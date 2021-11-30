Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Presents at Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference (Transcript)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference November 30, 2021 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Obstler - Chief Financial Officer

Unidentified Company Representative

Q - Unidentified Analyst

David Obstler

Thank you for having us. Glad to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I would think maybe to kick it off, as you look over the past 10 years of Datadog, you've always operated in a very competitive environment. Maybe help us understand why you've been able to gain an outsized share of the market, and then what really that magic sauce is?

David Obstler

Good question. It's something we think about a lot. I mean, at the center, we are a product led innovative company. So if you look at our financials and our reporting, we have a large and growing R&D department, at the very center of it is product innovation and use that instead, turn this off or. Okay. You’re going to hear me twice now. But at the start of the very center of it the product was designed with clients in mind and was designed as an integrated data platform and to the great credit of Ali and Alexi, the founders in the R&D department, you know, have constantly innovated that platform over time. There's some built-in advantages, it was cloud native to begin with, it's got an integrated data structure, it was made to be sophisticated -- it was sophisticated but also easy to use, distributed. So we were able to get quite a lion’s share with developers and the operations group. And as you can tell, we continue to innovate very rapidly and therefore extending the distance of the platform with our competitors. So that's some of the reasons why I said this all just being able to thrive. We're also in very early stages in digital and cloud migration, which gives us tremendous tail wind as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Your customers north of 100K have grown at a 66% year on year growth rate, twice the overall return of your customer base. Maybe help us understand how your customer acquisition and expand strategy through the walls over the past couple of years, and what type of changes you're making on a go forward basis, if any?

David Obstler

It really is really the same as it's been. Am I setting a record here? Am I setting a record here? So correlation between revenue multiples and number of microphones? Is that what we're doing? It's been similar but built out aggressively. So it's a bottoms-up selling motion targeted at developers and ops, a combination of inside sales, account management, sales engineering and enterprise. And the platform, no professional services, you can be up and running, downloading your data into it immediately. And so it's a frictionless selling model. We talked about that when we were -- before we came up at the podium. And so it is pretty similar that has enabled us to both new customers and also scale existing customers. I would say that what we're doing is we're investing aggressively in it. So we're hiring on all the different levels of that ecosystem given what a big opportunity is. But we really haven't changed that that much. About four, five years ago, we went from all inside sales to having an enterprise sales team. And since then, we've evolved the same model on a consistent basis.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned on the earnings call that log management and APM suite are in hyper growth mode and are now over $500 million in ARR. What do you think makes them grow so much still and years after you've launched the product and even as they reach the scale?

David Obstler

Right. So the very base, very sort of fundamental, we're in a rapidly growing market of cloud migration and digital migration, and you see that in the reports of the hyperscalers, et cetera, in a very large market. So most of what we're selling into is greenfield and new workloads. That market is growing very rapidly. And at the same time, the utility of the platform, seeing everything in one platform, being able to analyze problems, remediate to real-time remediation and fixing has become increasingly popular. And we've invested quite heavily and developed the different modules so that they've covered more functionality and be relentless in introductions. All of that has combined to achieve very rapid adoption, cross selling, more clients using more parts of the platform, and we think we're very early days in that despite being in hyper growth in those markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Where do you think the industry is today in terms of APM penetration?

David Obstler

Yes. I think we still are in a situation where you have only 20 some, 20% of workloads in the cloud and less of a percentage of applications, really the important and highest priority applications. So we think we're early stages in that. One thing, it's a little too early to judge but we got a sense that delivery of digital applications became increasingly important in the minds of clients, particularly those that were behind because of COVID. So I think we're seeing, as you said, hyper growth in APM, more and more applications going to the cloud and a higher percentage of those applications needing monitoring, analysis of the digital experience and others, because for many companies or many products, that is the product and the way it's delivered to the customer.

Unidentified Analyst

I mean it sounds like even on the mission critical app side, it's still a pretty underpenetrated market in terms of APM. Is that a fair statement?

