Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Management Presents at Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit Conference Call Transcript

Aaron Rakers

Good morning or afternoon everybody. Thanks for joining us. I am Aaron Rakers. I am the IT hardware and semi analyst here at Wells Fargo. I have the pleasure of hosting a fireside discussion with Anshul Sadana, the Chief Operating Officer at Arista.

Before we go into questions, I just want to mention that if any of you want to ask a question, there's a -- ask a question -- button on your screen, or feel free to email me at aaron.rakers@wellsfargo.com. So, with that Anshul, I truly appreciate you taking the time and helping us learn a little bit more about the Arista story. Thank you so much.

Anshul Sadana

Thank you, Aaron. Thanks for having me here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Aaron Rakers

So, I want to start with kind of the -- kind of open-ended question, Arista has done phenomenally well. The company's executing great. What I want to ask is that as you speak with investors, as you've even spoken with some customers, what do you still think is -- are there areas where you say, hey, people just don't quite get it yet. There's underappreciated elements of the risk story. And maybe that'll kind of segue into some other questions, but I want to start there, because it's perform -- like I said, very, very well.

Anshul Sadana

Sure, Aaron. Well, the whole market knows us for data center and campus switching. We do some routing. We do some DCI. It's a lot of comparison on speeds and feeds. That the last two years, I can't count how many times people have talked about 400 dig and who's ahead and someone's bidding a new chip here and there and so on. But what people forget is the sticky part of the solution is EOS the operating system, CloudVision the automation suite. And that is really, really sticky. So, as a result of that, customers love what we are building and they scratch their head and say, why didn't they use the rest of earlier? What could we waiting for? And they rarely -- very, very rarely would ever go back. That stickiness, I think is quite under appreciated.

Aaron Rakers

And you would argue, and I'll touch on enterprise. I'll touch on cloud certainly -- in the discussion. But you would say that stickiness resonates, in any end customer, any vertical that you obviously talk about in your earnings calls and disclose, but that resonates that EOS stickiness, that CloudVision stickiness resonates the entire customer base, or would you say there's areas where, hey, maybe that stickiness is a bit more pronounced and competitively advantage?

Anshul Sadana

I think it actually works across the board, across all of our segments and verticals. Everyone appreciates a good product that just works.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. Talk a little bit about enterprise. I think that's one of -- I would assume still as people -- and I think one of the first questions you oftentimes get on an earnings call is what's going on in cloud and how quickly is cloud deploying 400 gig and so on and so forth. But enterprise seems to be the area that has definitely stood out, this past 12 -- if not 24-plus months. Can you talk about what you're seeing in the enterprise customers? Where and why Arista is winning? And how you you're enabling the ability to sell a broader portfolio of solutions across that enterprise customer?

Anshul Sadana

Yeah. So, Aaron, we have more than 7,500 customers today. We have maybe five to 10 sort of cloud titans. We have some service providers. We have some Tier 2 cloud. But once you remove the risks, you have media entertainment, you have other verticals as well. But if you wants you remove the risk, there's roughly over 6,000 enterprise customers that we have today, which is our largest customer base by count. And this investment has been going on for several years. The -- sort of the feature set and the maturity that the enterprise needed for us to catch up this place, the incumbent they have been using for years, that journey has been on, for at least for the last seven, eight years. But I would say about five years ago, we really started to focus from a go-to-market sales perspective as well, and have kept on expanding that continuously.

So, today enterprise is our fastest growing segment. It has been consistently for last many, many quarters. And we believe that will remain the case even in the future. The cloud is volatile. It is growth cycles and it slowdown and so on, but enterprise is a very steady growth journey.

In addition, the enterprise is especially large enterprise has been underserved. There just wasn't enough competition. There wasn't a better solution. Many companies have come to market can remember the core strength of the world and believe B&Ts [ph] of the world, and many other companies that have tried, but there there's go-to-market was -- hey, we built a bit of widget for now. We may not be better all the time, but it's better buy it's cheaper. Please buy it. You do not win in the enterprise just on price. You have to be compared to one place, but you really need a mature product offering. That's better than what the industry is used to. And this is where I think the CloudVision do come into play. It's a significant automation suite for customers. They have customers who have already come and told us that they have a semi company that runs their fab on the rest of, and they've been doing this now for over a year and their uptime has improved by more than threeX compared to where they used to be in the past. They just don't have too many outages, too many downtime and so on. That has completely changed. They don't have to worry about downtime and in today's market how precious a fab cycle is. And they're thankful that they switch to Arista before this emergency situation came in front of them.

