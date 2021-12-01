Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JETMF) CEO Ed Wegel on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCQB:JETMF) Q3 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2021 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ed Wegel - CE0

Ryan Goepel - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

All right, good afternoon. Good morning, depending on where you are. Thank you for joining us for this Management Update with Ed Wegel, the CEO and Ryan Goepel, the CFO of Global Crossing Airlines. It's been a few months since the last update, and a significant amount has been accomplished. And with that, I'll turn it over to Ed and it'll be very, very clear to everybody, where you've come from, and where you're going in a very short period of time.

Ed Wegel

Thanks, Grant. And thanks for everyone attending this webinar today. Good afternoon. Good morning, as Grant said. As mentioned, we purposely have not held any webinars over the past few months, we wanted to get through third quarter, which saw us go into revenue operations, had some aircraft, and get our operation settled down and get us into a pattern.

We've tried to keep everyone as informed as possible through the last few months, as you know, with press releases and social media. That's not as effective though, as these investor webinars. And so we will start doing these on a regular basis again, now that we're deep into our ramp up period, and our operations are ongoing. We thank you for listening in today.

And as Grant mentioned, we've made a tremendous amount of progress. Since we completed our 121 Flag Certification in August, which was about four months ago. That seems like a lot longer given everything that's gone on. But it was - it was a mere four months. So we got through quarter three. And we've been through most of the quarter four now. So there's a lot that we need to discuss, and show where we've made progress on our ramp up period.

And we're going to take you through that progress today in a number of areas. We're going to go through strategic goals and objectives for this quarter. And next quarter, we're going to walk through our operations in terms of our fleet management and our basis, going to as much as we can talk about revenue, where that's coming from and how we are growing that, some finance initiatives and then a summary.

But first I want to talk about where we are today because I think that's quite important and quite impressive, given where we came from and where we have been since certification.

So where we are today, in terms of our certifications and permits, we are 121 domestic flag and supplemental carrier for DLT international authority. And over the last few months, we have worked with the governments in Canada, Mexico and Brazil, and now have full operating permits to be able to operate into those countries, which is quite significant for us.

For Canada because of our relationship with Canada Jetlines into Mexico and Brazil because those are big markets for charters and other clients who need to get to those locations.

Our aircraft fleet as of today, three aircraft on our operating certificate two A320S, one A321. Three aircraft will be added to the certificate in Q4, in fact, one airplane in A320 will be added later today or early tomorrow. The second of the three aircraft will be added to the certificate later this week. And a third aircraft, another A320 should be delivered to us out of paint in a few weeks and will be added to the certificate by mid December.

We also have one aircraft slated now for delivery by March 1st of next year. We were originally going to take delivery of that airplane late in December. It was like coming out of the former operator Alaska Airlines and so we push that two months, but that actually works well within our operating plan.

We also have three air cargo aircraft now under firm lease agreements that will be delivered out of conversion. All of these A320s next year, August October and December and we are working to try to get at least one more cargo aircraft delivered in 2022.

So let's take a look at the fleet. We often talk about, about these aircraft, it is inanimate [ph] objects, they’re actually real. And they're big, they're expensive. And we have a great operating team that can operate these airplanes.

And 276 was our first airplane delivered in January of this year 11 months ago. That airplane is doing heavy service now for the US government, and for some of our clients in the southeast, and 277 our 8321 was delivered in March - March of this year. We used it in Afghanistan along with 276. It was placed on the certificate after it returned from Afghanistan. But we went through the certification process and the evacuation demos, that airplane is now doing heavy service into Cuba and into the Caribbean. A lot of calls for it because of its size and number of seats and its cargo capacity. And we are actually looking for another A321 passenger airplane for delivery next year because of the passenger and client demand for this airplane.

278 GX is here in Miami. It is the aircraft that will be placed on the certificate later today. It has been conformed, we're waiting for some final paperwork from the FAA. 279GX was delivered earlier this quarter. It comes from Avalon, the big leasing company. That airplane has got a great interior and it's very popular among some of our clients. And it's out doing a lot of heavy work right now for the government, as well as a number of football teams and other clients in the collegiate sports area.

As well we have 281 and 282GX, 282GX is now out of paint. It will be flown to Miami tomorrow. It will take a few days for it to be put on the certificate. But it is already booked for charters starting next week. So we're looking forward to bringing that airplane here tomorrow or no later than Thursday.

281GX has just been delivered to the paint facility, 282 GX was pulled out to anyone pulled out, 281 pulled in and is now being painted. So that will be delivered to us in 10 to 12 days after it goes through the paint process.

280GX will be delivered to us as I said March 1 of 2022, and 283 we're looking at a delivery sometime in April or May of 2022. So that will bring us to eight aircraft 183 21, 783 20s by the summer of 2022. And that is as fast as we can grow. We have to train crews, we have to get authority from the DOT, we have to ensure that our infrastructure in terms of people and assets is in place here at the company for the FAA to approve our expansion. We don't see any issues with that. But that does take time. And it does take some work for us to get ready for these additional aircraft.

As well, we have three cargo aircraft as I as mentioned 3A21 freighters coming to us in actually August and September of 2022 and one by November or December of 2022. All depends on the amount of conversion time required to convert those airplanes to freighter.

