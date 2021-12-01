Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong presents at JP Morgan Crypto Economy Forum Conference - (Transcript)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) JP Morgan Crypto Economy Forum Conference November 30, 2021 4:15 PM ET

Brian Armstrong - Co-Founder and CEO

Fred Wilson - J.P. Morgan

Okay. We are going to wrap up the conference with a fireside chat between Fred Wilson and Brian Armstrong.

With that, let me first introduce Fred Wilson. Fred will be monitoring today’s panel. Fred is a partner of Union Square Ventures and lead independent director of Coinbase. He has been a venture capitalist since 1987 and was an investor in Twitter, Etsy and MongoDB. He is a daily blogger and writes venture crypto and other – sorry. He writes venture – on venture crypto and other unrelated subjects. And so, Fred, thank you for being here today.

Fred Wilson

Thank you.

And then I would also like to do is, introduce Brian Armstrong, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Coinbase. He has served as Coinbase’s CEO and is a member of its Board of Directors since Coinbase’s inception in May of 2012. Before finding Coinbase, Mr. Armstrong served as software engineer at Airbnb and was Founder and Chief Executive Officer of UniversityTutor.com and online tutoring directory.

So, after stumbling through that introduction, I’d like to turn it over to Fred and Brian. Thank you so much.

Fred Wilson

Thank you. Hi everybody. Hope everyone has still got a little bit of energy left after a long day of crypto. Brian and I are going to hopefully have a wide ranging conversation. And I am curious, are we going to take any questions as - just as chatting.

Brian Armstrong

I think I was told we may do some Q&A. I don’t know. We got a few.

Fred Wilson

Okay. Cool. So I thought maybe we’d start with a little story of how I met Brian, which is a fun story. And so, it was the summer of 2012 and Paul Graham from Y Combinator asked me to do office hours at their summer program out in the Bay area. And the way that worked was that I agreed to sit in a conference room for four hours and hear 16 pitches, a new pitch every 15 minutes.

It was sort of like speed dating for startups. And somewhere in that group of 16 pitches was Brian and I really, really liked what Brian was talking about. And so, at the end of those four hours a little staggered out of the conference room and Paul was waiting for me as I walked out the door and he said, well, which one did you like?

And I said, Coinbase, Brian, that’s the one I liked. And he said, that’s great, they got a lot of VCs that are that excited about bitcoins what we use to call crypto back then. And so, when they do their round, we’ll make sure that you guys get a phone call. And I am sure enough I don’t know was maybe three months later you and Fred started to raise the money and we got the call and we got to invest in the first sort of venture round at Coinbase.

So, that was, I think a very fortunate – for me, very fortunate that I did office hours at Bay area.

Brian Armstrong

Yes. And I mean, it was great. You put out a blog post as well at that time saying, I am interested in crypto or bitcoin at the time and I think this is important. It’s going to – I remember sitting there as a aspiring young entrepreneur just and I am saying, wow, that guy he thinks what I think is cool also, because nobody else thought bitcoin was goal at that time. So, I think putting out of that signal like that on your blog was like, it turned to be very fortuitous.

Fred Wilson

Yes. Now, I mean, I – like you, I read the whitepaper and for me, it was 2011 when I first read the bitcoin white paper. I don’t know, when was the first time you read the bitcoin whitepaper?

Brian Armstrong

I think it was December 2010 when I was visiting my parents at home and I just saw it on Hacker News of all websites. Doing so, that’s correct.

Fred Wilson

Sure.

Brian Armstrong

Yes. I mean, so, basically I was one does when their home with their family. Sometimes you need a little introvert recharging moment and you just go to your room. And I decided to read the bitcoin whitepaper. I saw this thing and I remember thinking this might be the most important thing I’ve read in five years. It was talking about how, so this new protocol kind of like the internet that was global and decentralized was being created, but instead for moving information, it was moving value around.

And I always felt like the payment system globally had a lot of inefficiencies. I have seen that as an entrepreneur. I have seen that living in Buenos Aires, Argentina. I’ve seen that working at Airbnb where they were trying to move money all over the world. And so, it kind of felt to me like, wouldn’t it be great if the world had this more unified global payment system and maybe that would be more fair and free and efficient.

And so, I had no idea if it would work. I couldn’t really understand the paper the first time I read it. I had to read it a bunch of times. But it captivated me in a way that this I couldn’t stop thinking about it for the next six months and eventually started working on some prototypes and that led to Coinbase.

Fred Wilson

Yes. Amazing. I mean, the whitepaper is not that long, was it like maybe ten or twelve pages?

Brian Armstrong

Yes.

Fred Wilson

It’s not a huge document.

Brian Armstrong

Right.

