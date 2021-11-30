guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company developing cannabidiol (CBD) based prescription medical therapeutics and consumer wellness products. The Company is strategically targeting large clinical indications while partially funding operations through a growing portfolio of revenue producing wellness products. The Company has also recently sponsored Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (JWAC), a SPAC dedicated to investing in AI based therapeutics and diagnostics with an initial funding target of $100 million.

Clinical Pipeline

The Company's clinical pipeline of prescription CBD enhanced skin care therapeutics address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer.

The Company's lead medical product candidate JW-100, is a topical drug having dual mechanism of action & relief with CBD & Aspartame (ASN), for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD/eczema). JW-100 met the primary endpoint in a recently completed Phase 1-equivalent international study in which the topical formulation cleared or reduced eczema following two weeks of use. 50% of patients had clear to almost clear skin vs. 15% in placebo at 14 days with zero side effects. Competing products are Sanofi's (SNY) Dupixent, which in combination with topical corticosteroids gave clear to almost clear skin in 36% patients, but with side effects, and Pfizer's (PFE) Eucrisa, with which 33% patients had clear to almost clear skin vs 18-24% for placebo at 29 days, also with side effects. The Company received an official written response from a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to evaluate the drug development plan for JW-100. Jupiter has obtained FDA concurrence and clear guidance on the proposed manufacturing, nonclinical pharmacology, and toxicology studies, and the Phase 1 clinical design. A double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center, Phase 3 head-to-head study to evaluate superiority of JW-100 to Eucrisa (an FDA approved topical drug) in mild-to-moderate eczema, will commence enrollment in 4Q-2021. The global eczema treatment market is valued at $10 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2020-2025.

JW-200 is a prophylactic treatment for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK), a common pre-cancer that forms on the skin as a result of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays. An investigational international double-blinded placebo-controlled study in 116 adults diagnosed with AK is ongoing in Europe and Asia with protocol similar to an FDA Phase 1 in preparation for FDA IND filing. The study is expected to complete in 1Q-2022. Current treatment protocol for AK is surgical removal and/or medication including creams that may cause adverse effects including intense local inflammation. 58 million Americans have one or more AK lesions, 20% of which if left untreated progress to squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). The skin cancer treatment market that was $8.19 billion in 2019 is expected to reach $14.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

JW-300 is a topical treatment for first degree burns that works through the endocannabinoid system (CB2 receptors) and inhibition of proteolytic enzymes involved in inflammation and pain. A double-blinded placebo-controlled investigational international study in 50 patients with newly diagnosed first degree burns of superficial partial thickness burns on 10% or less of the total body surface area, is ongoing in Europe and Asia with protocol similar to an FDA Phase 1 in preparation for FDA IND filing. Topline results are expected in 4Q-2021. Addressable market was $819 million in 2019, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% up to 2027.

JW-400 is a topical treatment for herpes labialis (HL/cold sores), having dual mechanism of action and relief with CBD and ASN. The herpes simplex virus treatment market was worth $4.8 billion in 2017. The ongoing study is expected to complete by 2Q-2022.

The Company will be commercially launching Photocil, a patented topical Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug for the treatment of AD, psoriasis and vitiligo, in 1Q-2022. Photocil is licensed from Applied Biology (AB). Jupiter Wellness will be the exclusive licensee for Photocil in the U.S. Under the terms of the agreement, Jupiter Wellness has use of the copyrights, patents, technology, know-how, trademarks and trade-secrets of AB related to the use of Photocil. The Company has the exclusive right to use the IP solely in connection with the manufacture, marketing, advertising, promotion and distribution of Photocil for the treatment of skin conditions including Psoriasis and Vitiligo. Licensing of Photocil allows the Company to offer additional treatments to patients suffering from skin ailments and AM/PM or combination therapy.

Consumer Wellness Products

The Company has a continuously expanding portfolio of presently 40 consumer wellness products across six categories, 11 effects and seven brands. These include:

CaniSun is the only CBD based FDA compliant sun care product with a patent protected formulation. A study published in the peer reviewed Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology shows CBD in CaniSun has dose dependent increase in protection of both keratinocytes and melanocytes from UV-induced cell death.

CaniSkin is a CBD based daily moisturizing lotion.

1937 range of zero THC, comfort and warmth providing, cream, gel and roll-on products with 1000mg of American grown industrial hemp-derived CBD.

Jack Knob Polish is a lubricant that is paraben and glycerin free and is infused with premium CBD isolate extracted from American grown industrial hemp.

fitCBD Recover Rub is a cosmeceutical grade non-comedogenic product that provides immediate relief with a proprietary blend of all-natural herbs and menthol.

Black Belt CBD Recover Rub is formulated from natural ingredients and essential oils to help reduce inflammation and restore mobility on affected sore muscles after an intense workout.

Felix & Ambrosia CBD infused cream and stick for hand and foot care.

Financials

The Company has a market capitalization of approximately $34 million, on 23,721,001 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding (as of 11/10/2021), of which the public held 63.88%, while insiders and institutions held 22.48% and 13.64% respectively. The Company raised net proceeds of approximately $28.32 million from an underwritten public offering during 3Q-2021. Financial results for the nine months period ending 9/30/2021 were announced by the Company on 11/12/2021. Revenue earned was approximately $1.33 million, gross profit being approximately $0.21 million, or about 16%. Net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.79. Cash balance as of 9/30/2021 was approximately $26.85 million. Other current assets included ~$0.64 million of inventory, ~$0.57 million in accounts receivable, ~$0.06 million in prepaid expenses, and ~$0.29 million in promissory note from affiliate. Debt was ~$0.93 million. Accumulated deficit was approximately $18.43 million. Total shareholders' equity was approximately $29.63 million. The Company believes it has sufficient cash for its business plans for at least twelve months. Looking at the operating expenses of about $11.5 million in the nine months ended 9/30/2021, and a commitment of about $2 million for the SPAC, the Company seems to have a cash runway through 2023.

Risks

The Company is a "non-accelerated filer," and a "smaller reporting company," and an "emerging growth company," and has elected to use the reduced reporting and/or compliance requirements required of a public company.

The Company since inception in October 2018, has incurred losses and expects to continue to incur losses for some more years in pursuit of its expansion and development plans.

The Company had in August 2020, filed a lawsuit against Robert Koch and others, seeking actual damages of $5 million, and punitive damages of $5 million. The defendants filed an answer and counterclaim, which the Company moved for dismissal in October 2020. The Company's motion was granted in April 2021 and all counterclaims were dismissed with prejudice, except the breach-of-contract and unjust enrichment claims. The defendants filed a Second Amended Counterclaim pursuant to which in June 2021, the Company filed a motion to dismiss defendants' Second Amended Counterclaim, which again asserted one breach-of-contract and one unjust enrichment counterclaim. Defendants have not yet opposed the motion. The Company does not anticipate that any ultimate disposition or resolution could have a material adverse effect on its financial position, results of operations or liquidity.

Bottomline

Jupiter Wellness has multiple near-term catalysts in its clinical pipeline targeting multi-billion markets, and has a cash runway to implement its near-term business plans. The near 52-week low price level offers a decent opportunity.