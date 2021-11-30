Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Wells Fargo Fifth Annual TMT Conference November 30, 2020 2:40 PM ET

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Robynne Sisco - Co-President and CFO

Michael Turrin

00:04 Hey there. Good afternoon. Good morning on the West coast. Thanks everyone for joining us for day one of the Wells Fargo TNT Summit. I’m Michael Turrin Software Analyst here at Wells. We're pleased to be hosting three days of great content across software and technology. Our next keynote speaker, we're particularly excited about this is with Robynne Sisco, now Co-President, remaining CFO at least until February, we’ll talk about that. It’s been Workday (ph) since twenty twelve, including a CFO since twenty sixteen.

00:35 I'll start off with some questions, if anyone has anything they'd like for me to ask. Feel free to shoot an e-mail my way that's michael.turrin@wellsfargo.com. I'll do my best to sprinkle those into the conversation as well.

00:46 I promise Justin and the team that I would mention that we've shown you Workday safe harbor statement, which does apply to this conversation and the presentation ahead. So, there's that. And with that, Robynne, thank you for joining us. Appreciate you joining and sticking with us through that intro.

Robynne Sisco

01:05 Thank you, Michael. I'm happy to be here today. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Michael Turrin

01:09 Excellent. Well, you've given -- so, we're pleased, I’m pleased to be formally covering Workday here. You've given us a lot of content to prove (ph) recently. So, we'll start there, and we can start with Q3 results, which happened just a few weeks ago.

01:25 I'll let you start with just highlights, financial takeaway, how you would characterize. In Q3, relative to what you've seen more recently and from a historical perspective and then we can walk through some of the moving pieces there as well?

Robynne Sisco

01:39 Yeah. Absolutely. So, Michael, as you recall, we came into this year, confident that we would be able to reaccelerate our net new bookings growth, after honestly one of our toughest tiers last year. So, we are excited for that prospect. We have a lot of conviction around that. And we've not only seen that happen, but it's happened even faster than we had thought possible.

02:01 So, our goal command to the year was to accelerate net new ACV growth in that new bookings growth and flatten the declining of revenue growth curve and stabilize it throughout this year, and we've been pleased to actually over achieve and get subscription revenue reacceleration this year as well. And Q3 was just a continuation of the trend we've been seeing and some of the specific things I'll call out are really strong close rates, we started talking about this at the end of last year. But when we look at our pipeline and the percent of that pipeline that were able to close, we've just saw an uptick in close rates. End of last year, we weren't sure if that would continue through this year and it really has. So that's been a real pleasant surprise for us that that trend continued.

02:48 We've seen strength across both net new and installed base now our headwinds last year, post-COVID are in the thick of COVID, we're really on the net new side, a lot of companies posted big projects. And what allowed us to get pretty decent results in spite of that was that sales back into our base with new SKUs that we had. But this year, we're seeing strength across both of those sales motions. So, that's been helpful and both have reaccelerated.

03:17 We've also seen a strength across various geographies whether that be international versus U.S., large enterprise versus medium enterprise, really strong there. Q3 was a call out quarter for medium enterprise and for EMEA, but we're really seeing strong performance across all of our leverage there, which is great.

03:36 And also seeing strength across HCM and FINS, and so we've been able to reaccelerate both of those product categories, which -- and both are contributing to the accelerated growth this year, so that was really great to see. And the demand is really high across our core products and the broader suite.

03:54 And all of these have driven to the sub revenue accelerate. So, I’d talk about and enabled us to provide an initial view of twenty percent subscription revenue for next year, which we are really excited to give as you know, it's our goal to grow twenty percent or higher all the way up to the path to ten billion dollars in revenue, so we're off to a great start on that front.

Michael Turrin

04:18 That's a great answer. You went with where I was going to go next, which is, in some ways, Workday a bigger shift to turn, right? You saw some impacts over the course of the past year, these are big services, big implementations, global two thousand focus. And so, making that turn back, it might take some time, but it would seem like the fruits that you're able to bear have some durability behind them as well. And so, you mentioned you provided an initial outlook for fiscal twenty three. Can you just talk about the durability, some of the visibility that you have and just the momentum you’d expect to carry forward from some of what you just laid out?