Fred Wilson

And I remember, I bumped into a friend of mine right here in midtown in the summer of 2011 and I have some what he was working on and he said bitcoin. And I said, what coin? And he said bitcoin and I said, what’s that and he said go read the whitepaper. And like you, it was – for me it was a little different, because for me, it was just like, I was kind of reading the architecture of the internet all over again.

But this time sort of applied to financial assets, financial value. And obviously, now we’ve come to realize it’s a lot more than that. But I was just like, oh this is permissionless network that’s kind of like not owned by any entity that we can just innovate on top of and I was like, that – like I had these really strong pattern recognition moment going on and I was like, I just kind of knew this was going to be the next big bang.

Brian Armstrong

Yes.

Fred Wilson

I remember you’re saying that you are like something in my gut tells me this could be a big deal.

Brian Armstrong

But that was a contrarian view at that time, so.

Fred Wilson

Yes.

Brian Armstrong

People who had seen the internet early or some kind of analogy, you had to not only feel like technologically this was interesting, but you almost needed a more global perspective. So if you are only grown up in U.S. or a country that has a pretty stable financial system and a currency and you might think, why would anybody need another system?

But from a more global perspective, like living in Buenos Aires for a year, I have seen a hyper inflation country or people who had lived abroad had this kind of visceral sense that, you know what, it’s actually really not that easy to move money globally. Sometimes the currency gets to valued. This was a tax on the economy and it’s a tax on economic freedom.

Most people in the world don’t really have access to good financial infrastructure and it’s holding back innovation and the quality and all these kinds of things. So, it took a rare combination of skill sets kind of that global economics mindset, plus a little bit of enough technology for people to see some potential.

Fred Wilson

Yes. That’s great. Well, so we both sort of had the same kind of origin story when it comes to crypto and that’s great. Let’s talk a little bit about Coinbase and maybe let’s start at a very high level. I think that, founders and the values that they bring to a company are super important and Brian, that’s absolutely true to Coinbase and I thought it’d be great maybe just to kick off and talk a little bit about what Coinbase’s values are and how they impact product and vision?

Brian Armstrong

Yes. So, we have nine values that we’ve written down and if people want to see the full list, they can go, look at it on the website. But I’ll just touch on three of them and maybe just zoom out for a minute and think about, how do these come together to make us have us some amount of success. So, one of the first values that we have top talent in every seed, which basically means, let’s be kind of unreasonable about going out there and trying to find the best people, right.

A lot of companies say that, not very many do that. You have to be kind of high disagree upon us. If you do an interview panel and you find an absence of any kind of issues, that’s not the same as being a hell, yes, on somebody, oh, yes means you went in there to an interview. You learn something. You left with more energy than when you went in.

You feel like they are going to coming and raise the average on the team in the first week. And so, we got really obsessive about this idea of top talent. But of course, everything goes back to the people, right. You can’t have great revenue unless you have good products. You are going to have good products unless you have good people. So, tracking and retaining top talent is the number one value.

Fred Wilson

And does that mean that you have to say no to a lot of people to fill a position?

Brian Armstrong

Yes. I mean, we do – we looked at some benchmarks of the company is, how much we invest per hire in the process and everything that – and yes, the answer is, we are more selective. We also – interviews are just kind of low signal. We do turn to references. You can kind of – there is a lot of stuff to be innovated o I think at how you attract and find great people.

The second value I’ll just touch on is called repeatable innovation. So, I had this idea early on that I don’t want us to be a one hit wonder as a company where we kind of finally found product market fit that alone is quite rare. A lot of companies they find product market fit was something and they really just kind of scale it iteratively or into more countries or whatever forever.

I wanted us to be a company that could repeatedly find new products and build them and so we are a multi-product company today. We have a suite of products. We are diversifying our revenue streams. So it’s not just trading revenue. We are getting various other subscription and services revenue. And I think of this as almost like a portfolio of that.

So, a lot of them have nice synergies. If we are the primary financial account for people, well, it makes sense. They should probably be able to connect payroll in there or do margin in our stacking or we are launching new things like NFTs. And so, we have this project internally now called Project 10%, which means that any employees inside the company can come pitch a panel and with 10% of our resources, we make that’s on these kind of venture bets inside the company, if you will.

And importantly, it’s not a consensus where you need to get a yes from every on the panel. Because one of my beliefs is that innovation comes from contrarian ideas that happen to be right. And so, even if I vote no as the CEO, if you get one of the people in the panel that say yes and fund it out of their budget, then that project gets off the ground.

So that’s where Coinbase NFT came from. Our payroll product like Coinbase Commerce, Coinbase Wallet. So we have this repeatable innovation engine which I think is, it’s similar to Amazon’s like always they want some other ideas like that.

