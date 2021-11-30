Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Management present at Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference (Transcript)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference November 30, 2021 11:30 AM ET

Dave Pahl - Head of Investor Relations and Vice President

Rafael Lizardi - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

John Pitzer - Credit Suisse

John Pitzer

Perfect, why don't we go ahead and get started now the mics are live. My name is John Pitzer. I covered the semiconductor industry here at Credit Suisse. It's my distinct pleasure this morning to welcome everyone to the fireside chat with the management team of Texas Instruments. To my immediate left Rafael Lizardi, who you all know is the Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer of TI. And to his left Dave Paul, who's Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. The format is fireside chat. I'm going to start out if you have any questions, please don't be shy, and raise your hand. We'll make sure we get you a mic. And with that, Rafael and Paul, I first I want David, I want to thank you for joining us today, it's great to have this event live in person, not virtual over zoom. And so I really appreciate your participation.

JohnPitzer

Rafael Lizardi, my first question is always very open ended? It's a very easy question for TI because it never changes. Can you talk a little bit about your core mission statement? And kind of how you view creating value for all of your stakeholders, whether that be customers, employees, suppliers, and importantly, the people in this room?

RafaelLizardi

Yes. So yes, it's great to be back. And thanks for the invitation. So our objective is to grow free cash flow per share over the long term. So we think of that as the kind of overarching objective for the company. And how we do that is one, focus on the best products out there analog and embedded. The best end mark is industrial and automotive. And then we have four competitive advantages that we have built over time. And we continue to strengthen the broadest portfolio in the industry about 100,000 different parts, manufacturing and technology, we own our own manufacturing, and specifically 300 millimeter manufacturing that own in that in our space analog and embedded is rare for our competitors.

We have a reach of channels is the broadest as well. And then the diverse in lonely positions that yield that just put us in a great place to continue gaining market share.

JohnPitzer

Now that's helpful. And I love the fact that never changed. I don't think that's changed in the last seven or eight years, which is the key point of mission set. And I'm wondering if we could spend a little bit just kind of recapping Q3 earnings, because I want to hit some of the key questions that I've been getting from investors, you beat your guide for the September quarter, but perhaps not as much -- by as much as people thought. And then you got to December down there a couple of questions here. One, what do you view as normal seasonality in the December quarter? And was the guide supposed to indicate a better than normal seasonal? The other point is, you're the only broad based chip company to actually guide sequentially down in December, and especially given your strategy of having more inventory, having more control over your manufacturing, given how tight supply is in the industry, it just looks optically odd. Any explanation that can square the circle would be helpful.

RafaelLizardi

Yes, as I think the first shot, and Dave you want to chime in after that, but I feel first seasonality i a bit of a misnomer, in my opinion, to begin with, and especially in an environment where in a cycle, heated cycle environment, right. So you look at, you can always pick an average, but there's such a wide discrepancy, divergence on that average, right. So I don't really, we don't really pay that much attention to that. We put together the forecasts based on the range based on our best information that we have data points from customers, backlog inputs from the businesses and our own sense of where things are headed. David, anything to add?

DavePahl

I think that's good.

JohnPitzer

Do you actually think your strategy works against you, because you were also one of the companies that talked about customers being a little bit more selective about filling out their kits, instead of just rush orders, you're rushing ordering everything? And so is the fact that your customers might have more confidence in your ability to get them the things they need when they need them. I mean that you're somewhat of a counter indicator, some to some other companies that are having more supply issues.

DavePahl

Maybe I'll comment, I don't think it works against us. I think, first of all, we've got closer direct relationships with our customers. As you remember, John, over the last 10 years, we've been working towards that, towards that end, whether that's investment in our sales and apps teams, whether that's investments in ti.com. And just last year, we made investments to transact more business directly with customers. So I think that benefits us strategically longer term. We've also taken action as we went into the pandemic to ensure that we had good availability of product and very aggressively built as much inventory and started in a good position there. So I think all those things work for us. I wouldn't say against us. And end demand is going to be what in demand is right and long lead times or non cancel orders won't create demand, it won't create market share. And so if you ask a customer to give you demand 52 weeks out, their visibility doesn't, they can't tell you with precision, what their demand is going to be 52 weeks out.