Robynne Sisco

5:00 Yeah. So, we're seeing a whole shift in the market, and frankly, COVID has really turned. I'd say attitudes about HCM and financial systems, in a really different light where historically, we've -- they've been used as more tactical, right? You need to track your people, you need to be able to pay them, you need to process transactions on the financial side and pay suppliers. And now that really has shifted and companies are really realizing that HCM and FINS systems if you do them right, and you have the right technology, can be strategic and are strategic to their business.

05:40 And two mains of that, not surprising: one is your CEOs are more concerned nowadays than ever about their people. How do I engage my employees? How do I retain them? How do I recruit new employees? How do I make sure that they feel like they've got good careers here at my company? And so, what we provide on HCM side in terms of not just core system, but our learning module, recruiting module, Peakon, which is really a whole different way for our employees to engage with their employees and really listen to them and get ahead of any issues that might be out there. It has really moved up on the priority list for CEOs. That's part of what's driving our reacceleration.

06:21 On the FINS side, its similar shift, but really driven by different priorities. Companies really realize that their financial systems were holding them back during a really difficult time, during the pandemic when they actually needed to plan more frequently and faster, they needed real time data because they need to make faster decisions. They need to be able to turn their businesses on a dime, whether that would be refocused to different business model and focus more on one division than another. And the systems couldn’t actually support that. They didn't have the analytics. They needed to track metrics. So, our world started changing so fast and companies that were on these legacy systems really weren't prepared for it.

07:08 And so even the priority aren’t replacing FINS has really gone from what I'm going do, when I have to because it's just transaction tracking to, I need a modern finance system to help me run my business better and I need analytics and I need planning and I need real time information. And so, we've really, we're kind of in the sweet spot right now where we really loved positioned in this new world to deliver that kind of value. And we don't see this trend stopping anytime soon. Financials in particular was slower to move to the cloud than HCMs, or the penetration on that front is even lower. A lot of companies still haven't moved yet, but are thinking about moving, but it will take some time. We're really starting to now see the large companies think and talk about that shift which is super exciting.

Michael Turrin

08:02 Employee and pharma good for HCM in Workday. I mean, there's a lot of good things happening there. So, given that, there was also some transition mentioned in, you'll be kind of stepping aside from the CFO role. Workday always does a great job of internal promotion and so Barbara had spent some time within the company, but can you talk about just the transition to why now and how your focus area shift as we move into Co-President from CFO?

Robynne Sisco

08:29 Yeah, absolutely. So, we spent a lot of time on succession planning at Workday. We think it's really, really important. And as you mentioned, Michael, we put an emphasis on internally growing our talent. We think that if you -- and there are times where you need to go outside for executive talent, but there's always a risk there that it's not a culture fit that you are the person is maybe can't do the job in the way that you'd hope they could. And so, we spent a lot of time growing people internally. Barbara joined the company seven years ago, but she and I worked together at VMware. I've known her for twelve years. She is a super Doc. And it was very evident to -- everybody at Workday including the Board early on that she was the next best CFO candidate here at Workday.

09:15 And so we've really spent the last several years grooming her to take this on moving her around into different areas of the company, not only has she done multiple roles in finance, but we actually moved her over to the product organization for two years and choose the General Manager of Financials. That gave her really interesting different perspective that's going to be really useful as she takes on this role. And so, this has been a planned succession for quite some time. The why now, frankly, Michael is that she's ready. She's ready. And by the time I hand it over on our new fiscal year start, I will have been doing the role for almost six years, and so I'm ready to move on to focus on different things as well, and excited to really focus on like Co-President. So, I'll still have an organization. This actually the same organization. Underneath me, including Barbara and finance and some other parts of the company that I manage today.

10:11 But stepping out of the formal CFO role will give me a lot more time to spend in other areas. And one of the things that I'm really excited about is getting to spend more time with customers and prospects, specifically talking about Workday Financials. It's an area of passion of mine. I've been involved in our sales cycles and with our customers ever since I started over nine years ago, but my time has been very limited and the number of, the amount of engagement right in the number of sales cycles that I can be involved in because I kind of have to stop when the quarter end and then start back up again. So really excited to partner with Doug Robinson, my Co-CFO. I mean, President. Sorry.

Michael Turrin

10:56 President. We’ve got it.

Robynne Sisco

10:58 Yeah. And really spend time with him and our marketing folks on how do we better build our pipeline, how do we make sure that we're educating the world particularly outside of the U.S. of what our financial systems can do or we're less known. So, it's exciting journey for me now.