Aaron Rakers

Yeah. And you mentioned it a little bit in the answer to your question, but that build out of feature functionality suite CloudVision and layering on top of that the software richest of Arista's product portfolio. Are there areas should I think about that further open up enterprise opportunities for you in the future, as that continually deepens? Are there other big tranches of like, hey, this is an opportunity that maybe today we can address that, hey, as this portfolio evolves, it opens up additional enterprise customers.

Anshul Sadana

If you look at enterprise in two way large buckets, one is data center, the other is campus. In the -- on the data center front, I think we covered it really well. There's always a next-gen to worry about, every two, three years there's next-gen products, but we have over 50 configurations that we sell all running the same Arista EOS operating system managed for CloudVision neither on-prem or the cloud. Campus, as you know, we entered, just a couple of years ago. And all the time we just keep on expanding that portfolio is where it starts. We do that, I think going from very large enterprise to large enterprise to mid-market. And I think that journey will also continue to go on and we'll keep expanding our portfolio, as well as the go-to-market with channels and sales coverage in the enterprise, especially for campus.

Aaron Rakers

Yeah. Shifting gears to the cloud business, you guys -- I think people have talked about 50% cloud traffic growth per annum, hyperscale CapEx budgets continue to increase. We're seeing Facebook, obviously with a massive CapEx spend into next year. Architectural evolution, AI metaverse, et cetera. How are you thinking about that in the context of -- could we actually see a situation where the cloud opportunity set or the cloud underlying growth drivers are actually accelerating here for rest as we move forward?

Anshul Sadana

I think the best way to look at cloud as cloud is a pheno -- it was, and is phenomenal growth opportunity. Despite its size, there's still a lot of growth ahead. And I asked one of our cloud customers a couple of years ago, all the enterprises are moving to the cloud so are we done building the cloud or this motor built? And their answer was, well, no one really knows, but there's clear growth at least for the next 10, 20 years, and then we'll find out what other workloads can move to the cloud. So it's a phenomenal market to be in.

Cloud growth is often sensationalized by amount of CapEx and how the cloud companies are growing booming with digitalization and so on. But you have to normalize these things, right, before the growth predictions for 2020 to buy meta or the other companies. We have to remember there was this period of slow down. And so you have to normalize these things. If you normalize, I think they're all on steady growth, but it's a volatile sector, so there will be periods of high growth, there will be periods of slow down or even negative growth, but when you normalize all of it, it's just steady growth. And that's what I would expect as well for our business to do.

Aaron Rakers

Is it hard to really maybe wrap our arms yet around, the effect of metaverse and this idea of, a deepening AI narrative? Is it hard to say that, that would accelerate the bandwidth demands of the cloud traffic in the -- opportunity for you guys, is that set far fetched, or do you think that when you hear things like that, you immediately think like, hey, that could be an accelerant to bandwidth or cloud traffic growth?

Anshul Sadana

I don't think it's an easy correlation. You can say that suddenly because the traffic is going to grow 50%, that someone's business will grow 50% like us, because traffic growth of 50% means they only need to go from 100 gig to 200 gig, not even 400 gig. Right? So, we have plenty of technology coming to the market to enable all of this with 400 gig and 800 gig in a couple of years. And this already work going on active, developing work going on in the industry on 1.6 terabytes. I think we just keep up with demands in this industry.

The real question is AI, how big of a use case is this? And will this take over the market completely, or will it simply be an offload? And you still are relying on CPS for most of your work. I think that's [indiscernible], no one knows the final balance of this ecosystem, but we are seeing good growth with AI at a multiple cloud companies. And they're already starting to find success in their businesses, their value-add on why they would use an AI cluster. And that certainly drives a lot more traffic and also drives a lot more demand for uptime in the network that is otherwise being hard for them to achieve.

Aaron Rakers

Right. And I think what was your comments on recent Analyst Day, talking about the cloud tightened demand and mentioning that the cloud titans are moving from build or buy to build and buy strategies. Can you help me appreciate what that means?

Anshul Sadana

Aaron, we went public in 2014 and since then every meeting investors ask us about white boxes and threat that displaced us. And there's a lot of naysayers early on in our journey, but what they don't understand or didn't understand is in the early days, the cloud companies used to do an analysis of build versus buy, and buy maybe more expensive, but maybe you get time to market build allows you to customize. And in most cases, the cloud companies never made a decision to build their own white boxes, purely on costs. They did this because they felt there was no one else available to customize to their needs to add the secret sauce to integrate with their own stack and so on.