Fred Wilson

And some of these things, Brian, I mean, I don’t want to you unhorn but a lot of CEOs would have killed some these things a long time ago. I remember that we asked ourselves about the self-custodial wallet three or four times. Why are we investing millions of dollars and the same thing with Coinbase Commerce. I remember multiple times the Board try to convince you to kill these things.

Brian Armstrong

Yes.

Fred Wilson

And you do to want, do it.

Brian Armstrong

Yes.

Fred Wilson

So, there is another thing going on with repeatable innovation which is, staying the course, right?

Brian Armstrong

Yes. I mean, whenever you have something that’s already gotten product markets fit and it accounts for 90% revenue or some large amount, and you look at this team and it’s like, you have to going to move the needle of revenue and there is a small undertaking, resource is away from the main thing. And the hardest time to invest in the future is when it’s like, all – everyone’s attention is just on scaling the thing that’s working.

But if you don’t invest in the future, at least a little bit every year, then you are just going to have this arc which eventually peters out. And companies need to have an axe two and an axe three. Netflix needed to be thinking about streaming in the cloud, while getting their DVD business going, right?

And then, they needed to think about, hey, let’s make our own content and it was like, so you always need to have that mindset which is why we – that’s Project 10% means, it’s not going to be like 50% of our stuff on new initiatives. That would be irresponsible. We have a lot of work to scale the existing thing that’s working. But 10%, we can do. And so, it’s about finding that balance.

I’ll give you one more value and then, we can take wherever you want. But the last one I talk about a lot is efficient execution. So, we always just try to think about, how do we get rid of bureaucracy? How do we make sure that we can move quickly? And I know, of course, we are storing people’s money. So there is certain systems that we need extra checks on and validation.

We are not completely averse to process. But there are other systems where you are not – it’s not a risk critical system. And so, how do we move quicker? One of the biggest fears I have is that as we become a bigger company, a multi-product company with thousands of employees eventually, hopefully, tens of thousands of employees, we will ossify and we will slow down because of that.

And so, efficient execution means doing more with less that means, roof was prioritization, 80:20 thinking we’ve invested a lot in for inferences developer productivity. How we make sure every developer has tools where they can get in an development environment. Just went up and built in like, get the time, do that down and down and down. So, efficient execution is another big one. But I mean, those are the three of the values.

Fred Wilson

And you have a lot of processes I’ve seen where you hash things out on a document and then you have a meeting. So, you don’t just have a meeting to discuss something. You have a process where a lot of the hashing outs happening in advance from the meeting, so that the meeting can be efficient about making a decision. Is that part of the like core way that you work?

Brian Armstrong

Totally, yes, that’s been a big efficiency improvement for us, as well is, yes, every meeting at Coinbase has to have a pre-read. So people consume that document in advance and then once you get in the room, the person who wrote it gives you like two minute summary and then you go right into the discussion. You have to generate action items at the end of every meeting. There is a bunch of kind of meeting hygiene stuff.

The worst meetings to me are someone can just logged in an idea they haven’t really thought out. It’s like, if you want to bring up that idea, great, write the pre-read. It’s a little bit of a hurdle for someone to actually put that out there and then once you’ve had time to digest it, you are thinking on it is much better when you actually show up for the meeting and so.

Fred Wilson

So, I am going to raise an issue that I think has been one that’s bubbled up from the team a bunch of times and I love your answer to this. What these, is Coinbase a financial services company? Is Coinbase a tech company? Or is Coinbase something else?

Brian Armstrong

Yes. So this is complicated at first glance, because in some ways, we are connecting the traditional financial system or helping do that bridge between money and crypto. We regulate it as a financial services business. One the one hand, people might say, you are financial service business, right. But we also – I’d say, culturally, all these things I just mentioned, for instance, look and sort of look lot more like a tech company.

In fact, I would rather have – given the choice between to try to rather have the culture of a tech company, I think tech is more innovative. We have that repeatable innovation. It’s about how to get scale with these massive systems and I think just technology is kind of like the most exciting thing in the world to me about how do build thing which affect billions of people.

But I’ll give you a step further. So, it’s not a financial service company. It’s more towards a tech company, but what’s beyond a tech company, a crypto company. So, crypto – that’s what I really want us to be as a crypto company, I mean, crypto companies are going even beyond big tech. Right, they are coming up with novel governance systems, like Dows, they are finding ways to have their customers participate in building the community and the tokens and various things like that.

They are in the powering their – they are more decentralized in nature actually. They are embracing remote work. They are enabling teams of people within the company to kind of spin off and do new ideas. Almost like, it’s own start of ecosystem within the company. So, crypto companies are this very – there is credible amount of energy around it.

There is so many crypto start-ups being created right now and that’s where I want us to be in a crypto company.