Michael Turrin

11:17 I’m feeling you're going to do great on that the passion around Workday Financials comes through pretty clearly. So, we wish you the best luck in that role, but obviously looking forward to staying in touch with you throughout. I mean it makes a lot of sense from my perspective to spend time just talking about the longer-term vision around Workday too and you laid a lot out at the Analyst Day around the path towards ten million dollars. And so, I was hoping you just get through a few of those key areas in some more detail. And I think the first one you've spent some time up the sizing and just broadening up the portfolio around is selling into the existing base and adding new products. Can we just start there, we're seeing a bit of a shift in the land of expand? Is it more product that’s driving that or how would you characterize that move for investors?

Robynne Sisco

12:06 It's a few things, Michael. We've been making significant investments in the go-to-market and the back to base team for probably three years now. We've been talking about that. We really didn't have that motion before. We were mostly in land grab mode and really focused on the net new logos. And so, the timing was really good for us to really start focusing on the customer base and we've seen such success there in selling more to our customers not just on renewal because prior, we were just doing it on the renewal. Now we're having conversations with them throughout their contract life. And so, we've had a lot of success there and even seen renewal rates improve as a result of that as well. So, expanding that team has been something we've been doing for quite some time and we'll continue to do and it's really paid off. So, part of it was go-to-market investment.

13:00 The other investment that you're spot on with is the innovation, right. So, we have had more new products come to market in the last few years that we have in a long time and part of those are organic. And then some of them are coming through M&A, and so we just have this cannon shot of innovation plus M&A, which give us more to sell. And so that really helps to build the back to base motion and with the traction that we're seeing there. But it also had an impact on our net new sales. So, we've been increasing the amount of the initial note to our customer because they're attaching more SKUs, because we have more things to talk to them about on that initial sales, so double benefits from that.

13:48 Lots of our SKUs are less than ten percent penetrated right now into our customer base because they're just so new. And so, we're really looking forward to seeing those grow into bigger pieces of our growth story. And I would include in those, things like extend and Accounting Center, great traction early on Peakon, but that still are pretty small, but we see huge possibilities for. And then we still have some SKUs that are coming out that we haven't even started selling it, such as Venli, the acquisition we just announced the scheduling products that's going to be coming out. German and Australia payroll, so we continue to add to the bag on this front and it's really driving the momentum that we're seeing.

14:33 And we shared at Analyst Day that is about forty percent of our net new business now that’s back base sale versus net new logos. And I wouldn't be surprised to see that continue to shift as we mature and we have higher number of customers to sell too.

Michael Turrin

14:50 Great. We touched on the financial side too, and you referenced a few things and just the introductions around there's more appetite, more readiness, many haven't moved to cloud, but now there's just more awareness and that's building. As part of the target, I think you laid out the potential for the Financials business to keep a thirty percent growth profile into the future. So maybe you can talk more about the financial side and how you think about the mix? It seems like financials is growing faster. I think you've said seventy, thirty as the potential mix, but I'm surprised it's not even potentially higher given all that's happening there. So maybe you can just kind of help us just to think through the puts and takes there?

Robynne Sisco

15:34 Yeah, absolutely. Yeah. We do believe we can grow that thirty percent and maybe even higher than that. We'll see how the market continues on that front, but we're super excited about the possibilities there. I think the one thing to keep in mind is our HCM revenue base is so big and with a subscription model, it’s going to take quite some time for FINS, even though it's at a higher growth rate, than HCM to actually shift that mix and therefore, you're not quite seeing the mix shift this fast as you would think. When we look at our net new bookings, so that mix shift really will shift faster. It will just some take some time to build into the subscription revenue model. So, we're super excited about that. And we think we're really well positioned. The breadth of our FINS portfolio is expanded. And so, we have more comprehensive offerings.

16:30 And with Financials unlike HCM, industry really matters. And so, when we think about bringing industry solutions to the market, such as supply chain management for healthcare or student for higher education, those become really important and can even really drive the HCM and FINS and FIN sales when we have those industry solutions. So that's been really key to us as well and we feel really good about how we're doing on that front and the way our product portfolio has expanded to allow us to really have complete solutions across a lot of our key industries.

17:10 And the thirty percent growth on a billion dollar base business, its pretty good. And one of the other things that actually working against us interestingly enough in this revenue shift is that HCM has accelerated more than we thought it would too. So that strong growth is going to also a little bit hinders the mix shift with financials. Although we feel really good about where we are and where we're going.