We have a total of nine now under firm lease or LOIs. For the fleet we are about to get two more subject to board approval. We continue to work to tie up A321 freighters which we know will be a very hot commodity in the cargo market in the years to come.

Our operating bases, we continue to expand those - Miami now is fully operational. And we have global x ground team, our wholly owned subsidiary ground handling our flights here in Miami for Santa Domingo, Cuba and other flights that we have departing from Miami.

ACy, Atlantic City, New Jersey is now fully functioning flight attendant base. Our second flight attendant class for Atlantic City is actually here in Miami doing their final week of training they will graduate early next week. We are already looking at positioning an aircraft there in Atlantic City, given the number of charters and the demand that we see out of the Northeast.

The Las Vegas space plan for opening January 1st, or first flight attending class will start in Las Vegas in the next few days. They'll graduate just before Christmas. We'll then have a second class starting in Las Vegas soon thereafter.

We've got a base supervisor, we're starting to ramp up for operations there. We've already gotten requests for charters, from some major clients with airplanes operating out of Las Vegas starting in the first quarter. So we're very, very pleased with the development of those bases. And I'll talk about why we have done that in a moment.

Our Fort Lauderdale major maintenance complex plan and finance for May 2023 opening. If that continues, we have the financing in place for that. We're working on the designs and the engineering studies for that. And we want to push ahead with that in early 2022.

But that will give us a maintenance complex where we can do work up to see checks [ph] and give us a home for our maintenance providers, which is extremely important for us as we move forward and expand the size of our fleet.

Team members now in the headquarters 42 members, pilots are 33. We will have - we have two classes starting. So we will be up in the mid to high 40s in the next month, 72 flight attendants amongst the three bases and a maintenance team of 26. This staffing is required for us both with the FAA and DOT to show that we have the infrastructure in place to operate up to eight aircraft. So we have taken the decision to put those team members in place, get them trained, get them acclimated, and get ready for the airplanes as they get delivered.

So we're well along the path in ensuring that we have the infrastructure in place for the airplanes that we have coming.

As well as it as you know, we spun off Canada jet lines earlier this year. Global X maintains a minority stake of 25% of jet lines worth today approximately 5 million. We will do cross marketing between Canada jet lines and Global X. And in fact, we will start flying for Canada jet lines in advance of them receiving their certificate to take advantage of the Canadian winter traffic to South Florida starting in February, mid February for a period of six to eight weeks. This will allow Canada jet lines to get their name out into the Canadian market, gets us some extra utilization on some aircraft and starts the complete alliance between the two airlines

As well, and I just mentioned global x ground team 100% owned by Global X. In partnership with global aviation services, which provides our ground support equipment, this will continue to grow over time. With global - with ground team handling other airlines as well as Global X. We now have established operations for ground team handling Global X both Miami and Tampa. And we're looking at expanding ground team now with some external financing to other locations around the US both where Global X will fly. As well as where we will not fly. So we see this as a major revenue opportunity for us to have a ground handling operation that is somewhat independent of Global X that provides all of our ground handling. And we'll handle other airlines.

As well, and you may have seen our press release from today. Fluey [ph] has is now up and running. We've just signed a major partnership deal with Soho House major leading global hospitality brand. And we believe that fluvey will be a source for demand for charters that will be flown by Global X both for Soho House which could be as many as 10 to 15 to 30 charters a year, as well as other clients in that space. And as well what fluvey does, which is to create a crowd source demand for charter travel, We will be looking to bring in outside investors now that we have proven the concept. And this will be a major asset for the company, as we move forward.

Let me talk a little bit about our goals and objectives. For this quarter, we're in the midst of completing a very extensive budget process for 2022. We set our cost reduction goals now as we are up and running. And we are approaching some scale with up to six aircraft operating.

So we are reducing consultants and other outside advisors. We are trimming where we can, we're getting the airline ready to fly. We've also established a quarterly review process and that will be ongoing through the year.

Also in the Q4, as I previously stated we will receive conformant place to be a 320s on to our certificate. That will actually be done by December 15. First two airplanes of the three, as I mentioned will be done within the next few days. We're also working to finish the complete IT integration across the company to eliminate all the paper.

We're about 90% of the way there we're going to finish this in Q4. Everything in this company is now digitized. We've got a few final tests that we have to automate, but that'll be done by the end of this quarter.

We're also redoing every vendor maintenance it crew training all across the company now and we're starting to renegotiate with vendors as they say that we are viable, we have - we have cash in the bank, we have airplanes, and we are a survivor. So now we can go back to each one of those vendors and start to renegotiate, and cut costs where we can.

We're continuing to expand our broker outreach, the charter broker community and all of our relationships. We had a very successful IMAX conference in Las Vegas, and I'll talk about brokers in a moment when we get to some of our revenue slides.

We're also preparing to receive a smart links aircraft to supplement our winter flying. This is part of our alliance with SmartLynx. As with SmartLynx has been a great partner of ours, they own about 8% of Global X, we need one of their aircraft to supplement our flying. And this is the start of an eight year exchange process with SmartLynx where we will send airplanes to them in the summer. And they will send airplanes to us in the winter. It's very counter cyclical between the two airlines. And it's a very comprehensive, cohesive plan we have with them to exchange aircraft.

