lot of our owner’s cash and building up our inventories. And we’re going to benefit from it not only in onboarding that large customer we mentioned earlier, but ensuring that our customers don’t get any disruption in their supply chain. And so we’re out there flexing our balance sheet. National Bank gives us that ability to flex it even more, to get out there and not only secure, but get the best possible pricing on our input costs. I think right now, we’re doing a great job of that in a voting spot markets, where we’re seeing crazy pricing out there we’re way out of the spot markets and we’re out there proactively procuring. So, we’re already looking into – we’re well into 2022 in our procurements.

Steve Hansen

Appreciated lot guys. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ahmad Shaath with Beacon National Research. Please state your question.

Ahmad Shaath

Hey guys most of my questions have been asked. But maybe a Paul if can give us an update on the capacity expansion and CapEx programs at IPF. How is that tracking and what do you hope to see from it in 2022?

Paul Antoniadis

I appreciate the question. And while I think, we look into 2022, we still feel very optimistic and the demand in the market for plant-based products, and you layer in the supply chain dynamic of existing customers and potentially new customers contemplating reassuring or rebalancing between North American and outside of North American production. I think we’re set for a very big year. And anticipating that, we put that sheet extrusion line at the IPF facility, which is an hour away from our Shepherd’s facility that increased our sheet extrusion capacity by 50%.

And then we acquired Ex-Tech, which strengthened further grew our overall capacity. And now we need to balance that as Steve had asked, like where we intend to balance our mix and revenue going into the New Year, I would demonstrate that by a client, that U.S. customer, and now we’re putting in this high-speed robotic thermoforming machine at the Shepherd’s. So that’s going to almost double our packaging capacity at the Shepherd facility and that is designed to support our existing customers and the rate of which we’re going on. Our customer counts it’s pretty humbling for me who has been in the development of good natured. I remember back in 2015 when we had a whopping a couple of customers, and here we are at, 850 in customer count.

So I, we intend to continue to drop call on our organic growth levers, and we want to make sure that we have that packaging capacity to support it, but also, with this high speed equipment, we’re able to do a lot more business with our existing or close to our cost-based. So this is also a way for us to support our customer’s supply chain and lead times, but also to tack the cost base of our products, because, we’re really still centered on the affordability aspect of our plant based products and is high-speed robotic technology that we’re putting in our facilities is really centered on that affordability aspect. Right. So, we’re pretty excited about it and it just hope, it indicates to all of our owners listening to this call that we positioned for a pretty big packaging growth for 2022. And we’re providing all those leading indicators saying it’s going to be a big year next year.

Ahmad Shaath

That’s great. And maybe one more follow-up on one of these questions regarding your – the nature of your ability to kind of win the new contract with a new U.S. client. How much flexibility do you have in any other manufacturing capacity to do at EP with another big client and switch over some of your industrial into other types of products and would you want to do that? Do you have any switching [ph] and the feed, you can do that. Switching the industrial into packaging is that you have a kind of preferred timeline to do that switch?

Paul Antoniadis

Yes. So, I think I’ll start with the capacity question. So, as we’re growing our capacity between references in source, right? So in sources use that language to say that our facilities and we’ve made those investments despite not being at a 100% production capacity. So, we’re layering on this new drills of high-speed production in conjunction with open capacity at these facilities. I remember where we also have some great outsource partners, and that have been with us for many years. Some are owners of good natured and they are making capital investments and are bringing online new capacity to support our growth. Right.

So, we’re – our partners are very excited and they’re exceptionally supportive on providing us capacity as we look to accelerate our growth. And they’ve done that. And they have plans and they intend to do that in 2022. So, I think the combination of our in-source with our outsource, I believe will further give us the ability to onboard many customers, large and small going into 2022.

Ahmad Shaath

That’s great color. I appreciated Paul. I’ll jump back in the queue.

Paul Antoniadis

Appreciated.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Devin Schilling with PI Financial. Please state your question.

Devin Schilling

Hi, good morning. [Indiscernible] the engine from the rising cost environment, the Ex-Tech acquisition being layered in?

Paul Antoniadis

Yes. So, when we completed our acquisition of Ex-Tech, Devin back in, we call it June 1. Obviously we began our integration process, and we have a very kind of purposeful process in that integration exercise that focuses on the high leverage points related to our procurement and are serving our customers. And when you look at, we did not complete our procurement integration to the end of Q3 for now all the raw materials associated with any production for any customer from that acquisition is now integrated into what we call enterprise procurement. And that is really enabled us to get out in front on our material procurement and better position, our great leaders inside Ex-Tech that operate that business, we’ve got some great people inside that business unit. And prior to that, we were put in a position of doing more spot buying. And I think that that played a role in impacting our variable gross margin rates.

Along with the fact that you got to remember, like Ex-Tech served a lot of big customers, a lot of what we call national accounts that are, have a tendency to have a low margin, right? So, we believe that that’s been addressed and the team’s gone through great exercise, and sorting that out. We’ve integrated it into our enterprise procurement, and we’ve set the stage now for, Ex-Tech to gain the benefits of this kind of group purchasing that’s taking place. So, I hope Devin, that answer your question. I’ll see if there’s any follow-up.

Devin Schilling

Yes, no, that’s definitely helpful here. Just on another subject here, maybe can you provide a bit of an update M&A pipeline? Like I get more opportunities right now, difficult to operating environment.