Michael Turrin

17:37 The proverbial in problem now when the core you accelerate. You'll take that anyway. The other key element of the growth factors that you laid out as international. I mean it's still strikingly small as a percent of the overall base currently, but obviously bigger aspirations, some of the penetration I see laid out are very well. And so, it looks like there's tremendous opportunity ahead. Is there anything from either a product or go-to-market perspective that you feel you've unlocked that makes the International more accessible or what helps you drive that mix in the future?

Robynne Sisco

18:16 Yeah. We've been investing against international for several years now, and I think we've been a little surprised than it hasn't taken off faster. It's sometimes really difficult to predict when the market's going to move. And there are some international countries like the UK and Netherlands that are, have moved faster and we've had very large customers HCM, primarily in both of those markets for many, many years. And then there are others like Japan that really haven't even started. Most of the other countries are somewhere in between those two, but it's been hard to really predict when those markets will shift and clearly that shift to the cloud for both HCM and FINS has been lagging behind the U.S. which is why still so much of our business in U.S. driven.

19:01 I think we're starting to see EMEA come back. We had a really great quarter with EMEA in Q3. It was a real standout for us. And so, we're starting to see the signs that our investments are starting to pay-off and we can see higher growth there in international front as well than in U.S. which we have seen for quite some time but we really have high expectations that growth rates going to go even higher and we're going to continue to invest behind that.

19:32 From a product perspective, we were built from the very beginning to be global and, this was one of the lessons that Dave and Aneel learned to people soft (ph) as you have to start building for being global at the courts. It's really hard to take the U.S. centric product and then build it out to the international compliant, and so they really built it from the very beginning, and we've so many large U.S. multinational companies that are operating in other countries all over the world over one hundred and seventy five countries.

20:07 And so we really have the basis to be really, really successful in international. There -- obviously localization that we have done and we will continue to do as we expand into the markets but we feel really well positioned. And we're less known out there, so we've been looking the last years on brand investments to make sure that we're really developing the brand outside of the U.S., particularly in space because outside of the U.S. we still are largely known as an HCM company that the FINS market there is just big as the HCM and actually is even bigger. So, we still have some investments to make on that front, but we do expect international to be a significant contributor going forward.

Michael Turrin

20:51 I mean, we've spent a significant amount of time talking about growth. So, it makes a lot of sense that the priority -- prioritization might look more towards growth than margin at least initially then maybe it has previously. You gave an answer for next year that I think we were expecting to hear from many software companies. We haven't gotten any answer from many at that, but you talked about yes, there's a past to twenty five percent margin for Workday, but next year, I would expect margins to come down because of a beautiful factor. And so, categorizing those for investors, how much of that is just continuing to invest into some of the opportunities that we've just laid out versus just hey, there were some expense tailwinds, some temporary benefits that we saw over the course of the past year that just won't be the same? And next year, maybe just the margin puts and takes from your perspective would be great?

Robynne Sisco

21:49 Yeah. There's really three things that I would call out. One, we pretty much stopped hiring last year, a lot of companies did that. And in hindsight, we shouldn't have, but hindsight always twenty twenty, so we really shut down our recruiting engine. And we realized late last year from what we saw with the pipeline bills that we were going to accelerate growth this year and that we needed to hire behind that. And so, we started in Q4 particularly in the sales organization and then in the product organization to start ramping recruiting backup.

22:26 And it took us longer than we expected, frankly to be able to really ramp that hiring engine. So, when we came into the year, we had higher aspirations and we still have a line of sight in achieving our twenty five hundred additional hiring, but it's been really back end loaded. And so, we have not seen the full expense of all those hopefully twenty five hundred people that we're hiring this year and we will get the full year of expense of those people next year, plus we're going to continue to hire even more. So that's a big driver for the margin decline from this year next year.

23:06 The second thing is as you mentioned, Michael, there are some this COVID related costs that came out of our model that we have full expectations and are planning to layer back in travel, right. So, we still haven't travel much this year. We expect to start traveling again, probably not to the extent we did before, but we do expect to travel again. We expect to have live events again. Our rising customer event has always been such an important event for us and for our customers and it's a perspective event too. We want to get back to doing that in person. We have a life partner event. We have sales kick-off, so we've planned for all of that.

23:42 We’ve saved money in our back to our office cost because we didn't have anybody in the office. So, we are planning for all of those savings to go away next year and hoping that things get more back to normal on that front. So that was significant as well.

