Insights From Earnings Calls: Supply Chains Getting Better

Now that Q3 2021 earnings season is behind us and the holiday season is upon us, we examine key themes around the supply chains that we have seen in the past quarter and in the month and a half into Q4.

Supply Chains Are Tight

If you do not know that supply chains have been having issues this year, you must be living under a rock. This is because a very common theme in companies' earnings calls this past year has been that the supply chains are challenged:

...definitely most important thing right now. Well, we are seeing talking of everyone on our platform. The challenges are, of course, real. There are pressures in supply chain, increasing logistics costs and things like this." - Shopify (SHOP) President Harley Finkelstein Yes, we're going to have to deal with some of the supply chain challenges. They're here. They're real. They're probably understated in the market. I think that, frankly, it's only recently that it's been realized how severe they are - Honeywell International (HON) CEO Darius E. Adamczyk

A common theme among companies reporting was the high shipping costs, few containers, and shortages of containers. Given some companies are doing better in handling supply chain issues by passing on price increases. These are the companies that have strong pricing power. Others are proving innovative at dealing with these supply chain issues with some like Walmart chartering planes to get their inventories on time. The high costs of doing this notwithstanding. Given these higher costs, many are facing margin pressures headed into the holidays. It is clear that many companies are having challenges meeting demand. Inventory is the limiting factor for most:

So we're producing a lot of products. We have to get it into the right place at the right time. We have more in-transit inventory than we would normally have. Right now, about 30% of our inventory is in transit. So we think we have the right inventory, the right amount of inventory, the right seasonal inventory. We're still working on getting the right place at the right time -- If we had a little bit more in the right place, we would have sold a little bit more in Q3. There's no doubt about that. The demand is there - Hanesbrands (HBI) CEO Steve Bratspies

The Secondary Effects

The secondary and surprising impact of the supply chain constraints has been a decline in ad spend noticeable in the earnings calls of some of the social media companies:

These factors have been compounded from many advertisers by major global supply chain issues and labor shortages, which have lost many consumer businesses with less inventory. This has reduced their appetite to generate demand from consumers, which has impacted advertising spend. Businesses in every region and across a range of verticals have been affected. At the same time, we've also seen some impact from COVID surges around the world in places like Southeast Asia - Facebook (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg

Retailers Are Posting Strong Comps

Despite the supply chain challenges, constrained inventory situation, and high margin pressures, the big retailers have had a great year posting strong comps for Q3 2021 and are set to post some record numbers in Q4. Surprisingly these numbers are even better when looked at on a two-year stack basis.

The Dollar Tree segment delivered a comp sales increase of 60 basis points against its toughest quarterly compare nearly three years. On a two-year comp stacked basis this was a sequential improvement of 170 basis points from the prior quarter - Dollar Tree (DLTR) CEO Michael Witynski I'll begin with Walmart U.S. Comp sales of 9.2% or 15.6% on a two-year stack is remarkable growth. - Walmart (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Third-quarter sales through these services have expanded by nearly 400% or $2 billion over the last 2 years. Through the first 3 quarters of the year, sales through these services have grown by more than $6 billion since 2019, a number larger than the total sales of many prominent retailers - Target Corporation (TGT) CEO Brian Cornell

It is a tale of two different sets of companies. On one hand, there are companies that cannot keep up with the demand and are not well stocked going into the holiday season. On the other hand, there are companies that are well prepared for the shopping season and that have amassed enough inventory to meet the needs of their customers.

We believe we are well-positioned for the holiday season in terms of both strong customer demand and inventory levels to support that demand - Foot Locker (FL) CEO Dick Johnson As of today, we believe we have sufficient inventory on-hand and receipts coming in to support fourth quarter sales growth - Urban Outfitters (URBN) Urban Outfitters CEO Richard Hayne

A Glimmer Of Hope?

We have been looking at this wondering when these supply chains will ease and we luckily got some confirmation that they could actually be just past peak. Don't get us wrong it will definitely take a while before the situation normalizes but it seems we might be headed for a gradual and slow

We are seeing progress. The port and transit delays are improving. Because of what you all did to help with overnight hours, and because of the team's work to reroute to other ports, to extend our lead times, and have other creative solutions, we have seen an increase in throughput over the last four weeks of about 26% nationally in terms of getting containers through ports - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon I do think, in the last 60 days, the supply chain has shown some stability....Commodities seem to have stabilized. The cost to serve, which we define as freight container cost, the length of the supply chain is much longer, so the absolute dollars are going up as a result of that. Our Tools & Storage business used to take about 30 to 40 days to get products from Asia into the United States or Europe. It's about 3x as long, so it's up in the 90-day range at this point for the length of the supply chain just due to the logistical challenges of getting things in and out of ports, getting them on trucks and eventually, to the end state, where you want them to land. So that's been a significant cost spike as well. And the good news is it appears we've definitely stabilized, and it appears maybe we've hit a peak in the cost associated with this. Because I think we've worked through a lot of the products that needed to get into the markets for the Christmas holiday season - Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) CFO Donald Allan Product availability continued to improve throughout quarter. We have pockets of constraints in areas like appliances, gaming and mobile phones - Best Buy (BBY) CEO Corie Barry

As the supply chain situation normalizes, perhaps by mid or late next year, the key question investors might want to ask themselves is: Which companies will be stuck with inventories acquired at high costs and which may need to be marked down in order to sell?

Is this something that's part of our new normal that we're going to have this kind of consternation and we need to build an extra 30 or 45 days of time into the supply chain? The risk is when that flips. And again, I don't know if it's 6 months from now or 6 years from now. When that flips, we have to be acutely aware it's happening when it's happening because right now we sell $13 million worth of inventory a day. If all of the sudden stuff comes in three weeks faster, four weeks faster, you get -- well, 13 times 20 business days in a month, that's $260 million. So you could add 100, 200, $250 million of inventory really fast. If you're not dialed in and managing and -- but it's measured in weeks, and I apologize, we don't have it at our fingertips. But a 30-45 day window wouldn't surprise me, but I just don't have the accurate number at my fingertips - Fastenal (FAST) CEO Dan Florness

Conclusion

Investors should not underestimate the ability of companies affected by the supply chains to be able to remedy the situation in the supply chains faster than anticipated. We may have hit peak supply chain madness and that bodes well going into next year, but pay attention to companies that may be stuck with excess inventories that they bought at a high price.