Granite REIT (NYSE:GRP.U) is a Canadian-based REIT with a focus on the industrial, warehouse, and logistical properties in North America and Europe. Granite REIT owns a total of 119 properties with 83 properties in North America and 36 in Europe.

Granite REIT has increased its portfolio GLA (gross leasable area by SF) size by more than 35% grown in the last two years. This growth is likely to continue. Although its stock price may look expensive, it remains one of the cheaper industrial REITs in the real estate space.

Granite REIT and its Magna Roots

Granite REIT was initially part of Magna International (MGA), a manufacturing company for the automotive industry. At the time it owned racing assets and was a lender to Magna Entertainment Corporation. After a restructuring, Granite REIT became more focused on industrial properties, and Magna continued to be Granite REIT's largest tenant.

In Q3-2021, Magna contributes a huge piece to Granite REIT's bottom line:

(Source: Granite REIT's Q3-2021)

Nowadays, Granite REIT is trying to diversify away from its Magna International. Magna International brings in cash flow stability but it leaves Granite REIT overly exposed to just one tenant. While Magna International makes up 31% of total revenue, the second-largest tenant is Amazon and brings in only 5.5% of the total annualized revenue:

(Source: Granite REIT's Q3-2021)

This is a big risk factor for Granite REIT.

Granite REIT: Growth Spurt

3 years ago, Kevan Gorrie (former CEO of Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust) was hired to lead Granite REIT. Under his tenure, the pace of acquisitions accelerated with over 40 properties (worth more than $2.4 billion) were acquired:

(Source: Granite REIT 2018, 2019, 2020 and Q3-2021 Financial Reports)

The pandemic didn't hold the company back. Its acquisition accelerated in the past 2 years. This shows how highly desirable industrial assets are across the globe.

To compare when Kevan Gorrie first became CEO to today, Granite REIT's finances have improved:

(Source: Granite REIT's Q3-2021 and 2018 Annual)

AFFO earnings grew by over 20%, and dividends grew by over 58% in this period.

What is worth noting is the average debt cost has fallen from 2.17% to 1.81% and the in-going yields have steadily dropped from 5.50% to 4.60% today. What this shows is assets are becoming increasingly expensive. Although interest rates have fallen making debt cheap to borrow against, it is becoming increasingly hard to find high cash flowing assets.

At the end of 2017, Granite REITs exposure to Maga International was quite substantial. Magna's rent as a share of Granite REIT's total revenue in 2017 was 71%. Today's it is in the low 30%. This demonstrates Granite REIT's efforts to diversify away from the risk exposure to Magna International.

Its PE Ratio trades below its competition

Granite REIT has done very well in the past year. Its stock price has risen by over 29%:

On a comparative basis with other industrial REITs in North America, Granite REIT still trades at a cheaper price point. In looking at its price to earnings ratio and the dividend yield, Granite REIT has one of the highest dividend yields (at 3.96%) while also offering one of the cheaper price to earnings ratio (at 25.24x) others:

Conclusion: Bullish on Granite REIT

There is a lot to like about Granite REIT. Industrial assets are becoming harder to find in North America. The popularity of E-Commerce and the demand for warehousing and logistical infrastructure are going to keep demand high and the supply low for a while.

Granite REIT's presence in Europe is a good diversification play for investors looking for income outside of North America.

Granite REIT has been increasing its dividends every year while maintaining a healthy payout ratio of 80% on average. This shows the company can grow its portfolio without sacrificing dividend growth.

Granite REIT checks all the boxes in being a good stock to invest in, but the stock market is a different matter. In the past 2 years, the stock price has grown faster than the pace of its dividend growth. 3 years ago, the stock price was low enough that investors can invest in the company and earn dividend yields of 5% to 6%. Investors who are focused on the dividend income should probably look elsewhere. The company has good growth prospects and I suspect the investors who purchased stocks here in the past 12 months are in it for the capital appreciation.

Overall, I like the growth thesis here and management's ability to mitigate risk (by reducing its exposure to Magna International).

I'm bullish on Granite REIT.