David Obstler

Yes, I think you have three things going on. You have a number of customers who are very early stages of delivering their applications to the clients through the public cloud or multi-cloud. You have realization in the utility of understanding the digital experience and the importance of these applications, and you have more functionality and more sophistication and more DevOp-ness in importance of developing these applications very quickly. All of that is contributing to high growth rates and use of observability tools in monitoring applications.

Unidentified Analyst

One of the things we were talking about previously was really how you could think of your revenue opportunity relative to the overall cloud spend. Maybe help us understand what the relationship is between the two and frame that for us?

David Obstler

Yes. We often say that once you put workloads on the cloud, given the complexity, if you're using containers, servers, et cetera, you're blind unless the next thing you do is invest in observability. That can be a platform that can be open source, et cetera. So there's a very high correlation between cloud workloads and the purchase of infrastructure. And then on top of that, we've seen the following trends. We've seen the adoption of a broader platform, sort of a movement towards our platform and increased functionality in products, which has caused us to have a higher growth rate than growth rate of the hyperscalers. But we are linked to the hyperscalers and the amount of workloads that go to the cloud. So that's sort of the base or foundation of our revenue growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you talk to how maybe a platform product could change, or I guess changing the unit economics behind your business, both from an [LTV] perspective, but also a customer acquisition cost perspective?

David Obstler

We have -- I would say that we've always been very efficient. So the frictionless model, essentially when you have our product being able to be accessed by clients, fairly automatically and all of the functionality is there for them, it is a very efficient model because once you make the sale and get the new logo, the client, it's not without human intervention, it's not without education but they're able to use more and more of the platform without the selling cost that you have in other vendors. So that's always been there. And I would say the higher the usage, meaning the higher amount of the percentage of the clients using products they are already using, that becomes even more efficient because there's very little selling cost in that. It's a lot of client pull.

Now at the same time, we know there's a very large opportunity. So we're investing significantly in go to market, everything from salespeople, sales engineers, helping clients use the product to marketing. So at the same time, we're making a very substantial investment. We are because of the nature of the product design and the fact that clients can use it so frictionlessly, we have very efficient return on our CAC and other metrics like that. And we're trying to reinvest that back into the business very rapidly in the product side, which builds to the competitive advantage that you talked about upfront.

Unidentified Analyst

Just on pricing as well. So maybe help us understand how -- what pricing has been like both for your company and for the industry and really from a strategy perspective, how pricing -- what's pricing been like?

David Obstler

Yes. I think we said over and over, so it's a boring answer, but sort of the pricing or the average pricing for a company hasn't changed very much. So we are very much a product led sale, clients are buying us because of the strength of the product. Our product is very linked to usage and utility. So we have essentially for a lot of our products, which include the infrastructure, the APM and some of the products we're launching in security, for instance, on top of infrastructure and APM and profiling, they're done based on hosts. And clients generally purchase a capacity and then they commit to it. It's very similar to the AWS model. As they ramp, they tend to go above that commitment. They pay a usage charge and then they fix out a larger capacity for a slight discount. So that's one of the major model.

The other model is a data usage model that logs and some other products have, and that has to do largely linked to what you do with the data, not as much the ingestion of the data but how much you index, how many tests you do. So from day one, we've tried to link the product to the usage and the data not to the end user. The result of that is we don't have a seat model. So everybody can use our product, and that's contributing to the ubiquity and spread of the product. Once you're paying that, we want it to be on everybody's desktop so it becomes part of their work process, and that's helped with creating ubiquity and against the mind share in the DevOps world.

Unidentified Analyst

Speaking of new products, one exciting product field is security for you. Maybe help us understand what type of traction you've been having with security and what type of feedback you've been getting from customers on it.