And we're in the midst of completing our first employee performance review. Many of our managers have never been through this. We're teaching them how to do it, we're mentoring them. And we're putting in place a full performance review for all of our team members.

In the first quarter of 2022, we have a number of objectives. One of the primary ones is an uplift to NASDAQ, which Ryan will speak about in a few moments. On the passenger side, we want to make sure we have a seamless operation, with SmartLynx to develop and enhance our eight year deal. We want to fully open our crew bases in Atlantic City in Las Vegas, and have both pilots and flight attendants headquartered or domiciled in those bases. And we will take delivery of another April 20 as I mentioned around March 1 from DAE, a major lessor who provided us our first aircraft.

On the cargo side, we will oversee the induction of two of the first A321s for conversion. In January, the first one it will be can start - its conversion at Heiko major engineering firm. And the second one will start in February in San Antonio, Texas with ST Engineering, we're looking we're looking very forward to seeing those two airplanes start the conversion process.

\

We will also start the certification process with the FAA. And we have now targeted with them, and their team that's been assigned to us to do this with our first submission of manuals, honor about the mid part of January. That's our target date to get our first submission. And this is so that we will be ready through the process for the first aircraft, first freighter to be delivered to us in August, folks so we can start the proving runs with that airplane.

Let me talk a little bit about why we have three bases and why we put them where we put them. One of the one of the advantages of having several bases is that we can more effectively compete for charter, activity of charter quotes, charter proposals and actual charters. If we can have airplanes spread throughout the US at bases where we can limit the amount of ferry time required to get to a client.

So we of course started in Miami with our main base, we have now opened up Atlantic City, where we can quickly and efficiently move aircraft to charters in the Northeast and Midwest. And now we're opening Las Vegas, where we can effectively compete for California West Coast charters, all up through the ski areas and so forth.

So if you draw a three hour range, circle from each of those bases, you can see that we cover all of the Americas down to northern part of South America. But we can efficiently move aircraft and have aircraft available for charter clients within a very short ferry time period, which is critical for us as we compete for charters.

We've talked about our alliance, both with Canada jet lines, and with SmartLynx’s. We call this our global presence, local focus campaign with the three tails with SmartLynx’s, as I mentioned, we will receive an aircraft from Smart Links early next year that they will operate for us on some routes that we have already determined with clients. They will also provide backup aircraft for us so that - so that we can more tightly schedule our own fleet.

We will also provide A320s to SmartLynx starting next summer, and we're cooperating on A321 freighters, so we are exchanging information and data SmartLynx is educating us on their operation of the A321 freighter Today they are currently operating to and they will get to more freighters very soon. So that cooperation is very helpful to us, particularly as we negotiated our deals on the freighters. Their input and their advice was critical for us to get very, very efficient deals done with the lead source.

Our jet lines Alliance also very, very important to us, we own a major stake in Canada jet lines, we will start flying a Toronto, Miami Toronto Fort Lauderdale pattern for them, starting in hopefully February, maybe a little later in February. But this will give them eight weeks of exposure with their name and brand in the market and get us additional flying. We're also providing technical assistance to them for their aircraft acquisitions. And we're helping them - they're working with our client have added air to potentially launch Toronto to Cuba flights with their own aircraft.

So that both of these alliances are very, very important to us. It broadens our scope in our presence. And we're now talking to several smaller South American Airlines in an effort to expand this alliance to include aircraft that we can access in the South American market.

We've also strengthened the management team through the quarter. It's our intent to continue to supplement and augment our management team as our operation gets larger and more complex. Jeff Sunic [ph] has joined us he works for Ryan Goepeland finance shop. Jeff comes to us after many years at Atlas Air, Atlas is one of our comps, an airline that we frankly look up to and we look to see how they operate.

They operate wide body aircraft, but they are very much in the operating mode that we are in. And so we've learned a lot through Jeff on our finance systems and how we do accounting for charters and other areas of our business. And so he is leading the current budgeting process and the quarterly review processes. And as well working with our sales and marketing team, as they develop charter contracts to make sure that we are covering everything we should be covering in our contracts as Alistair does.

Marcus Schleich has joined us as VP of Maintenance. And one of our one nineteen's, the gentleman who had occupied that position is now retired. He got us very successfully through the certification. We were sorry to see him go but he did a great service for us. We were able to replace him with Marcus who spent tremendous experience with a number of airlines including Atlas, including a number of airlines that operate the A320 comes very highly recommended from the FAA, they are very happy to see him here with us, as well as Kevin Beitzel, who joined us as our chief inspector. Kevin has many years of inspection experience, which is critical in this role, heavy maintenance inspection experience at MROs, both inducting aircraft into a fleet as well as returning aircraft to less oars.

Kevin comes to us from Frontier, which operates the A320. He knows the A320 inside and out and is a tremendous asset to our team, as well as we expand our operations in our stations and our ground ops and also in flight we're bringing in Durin de Pastino [ph] She has extensive experience having been on the startup teams at Virgin America, JetBlue and breeze recently where she ran station operations as well as in flight. She's also had a major VP roles at some major airlines and putting Emirates and to Lyon. And so we are very fortunate to have come on board with us to help strengthen our ground ops team and help on the in flight side of our operations.