So we really want to make it as easy as possible for customers to deal with us, we want to have that product available. That's not the case in all of our products, as we've talked about before. But we're working very hard to make sure that long term; we've got the capacity in place to support growth.

RafaelLizardi

And to add to that, and I'm sure it'll bridge to other questions that you have on this topic. But for the last 10-15 years, we have put capacity ahead of them. And you've known us for a while and that's been the case, we've RFAB1 and DMOS6 and others. In addition to that we've had inventory strategies that are very different than our competitors, where we build inventory ahead of time that we can do that, because of our strategy of focusing on capital parts that sell to many, many customers have very low risk of obsolescence, have long product life cycles, et cetera. So we are continuing that approach. As you know, RFAB2 will come online, in about six to eight months or so we'll have production, we acquire a factory in Utah in Lehi, Utah, in November, we close and that will come online as far as production in first quarter '23 or so.

And recently about two, three weeks or so we announced further expansion of factories in Sherman, Texas, just right south of the border from Oklahoma. And that space, that area will host as many as four factories over time. And we're going to plan to break ground on two of those next year. And those will be ready for production in 2025. So that's what the secular growth in this -- but in this space, we're setting up the company well, for growth for the next 10 to 15 years.

JohnPitzer

Yes, you preempted my whole set of point.

RafaelLizardi

I see here, on some points [Multiple Speakers]

JohnPitzer

I am assuming Sherman; we can just contract SFAB is that --

RafaelLizardi

So we already have a factory there that is 50 years old and these four factories will go kind of net, right next to those.

JohnPitzer

Got it. But to your point about growth rates, you guys haven't hosted an Analyst Day in a while, a bunch of your peers have in the last couple of months. And I'll preface it by saying it's always dangerous to change secular growth rates in a year that's been benefiting from cyclical tailwinds. But they did it anyhow. And everyone's talking about a growth rate that looks like 2x maybe historical now, I like that, because that's kind of in line with what our structural thesis on semies have been. But as you look at the fab expansion, I think a lot of people were surprised, especially by the Sherman announcement, even though I think people understand it's far out, we look at sort of RFAB2, you look at LFAB, there's probably $5 billion worth of revenue that you can grow into with those two sell. And so are you signaling to us that you also believe that growth is accelerating? Or is this -- would you be doing this if we were in a 3% to 5% world for semiconductor growth versus a six day?

RafaelLizardi

Yes, a few things on that, one, we are not projecting higher growth rates than what we've had in the past. But we're doing is we are preparing the company for the possibility that happens. And in our case, the bed is so symmetric, right? The potential upside is so high in terms of revenue margins, free cash flow, and free cash flow per share at the end of the day, versus the cost of building. I mean two buildings in Sherman. Yes, it is about a $1 billion each. So it's not anything.

JohnPitzer

Yes.

RafaelLizardi

But is from an optionality standpoint you spend the money, you build the buildings, and then if the demand is not quite what you thought you can always let them sit, right. So that's how we're thinking about it. If but then if the demand does come in stronger than in previous years, then we're ready for it.

JohnPitzer

And then you've already signaled that you're going to wait to the capital allocation day call to talk about CapEx for next year.

RafaelLizardi

That's right.

JohnPitzer

So I doubt you're going to make news on this stage, I'm going to try --

RafaelLizardi

Correct.

JohnPitzer

I guess one of the thing that's interesting to me is next year will clearly be an above CapEx to rev year for TI whatever the number ends up being, it's going to be above trend. Almost every one of your peers is also above trend. And they're all claiming that this is just timing cyclical. And I guess there's an element of that, but I'm just kind of curious there's not a lot of memory fabs, you got a business anymore, which you guys have done better than anyone buying cheap equipment from companies that go out of business. Should we just start to think about structurally higher sort of capital intensity to the business and put it into preference. We're not talking about digital, where it's 25% to 50% of your revenue; we're talking maybe 3% to 4% going to 5% to 6%.

