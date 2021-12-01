Qwart/iStock via Getty Images

One thing that all humans have in common is the requirement that we eat in order to survive. So what better way, one may reason, to look for investment opportunities than to look at companies that service this need. One interesting prospect to consider in this market is a company called TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS). In recent years, this prospect has seen a rather bumpy ride on both its top and bottom lines. But because of the uncertainty created by its performance and by macroeconomic issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, shares of the business are generally trading on the cheap. In particular, if the company can stabilize its operations in the way that management illustrated recently, then the firm could make for an attractive prospect for value-oriented investors. This does not come without risks, but the overall risk-to-reward ratio for the company looks slightly favorable at this time.

A big player in food

At this time, TreeHouse Foods operates as a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages throughout North America and Italy. According to management, the company has 40 production facilities split between these two regions. Through these, the company produces products in 29 different categories spread across two operating segments. The largest of these two segments, accounting for 62.1% of the company's revenue and 61.2% of its profits in its 2020 fiscal year, is called Meal Preparation. This particular segment produces a menagerie of products, ranging from pasta to, cheese and pudding, to baking and mixed powders, to hot cereals, jams, mayonnaise, skillet dinners, syrups, and more. The other segment the company has, accounting for 37.9% of revenue and 38.8% of profits, is called Snacking & Beverages. Through this, the company sells broths, candy, cookies, crackers, powdered drinks, various bakery products, and more.

Major brands owned by the company include Bay Valley Foods, Sturm Foods, S.T. Specialty Foods, Associated Brands, Linette Quality Chocolates, etc…. For the most part, the company appears to focus on selling directly to grocery retailers and foodservice operators. At present, it supplies around 800 customers in North America. These customers include 42 of the 74 largest non-convenience food retailers. It is worth noting the company's sales are highly concentrated. At present, its 10 largest customers account for 58.5% of its overall sales. Its largest customer, Walmart (WMT), makes up an impressive 23.9% of revenue for the business. This does expose it to some risk should one or more of these major customers decide not to work with it anymore.

In order to grow its operations and create the best portfolio of brands that it can, the firm is active in acquiring different assets. For instance, in December of 2020, the company completed the acquisition of the majority of the US branded pasta portfolio of Riviana Foods in exchange for $239.2 million in cash. This is not to say, however, that the company is afraid to sell off assets. In early 2020, as an example, it struck a deal to sell two of its In-Store Bakery facilities in exchange for $24 million. In 2019, it sold its Snacks division for $90 million. And this year, it sold off its Ready-To-Eat Cereal business for net cash proceeds of $88 million.

Over the years, the financial performance of the company has been rather mixed. Back in 2016, for instance, revenue came in at $6.18 billion. This declined each year after, eventually bottoming out at $4.29 billion in 2019. In 2020, this figure improved slightly, climbing to $4.35 billion. So far this year, revenue is down, but only slightly, having fallen from $3.17 billion in the first nine months of the company's 2020 fiscal year to $3.16 billion the same time this year.

On the bottom line, things have been far more volatile. In the chart above, you can see that the company has generated consistent net losses from 2016 through 2019. But then, in 2020, it generated a slight profit of $13.8 million. Although revenue in the current fiscal year is down slightly, net profits in the first nine months of $16.6 million are far better than the $20.6 million loss achieved the same period of 2020. When it comes to cash flow, things have been more consistent. The company's operating cash flow has been in a fairly narrow range of between $307.7 million and $506 million. Last year, the figure came in at $416.7 million. So far this year, however, supply chain issues and inflation have taken their toll. Operating cash flow in the first nine months of the year came in at $60.7 million. That compares to the $124.5 million achieved the same time a year earlier. Another way to look at the company is through the lens of its EBITDA. This has also remained in a narrow range in recent years, hitting $503.1 million in 2020. This year, the figure is $311.5 million, down from the $368.8 million achieved in the first three quarters of 2020.

For the current fiscal year, management has provided some forecasts. For instance, they believe that earnings per share, at the midpoint, will be $1.18. This should be off of revenue of about $4.26 billion. This earnings per share figure should result in net income of about $65.84 million. The company has provided other guidance figures for the year. For instance, EBITDA should be $395 million at the midpoint. That is with EBIT coming in at about $165 million. Based on my own estimates, this should imply operating cash flow of about $225 million. It is worth noting that management has said that normalized EBIT should be closer to $305 million. This is in a scenario where inflationary pressures and supply chain problems, not to mention other temporary impacts, eventually go away. You can see how the company bridged that number from the $165 million figure in the image below. If it does come to fruition, then by my calculations, operating cash flow would be around $398 million and net income would be $168 million, both on a normalized basis.

Taking these figures, we can effectively price the company. Using the estimates provided by management for the company's 2021 fiscal year, the company is trading at a rather lofty price to earnings multiple of 32.7. But on a normalized basis, this would drop to 12.8. The price to operating cash flow multiple would be 9.6, falling to 5.4 if we normalize it. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company would be 10.1, declining to 7.5 on a normalized basis. I then decided to take a couple of these figures and compare them to five high rated peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these five firms ranged from a low of 8.6 to a high of 106.9. Using the 2021 estimates, only one prospect was cheaper than TreeHouse Foods. And if we use the normalized figures, our prospect was the cheapest. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 7 to 43.1. And using both the 2021 figures and the normalized equivalent, one prospect only was cheaper than TreeHouse Foods. It is also worth noting that management is actively looking for opportunities to maximize shareholder value, either through a sale of the company or perhaps a spinoff or asset sale of some sort.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) 8.6 7.0 Hostess Brands (TWNK) 12.3 15.7 The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) 28.1 30.0 Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) 106.9 43.1 Whole Earth Brands (FREE) 34.0 22.9

Takeaway

At present, it is clear to me that TreeHouse Foods is a cheap prospect. This is true on both an absolute basis and relative to the competition. Having said that, some of this low multiple is warranted. The company has had inconsistent profits in recent years and the declining revenue is disconcerting. Because of this, the company is certainly not without its risks. But for those who do like a cheap prospect and who believe the company could see a nice turnaround, it may be a good opportunity to buy in.