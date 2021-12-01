lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

Shuttle tanker operator KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) recently reported less-than-stellar third-quarter results with the company's generous $0.52 quarterly common unit distribution barely covered by distributable cash flow.

The weak performance was caused by a number of vessels transitioning into new contracts during the quarter as well as some unscheduled events like a COVID-19 outbreak on the Vigdis Knutsen which resulted in 17 off-hire days.

In addition, the Tordis Knutsen went off-hire for 37 days after a technical fault on its azimuth thruster required repairs.

But it wasn't really the partnership's mediocre operating performance but rather management's comments in the press release that caught my attention (emphasis added by author):

Shuttle tanker demand continues to reflect the delays to offshore project development timelines following from the dramatic capex reductions instituted by offshore oil producers during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the resumption of offshore development activity in response to the strong recovery in oil demand, the lag effect introduced by the delay in capex deployment continues to have an impact on the shuttle tanker charter market. Low vessel newbuilding prices which existed throughout 2019, 2020 and into 2021 have also impacted the competitiveness of the Partnership’s fleet during charter renewal discussions, relative to the ordering of newbuildings. (...) While there remains softness in short-term demand for shuttle tankers, and the Partnership expects this could continue through at least some portion of 2022, several opportunities are being discussed with customers and the Partnership remains optimistic that it can secure profitable charters for its vessels in the intervening periods, such as the charter recently agreed for the Windsor Knutsen with PetroChina.

Remember that the company recently experienced problems to renew expiring long-term charter contracts for the Windsor Knutsen and Bodil Knutsen.

While the company managed to secure some medium-term work with PetroChina (PTR) for the Windsor Knutsen, sponsor Knutsen NYK was required to step in with a rolling charter contract for the Bodil Knutsen after the recent installation of a volatile organic compound emissions ("VOC") recovery plant. The partnership continues to seek long-term employment for the vessel.

Even worse, the company will soon have to find additional short-term work for the vessels Tordis Knutsen, Vigdis Knutsen and Lena Knutsen which are all scheduled to roll off long-term contracts with Shell next year and won't commence their next long-term charters before 2023.

In addition, the contracts for the Anna Knutsen and Brasil Knutsen with Galp Energia S.A. (OTC:GLPEF, OTCPK:GLPEY) or "Galp" as well as the charters for the Torrill Knutsen and Hilda Knutsen with Eni (E) are also scheduled to expire next year.

Source: Company Presentation

While Galp and Eni might extend their respective charter contracts, bridging the employment gap for the Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) vessels could prove difficult.

Please also note that both Eni and Galp recently contracted newbuilds from parent Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS or "Knutsen NYK". The Eni vessels are scheduled to enter service next year, right at the time when the partnership's legacy charters are about to expire.

Clearly, it's not the best time to negotiate contract extensions or find new employment for vessels scheduled to end their respective charters over the next couple of quarters.

Even if the partnership manages to secure employment for its available vessels next year, charter rates are likely to reflect unfavorable market conditions, thus resulting in lower distributable cash flow.

While management reiterated the quarterly distribution remaining "top priority", the company's coverage ratio might very well fall below 1 next year.

With Master Limited Partnership ("MLP") structures having been met with increased scrutiny by market participants in recent years, it might be time for management to take a step back and position the company for a more self-sustaining future without the requirement to issue additional equity in order to grow the fleet.

At Tuesday's closing price of $15.70, annual distribution yield calculates to 13.25%. There's simply no sense in raising new capital at these levels and financing another vessel dropdown from its sponsor solely from cash on hand and additional debt doesn't seem like a viable option either.

But without adding new shuttle tankers, the company's average vessel age will increase quite meaningfully over time with more frequent and expensive drydockings and limited employment opportunities at sufficient charter rates for shuttle tankers over 15 years of age as discussed by fellow contributor Joeri van der Sman.

And like management stated in the earnings press release, the company is already experiencing competitive pressures from newbuilds with superior unit economics entering the market.

In addition, newbuilds are often constructed to help large customers meet ambitious emission reduction targets which puts these vessels even further ahead of older tonnage.

Eliminating the common unit distribution would save the company almost $70 million in cash on an annualized basis, more than sufficient to renew or even grow the fleet without the requirement to issue more equity on a more or less regular basis.

While a radical distribution cut would undoubtedly cause common units to tumble by 50% and more like recently witnessed at Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), Knot Offshore Partners as a company would benefit.

This might actually be the time for the parent to step in and take the company private as there would be no need for a costly MLP structure without the ability to access the equity markets anymore.

Bottom Line

FY2022 is likely to be a bumpy ride for Knot Offshore Partners with a number of high-margin legacy charter contracts about to expire right at the time when supply has started to outpace demand.

Even in case the company manages to secure employment for its entire fleet next year, charter rates are likely to be considerably lower due to unfavorable market conditions thus putting pressure on distributable cash flow.

In addition, the partnership will face significant off-hire time from no less than five drydockings scheduled for next year. With the majority of these vessels operating offshore Brazil, I would estimate an aggregate of up to 250 off-hire days.

While management has reiterated its commitment to the common unit distribution, the weak shuttle tanker market might actually require the partnership to take some decisive action and finally adapt to the new reality for companies employing MLP structures next year.

Investors attracted by the seemingly juicy distribution yield should be wary of a potential near-term cut and the above-discussed structural disadvantages of the company.

At least in my opinion, risk/reward is highly unfavorable, so I would advise to remain on the sidelines or consider selling existing positions.