Fred Wilson

Got it. So, as you think about the bank part of our business, today I think people would say, we are a relatively centralized service. But we operate in a sector, crypto Web 3 whatever you want to call it where there is a lot of decentralized systems coming up. DeFi maybe is a best example, so maybe we can talk about DeFi. How do you think about decentralizing Coinbase? And what role does DeFi have in that?

Brian Armstrong

Yes. So DeFi, the answer would be centralized finance. It maybe is not as aware and it’s essentially this movement that’s come out in the last three years, where people have started to recreate some traditional financial services but in a decentralized way on the blockchain typically using the Ethereum blockchain was the smart contracts.

I think you saw Robert Leshner appear a minute that he is a great – his company is a great example of DeFi. So, and at first glance, it’s kind of a paradox. Coinbase today, a lot of people think about says, oh, that’s a centralized exchange. Well, we are really trying to be much – something much bigger than that. We are trying to be the primary financial account for people in the crypto economy.

It’s the place where they store all their stuff and lots of things can plug into that, trading services, but also stacking, remittance and payroll and lending. And there will be a number of first party things we plug into that account, but there are also be third-party applications that we connect into that account, just like the internet, there is now thousands and thousands of new apps being built in the crypto economy.

So, long way of saying, Coinbase is going to embrace DeFi. We think that’s a very important trend in the world. You are going to see DeFi products and services surfaced within the Coinbase App either as third-party apps or more through first party apps, interfaces. And so, yes, even though we have a centralized exchange, we need to go see to where the puck is going and if customers want DeFi, which they very clearly do. We need to make sure that all those things are available within the Coinbase App.

Fred Wilson

That’s so interesting to me that Coinbase Ventures is as of right now, the most active corporate venture capital business in the world. There is no company that is making as many venture investments right now as Coinbase is, just kind of remarkable and you are investing in companies that people would consider to be disruptors of our business, competitors of our business.

It really seems like it’s a very progressive mind that you and your executive team have about building the ecosystem and are rolling it.

Brian Armstrong

Yes. Well, I think we are kind of living in this golden edge. People are going to look back on this time I think as this incredible moment to create companies in this new way and products and services. And so, we just want to help that happen and participate in it and it’s – in a high growth environment, it’s much less about like competition with other crypto companies. That’s one of the great things about the crypto space.

Actually I’d say, people are all very collaborative is my experience and even technically, we are both competitors or something, I mean, we feel like this is the early innings. This is like the year 2000 or something with the internet and it’s like, how we 100 x this whole market. That’s what we all kind of care about and it’s less about who is fighting with who.

So, if we can do that through Coinbase Ventures, that’s great. We are also trying to help other startup ecosystem with crypto evolve with things like Coinbase Cloud. So this is kind of like our AWS for crypto we are trying to externalize some of the services that we have had to build, the lot of hard engineering you’ve gone into and how we store crypto and integrate all the blockchains and monitor transactions for A&L purposes and do trading and staking and all that.

And so, if we can externalize all those services, hopefully we can help not only a thousand startups blossom by using those and having to not recreate it. But maybe even traditional financial players can integrate some of that stuff. Because, we want everybody in the world integrate with crypto.

Fred Wilson

How do you think about custody and self-custody? When we first invested in Coinbase, one of the first conversations you and I had was about cold storage and securing the bitcoin that our customers had with us. And I really feel like, you and your engineering team built the best first gen custody system in the cloud. But I’ve also heard you say that you think long-term the answer is more self-custody, which is another example of you saying that, what we start to hear, but the world is going here and we got to go with it. So, I think, I’d love to hear how you think about that?

Brian Armstrong

Yes. So, you are right. The early on people were all worried about how do you store crypto. And on people were losing it accidentally, there was same as things like Mt. Gox where some exchanges got hacked and funds were lost. And so, that was one of the key things we built early on and that Gen 1 storage got off, off the ground.

But I think we are on Gen 4 now – that system. So execute is getting better and better and I think we are storing $255 billion of crypto now.

Fred Wilson

It’s something like 10% of all crypto in the world is stored at Coinbase.

Brian Armstrong

Yes. Yes, little over 10% now. So, that’s a great indication of trust that people have in centralized custody, especially for our institutional customers, by the way. Most of them today seem to really want to have someone that could work off like custodian so they could store it with us. Now there has been this really – the segment has always been there, but I think it’s going to keep growing over time.

It’s largely retail. But it’s the self-custodial preference that people have, which is, hey, I want to store my own crypto. And there is some nice properties of that is not just – I make sure it’s never going to be seeds or something like that. They also – you can kind of do more stuff with it, right, because, if you make a wallet that is self-custodial, if you are not storing customer funds you are regulated more like a software company, not as a financial service business.