As we look at our fleet plan, we're often asked how many airplanes do you think you can get to as part of our goals and objective, we are looking now at 25 passenger aircraft 25 cargo or freighter aircraft by the year end 2025, so 50 aircraft total. We are on path to do that. We are continuing to see good deals for aircraft. As a result of the pandemic, we're moving fast to line up those aircraft because that situation will eventually change. But we are focused on the 320, the 321.

Again COVID has created a unique opportunity for us to line up these aircraft. And we're working very hard to line up the 2022 fleet as well as 2023. 2022, we would like to take as many as five additional passenger aircraft in addition to the three freighter aircraft that we will take. If we can take more aircraft, we will, because the deals are there, the aircraft are there, we have to make sure that we've got the clients to fill those airplanes and that we've got the infrastructure in place here in terms of pilot recruitment, and other infrastructure that we need to support that growth. But this is our goal 50 aircraft by the year end 2025, we bought the 2525 25 plan. And we think it's realistic, and it gives us the opportunistic growth that we need.

A couple of other initiatives, these are still in board review, as well as some other initiatives. But these give you an example of the types of things we are looking at now to continue to reduce our costs and increase our margins.

We're looking to purchase our own flight training device, a level five device that we will place in the Airbus facility here in Miami/ It does a number of things for us, it saves us money in terms of crew time, we can operate the level five sim for about 40% of the hours that we now use the full flight simulator for it also gives us and probably more importantly flexibility in scheduling. So this device, obviously we would own it, and the scheduling of that device is completely in our control. Right now. We are a bit at the mercy of the training facilities here in Miami, and their ability to provide a simulator time. We want to move away from that as much as we can and control our own destiny when it comes to training.

As Well. We're working with GA Telesis [ph] which is a major MRO facility with worldwide operations. We're very close to their management, they have been very supportive of us. We are now working on a on a plan to buy some airframe, A320 airframes, that can be torn down their parts and components put on the shelf, in some cases, they may need to be repaired. But given the cost of airframes, we think that there's a big arbitrage between what we can buy for and what we can put on the shelf. And what we could eventually sell some of these parts, those parts that we don't need. And so it's an it's really a cash neutral type of situation, particularly since GA Telesis will finance the entire the entire deal from acquisition of the aircraft frame, to stripping it down, repairing components, and doing all the other activities around that.

So we're starting now to look at creative ways for us to reduce our costs, increase the control of our operation by having our own parts our own main base kits here at NIA as well as our own flight training devices so that we can control our own destiny when it comes to flight training.

Turning over to Ryan now take us through the next slides.

Ryan Goepel

Right in reference to our block hours available for sale, our primary constraints that relates to revenue does relate to how many aircraft we have to sell. As you can see in August, September, we effectively had one aircraft in August and 1.9 aircraft available September, as we disclosed we did around 370 hours of flying, In Q3 with those with those – with that aircraft, generating about $3.1 million in revenue.

We did highlight in the Q3 results a loss of 5 million but over 60% of that can be attributed to before we started flying and also related to the ramp up as we are adding planes in Q3 and Q4.

Looking forward to Q4 as we mentioned in our press release, we will see a [indiscernible] approximately total 70% increase in our capacity for flying, which again is been our primary constraint as it relates to revenue growth. And we see that growing not only in Q3 and Q4 but also in Q1.

I'll now turn it over to Ed to discuss some of the customers [indiscernible]

Ed Wegel

I’ll talk you through of this , it's important for you to understand the breadth and depth of the clients that we are flying. We have a large portfolio now of collegiate sports clients that we are flying both for football and now into basketball and baseball. And In fact we have one whole aircraft that will be dedicated with Wi-Fi to that market starting in January of this year.

On the tour and travel side, we've talked about our Havana operation, our Cuba operation with Havana Air which is the largest OFAC approved tour operator in the US, currently operating 10 flights for them. We started with eight, we're now at 10. By mid December we should be at 12 to 14 flights per week. And in January in February that should ramp up even more so.

We're only flying to Havana right now from Miami and Tampa, as the other cities in Cuba open up. Those include Camaguey, Santa Clara, Santiago and so forth. We will fly those for Havana Air and we expect to eventually get to as many as 44 flights per week from Miami and Tampa and perhaps one or two other US gateway cities to Cuba, 44 flights per week to the to Cuba, the main cities in Cuba.

We’re also flying in a joint venture with Terpineol airlines [ph] to serve the Venezuelan market over at Santa Domingo. And we started a major program with Agua Caliente Casino operator on the West Coast. As we put more – put one airplane and then a second airplane into Las Vegas, that particular joint venture will expand. We also are in discussions with all of the casino operators, not only in Las Vegas, but Atlantic City and Mississippi and so forth. And we expect we will get a fairly good amount of business out of all of the casinos. And that portfolio will build - will build over time.

The government side,. we have done a number of flights for NASA, going into French Guiana where they are preparing to launch what will be the replacement for the Hubble telescope. We're flying another flight for them in the next week or so. And we see that relationship with NASA expanding over time. They're very good client. And we perform very, very well for them.

And as well we work with the Department of Homeland Security, to provide them aircraft and seats that they need for their various activities. I mentioned the broker community which is very, very important to the air charter or charter airline side of the business. We work with all of the major ones now, ACC, their charter service Chapman freeborn, which is a subsidiary or affiliate of SmartLynx and their conglomerate, air charter service, Hunton Palmer [ph] private jet services, which were now in the midst of negotiating a major expanded contract with them, sports and entertainment, travel, and some others.