Today, the cloud companies have more than one choice. And as we've shown with some of our existing customers, they not only can build their own switches, they also buy from us. In fact, we co-develop to the same spec, the first develop the spec with them. Then both companies designed switches to the same spec and the switches are interchangeable. We made an announcement at OCP with Facebook where the next-generation fabric switches, they call it Minipack2, we call it the 7368, they are essentially the same product the 7388 and can be interchanged. But one comes from Arista. The advantage the cloud companies get is that when they build on their own only, they're actually locked into a single vendor and even worse that vendor happens to be inside their own company. So that's a way different sort of ecosystem where you can't put too much pressure to accelerate time to market. What if there's a bug or a re-spin or a problem you run into your own stack versus buying in the market, but it's an industry standard product and much more broadly available.

So the cloud companies think of this as a dearest number one; number two, as a development partner, and we bring a lot of value to the table. One of the new products we announced recently, the one I mentioned at OCP, is greater than 20% power reduction compared to the standard design that the -- that everyone else in the industry was doing. That's of significant value to these cloud companies. And they love that kind of innovation that comes to market when we co-developed, which otherwise never existed, right? They were working in their silo. We work in our silo, but now both the engineering teams are an extension of each other. We work as one company and you get tremendous value creation out of that. I think this balance of build and buy is here to stay.

Aaron Rakers

Yeah. That's perfect. Very insightful. 400 gig, I would imagine, anytime you sit down with an investor or maybe even customers for that matter 400 gig is you first and foremost at the front of the discussions. With 400 gig materializing, and while I think people seem to under -- still appreciate that a 100 gigs going to be around for quite some time. I think the question comes back to a risk is competitive positioning. Do you think that a risk maintains or maybe even expands their market share presence at 400 gig relative to what you saw at 100 gig or any thoughts around that, market opportunity for rest of that?

Anshul Sadana

I think, there's a lot of data out there floating in the market and people look at market share numbers and so on and there are two ways to look at it. We have our existing customer base and growing. And within that customer base, we're very well-positioned and continuing to maintain and grow our footprint at all speeds, 100 gig, 200 gig and 400 gig. There is especially two companies in the United States that build their own white boxes. And they were actually the first adopters of 400 gig in the United States. So, those two companies have migrated from their own white box to their own white box, but because they're very, very large companies, they dominated the 400 gig market share today.

So, if you just look at those statistics, there's all these headline news that is white boxes are taking over 400 against one, but the reality is the industry is just mediating status quo for those two companies for now, but the rest of the market, as I mentioned, the customers, the risk takers too be doing very well, and we believe we'll continue to grow our position.

Aaron Rakers

Yeah. And I think you've mentioned 300, 400 gig customers, today I think that's 75 a year ago. How do you think about that influxion of 400 gig as far as revenue contributions and to me it's like, this isn't a 2022, it's a 2224, 2025 story, that progression of 400 gig in the model and how we or investors should think about that?

Anshul Sadana

Yeah. The cloud companies -- think of architectures, architectural changes roughly every three years. The enterprises and some of these service provider the customers, financials think of these as every five years or so. But any company that's coming up to a next-gen architecture refresh, they are absolutely considering 400 gig. And many of the enterprise use cases we already seeing, they might still have 25 or 50 gig down, but they're looking at 400 gig up to the spine. If they have a DCI connection, they're trying to upgrade those to 400 as well to remove any choke points. And you can see today's compute and GPU technology, they are able to push out a lot more iOS. So that journey is already happening and you're correct. This will keep on happening at least through 2025 before the customers wake up and say, it's time for 800 gig.

Aaron Rakers

Right. And those architectural transitions, I mean, definitely -- and I think I've asked judiciary [ph] this on conference calls in the past, thinking about server CPU cycles, that's kind of the leading edge, right? It's I think we get a little bit too tied up in CapEx numbers and stuff like that. But thinking about server cycle as a leading indicator, the Arista business, at least in the cloud guys is, is pulled behind that. Is that a fair assessment, like one or two quarters after we start to see those CPU cycles materialize that we start to see that leaf spine infrastructure investments start to move after, is that fair?

Anshul Sadana

Depends on the customer. So some customers do their DCI upgrades or installs independent of compute cycles. Some of them tied to compute cycles, but filling out of the racks instead of data center is always tied to adding more compute to that building.

Aaron Rakers

You're the COO, I think -- I have to ask you about the operational attributes of the supply chain right now. Right? So, Arista's purchase commitments as we've been recording have been up traumatically like you and others over the past year, I think 2.1 -- over 2.1 billion exiting this last quarter. Just give us the current thoughts and the lay of the land of how risk is seeing the supply chain. Any thoughts on when you might see some normalization on that front, and just what you're doing to execute through that.