And so, a lot of the most interesting stuff people are doing with DeFi and NFT a lot of this is being done through self-custodial wallets. So, Coinbase has a self-custodial wallet, it’s called Coinbase wallet, maybe the name is confusing, but – and people basically often will come in and buy some crypto on Coinbase and then they’ll transfer it to Coinbase wallet or one of the many self-custodial wallets out there.

And it’s great because we are seeing much more used cases evolve there. It’s also, by the way, the self-custodial wallets are really getting a lot of traction in emerging market, which is something I was really excited to see, because part of the whole mission for Coinbase and the reason I got excited about it is we want to increase economic freedom in the world.

And we can do that in developed countries like the United States, and the UK and Japan. But there is a whole bunch of places in the world where people have this like terrible real paint point around high inflation of the currency or they just can’t get a loan or the money can be stolen from them. And in the emerging markets, we are seeing people now with their smartphones have good financial infrastructure for the first time, which is this great leveling of the playing field.

And so, a lot of those are happening with self-custodial wallets. So I think, you are basically going to see both of those grow over time. I think self-custodial could be even more important long-term because that’s – it’s this idea of people being self-sovereign or something like that. And just to give one more analogy, I think, ten years ago, people really didn’t care that much about private messaging.

And then, Whatsapp came on the scene and they have encrypted and Signal came on the scene and at first, this was kind of a niche thing, like people in tech were using it, but now it’s like it’s funny when I go to DC, like everyone is using Signal. And the Fortune 500 like C suites are all being run on Signal. It’s like people value privacy now.

And so, I think that this could happen in crypto too. It’s like more and more people are going to want like privacy of their money and their transactions. It’s some of the most private stuff in their life.

Fred Wilson

I don’t think it’s an accident that the bitcoin whitepaper was written in the wake of the financial crisis. We are sitting in a building that was built by a big investment bank that doesn’t exist anymore, Bear Stearns and I think the idea that right now, my funds are at a bank and that bank can loan out my money to somebody in a bad loan and then, all of a sudden, I have to worry about what my bank is solvent.

And I think, one of the core beliefs in cryptos did start with bitcoin and then we called it crypto, now Web3, is that – these are my assets, right. I will decide if to get lent out. I will decide how to get lent out and DeFi and self-custody is starting – you are starting to see that where people are taking their Ethereum and they are putting it in a lending contract or they are putting it in a staking contract.

They are making that determination, right. Not some bank making it for them. So, I agree with you that, a lot of what’s going on in self-custody is important. But I think, there – it would still be better if some of the security and safety and ease that exists in the custodial world could get extended to self-custody and I think maybe we could build some of that stuff.

Because we have already built that for our custodial side, right?

Brian Armstrong

You are right, I mean, it’s funny you bring this up like in this building that this conference, I don’t if we are allowed to say that, but you are right. It never really quite made sense to me that you keep your money at the bank, but there I really don’t like keep it there for you. They can like, lend it out without your permission and expansion in the money supply and it’s sort of this like interesting historical way that we got here.

And now as a result of that, of course, you need so much regulation around banks because there can be a run on the bank and so there is capital requirements. What if we just kind of reset the table here and think about from fresh principles, what would be the right system, and I think, it’s probably closer to what you are saying.

It’s like if you want me to store the money for you then you could store the money, but you can’t lend it out without my permission. I’ll opt into that as you can pay me a yield on it. So, I think that’s kind of how the crypto economy is getting built, which from fresh principle. People are rethinking this stuff from the ground up and yes, I think it’s a good thing.

Fred Wilson

Right. All right. So, you mentioned that we are in the retail business where the institutional business and now we are starting to build stuff for developers. Do you see that as three separate lines of business? Is that how you think about those three businesses?

Brian Armstrong

Well, those are really, yes, our three customer segments. And so, we are – again, we are coming back to being a multi-product company. We have different customer segments. We have leaders of these different areas. So I am really proud that we’ve gotten the company to a place where we can actually walk in shoe gum. We can build many things at the same time.

We have this incredibly high functioning executive team of like, diverse skill sets, but everybody is getting along and there is high trust. And I feel like I’ve really gotten the company to a place where it’s not reliant on me as a bottleneck, right. Early at Coinbase, that was always like we feel like you are kind of fill the gaps and we have enough people and enough structure that it’s like a really high functioning company.

We can do many things with good capital allocation. I was talking to somebody earlier about that book of The Outsiders. I love that book. So, we are getting to that place. And those are our three customer segments. I’ll give you one other framework that we think about in terms of our roadmap. So, we think crypto is kind of going through these three phases of evolution where the first phase is, crypto as a new kind of money.

That’s what bitcoin really was and people was like digital gold and people came into speculate on it. The second phase was about crypto is a new set of financial services. And so we are seeing people create doing borrowing and lending and remittance payments and earning yield and like kind of recreating a lot of aspects of financial services. But doing it in a more decentralized way with crypto.