David Obstler

We're in a build mode. We're launching the different models of our full security platform. We started out with our threat detection, which is essentially using logs to analyze threat detection priced largely on the amount of logs. And we’ve in the market for about a year with that, we have quite a number, hundreds of customers using it, again, it’s frictionless, the clients can use it, download it, et cetera. And we haven’t reported revenue numbers but we’ve gotten good feedback. And it tends to be the more progressive cloud native companies that are using that. And we’re enrolling out additional modules, including our cloud security posture management product, our cloud security, which looks at the security of containers, et cetera. And we bought a company called Sqreen and are rebuilding that application on top of our platform for application security. We said was we're in build mode, organic and inorganic. We're getting good signals. We think that silos will collapse where a security has been a highly centralized purchase governed by the CSO organization. We think there's evidence that DevOps and out more towards the edge is being purchased, but we're earlier on. And we said we'll report as we get successful. But I think a lot of what we're doing right now is building the functionality. And once we do that, we're going to go to market more aggressively and experiment with these different go to markets to see how we can get adoption. So good early signs, but early, and we'll report back as we continue to complete the build and more aggressively go to market.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned Sqreen, maybe help us understand why you decided to acquire them rather than build it in-house? And more broadly, how you think about build versus buy?

David Obstler

Yes, very good question. We think about a lot. So as you can see, we haven't -- we've done a lot of aqua hires who are small technology oriented acquisitions. You mentioned, I think, earlier Ozcode was the most recent and what they can -- because we believe in integrated platform, what we're doing is we're trying to accelerate the acquisition of R&D talent and expertise and evaluating whether we can integrate that with our organization. A lot of our R&D leaders have come from these aqua hires. And then after that, we're building that functionality on the platform. So the rationale is to look at our product plan. Most of its organic. But to try to compliment and accelerate that in areas where we might not have the domain and to speed up the development, and that's really what's been the governor of most of these aqua hires we've done. We are generally not trying to acquire customers or independent businesses. We're trying to acquire technology expertise that we can then use to accelerate to development of our integrated platform.

Unidentified Analyst

As you look at potential acquisitions, are you more or less excited about what you could buy over the next 12 months than you were over the last 12 months?

David Obstler

It's a good question, where as you can tell from what we reported were pretty discriminating. And one of the reasons is where we're actually evaluating the people. And so it becomes, it's just an R&D team that will be excited to be part of the Datadog journey. I think it cuts both ways. We're getting better at it. We have a bigger and better corporate development team. We've been successful at it. So I think we got the blueprint down. And so I think we're excited about our ability to do this. On the other hand, valuations are very high and it makes a deal doing challenging, and we're pretty disciplined. So you got to find needles in haystacks. So that's sort of cuts both ways.

Unidentified Analyst

How competitive are the potential M&A deals that you're doing? Is it are you the only suitor? Or are you seeing a lot of a lot of interest from other people?

David Obstler

It depends. I think the prototypical deal is one where it had some Series A investment or friends and families. They have a product, we evaluate technology, it's very good, but maybe they don't, you haven't been able to scale the go to market and et cetera. So some of them do have other investment rounds, et cetera. And we try to act quickly and again, it's people. So try to convince the founders that Datadog would be a great home for them to grow their careers. And fortunately, we have a great history of this. So we have a lot of evidence to point and that's probably our competitive advantage in doing this.

Unidentified Analyst

You've tripled your R&D spend over the past two years roughly. Has the industry's R&D intensity follow a similar trajectory?

David Obstler

No, I think that we've been more focused on growing our R&D. If you look at our growth rate, and I think we had a slide in our investor presentation that was put together and led by Yuka sitting here in IR, we had a slide showing that we have been more R&D intense, more focused. At the center, we're a product led company. And we put a real premium on hiring of R&D talent or acquiring R&D talent. So I think we've been more intense and it's paying off in the product leadership and the platform leadership that we've evidenced in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

How have you seen the ROI on your R&D change?

David Obstler

Our ROI has been really high. When you think about some of the businesses that we've created from scratch, the APM, the logs, the RUM, the Synthetics, the network, the ROI is really, really high. So we have a lot of confidence in producing ROI. And it really is more a matter of, the limitation here is really a matter of project prioritization and recruitment of talent. So we've proven out that ROI is not our challenge. It's really been able to do a lot of things at the same time, keep it organized, keep it integrated with the platform and also grow the careers of the people in R&D so they'll stay and thrive.