Anshul Sadana

Yeah. Aaron, there is tremendous opportunity for us to grow and it comes down -- a lot of people have asked in the past, what is your most -- what's the biggest risk to your business? And it rarely is in a situation like this, a direct threat from a competitor, it's actually our own execution and we have to execute, but if we miss execute, we miss out on a large customer base. So, we don't want to be that company that misses out. We want to capitalize on this growth opportunity.

We are in a good product cycle, lots of next-gen technology. And then I know we spent a lot in talking about the hardware, but there's a lot of goodness in EOS with EVPN, with VXLAN, but segmentation -- segment routing for DCI and backbone connectivity. There's a lot of innovation going on CloudVision and campus as well. So when you put all of that together, we have enough cash on hand. And a lot of people try to put together what can we do with it and so on. But one of the best uses is to buy the inventory. We know we're going to need. And lead times for many of the silicon components are at 52 weeks. Some of the smaller ICs are running out -- even today at about 72 to 76-week lead times.

So, if you're confident your business is going to grow, the best thing to do is to make those purchase commitments and get the supply. And in the worst case, we'll have some inventory that we'll use up over time, because this is largely for next-gen products that have a long life ahead of them. And the best case, we'll just use the components as soon as they show up. So, our philosophy is this is the right time to invest in this area and keep on investing. And until lead times truly recover and we can build some basic buffer of components and the right critical resources, we should just stay on for this. And which is why the purchase commitments is sort of an end function of sort of 52 to 76-week lead times. And as I mentioned, we're not trying to be hand to mouth. I think the whole just-in-time focus for the industry is what got many companies in trouble. And this is not the time to sit back. I think there's a time to invest and that will continue to do that.

Aaron Rakers

Your best view on normalization, if you have one right now.

Anshul Sadana

So, my guest will be good for the next seven days because things will change after that. But if you look at the Asian countries, places like Vietnam, they're still in a severe COVID wave with lots of shutdowns and impacts going on even today. At some point, we have to get through that, whether it's through vaccination or mass community, one way or the other, the world will start to recover it. But the Asian supply chain is critical for the whole world to recover in this in infrastructure space. Then there's the fab capacity for silicon.

The indications we are getting is, labor demand, labor shortages, and just raw material, all of that is tied to countries lockdowns and restrictions. Once they are gone, it will take about six months or so. So, my guess is maybe late 2022, things have recovered in that space. But again, it's a guess if things don't go, it keeps on growing with the new variants and then things get start.

Aaron Rakers

Right. And at the same time, when you're asking whether it be enterprise customers or cloud customers, your visibility in the business has changed. I think, past you guys have talked about one or two quarters of some level of visibility. Now you're talking about, not to put words in your mouth, a year's worth of visibility. I mean, is that as something structurally we expect to kind of continue well into -- it sounds like 2022 at this point, is that fair?

Anshul Sadana

I think, it's a function of lead time. Most of the big silicon items are at 52-week lead times. So, as a result of that, customers have no choice. If they don't want us to guess for them, they want to plan better than we all look at 52 weeks for the demand. Maybe even beyond that, sometimes just as a rough directional forecast. But once lead times come down, customers are anxious to actually reduce that future planning because it's taken a lot of cycles for them and it's guesswork, but cloud companies are not going to be that perfect at predicting the future 12 months out either.

So, I think once the industry gets an opportunity, people want to go back to the pre-COVID normal, which was one to two quarters for the cloud, maybe one quarter for the enterprise. On the silicon lead times, by the way, the recovery might be in late or sort of mid 2023, early to mid 2023. And as a result of that people are keeping an eye out for that. I think once you see silicon lead times come down, then commodity items, that's when customers will reduce their forecasting as well.

Aaron Rakers

Yeah. I'm going to kind of fire through a couple of other quick questions in a few minutes. We've got left. I get the question a lot from investors around Cisco Silicon One, I'd just love to hear -- I know we probably should have touched on this in the cloud in some of the prior discussion, but how are you seeing that competitively in the market, if at all?

Anshul Sadana

So, look, customers have looked for an alternative. They love our stuff. They love our execution. They love the products. We have very good synergy with their teams. And at the same time, customers would like to have a backup option as well, just in case. So, as a result of that, they've settled on Silicon One in some cases, in some cases, they look for other alternatives and that's okay with us. Some -- little bit of competition is good, but the growth opportunity is so tremendous ahead of us, I think the time is so large that we can just start to grow despite all of this. In the end, the partnership we have with our silicon suppliers is great as well. The Broadcom execution has been stellar. And largely you'll see today is the Silicon One is trying to just copy what Broadcom is doing, but that doesn't let you get ahead like we are still healthy with our customers and our clients [ph].