Now this third pillar, some people are not quite aware this is happening, but it’s really crypto as a new application platform. This is what people are referring to as Web3 and it’s basically saying, hey, actually, almost every type of new tech startup or application being built may have a crypto component. And at first, people like how can that be, not everything needs to have bitcoin and is there something like that.

But what’s happening is, most venture capitalists I think, they are getting people to come into them and pitch them on like, hey I am making this new game, like coming out of the gaming studio or something. And it has a crypto component or I want to make this new social media company and it has a crypto component to it.

I want to make this new identity system, this voting system, the governance system, enough. And so, pretty much it’s kind of like when startups in the 2000, in the early 2000s you had this or a dot com startup means we have like a website, you don’t need to say dot com and you work as like every startup has a website.

And it kind of happened like that with machine learning too. First is that we were machine learning startup, now every – almost every company uses like some kind of machine learning somewhere. And it’s becoming that way for crypto. You don’t need to say – I don’t think you are going to knew who is a crypt startup in few years because, pretty much every new tech start up is going to have some kind of crypto component.

That’s pretty exciting and that’s sort of that like that third pillar. So, crypto is a new form of money. Crypto as a new kind of financial services now it’s crypto as a new application platform. And that’s how could Web3 get in, that’s pretty exciting.

Fred Wilson

And so, if we build the cloud services that support these Web3 applications, developers won’t have to build all that, right, When AWS came out, it was a big unlock for value for founders and entrepreneurs because they didn’t have to worry so much about the infrastructure and they could just build applications and so that’s obviously what you are thinking about in terms of our developer business?

Brian Armstrong

Yes. The developer business is definitely enabling that and then, even in all those applications, people are still going to need their primary financial accounts where they keep all their stuff and that’s what Coinbase here provides. So, I think that’s a great core foundational asset of the crypto economy that will just keep paying dividends and connecting to more things over time.

Fred Wilson

So, we pre-announced an NFT we being Coinbase when I get involved with a company and I get on the board of a company, I always use the word we and kind of work there. So, that is how it is. We pre-announced an NFT platform, maybe two months ago now?

Brian Armstrong

Yes.

Fred Wilson

And slot demand already, right? We’ve got millions of people on the wait list.

Brian Armstrong

Yes. There was lot of demand. NFTs are definitely having a moment right now. It’s pretty exciting. I mean, people are always asking, are we in a bubble? I mean, crypto, there is like peaks of excitement and then, things correct it better whatever but the turn is clear. NFTs are going to be very important. They are here to stay.

It’s not just, I mean art and collectibles is a big thing in itself. But it’s also representing any kind of digital good that provably unique. And so, that could be important in the Metaverse. It’s important for like domain names or E&S names where people have these scare digital resources right. There is even things like people making these new crypto cities and to get like citizenship or voting rights.

You need like to buy the NFTs in there. So, it’s turning into its own really powerful ecosystem. I was here for the – it was at nft.nyc we have in a few weeks ago or maybe a month ago. And the level of excitement was just incredible. It was like a line of people, thousand people around the block like waiting to get a boar ape or whatever that’s brought this whole new category of people into crypto who probably never owned any kind of crypto assets before.

But they are really into the art scene or they are creators or they are video producers or whatever. And they are making games, game characters. So, now, it seems like, this whole another segment of the crypto world has brought more people in. I think we are getting, and there is going to be something like this every six months it seems like in crypto now.

There is just another kind of wave of something new that’s get created. I think we are going to get to a place here where – and we are kind of already are. There is like tens of millions of Americans now who have crypto or using crypto in some way shape or form, I mean, if that gets the 50 million people or 100 million people it’s like, this industry is here to stay and it’s going to be a bigger and bigger piece of global GDP over time.

Fred Wilson

And I think one of the things about NFTs is I think that they may crypto a little bit more mainstream. I think that the idea of owning a bitcoin or own an Ethereum was always a little abstract to a lot of people. I think if you were an investor like me or maybe a trader, the idea of speculating or trading those assets was enough to get some people into crypto.

But I think when you get into culture whether it’s art or fashion or music or whatever, obviously just a much broader group of people can relate to that. And to me that, that’s really what NFTs really unlocked is, they got people who could relate to it as a cultural asset as opposed to a financial asset and then they started to understand some of these aspects of crypto assets that make them so powerful.

Some of these fundamental things that they have and like, oh, okay, I get it. I own this unique image or I own this unique piece of music and I can trade it and there is a marketplace for it. So, I think that’s to me maybe the biggest thing that happened this year in crypto was that a lot of people who were on the sidelines because they couldn’t relate to it, got there because of NFTs.

Brian Armstrong

Couldn’t bring more. Yes.