23:57 And the third thing that I'll mention is and we announced this in the Q2 earnings call talked about it more in this last call is, we have implemented a company-wide cash bonus program. And so, historically, the only employees that were on variable cash compensation plans at Workday were the sales and services organizations. Nobody else was on them and we were able to get away with that because we were very generous on stock, people still wanted become work here.

24:31 In this competitive market, you can't get away with that anymore. It was always our intent to eventually layer in a bonus program across the company and now feels like the right time to do that. This will primarily impact our R&D organization, which is about how the company as well as the G&A organization. And the cost of this is three hundred basis points. And so that's also a big part of the decline. We had -- we realized a quarter of that impact this year. And so, the delta will be a little less than that in terms of year-over-year because we implemented this Q4. But it's a really important program for us and we're excited to be able to do that for our employees and believe that it will help with not only retention but recruiting as well.

Michael Turrin

25:19 Yeah. I mean there's all feeling very sensible areas of spend and Workday has always been focused on employees and culture, so that all makes a lot of sense too. A question came in via email. It's a very CFO centric question. So, I'll shoot you your way. It's on share count. And you've seen rising share count over the past couple of years. Any thoughts on buybacks as part of the capital allocation program or just how you sort of view the capital allocation framework?

Robynne Sisco

25:49 Yeah. We have a discussion every year at the Board about this and it has always been our recommendation and continues to be a recommendation to not do a buyback. And so, we are really focused our investment dollars on the top line growth. And I think we've made that pretty clear through lot of the margin discussions that we will always prioritize top line growth over earnings per share or over margins. And so, we really believe we're in amazing position right now to land grab and to be a very, very large company, and we want to make sure that we invest behind that and that as far as, I can see into the near future and that will continue to be our priority for cash as to reinvest it back in the business and in the top line growth?

Michael Turrin

26:47 Yeah. I mean, a new time would fly, but we have time for maybe one more and I'll ask, a closer that you probably touched on a few different ways throughout the course of the conversation, but you've been with Workday for a number of years. You're transitioning out of the CFO role, but staying on this President and so when you think about the multiyear vision, well it keeps you excited about Workday and not necessarily think about just fiscal twenty twenty three, but well beyond the multiyear year path. What keeps you excited and what should investors be focused on as part of the multiyear journey?

Robynne Sisco

27:18 Yeah. Michael, I have to say that I don't think I've never been more excited to be at Workday. I mean, it really just feels like we have this perfect convergence of things like the market movement or where our products at maturity, the SKUs that we have to really take advantage of what's going on out in the world. We're just really, really well positioned. And I think that like a lot of companies. We've had some growing pains in the past. We've been growing so fast for so long. We had some growing pains and if there was -- there been several silver lining for us with COVID. One of them, we've talked about that we believe us turned the market into a tailwind for us but it also let us really take a hard look at how we were running our business, what we were focused on. We spent a lot of time over the last year looking at what are our biggest opportunities, how fast do we think we can grow? What investments do we need to make behind that? What can we do organically? What should we maybe do through M&A and we've really aligned the entire company behind this twenty percent plus growth initiative, and I feel like we're more aligned than we have been in a long time, which is not an easy thing to do when a company gets to be our size?

28:37 And so, I'm just super excited about all of the possibilities in front of us. And that the growth that we're going to continue to see even at this size and I touched on this before, one of the reasons -- well, I didn’t touch to this part. One of the reasons I joined Workday, nine years ago was because I had a chance to see the FINS product. It was very early days back then and I really believe and I still believe that Workday was going to change the way finance people like me folks do their jobs, like, forever. And so, for me, it's so exciting to see the FINS momentum actually occurring because for the last nine years, I've been waiting for it like, why doesn’t everybody see what I see? About how we’re going to actually change the way businesses run and can in the future. And so, this is just such a great time for FINS and having really grown up with the company and been here since we were fourteen hundred employees and two hundred million dollars in revenue, just seeing it finally take off and having of the opportunity to spend a good chunk of my time in that space is really gets me charged every day.

Michael Turrin

29:55 I'm glad you went back to the Financials. It's clear that you've recognized there's a need for new tools, if they can revise their solutions and it just kind of completes to circle the conversation. So, this was great, Robynne, a lot of stuff through appreciate your time. We know it's valuable and the participation. Appreciate everyone for tuning in here as well as this is fantastic.

Robynne Sisco

30:15 Thanks for having me, Michael. Take care.

Michael Turrin

30:17 Pleasure.