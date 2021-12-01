CagdasAygun/iStock via Getty Images

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TUR) is a fund that might be listed on the NASDAQ, but it is no tech fund. TUR invests in Turkish equities, and while it might demonstrate the kind of volatility you might expect from tech stocks, Turkish equities have been falling recently on the back of a heavily depreciating Turkish lira (the national currency of Turkey) due to an unstructured monetary policy and perceivably poor governance.

I last covered TUR in September 2021, surmising that the fund was roughly trading at fair value. A commenter asked me for an update, to which I responded by explaining that the current risk/reward looks similar. TUR is effectively an FX bet; once the USD/TRY exchange trade moves back down, i.e., when the lira is able to steady itself, TUR is likely to rally. And from there, you have the potential to earn high returns on the back of the elevated cost of equity that Turkish equity investors unsurprisingly demand.

However, if USD/TRY is unable to steady (and it has not yet; see the chart below), TUR is not going to look attractive.

(Robin Brooks, IIF)

Interestingly, if we look at flow data from Morningstar on the TUR fund, we are not really seeing all that much activity (see bottom panel in the chart below; the data stretches back to 2011 as a base).

(Morningstar)

Here is the flow data from an alternative data provider, revealing positive flows on a one-year basis:

(ETFDB.com)

It seems as though there are investors out there buying the dip, and now we find TUR trading at long-term lows at some point of resistance. I am surprised this line has not yet been broken, but that could be next.

(TradingView)

TUR's benchmark index that it seeks to replicate is the MSCI Turkey IMI 25/50 Index. This is a concentration-limited version of the standard MSCI Turkey IMI index. I like using MSCI data instead of fund data, as the latter can often be sneakily adjusted for certain items like interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and so forth. Current data offers a trailing price/earnings ratio of 7.99x and a forward price/earnings ratio of 5.44x. The price/book ratio is given as 1.08x. These figures, from October 29, 2021, imply a forward return on equity of 19.85%, and a forward earnings yield of 18.38%. These are large numbers, but we must remember that Turkish equities are risky, and local risk-free rates are very high (although they should probably be higher).

Furthermore, Morningstar analyst consensus estimates put three- to five-year average earnings growth rates at 20.45%. Given the one-year boost in earnings implied by the forward price/earnings ratio above, I assume a lesser rate of growth after year one. This might be conservative as Morningstar estimates might be based, actually presumably, on adjusted earnings figures. Nevertheless, I can live with erring on conservatism here.

And once again, using Professor Damodaran's data and recommendations for equity risk premiums and country risk premiums, I plug all the above assumptions into my short-term valuation gauge as below.

Based on these assumptions, the fund is trading at fair value. If earnings match inflation, and inflation holds at current rates of almost 20% (in reality, inflation is likely above 20% locally, as government stats are thought by many to understate local CPI trends), then you could argue that my forward earnings forecasts are underestimates.

(Turkish CPI growth, year-over-year. Chart: Trading Economics.)

Holding forward earnings growth at 20% in year two, and then scaling that back down to 10%, we would instead find upside potential on a valuation basis of circa 15-20%. I prefer my conservative assumption really, but in this scenario, you would also likely benefit from an easing of long-term Turkish bond yields, which would feed into the model with a lower overall cost of equity (potentially, although equity risk premiums and risk-free rates can traditionally move inversely, so any effect here might be naturally softened by this relationship).

Ultimately, investors in Turkey are likely to hold their cost of equity high, so valuations are likely to remain low for the time being. And yet, should USD/TRY settle back down, while the country risk premium might not change, you could potentially see both a stronger lira and lower long-term yields. But the problem is, the lira needs rate hikes to strengthen (or stop falling so precipitously), and sound monetary policy, which looks difficult (near impossible) given Erdogan's heavy and unruly influence on rates policy.

And if rates are indeed hiked in Turkey, that could perversely damage our valuation model, although short-term rate hikes might have the effect of flattening the Turkish yield curve rather than also creating higher long-term yields (long-term rates would likely stay flat, as shorter-term rate hikes would help reduce the probability of long-term runaway inflation). This is probably the right outcome, but for now, it does not seem on the cards.

So, in summary, on a valuation basis, I think TUR is sitting where it should be, and we might see some consolidation here. However, further USD/TRY appreciation (lira depreciation) could see the long-term resistance line broken (deeper below $18/share), and that is what I would expect for now, as the lack of significant net outflows suggests to me that current price adjustments downward are more likely to persist until the dust begins to clear.

In spite of recent price declines, this is largely driven by FX moves and not investor sentiment; investors do not actually look as fearful as you might expect. The takeaway there is that you are not buying into fear (i.e., you are not getting a bargain); if you are buying here, you are merely taking an FX bet. It might pay off, but I see no profitable dip-buying opportunity here just yet. A breakdown below $18/share, however, would start to look interesting, provided that we do not see a commensurate decrease in the lira. At the time of writing, USD/TRY was trading at 13.49.