5./15 WEST/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

When Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) saw its share price crater to the high-fifties in August of this year, I concluded to place the first pin. With shares now down to just $42 at the moment of writing, despite M&A rumors (and actual reported interest from PayPal), it is time to place a second pin.

Former Take

Shares of Pinterest were in free fall in August as the company guided for a lower active user base (in the US), with that trend reversal driven by the reopening of the economy, which creates harsh comparable for a social media platform after such a long period of lockdowns and curtailments. As I regard the company as one of the less annoying social media platforms, which still has large (international) monetization room, I found the situation appealing.

My basic enthusiasm on the platform is driven by a few observations. For starters: the company is less annoying than other social media models, the ¨pins¨ create a pull model of content instead of a push model, as this results in higher engagement and more control over content. With payments based on ideas instead of people, the business model has greater longevity with users. Furthermore, it appeared to me that it would attract less regulatory and legislative scrutiny, at least in my view.

Besides a fundamental stronger business model, I believe the ARPU opportunity is huge as well, notably as the gap between US and international revenues is very large, much larger than is the case with other social media platforms.

The pandemic hit the business in a strange way. After posting 35% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2020, growth slowed down to 4% in the second quarter, yet the pandemic from hereon accelerated growth. Third quarter sales were up 58%, as fourth quarter revenues rose 76%, with annualised revenues trending at $2.8 billion, with real earnings seen around $800 million, equal to $1.20 per share. That is not entirely fair either, as the fourth quarter is typically very strong driven by seasonal trends.

First quarter sales in 2021 rose 78% to $485 million, as a GAAP loss of $22 million was reported that quarter, which typically is a softer period. The company guided for second quarter sales growth around 105%, but that is weaker than suggested after a weak comparable in the second quarter of 2020 of course. Second quarter reported sales came in at 125%, as revenues of $613 million were generated on which a $69 million profit was reported.

With 692 million shares trading at $59 in August, a $41 billion equity valuation translated into a $39 billion enterprise valuation, equivalent to 13 times sales (based on my estimate of $3 billion in sales). There was a risk to that number, as sales in the first half of 2021 only came in at $1.1 billion. This risk was real, certainly as the company guided for just 40% revenue growth in the third quarter, with revenues seen around $620 million.

Believing the shortfall, driven by lower activity levels in the US was not due to an actual shortfall of the platform but is actually the result of tougher comparables, I remained upbeat. The long-term trend and the overseas monetization potential remain huge.

What Happened?

Since the bombshell report in August, shares have retreated lower to the $50 mark until mid-October as shares briefly spiked to the $65 mark on the back of rumors about an imminent PayPal (PYPL) buyout. These rumors were backed up by legitimate claims that the company was pursuing a deal at $70 per share, yet as shares of PayPal immediately came under quite a lot of pressure, making that the deal was impossible to close. With PayPal relatively quickly denying interest to buy the platform, the momentum was short-lived, and the genie was put back into the bottle.

Early in November, the company posted its third quarter results. Revenues rose 43% to $633 million, and thereby came in just ahead of the downbeat guidance, yet the size of the beat was relatively limited, with investors arguably hoping and betting on a bigger positive surprise. On the positive side, this sales number was accompanied by a very strong profit number of $94 million (that is GAAP accounting).

The problem is under the hood as while the global monthly active user number rose a percent, it was composed out of a 10% decline in the key domestic market and 4% international growth. Promising is the global 37% growth in ARPU, with US ARPU up 44% to $5.55 per user and while international ARPU rose a spectacular 81%, it only came in at $0.38 per user. The company did announce that monthly engagement numbers were more or less equal in the month of October, which is comforting, yet the fourth quarter guidance was not so compelling.

Despite these relatively resilient operations, revenue growth is seen in the high-teens in the final quarter of the year while operating expenses are expected to grow in the low-teens. We have to recognize that these are hard comparables of course after the company has reported very strong results in the final quarter of 2020. The guidance suggests that revenues come in above $800 million, for a just over $2.5 billion annual revenue number. Earnings for the final quarter should easily surpass $200 million again.

Trading at $42, equity of the company is valued at $29 billion, all while net cash has risen to $2.3 billion. The resulting valuation, at less than $27 billion, is equivalent to roughly 10 times sales, but likely a lower annualised sales multiple. Earnings remain another story and even if full year earnings might approximate $400 million, that still results in a high valuation at 60-70 times earnings.

Concluding Thoughts

The near-term picture has certainly stabilized a bit, mostly as valuations have been much lower. The good news is that the company has seen a flat user base in the US in the month of October while the international monthly user numbers have risen some three million in the month as well, after the international user base has seen some pressure as well in recent quarters.

Additionally, there might be upside for the wrong reasons, as the pandemic is on the rise again in certain parts of the world with new lockdowns announced in Europe, potentially boosting the fourth quarter results as well.

Of course, all this remains as there is still year-over-year revenue growth thanks to solid monetization efforts while the company has now become solidly profitable as well, albeit that 2021 has arguably seen a softer year than initially foreseen this year.