So they've been a source of a great deal of business for us. They provide a lot of potential deal flow for us, we perform well for them. And we will continue to expand our relationship with all of them, as we move forward.

Mentioned Havana Air, very, very important customer client of ours. As I said, we operate a 6 AM departure every morning for them to Havana from Miami. And we'll continue to build that relationship with additional flights. And again, we expect to get to as many as many as 44 flights per week with them by summer of 2022.

We talked a little bit about [indiscernible] we think that this is a prime example of the marketing creativity we have here at Global X to expand what is the natural charter market so that we bring in more clients and more opportunities for flying. So fluygy [ph] was presented to us as a concept. We grabbed on to it, we expanded it, we put some development hours into their software. We then working with some local marketing experts, were able to get a deal done with Soho House, which is a major, worldwide luxury brand. And so with Soho House, we'll be doing the first flight in January major promotion with Soho House of Global X n and Flugy at our Basel, and for a number of events between now and the first flight. And we see this relationship expanding such that we'll do a number of charters for Soho House through the year to all of their other properties. And as well, this will attract more clients such as Soho House to Fluegy and we're now looking to bring in external capital to now grow and expand Fluegy with his proof of concept.

So this is example of how we're looking outside the box to expand the potential market for our charter aircraft into new markets with new partners and Co-branding with well established travel brands that adds to our credibility as we as we move this airline forward.’

Talk a little bit about the cargo business. Again, this is a major piece of our business going forward. It gives us diversity of revenue streams. And because our pilots can operate both types of airplanes and A320 passenger airplane or A321 fighter aircraft, it gives us a great, great amount of flexibility. It allows us to deploy our assets or human assets over all of our fixed assets, which is a major advantage for us as we look to reduce costs.

So as I mentioned before, our certification will start in January, we hope and expect to be flying proving runs by late August or September, and then into major contract with some of the one or more of the large package carriers sometime late in 2022. Again, we expect and hope to get to 25 of these aircraft. It is it is a phenomenal aircraft. It stacks up very well against its competition. And we've seen Lufthansa recently decide to go with a free 21 freighter as one of their fleet standards. And so we know we've made the right decision focusing our efforts on this particular cargo aircraft.

I’ll ask Ryan to talk about our S1 process.’

Ryan Goepel

So our S1 process which has been going on for the greater part of the year, we filed the public version of the S1 on November 22, including Q3 financial statements and an updated business section. This is our seventh version of the filing. Many people have asked why are we filing an S1` what is this? What is a registration statement?

Global Crossing is when we domesticated from BC to Delaware in January this year, became required under SEC regulations to file a registration statement. This registration statement we believe will accelerate any additional escalations we want to do as part of an uplifting in the next year.

This also has the impact of registering all the shares issued and offerings in June or January and May of 2021. So in the end is what this S1 we believe does, it brings us greater access to US capital markets. It's required by the SEC, and also was required by Canadian regulators to allow us to file and just GAAP versus having to file financial statements in both GAAP and IFRS. So it's a key step as part of our evolution. And we hope to have that done in the next couple of weeks.

Ed Wegel

And I think the most important point there is this will help us facilitate to an upwards to NASDAQ. It's required by regulations. And we are we are fully reporting company and we should be in full compliance with SEC regulations. This S1 one does that. It's an excellent - excellently drafted statement. And we will get great use of this going forward. And it gives our vendors our aircraft less soars [[ph] airbus and others that we do business with gives them a great deal of comfort that we have taken this step. So in summary, let's talk about this.

Ryan Goepel

Real quickly. We are constantly compared to the jet - jets index, which is which covers all the major airlines, we believe we are differentiated product from that our risk profile is significantly different. Keep in mind we don't take fewer risks. We don't take distribution risk. We do whole plane charters, we believe our cost structure is significantly improved. Having we are operating with little to no or 100% equity finance. And we acquired all our assets post-COVID.

That being said, we're seeing you know, since November, there has been a downtick in the major airlines, which we - which we've outperformed and we believe we can continue to outperform the index as a whole.

Ed Wegel

Yeah, this chart was provided to us by ITG are market maker, they've done an excellent job for us. Everyone knows we've got somewhat low volumes. We are in a major investor outreach program now which Ryan can talk about, we are trying to get out to talk to as many potential investors as we can. And uplisting to NASDAQ will facilitate the ability of institutional investors to invest in our stock which we believe that we need.

We also know that we've got a somewhat of a complex stock structure with the class A's and the class Bs that were required because of foreign ownership restrictions. We believe that that will mitigate itself over time. And potentially the Class B shares can go away. Until then it's more difficult story to tell because it's not as clean as structure as we would like we are working to change that.

So again, we've got a major investor relations outreach, through Howard Group, through some firms here in the US, and others to get this story out. As we scale and add more aircraft, we believe that that's the story will be more widely spread. And as particularly as we get through the last vestiges of this pandemic, if that's possible, there'll be more focus on our ability to grow in the post-pandemic market with cheap airplanes, and clients who are lined up to work with us.