RafaelLizardi

So, CapEx is going up. And you figured that actually, you figure it out few quarters ago, I think, and we've been talking about that. That was not a surprise to anybody when we announced Sherman, right. But by how much exactly in February, we're going to give you guys a better framework, a good framework to think about that. But yes, it is going up, both in dollars and percent of revenue. But at the end of the day, those are investments, right, and we invest that money, because over the long term, that's going to drive higher revenue, which drives of course, higher free cash flow. The other thing I will tell you, oh, you mentioned they use fab. But, in the past, we were fortunate in 2011, that we were able to buy commune equipment, we were fortunate, maybe not fortunate, but we had the good vision to have a factory or building ready for RFAB1. So that worked out really well. And that gave us essentially 10 years that combined with DMOS6 and some other assets we had on a manufacturing front that gave us about 10 years. So now we're looking at the next 10 to 15 years. And used versus fully new, roughly speaking, we are talking $3 billion all in investment versus about a $6 billion all in investment for a fab, yes, that's $3 billion, a lot of money. But these factories, once they're fully equipped, they produce $6 billion to $6 billion a year of annual revenue, depending on the mix, and depending on things, and they can last, we're about to shut down factories that are less than 50 years of age. So the $3 billion investment does -- the big scheme of things, is not going to deter us from making the investment.

JohnPitzer

Well, I'm curious, because I know you guys look at a lot of data. And if I kind of, look, historically, your CapEx ratio bounces around, if you kind of smooth it out over like a 12 month basis, it's sitting at like 4% to 4.5% of revenue is kind of a long term trend. Does that still hold after this period of accelerated investment? Or do you think actually, there is an argument to be made, that the capital intensity is just going up.

RafaelLizardi

It's going up, at least for the next four or five years. And again, we'll, yes, we'll give you good details on that in February.

JohnPitzer

I want to talk about --

DavePahl

Maybe I'll just add as Rafael in his opening remarks talked about, manufacturing and technology is one of our competitive advantages. And in investment in that, we're going to build 300 millimeter factories, and that just gives us lower costs, which is fairly obvious versus what we had in place. But it also gives us more control of our manufacturing and control of that whole supply chain as well, right. So as we look at that, and you look at our business model going forward, free cash flow, growth will be predicated driving top line. And to drive top line, you've got to have manufacturing assets in place to be able to grow that, that's going to require investment. So the great news is as we make those investments, the business will get stronger, because we'll have more 300 millimeter in that footprint, as we grow.

RafaelLizardi

And like any investment is negative cash flow in the beginning, right. But we're confident that this is going to yield the good fruits over the long term, versus not doing it and relying on a foundry, right, because the costs are higher there, you don't control your supply, as Dave was mentioning.

JohnPitzer

And then Rafael, it's nice to see that world governments have finally figured out something that I think you and Dave have known for a while you're in a pretty strategically important industry. And you're seeing a move by world governments to try to incentivize domestic production. Now, I think most of the time on Wall Street, we focus on bleeding edge. But there's a lot of what you do, which is very mission critical. It's not bleeding edge; it's mission critical.

RafaelLizardi

Absolutely.

JohnPitzer

And so how should we think about kind of the CHIPS Act as it pertains to kind of your capital investment plans?

RafaelLizardi

So a couple things on what you say, yes, on the type of equipment that we focus on type of technologies 45 to 130 nanometers that is the optimal area for the products we do. And there are some technical and different reasons for that. But just think of that as the optimal level for analog and embedded, which works very well for us. On the other angle of your question, one, we do believe and it's very important, we've talked about it for many years, the United States needs to have a party as far as the competitive landscape versus other countries in order to incentivize production here right and generally does, due to the tax rate for many years the US was at a disadvantage and in 2017 with the law that was passed that essentially put us at parity not quite an advantage, I would argue, but at least on an even level playing field, we -- so with that, we've decided to make this investments. And beyond that, as you alluded there is CHIPS Act, there is FABS Act within the Build Back Better legislation, neither one of those has passed yet. So we have to wait and see if those passed. And if they do in what form, they also increasing the tax rate, according to the current version of it, and marginally much less than it could have gone.