Unidentified Analyst

Speaking of doing a lot of things at the same time, what is your top priority as CFO over the next 12 months?

David Obstler

It's a good question. And I said that's good not many people ask me that, so thank you. I think that my priorities are really being able to provide the support, infrastructure and analytics and thought to complement the growth of the company. There are so many opportunities. So there are so many ways that I can help, whether it be to have the finance staff and the operation staff, the real estate, the analytics on our product adoption, the right compensation plans for our people and our sales teams, the right sort of support and leadership in the front in going back to the office and explaining what a phenomenal place it is to work in order to help recruitment. So I view and have always viewed my role as facilitating the growth in the product and the sales side of the company rather than standing in the way, maybe creating a little order out of some of the chaos that emerges and help us prioritize decision making given the huge opportunities we have.

Unidentified Analyst

What major developments do you think will be most impactful on the business going forward?

David Obstler

In terms of R&D and product?

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

David Obstler

Yes. So I think there's -- it's sort of the same thing. It's basically continuing to expand the product, including the platform itself, the number of data sources, the ways that clients get and can act on information, whether that be AI, dashboarding, alerting, incident management workflows. The security product, we talked about, discussing the shift left to provide some of this observability to developers. The number of data centers and end markets, a good example of that would be the government. You have to create the government business. You have to create a separate instance, which we've done, get government approval, build the sales teams to regionalize and get more diversity in our instances and data centers. And then fundamentally to support the growth by hiring more people and more client support and investing. So that's a broad answer, but all of those are our daily lives. And it's not one Hail Mary, it's executing on all of those, which we've been doing that has built the growth that we've had today and think we'll build the growth in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

Do we have any questions from the floor? Do you mind just coming up to the mic? Thank you. No mic? Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

David Obstler

Nothing. We're land and expand. So all of those customers were small customers. They're customers across SMB, just the number employees mid-market and enterprise. And all of them have access to the platform, are growing their businesses, see the functionality of the platform. And like I said, most of those are not landing over 1 million. They basically were customers that were under $100,000 that grew organically. So we support those customers through technical account management, account manager, salespeople and it's supported in similar ways to customers that are smaller. And the reason for that is the customers that are smaller are going to be the 100,000 plus and the million. So that's the way land and expand, and so we support them in similar ways.

Unidentified Analyst

Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So just to quickly repeat, I think the question was how often do you see customers standardizing on Datadog versus mix and matching?

David Obstler

Yes. So we're dividing up sort of the traditional on-premise world, so versus the cloud and cloud. And so a lot of customers might have a different way they're doing observability for on-premise. So I'll separate that out. Long term, maybe that will consolidate but I'll focus on the cloud side. And I would say that the trend is for increasing standardization. We didn't have this as full product suite four, fiveyears ago. So we were landing with one product. Now 75% of our customers land with two products or more, and that's usually infrastructure, APM and/or APM and logs. And we're seeing, as our platform expands and as clients come off contract, we're seeing more and more of them standardize on Datadog. They might even have some open source, et cetera, on the side, but the vast majority coming towards the platform. So we're seeing that as a trend in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Any other questions? If there are other questions, maybe I kick off the last one. Maybe help us understand what do you think is a trend that will happen faster than anyone expects over the next few years?

David Obstler

Yes. So I think that two trends, which I think are happening is digital migration and the importance of it, which has been happening, but it looks like it might be sped up. And I think based on what we've seen so far, silo collapse, which is essentially the importance of speed and launching products leading to more responsibility by DevOps, which in security hasn't happened as pervasively. But given learning from the DevOps experience, we think it will happen more quickly than the industry might think. So I think those are two of the trends that we could see accelerating.

Unidentified Analyst

David, thank you so much.

David Obstler

Thank you so much for having us.