So in summary, we have a resilient and diverse business model, both passenger and eventually cargo, are the two main components of our model. We're getting assets acquired at post COVID prices, which is still a major advantage, probably 40%, of what we would have paid for these assets pre COVID. And we see this condition or environment pricing environment continuing for at least the next 12 to 18 months, which is why we're moving so quickly to tie up airplanes.

As Ryan mentioned, we're 100% equity finance today, we have no debt. And we're well positioned now we believe, for the high growth that we will see as all of these sectors rebound, post pandemic. So we think we've built an excellent foundation and platform here. We're working with some of he top aircraft, leasing companies, less ors, all of whom want to work with us.

We are we've gotten our registration statements filed. And we are ready for a very robust 2022, which will see us increase in size, probably double in size by the end of end of 2022. So with that, Brad, we'll turn it back to you. And you can lead us through some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

A - Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Ryan. That was excellent. That was the 40 Minute thoughtful of information. We have some questions that have come in already, I'll get to those. First one is from Rob. There's two questions. What is your current daily load capacity? And how much of that is currently booked daily?

Ryan Goepel -

I think what for, you know, part of what we have to be careful of is selective financial disclosure. And so we have disclosed, how much how much capacity we do have, we can't really make a comment on revenue per se, given where we are in the process with the S1.

Unidentified Company Representative

I think people maybe take a bit of an inch from that one chart towards the end of the presentation in terms of your available aircraft and where the trajectory of the hours flown are going. And then extrapolate with all of the aircraft that are coming on next year?

Ryan Goepel

Yeah, that's ours available for sale. And so that that's a key distinction.

Ed Wegel

That was available for sale. So basically, we have three aircraft now. And depending upon the client and how it's scheduled, we can get anywhere from I mean, our objective is 130 to 150 hours per month per aircraft. Okay, so our objective every day is anywhere from three to five hours of revenue flying per day per aircraft, that sort objective.

And as each airplane comes on, we're able to - we're able to increase the number of hours that are available because we have more optionality in terms of scheduling aircraft.

Unidentified Company Representative

You have to be very cautious in terms of how you guide or predict the next batch and which of the recently AOC's have received fines. Currently, ongoing flights?

Ryan Goepel

To Canada and Brazil…

Ed Wegel

So for Canada we have filed for a flying - for Canada jet lines. For Mexico, we have a client who has asked us to start daily flights to a city in Mexico, which we're working on now. And Brazil, we have put that in place because we have a number of clients who need to - to need to get to Brazil, some soccer teams in both directions, as well as some tour groups.

Unidentified Company Representative

[indiscernible] you have spoken about this in part, as has Ryan many new shareholders as the company gained over the past order, stock volume is low prices low what is the company proactively doing to improve this and just a little next [indiscernible]?

Ed Wegel

Greg, you broke up on the last…

Unidentified Company Representative

Airlines which Ed and Ryan are very, very familiar?

Ed Wegel

I will try I will try and address I think what we saw you want to push you want to try?

Ed Wegel

Yeah. Greg,. I'm not sure if you can hear us your picture is frozen. And we can't hear we couldn't hear the last part of your question. Okay, can we? Yeah, so let me see if I could take this a pieces of that. And Grant, I don't think you can hear me because your picture is frozen?

Yes, we do. Look closely at - we do look very closely at Sun country, I can't tell you how many new investors we have. We talked to a lot of the investors who have been with us, almost since the beginning, some from the first round some from the second round, and in the third round. And what we have found talking to them is that I guess I can say this, all of them have said that they're not sellers, they will hold on to the stock, they see the long term potential. And so we're seeing small volumes, because there are essentially no sellers. Ryan if you want to expand on that?

Ryan Goepel

Yeah, I think one of the one of the struggles we have is not many are selling. And so when there is - when there's some selling, we're working to find buyers to match. I think this is a constant evolution as people who have been with us since the beginning, but it's there's been with us through certification. I think a lot of investors were we're betting on whether we get certified or not and we did it, and then they're betting whether we get plans or not. I think we've done it.

And then the next question is, can you fill the plans? I think we're demonstrating we're able to do that. And so we're continually expanding our story, expanding our audience. Now that we're in revenue service, I think we can attract a much broader investor base with a different risk tolerance.

And so it is a transition process. And we're sticking on it. I think we probably do 20 or 30 calls a week in constantly telling the story. And we have various investors at different stages of, of the due diligence process. And we're encouraged with the coming backwards



Unidentified Company Representative

And where you find buyback…

Ryan Goepel

Yeah….

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah. I think I had a power bump. So apologies for that. That what I was saying about Sun country airlines, because I follow that closely as a peer comparison, even though it's much larger and been around for many years. We have to keep everything in context. Go back a couple of weeks, some country had about a $2 billion market cap that was closing in on $35 a share. I looked at it earlier this morning, it was barely holding above $26. I don't know what it's done lately. And it's wiped off, you know, 4 to 500 million in market cap. So everything is relative it especially in the current environment?

Ed Wegel

Yeah, I think that's true. Granted, I'm not sure if you heard a lot of our responses to that. But to repeat ourselves, you know, what we found talking to our investors who came in the first round, second round, third round, they're not sellers. So very little volume, there's very few shares out there for sale.

So when - in that sort of environment, which are market makers, as is a very bullish indication, obviously, we got people who want to hold onto our shares. When there is a price movement, it's typically down because someone needs to sell and you know, it, it sells at a you know, under market. Not much we can do about that.