JohnPitzer

Yes.

RafaelLizardi

So that is good news, even though it is going up slightly. So once that legislature is out, we'll look at that. And we'll see what it means and whatever progress we can take advantage of we will.

JohnPitzer

In the vein of sort of capital allocation and use of cash, I want to talk buybacks, you guys have been fantastic over a long period of time, actually retiring your share count, I think it's 25% of the company has been bought back over. I don't know if it's a 10 or 15 year period, but it's a meaningful.

RafaelLizardi

It's a 44%.

DavePahl

I think over -- since 2004, yes.

JohnPitzer

And so you're not shy at returning cash to shareholders. That said over the last couple of quarters, it's been noticed by everybody, I'm sure I'm not the first person asked this question. Hey, why is the buyback not been as aggressive? What parameters can you give us? Is this you making a call on the CapEx, you're going to be laying out over the next several years, is you trying to make a call on the cycle, is that you try to make a call on the valuation of your equity.

RafaelLizardi

Yes. So let me give you my first the bigger picture. And then I'll try to read some of the nuance questions. But big picture, our commitment to return all free cash flow to the owners of the company has been solid for 15, 16, 17 years, and we'll continue to be over the long term that doesn't mean any one quarter or even any one year, right. So and look at our track record on that. We do that through dividends and buybacks, both of those rights and if you look at those dividends versus buybacks, and it's changed from year-to-year, depending on what's going on. Obviously, buybacks are more discretionary. But the proportion of dividends to that overall return has increased significantly over the last -- over that time from 18 years, to the point where now we're running close to $4.3 billion or so per year, essentially committed to dividends.

JohnPitzer

And then the lack of buyback over the last couple of quarters?

DavePahl

We have bought back shares every quarter over last four or five quarters.

RafaelLizardi

And in fact, I think every quarter for 18 years. But it all depends, so we have increased the dividend over that time. We have accumulated cash, as you probably noticed, as well. And we just got done talking about the higher expected CapEx. So those things are not coincidence, right.

JohnPitzer

One of the questions I always get in relationship to the buyback is M&A. And you guys have done a fantastic job with your M&A. I think you've done a fantastic job getting out of businesses as well. But how do you think about M&A from sort of these levels? And is it still an analog focused M&A strategy, not an embedded focus M&A strategy?

RafaelLizardi

Correct, is analog focus, is auto and industrial focus so matches well with our strategy. But frankly, big picture, we're not missing any big pieces of our portfolio, right, which would be the catalyst for acquisition at least a big one, right. But we haven't done any acquisition big or small, since National in 2011. So there's really not a catalysts out there to do that. However, we consider things right. The bankers know that we have the cash, we have the ability to do acquisitions, we look at things, and we have a team that looks at these things. But in addition to a strategic fit, you have to look at the price, and we haven't seen anything that makes sense to us.

JohnPitzer

It's a good segue to talk about the embedded business overall. Can you help us understand again, why that's not part of the M&A strategy? I know you've said in the past, that you don't see the leverage of buying a lot of different MCU families. And putting together, that said, there was one of your peers, it's actually done very well, with that strategy over time. And if I juxtaposition that with a business that you're clearly going through some sort of repositioning. The growth in embedded, I think, by your own admission hasn't been as strong as you thought. Why not augment that with M&A? Question number one, question number two, talk about the organic funnel for the embedded business. When should we start to see growth rates begin to accelerate, given what you have in your design funnel there?

RafaelLizardi

I'll take the first shot and Dave do you want --

DavePahl

Sure.