Fred Wilson

All right. I am going to ask one last question and then, we’ll still have ten minutes left so we can take some questions from the crowd. It’s so important when a founder stays on in a company and could continue to provide that sort of unique thing that founders can provide that sort of instinct about the business and the courage to do things that maybe the executive team might not have. But how do you – you been at it now for ten years, I guess, when was it…

Brian Armstrong

Nine years, yes.

Fred Wilson

How do you stay excited and engaged now that it’s 3,000 people. What are the things that keep you motivated?

Brian Armstrong

Yes. Well, the job definitely changes from be all by myself typing code on my laptop to a 3,000…

Fred Wilson

You coded all anymore?

Brian Armstrong

Not, they won’t even let me in the code base. They – just for me security things that everyone is trying to hack my laptop or whatever. So, I don’t have access to anything. But maybe for fun a little bit on the side. But no serious code. But how does – I mean, the job changes. So your role eventually starts to be almost like more of like almost like a politician or something at scale, which is like a little scary.

I think the thing that I love most is building cool new products with technology. That’s what I love doing. And what’s great is I can still do that at Coinbase. I mean, we – I talked about Project 10%, repeatable innovation. This is coming partially from me, it’s partially, I think it’s a really good business strategy to have like a second, third action, different revenue streams.

But it’s also just fun for me. I like building new things. And so, we have more and more resources. So we can do more of them and we can – I can – I just put a 100 people on this stuff. This is a really cool new area. So, that’s really fun for me. I think also, the way that I add value to the business I think has changed a little bit over time.

So, it’s less about me actually doing any of the day-to-day work and like jumping in, trying to fill gaps. We have such an amazing exec team and layer below them and like – that part, the business is just functioning – is functioning really, really well. So, what is my job, I mean, we are going to have value. I think, one thing I do is, I spend a lot of time going around and collecting information about what’s going in the business.

So I go have – here is a bunch of employees that got like really good performance ratings. I go once with them every two weeks, right, or I just consume information and walk the floors and occasionally, I see something unlike, I started to get kind of answer like, this feels off to me. I wonder if we don’t have the right culture here, we don’t have the right focus, and then, I’ll go make a pinpoint about it. I’ll try to – steer the ship a little bit over or it’s me sank, let’s try something new here.

I want to push the business to actually have a little bit more risk tolerance or something like that. And in some ways that’s what founders can do is they can help push the business to think further ahead. They can help set the culture. They can do contrarian bets, right. You don’t want to be too crazy, I think the best company is they actually have a pairing of like great operators, but a little bit of that founder instinct.

If you have too much founder instinct and you think, you challenge every idea, you can have company to blow up and we’ve all heard of examples of that that are a little bit too founder crazy energy. But if you have something that’s just all the trains are running on time, great operations, you get kind of boring companies doesn’t really build new stuff.

And so, the pairing of that is great and I have to say I have a really great partner with Emilie Choi, who is our President and COO. She is just an amazing operator. I can provide a little bit of that founder energy on product and vision and culture. It’s such a great pairing that I think is just generating enormous value for Coinbase.

So, I feel very lucky to have her and just like an amazing executive team that’s working well.

Fred Wilson

Great. So, let’s take a few questions. We have seven minutes left. So, I don’t know how many that’s going to be. But we’ll get a couple good ones out.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Question inaudible]

Fred Wilson

Yes, the question is, where the next 50 million people who are going to come on to Coinbase or crypto more generally? What’s the innovation is going to make it so that they will come onboard?

Brian Armstrong

Yes. There is a few things I think that could really unlock that next 50 million or hopefully 1 billion people into crypto. I mean, one of them is that the blockchains maybe be more scalable. It’s a little bit like we are living in the internet and everything is dial up. In which dial to broadband it chambering explosion of new ideas.

So I think there is a lot of great work happening on blockchain’s scalability. Another part of it is just emerging markets. The U.S. is a big market. There is a lot of people using crypto in the U.S. but we haven’t really gotten – there is a billion people in India and China and these places that will bring on a huge additional segment.

I also think the other thing is just, we are seeing thousands of these new crypto stalls or crypto start ups being built. It’s kind of – many of those ideas won’t work. But some of them are going to be breakthrough ideas that are – it’s kind of like the internet, right. Like, people don’t really know about how does TCTI team work.

Like technology people some maybe they know, but the average person doesn’t needs to know. They don’t care. They just want to share photos of their family or whatever. So it’s really about the applications of crypto and the good news is we are seeing thousands of startups being built. So if the applications come, the billion people are going to come.

They don’t really actually need to know how the bitcoin protocol or Ethereum protocol works underneath.