All we can do is perform and show people we can perform. As Ryan said, we got certified. We have airplanes on the certificate, we have airplanes coming. We will continue to grow and perform and the market will eventually understand that story.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. Excellent. Very clear. Will you have to do a reverse split the list on that NASDAQ?

Ed Wegel

We don't know. I think the idea of what we're going to do with NASDAQ will determine when we're going on to NASDAQ.



Ryan Goepel

Yeah, a little more expanded. Obviously we could do a reverse split and list on NASDAQ. We would prefer not to do that. We would prefer to do….

Ed Wegel

For the price to appreciate to where it's worth it.

Ryan Goepel

Yeah, exactly. We would prefer for it to appreciate you what is its current valuation. In our opinion should be and then continue to raise money based on that and do an up list.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, Rob asks, again, how is cash flow? I've seen some news regarding the selling of shares last warrants the raise funds. Not sure about this, when approximately, I suppose me is when approximately raising capital can retail shareholders gain access?

Ryan Goepel

Well, we haven't announced any plans to sell shares or warrants. We believe our cash flow strong, we have a strong balance sheet, we have cash on the balance sheet as we have 8.9 million on the balance sheet at the end of Q3. I think retail or shareholders gaining access, you know, the shares are available for sale every day, there's plenty of access, we'd like to thank. But again, there's been no news or announcements as to sell enough shares or warrants.

Ed Wegel

That's not to say, as we grow, and add airplanes, and add infrastructure and all of the things that we need to grow, that we would not raise more money in the future. I think everyone understood that you can't get to 50 airplanes on the current capital base. And so a combination of current cash flow from operations as well as some combination of equity or debt offerings in the future will be needed to get us to 50 airplanes, and that should not be a surprise to anyone.

Unidentified Company Representative

I think one board item that a lot of people continue to miss or forget, is that you're not you don't have an unencumbered balance sheet, you're in great shape compared to other operations. Next one, once uplifted to NASDAQ will jet be jet become one stock?

Ryan Goepel

With the ideally, you know, the reason we have a jet in the jet B is the DoD regulations as it relates to the number of foreign owned shares owned by non- US citizens. We've seen a lot of influx of US investors over the past 12 months, that ratio gets better every day. If we can get to the point where we're in compliance with DOT without a Jeopardy [ph] we would make that change.

Ed Wegel

And that's certainly our intention to do so it's a cumbersome structure. It was required to meet the current DoD regulations for a new airline, especially one that is publicly traded, which they very rarely see. But we think the Class B shares will go away over time. And it won't be a long term process to do that. Once the DoD is comfortable with us that we've got the safeguards in place to ensure that we know how many foreign shareholders we have, how many US shareholders we have, and we can monitor that, it will be much, much less of an issue for them, and we should be able to eliminate the class fees.

Unidentified Company Representative

I'm going to bypass because the regard to the share price in context of everything that you've achieved, but you've already addressed that we'll move on. Very Kaiser [ph] a delicate one, what can you tell us about projected earnings in the fourth quarter?



Ed Wegel

Nothing..

Unidentified Company Representative

Jerry and everybody else please understand the delicate issue right now as the as was addressed in regards to the S1. [indiscernible] Q4 and Q1 earnings forecasts? You can't go there? Not brushing it off, but you don't want to get in trouble. It's that simple. Any thought to the bargain basement A380 in the future don't quite understand that one?

Ed Wegel

No, absolutely not. If I even thought of that the Board should throw me out the window.

Unidentified Company Representative

Given the current situation. Is that a fair assumption that we will not be making drawdowns from the GYM [ph] equity agreement going forward? And the ends and sorry, before you answer that, the next question is also about GYM. Will Global X have access to the GYM financing during the current lawsuit? Also, can you expand on the suggestion that GYM has sold dares to manipulate the fair price?

Ed Wegel

Well, we're - it's a matter in litigation. It's a commercial dispute. And so there's not much that we can say about that. Let me say that we can adequately more than adequately finance our operations going forward. without the GYM facility, so there should be no concern on any shareholders part, or investors part that GYM is absolutely critical to this operation.

It is not, it would be nice to have that facility because if it was functioning properly and in accordance with, in our view the agreements is a very efficient way for us to generate cash quickly, if we need to make aircraft deposits or acquire assets or, or whatever the intended purpose is. It's a very efficient process, it's less of a discount than we would we would have if we did a major offering or, or a private placement.

And in the beginning, it actually worked well. We would like them to adhere to the agreement as we would adhere to the agreement. And there's a possibility, we think that that relationship could be put back on a good track. And so we'll go through that process with them. And hopefully come out with a better agreement on the other side of that, that we both can work with and live with. And that will be helpful to us.

But having said that, again, we do not need the GYM facility to finance the growth and operations of this business. It would be nice to have, if we don't have it. We are experienced enough and have enough scale here at this airline, that we are able to finance our operations going forward.

Unidentified Company Representative

Got it., other thoughts of other aircraft type in the future. And then also from anonymous, we just did 319 question mark?

Ed Wegel

We've looked at 319s. The free 320s gives us maximum optionality with clients because of the number of seats it has. The 319 gives you a smaller number of seats, but not necessarily a lower operating costs per plane mile between the 319 and the 320.