Paul Antoniadis

Yes. We are seeing our M&A pipeline continues to be very active. We’ve actually seen a interesting uptick of activity and interest. I think as you just pointed out, it’s due to some of the challenges that are out there. So, we still have a very strong, active M&A activity, and we’re seeing more interest of people selling their business out in the market due to the conditions. So, we’re, I know, I sound like a broken record, but we’re staying on course on our strategy relating to half of our growth coming from organic initiatives like that U.S. food producer and increasing our customer counts. And we’re staying active in our M&A activity, which is represented by the Ex-Tech IPF acquisition revenue contribution. So, we’re staying true to that, and nothing’s really changed. And internally at good natured despite this, we just think this has just opened up more opportunity for us to it’s often up a wider range of companies prior to the global supply chain disruption. So it’s actually a positive indicator for us on the M&A front.

Devin Schilling

Okay. Yes, no, that’s good. Last one for me here. You talked about the whole equipment edition like Shepherd here. Are you able to provide what the expected cost is?

Paul Antoniadis

Yes. I mean, I can’t – I’m not going to disclose the exact capital cost, but I can tell you how we finance our fixed capital is we kind of set up internally. Obviously we completed the National Bank financing the total finance package. We intend to use these credit lines to finance this equipment. And what we do is, we have it like, we call it a good natured and internal bank that tip will take that National Bank credit line fixed capital line and deployed to make the purchase. And then what we do is, we set our pricing through a payback mechanism from that and we pay back on a per pound basis. So this is why we closed that deal. Not the only reason why, but it’s obviously, one of them. So, we’ll just continue to use these lines and structure and internal payback mechanism to pay down the equipment financing.

Devin Schilling

Okay. That’s great. I’ll jump back in the queue. Thanks. Thanks again, Paul.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Lisa Springer with Singular Research. Please state your question.

Lisa Springer

Thank you. Good morning. Most of my questions have been answered, but I just wanted to ask Paul very quickly about, it wasn’t that long ago that production for the company was almost entirely outsourced. How does that balance look today between in-house production versus outsourced and where do you see the direction of that?

Paul Antoniadis

Yes, that’s a great question, because you’re exactly right. We aim for that 64 – 60% outsource, 40% in-source. We clearly have swung to the absolute opposite of that, which, I’ve done my best to communicate. It’s going to ebb and flow. We still continue to look to grow our outsource capability. It’s an important role for us to bring on more additional customers. That’s a great compliment. We’ve got a great partner partners in that space, and they’re looking to add more capacity. And we’re looking to grow and do more business with them. And but we still kind of remained in that kind of 60/40 split. So, you’ll some swing taking place. Some of that swing, it’s not just packaging or industrial group related, like all of our consumer goods that we sell through our general merchandise through outsource partnerships.

We’re pretty excited about our zipper bags and in bin liner bags we call it, I like to representing our trash bags and all that is through outsources. We grow that business unit. You’ll see that balance pick into mix back into target. So nothing’s changed in the target, but we think between our general merchandise products, our current partners, how we look to grow the business plan in 2021 that will obviously bring some balance. Now, I do think we’ll be take us a good year to kind of bring that balance potentially back into the mix. But because we’ve added so much capacity with these high-speed machines, but we’re still aiming for that 60/40 split. It’s kind of our target.

Lisa Springer

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

We do have a follow-up question from the line of Steve Hansen with Raymond James. Please state your question.

Steve Hansen

Yes. Just one more on just the capital increase. You’ve got, I think as you’ve described already really good organic growth opportunities ahead of you, you’re adding capacity there. You’ve also got an uptick in the M&A pipeline, but how should we think about the relative risk reward versus internal capital deployment for capacity versus M&A, I mean, I’m just trying to understand the risk profile in particular right now, presumably everyone else is going through the same challenges on supply chain, et cetera there. And so do you think about, is there benefits to perhaps multiple you pay out there, because there’s also sounds like there could be some additional risk if you’re acquiring right now. I’m just trying to understand that relative trade-off.

Paul Antoniadis

Yes, I think there’s, I think the reward is quite high. So, we partnered up with I’ll start maybe with the capital formation component of that. So, we partnered up with National Bank on the credit facility side, and what’s really exciting about that is they’re going to, they’re going to grow with us, right. They can play a big role in sizing up our facilities as the opportunities present themselves. And we did our best to indicate that to that partnership commitment with the additional $10 million in accordion in operating lines. And so National Bank is doing this to grow very large company and they have that obviously for folks in Canada, no National Bank, is the very, very big bank out here for folks listening from the U.S., like their top tier, top five bank in all of Canada.

So, we think that should give our owners comfort. So, as those opportunities present themselves we can fly and take strike at these opportunities, whether it’s organic or whether it’s through M&A, while other privately held family operated businesses may not have that capital flux to tackle on these challenges or to even take advantage of the opportunities that are out there, or they’re just restricting their position in serving the current position. So for us, that’s an opportunity. Obviously we have to be mindful, right? Like we balance that risk, but risk is all associated with the park, because you surround yourself with, and in order for us to take advantage of these opportunities, I think we’ve done that. And that’s just not in the with National Bank, I think we’ve got a very strong partners in the capital markets with firms like yourself and others.

So, I feel like we’re in a really good spot. I think there’s more opportunity. I’ve never been more confident in the company’s history than I am now. Like the amount of opportunity that’s out there is tremendous, both organically and through M&A, it’s up to us as of my operating team and I to take advantage of these opportunities while serving our current customer base properly. And so if that means we need to go out, buy an extra $2 million of raw goods for the month of June in preparation for work, we’re going to take that risk, those are the right thing to do to continue to accelerate our growth and serve our customers.

Steve Hansen

Okay. That’s just helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we reached the allotted time for questions. I will now like to turn the floor back to Mr. Churchill for any additional or closing remarks.

Spencer Churchill

Thank you, Operator. For anyone who didn’t have the opportunity to ask a question, we wish does ask a question offline, please send those to invest@goodnaturedproducts.com with your contact details and we’ll respond as soon as possible. I’d just like to thank everyone again for joining us today. And have a great rest of your day.

Operator