Fred Wilson

But I do think that the one thing that’s a little tough today is I want to just NFT, if I want to buy an NFT, I got to aid self-custody wallet. So I go get my client base wallet. Then I got to get some Ethereum in it. So I got to go buy some Ethereum and either in the wallet or buy it somewhere else and put it in the wallet.

And then I got to go somewhere where there is NFTs. I got to connect my wallet to that application and then I can buy the NFT. So, that again is a little bit like dial up. I mean, remember we used to have like dial up and then we could launch our browser and then you know - so, I do think that it’s incumbent upon Coinbase and some of the other big companies in the sector to make some of that.

We use to think about onboarding to crypto was fiat to crypto, but there is also just like the whole wallet integration thing is still kind of comping an idea. I mean, my mom is 90 years old. There is no way she is doing that. And she is posing to Facebook and Instagram, right. So, we made it easy enough for a 90-year old woman to do that, but we haven’t yet made it easy for a 90-year old woman to buy an NFT.

Brian Armstrong

Yes. And that’s part of what we are hoping to do with our Coinbase NFT platform is like. We’ve already got you signed in and your payment method there, and your crypto is there. So let’s just show you all the stuff and with one click you can buy it. And make it a even more social experience. It should be more like Instagram than what people follow in a feed of cool stuff and like eBay as an auction.

Fred Wilson

Right. If I already have a Coinbase account, and I already have Ethereum in it, and I can just buy an NFT right there, it’s a lot more people are going to be able to do that. That’s for sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Brian. Have you ever thought about incentivizing your users who say you feel like you missed up by not doing a token, you have plenty of users, millions obviously and you have not given them the incentive mechanisms that are available in the compound as some of your other platforms out there to really boot strap or get them excited about you in Coinbase puts to any other platforms. Yes, if that gets a missed opportunity and it’s just still a chance to do something like that?

Brian Armstrong

Yes. It’s a great question. So, there is definitely, we’ve seen kind of exchange tokens. They have done very well in other companies. I do think that it would be great to do something like that, but as a company, that’s been into regulation and we are very – we are doing this in the U.S. market, not kind of more internationally. I’d want to – we need to make sure we do it right.

And so, I would love us to have a security token like that, register as a security and trading on in a very regulated way. My worry is that, some of those exchange tokens they are sort of – there is a big question. Are they really securities? Are they – do they have something like a shadow equity component to it? Or are they actually more like utility and rewards.

Everyone is still trying to figure that out and it’s a big unanswered legal question. There is a lot of Paul – talked a bit about this earlier. There is a lot of open questions there. So, I think that’s – we are going to – we would love to do something. If we are going to do it, we are going to do it right and in the legal way which is kind of what Coinbase has done even if it’s harder we are going to do it the right way.

There is other tokens that could be launched that are more like rewards tokens, like loyalty points or airline miles, credit card points and those could be interesting as well and would not be securities.

Fred Wilson

Let me take one more. Any questions over here?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Brian. So you have 10,000 institutional investors and you grew about like a 1,000 in the quarter. What is Coinbase doing to accelerate the growth of the institutional client base? And in addition, what is Coinbase’s strategy in terms of offering DeFi to institutions?

Brian Armstrong

Yes. So our institutional business has been growing really well, which I am really happy about. And one of the things we are doing is we launched a prime broker. So, the initial thing we launched for institutional clients was just purely custody. And everyone was thinking, how do we find a qualified custodian to store crypto assets.

Okay. So, we launched Coinbase Custody. We got that all squared away and it started grow it very, very quickly. But the next thing we did was we launched the Prime brokers. Not only you have the assets in custody, but you could trade them. We are building out our sales team, our client services. So we have people you can call on the phone, do very large trades and orders.

There is we have a smart order router as well. So there is clients who call us up and they want to do a billion plus in trading some asset and they want to do it in a way that has best execution, best pricing doesn’t move the market. We can help do that and fan out those orders to every exchange out there over a period of a week or however long it takes.

And then our institutional clients are also showing us they want to more export from more assets and I think we have about a 100 or so today, but there is going to be hundreds of thousands that we need to eventually support. They want yield generation with staking. We’ve given them opportunities to do things like post-trade settlements and margin and things like that.

So, that’s the set of features that are being built out there and it’s a big investment for us. I am really, really bullish on our institutional business.

Fred Wilson

Well, we have three seconds left. So, Brian, I just want to say that I’ve been an investor. USV is an investor in Coinbase for eight plus years now and obviously, it’s been a very financially rewarding investment, but it’s also been so fun and gratifying to watch you and your team build what I think is a truly a treasure of a business and I just can’t wait to see what you are going to do for the next ten years.

Brian Armstrong

Thank you for taking a bet on us. And I think it’s very early innings. We are going to stay humble and keep building cool stuff. So, thank you very much.

Fred Wilson

Thanks everybody.