So just like JetBlue never acquired any 319s, their analysis was the 320 does everything that a 319 does for about the same price, but it gives you more seats. And that that is our analysis as well. That doesn't mean that if a 319 deal comes along with very, very favorable lease rates, for us that we would not take a very hard look at it. We've looked at a lot of 319 deals. And we may get one in the future right now. No other aircraft types, we will stay Airbus there's a possibility in the in the future that we would upsize to a 330. We've talked about this in the past. So that's not a surprise.

Our pilots can fly both airplanes. So they can be type certificated on both airplanes and be able to fly both so that it could fly at A320 into Miami, get off that airplane get onto an A330 and fly that airplane to Los Angeles. That gives us a huge advantage. Major airlines can't do that because to their union rules. But we could do that.

330 is a very interesting airplane for us, just basically large A321. And we've had a number of the brokers approached us and asked us how soon we could put an A330 on the certificate because there's plenty of client demand for that. Right now we are focused completely on A320, A321. And getting A321 freighter on the certificate.

We're focused on getting to scale with the A 320 Getting to profitability and to grow that fleet. And then we'll pick our head up from our work and we'll look at other aircraft types to add to the certificate.’

Unidentified Company Representative

[indiscernible] A330 in fact the next question is do you have any updates on your plans for potential A330 P2 FP versions I think you've addressed that? [Technical Difficulty] or charter flight from a major client?

Ryan Goepel

Well, from the global crossing standpoint, we'll be chartering flights and Canada jet lines they'll be selling tickets directly through their Canada jet lines vacations subsidiary directly to customers. So our client is Canada jet lines and then Canada jet lines will be selling the tickets to their vacation. They have the Canada jet lines is a tremendous sales and marketing group that has a lot of experience doing this. And as we've said a couple of times around the headquarters here if you cannot sell seats from Toronto to Miami in the dead of winter, you're probably in the wrong business.

Unidentified Company Representative

Going back to Jeff B shares, going away once DOT is satisfied with US ownership, will they be converted to jet fares and less a capital appreciation for jet beholder?

Ryan Goepel

Well, again, we've discussed this in the past, you know, Jeff, B shares can be exchanged for jet shares on a one to one basis, that would be the expectation, if they were to go away, they would be converted to jet shares. And if the jet shares are trading at a higher price, then yes, that would be a capital appreciation.

Ed Wegel

But investors can apply to have their jet B shares converted to jet today. And if we had any…

Ryan Goepel

With number of people done it...

Ed Wegel

The number of people have done it…

Ryan Goepel

Lot of people have done it successfully. Again, we don't necessarily see a need for it, we think that we should actually be trading effectively at the same price. But again, that the idea wouldn't be to punish the jet B shareholders. If we were to get rid of the Jet B they would be converted one for one.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Just one another question about earnings forecasts which we can't talk. Jerry Kaiser in regards to the GYM litigation, can you elaborate a bit more on the lawsuit?

Ryan Goepel

So those are the public record, we want them to adhere to the agreement. They believe that they adhere to the agreement. It's a matter of public record that what - there is a period of time when the shares are priced. And there are restrictions around selling during that time period, we believe that they did not adhere completely to the - both the letter and the spirit of the agreement. So we wanted to have a conversation with them.

We had to provide a commitment fee to them from the original agreement. And we said we will, we are prepared to pay that, as soon as we can meet with GYM and ensure the process going forward is in is in compliance with the agreement as we see it.

They dispute that and they instead of it first wanted to talk with us and ask for arbitration, we accepted arbitration. And then they decided they didn't want arbitration, they wanted to bring a lawsuit, which we thought was odd. Because we were ready to sit down and work out all the issues and move forward and continue to use the facility.

We would love to have this facility in place for the next couple of years to be able to draw as we as we needed, if we needed to compliment and supplement or other equity raising activities. So I am hopeful that we will come to a resolution with them. But I needed to be sure, since I am fiduciary responsible for this company, that they adhere to the agreement and the way that we believe the agreement was structured.

And when I am satisfied with that, we will settle with them and we will move forward. So we are doing what we are required to do as a public company to protect the interests and the capital of our shareholders.

Unidentified Company Representative

Last one, there's no time frame for NASDAQ question mark, there was a time frame addressed in the presentation that the process start in Q1 of 22. With that, and Ryan, thank you any closing comments?

Ryan Goepel

No, again, Grand, thank you so much for hosting this webinar today, we find it the most effective way to get our, our story out to people. So we'll be looking to do this, maybe not once a month, but at least once a quarter through your good offices. And we appreciate everybody's support.

I will tell you that the team here is working very, very hard to go from two airplanes to six airplanes in four months is quite an achievement, particularly in the environment that we're in today. So my hats are off to the management team, as well as our pilot corps and our flight attendant group who are manning these airplanes.

And you know, we again, believe we are very well positioned for 2022. As we get through some of these other issues, get our S1 deemed effective by the SEC. Get some of the additional airplanes on the certificate. We will be well positioned to take advantage of 2022

So, again, thanks everyone for your support of our stock supportive our story and we will be continuing to be in touch with all of you. And thanks again Grant.

Ed Wegel

Thanks to all those who attended. And Ryan, much appreciated.

Ryan Goepel

Thank you..+