RafaelLizardi

But a few things, just as you said, the way we think of the embedded business they play there is to leverage the platforms and the fewer platforms that you have, the better and that is different than the way analog works is not so much the platform you can more plug-in an acquisition and go from there. Whereas we've embedded the customers kind of marry the platform and they don't want to lose it. Then you have to support multiple platforms and you don't get the leverage. The other one, you alluded to our competitor, the competitors have different focus and different, the way we focus is on long term growth of free cash flow per share. I would argue that the way we do things, the way we run the company optimizes that the way other companies run their companies, they don't necessarily optimize that, which we think over the long term, not anyone quarter anyone year, over the long term, that's what determines, drives shareholder value.

JohnPitzer

And then on the organic side.

DavePahl

Yes, on the organic side, as we've talked about, our first objective with that business was to get it to stabilize. And we're pleased with the progress that we've seen there and what we're trying to do is to build a high quality business, and one that's going to contribute to free cash flow over the long term. We believe that market and the business and the position that we have will do that. That's why we're investing in it. And it will take time; we haven't set an artificial boundary or stake in the ground that says at this quarter, it's got to be growing at this rate. But we want that business to be built and high quality in diverse positions, both from a product standpoint, as well as from a market standpoint. So a couple of years from now, we'll look back. And that we believe we'll be just as pleased with the progress of the growth as we are with just the progress of getting the business stabilized.

JohnPitzer

Dave, can you unpack that a little bit? What end markets are you particularly focused on in embedded to reaccelerate organic growth? And the reason why I asked the question, there's clearly a different design in time for auto, industrial versus consumer as an example.

DavePahl

That's right. So and there will be opportunities in all markets. But the types of products that we're building will and the focus of the company is disproportionately towards industrial and automotive. So, again, there'll be opportunities in those other markets that we'll see. And we'll take advantage of those, but there'll be a priority in industrial and automotive. And again, we're not building large SOCs that Rafael and I will be talking about a design one pipeline that will show up on any given quarter, it will be high quality designs that will be products that we sell to multiple customers that will build revenue over time.

JohnPitzer

Rafael, I had a couple of questions about the scale of manage you guys have been talking about. And clearly, when you look at manufacturing, when you look at your distribution, that advantage has been there. It's unclear, though whether or not it's actually driven significant outsized growth. And again, I think part of the appeal of your businesses, you're in markets where things don't change all that quickly. And that's a good thing. But I guess I'm curious your closest competitor, just closed an acquisition. It looks like that gap in your scale advantage is starting to close. I was actually, as I was prepping for questions, supplies, and I know, you guys don't look at the business this way. But they're now spending more on R&D than you guys are, which is kind of and I think that I don't know what next year is going to look like, because they've got some synergies, and I don't know, what your organic investments going to look like. But that was a little bit surprising to me. And so can you help us understand what advantage you think, or what benefits you think you got from scale over the last five years? And now that gap's closing, how should we think about the competitive position?

RafaelLizardi

Yes, so again, I'll give you my take. And Dave, you want to chime in, but we, you never hear us talk about scaling manage. We don't think of scale as an advantage by itself is the pieces underneath that, right? So the broadest portfolio in the industry, that's a competitive advantage, the manufacturing technology having our own manufacturing technology, and specifically 300 millimeter, which our competitor that you're referring to does not have or at least they're not expand, they don't have 300. They're not expanding their manufacturing. So those are the real advantages. On the R&D front, there are some places there that there are some advantages on size. But the more important thing is looking at what are the opportunities in the next five or 10 years? Where do I want to put our money and where we think we're going to get the best return or at least a return as above the required rate? Right, you'd be surprised of x amount of dollars that we spend in any one year, not all of that is successful. So the idea the most optimal way to address that is not to spend more is to make that R&D work more efficiently and get the success rate higher. Now, within that we have been increasing R&D marginally in some overall, maybe that's not the case, but inside of certain spaces, because we have been re-profiling some things. So, over time, we would increase, we will continue to increase where it make sense. But the bigger picture is to invest where it makes sense where we're going to get the best return over time.