Aaron Rakers

Very good. NetDL, it was announced that the recent Analysts Day, it definitely seems to be an important pivot point for EOS and just the strategy going. Can you kind of in a real quick way touch on the key points or, how we should be thinking about the importance of NetDL from an evolution of derisk the story here is we look forward?

Anshul Sadana

And there are lots of metrics our customers track. Do you know what's the most important metric or network engineer cares about? It's called meantime to innocence, because if something is not working, they spend time proving that it's not the network, it's not their part of the network, it's something else.

Aaron Rakers

Right.

Anshul Sadana

And it takes a lot of time. Enterprises -- large enterprises end up spending about five to six hours to get to that point once an incident has been reported. How do you help the network community get ahead? Compute has done this. Applications have done this. So networking what's been missing is all of this data in real time at the right place to correlate, to analyze, to get to the right conclusions and NetDL is the framework that lets us do that. There's an element inside every switch. It's part of U.S. That's an element of streaming. There's an element of a data lake that you -- and then put the analytics on and it becomes a platform to provide a lot more richness to the network than has ever existed before.

I don't think they heard us say that AI is happening and networking today, but I think it can in the future, but in order to get there, you have to enable all of these step functions and platforms before you can build real artificial intelligence.

Aaron Rakers

Just -- maybe it's not the right way to ask the question, but when does NetDL proliferate across the product portfolio for Arista? And should I not think of that as an opportunity for Arista to extend opportunities of other adjacent monetization, be it up the software stack and other areas for the company? Or am I thinking about it incorrectly?

Anshul Sadana

No. You are thinking about it correctly. But NetDL, as I mentioned a platform, you're essentially taking a turn in the middle of the night and your headlights can only see that far out, but when you have the right platform, there will be tremendous opportunities in the future to build on top of this. And whether it's in adjacent markets, even existing markets, we'll get there. But first we have to enable this ecosystem. And then you build all of the applications on top, including for some of our ecosystem partners.

Aaron Rakers

Yeah. And as far as the effect on the product portfolio or when we think about that having an impact on -- be a customer demand or just across Arista strategy.

Anshul Sadana

And you'll start seeing some of this next year -- already integration with the product and more stickiness with EOS itself. And then we'll build the analytics on top.

Aaron Rakers

Yeah. Okay. And the final three minutes I've got left, I'd love to ask you about the campus switching opportunity. You've talked about 400 million in 2022 is kind of the new target. Just, help us understand simplistically, how is campus actually expanding the enterprise opportunity? Like, is campus pulling in leaf spine opportunities? Is it the reverse, or how has that evolved for the companies? We start to think about this next target you've laid out.

Anshul Sadana

Yeah. Aaron, in our first year off campus sales, especially with WiFi ants switches combined, we've seen many new customers just come to Arista and spoken at many CIOs there and their response was, I ask them, hey, what happened? What changed in your mind that you're not ready to talk to us? You weren't ready to take our call a few years ago. And what happens is, if there are small to mid enterprise, then their data center footprint wasn't large enough for us to be a strategic vendor to them, but campus was and us entering campus opens the door for both parts of the discussion. And now they believe we are truly strategic that they can take us on as a key partnership and grow that relationship.

Now, today we're also growing with our existing customers. So, it took some time. Existing data center customers, it took some time and now they're qualifying us in campus and deploying and they're growing with that too. And as you know, these are very, very large financials, very large enterprises. I think that will keep the momentum going on both new logos as well as the existing customer base in campus.

Aaron Rakers

And is there any quantification or any kind of qualitative comments you can say about for those smaller data center footprint customers that brought you in as a campus supplier? Any evidence of if it's 12 months later or what have you when they go into that next data center upgrade that it's the opportunity to take a risk holistically across campus and data center at that point.

Anshul Sadana

This is too many other variables that don't get captured when you're trying to run a regression analysis on these types of numbers. But subjectively, I would say, in general, customers are very happy. They're happy with the quality of the product. They're happy with the quality of the overall education of the company. They're very happy with the automation. They get the CloudVision that itself opens up the door, and then it it's a fact dependent -- dependency on when is the next upgrade of the data centers, then you build out, is there a new expansion opportunity? The more that opens up we get to play for that.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. Well, I think we're pretty much at the time. Anshul, as always, I appreciate you letting us hear more about the Arista story. Thank you so much.

Anshul Sadana

Great. Thank you so much.

Aaron Rakers

Thank you.