JohnPitzer

Well, I've actually asked this question the exact opposite way, historically. I've said, hey, you guys done a great job bringing down your R&D as a percent of revenue burden. And I would argue that actually helps the multiple because the less you need to spend to maintain kind of your dominant position, the more valuable the asset is. And given the focus and industrial and auto, you would think longer duration cycles would mean that could actually continue to creep lower, I'm now kind of throwing that back on its face and saying, hey, you're at 10%, they're at 15% of revenue, is that the right balance, and again, I know you don't think about the business, the R&D as a percent of revenue.

RafaelLizardi

So you made a great point on the industrial automotive space. So that is industrial, automotive are great for many reasons. One is the angle that you started just investments just paid back a lot better. And not initially because you invest R&D, and then you don't get the revenue nearly as quickly as you did with personal electronics. But you get over a long time, you get it from many customers is more sustainable is more diverse. Those customers tend to be less sensitive about pricing and different things. So there are a lot of advantages over the long term to invest in those spaces. And that's also part of the reason why we look the way we look.

JohnPitzer

I don't want to monopolize the conversation. I haven't seen any hands go up. But I haven't been looking all that closely. Are there any questions in the audience? Rafael, can you talk a little bit about the distribution strategy, it was a headwind to revenue about a year and a half ago is that now fully behind you and help us understand kind of the margin benefit, or the customer closeness benefit that you get from your district, from your desire to go more direct.

RafaelLizardi

Yes, so roughly speaking, to get everybody on the same page here about was it two years ago, three years ago, we announced that we are shrinking our distribution footprint and moving closer with our customers, so more direct engagements with our customers. And we have roughly moved from 35%, where we were 35% direct, 65% distribution too, we finished last year, flipped that we're about flip that last year. And we've continued to make progress. And we'll give you more details on that in February, we are essentially we have continued to make progress on that. And the main reason for that are the strategic advantages that you get to have the better engagement, higher engagement that you get with your customers. Anytime you have an intermediary between you and your customers. That's a problem, right? It's a potential problem. Because they're intermediary, they're optimizing for their benefit, not your benefit. Now we have, you can just announce that and do it without a lot of preparation, right. And we have done a lot of things to make that engagement more fluid. One of them is our telecom engagement, where -- and that's another topic we're going to talk about in February to some detail. But we have expanded to close to 50 countries where they can buy, customers can buy with their currency in 20 of those with their currency, we do the importation of record for them, which is a big deal. Before we were not doing that and imagine having to order and you do your own importation from a foreign country, right? The payment terms and the payment processing, we facilitated that, the logistics, we've expanded product distribution centers around the world, particularly in China, to facilitate that. So our Shenzen product distribution center, two thirds of our shipments shipped the same day that their order. So those are the type of things that we're doing that facilitate in addition to the engagement with actual design engineer, who now by virtual ordering online, having all the tools online, has a closer engagement. We know more about those engineers, what they really want, how we can help them better.

JohnPitzer

And, Rafael, as the guy who works in the business, who is the middleman, I understand when you cut out the middleman you tend to retain more profitability. Is that the driver behind this or should there be, I guess a revenue growth driver behind this as well like if you're truly improving the game. And the reason why I ask is I think it's clear in this bucket that there have been benefits, it's a little bit less clear here. And again, this might just be the long duration nature of the markets that you're in. But as you think about the philosophies that more about your bargain or is it more about your revenue growth.

RafaelLizardi

Absolutely more about revenue growth and gaining share, absolutely no question about it. There is a side benefit on the margin, okay, but that is incidental secondary and relatively marginal, no pun intended. But it is about gaining share and remembers share gains that happen over the long term. And we're in the middle of a cycle. So we are confident we have gained and we've gained share over this time, and we'll continue but you cannot measure in any short amount of time.

John Pitzer

Great. With that we've come to the end of this session, but I think both for happy holidays for joining us this morning, as well as everyone in the room. This was a great conversation. Thank you.

Rafael Lizardi

Thank you.