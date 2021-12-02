zorazhuang/iStock via Getty Images

It's not just Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) left in the cold; many other high-yield opportunities have been out of favor throughout the bull market and the COVID recovery. It's quite perplexing as there aren't many viable options for utilizing cash to generate passive income outside of the market. The best CD rate for a 2-year CD, according to BankTruth is 0.70% APY, and on a 5-year CD, you're given a whopping 1% APY. The U.S 10 Year Treasury isn't much better as the yield is currently 1.43%. The highest yield I could find for a savings account on Nerd Wallet was 1% APY, with many of the higher interest savings accounts generating a 0.4 - 0.5% yield.

Energy stocks offer larger than average yields but haven't been great investments over the past several years. From the end of 2016 to the COVID drop in early 2020, EPD traded between $25-$30. The price action wasn't exciting as many big tech companies were generating large amounts of capital appreciation for their shareholders but being a predictable investment generating high yields appealed to income investors. Many energy companies, including EPD, haven't recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and each of EPD's attempts to get back into its previous trading range has been stopped dead in its tracks. Since my last article prior to Q3 earnings on 10/22/21, EPD has fallen -12.21% from $24.49 to $21.50. Over the past week, the markets have reacted to the uncertainty from the new variant, and we have been enduring some large drops. EPD is now yielding more than 8% and has been the gold standard for returning capital to its investors within the space. EPD may not operate in an exciting space, but their infrastructure is necessary, and the Q3 numbers were promising. I think EPD is very undervalued and is one of the best ideas for income generation.

Enterprise Products Partners delivered strong Q3 2021 earnings

Sometimes good companies who deliver on the consensus estimates get punished. EPD delivered a beat of $0.02 on EPS as they generated $0.53 of EPS in Q3. EPD also knocked revenue estimates out of the park as their $10.83 billion in revenue was a beat of $2.32 billion and represented an increase of 54.9% YoY. It's hard to find aspects of the reported Q3 numbers to criticize. EPD delivered $1.2 billion of net income attributable to its unitholders in Q3 2021. One of the most important aspects in any of EPD's reports is the cash from operations on the cash flow statement, which EPD refers to as cash flow from operations (CFFO). This metric is very important because from here, their CAPEX and distributions are funded. EPD generated 2.37 billion in Q3 of CFFO, which was the most in any quarter in the past two years. This was an increase of $1.27 billion (115.91%) YoY and $727.8 million (44.31%) from Q3 2019. Its crystal clear that EPD's CAPEX investments have been paying off as EPD has generated $6.39 billion in CFFO in the first 9 months of 2021 compared to $4.83 billion in the first 9 months of 2019 for an increase of $1.56 billion or 32.35%.

At the beginning of the year, many commented that MLPs had an anomaly in Q1 due to the winter surge. EPD is proving that it can generate billions in cash regardless of the external factors as more CFFO was generated in Q3 than in Q1. In Q3, EPD generated $1.6 billion in Distributable Cash Flow (DCF), which provided a 1.6x coverage ratio from its declared distributions. EPD retained $624 million of DCF in Q3 and $2.6 billion of DCF in the Trailing Twelve Months (TTM). EPD is in a solid cash-generating position as 51% of its CFFO was utilized for its distributions and unit buybacks in the TTM.

Another important aspect to look at is EPD's Free Cash Flow (FCF). This is the remaining CFFO after CAPEX and is used to reinvest in the company, pay down debt, pay distributions, buy back shares, and make acquisitions. In the TTM, EPD has generated $5.57 billion in FCF, providing EPD with options. EPD declared a quarterly $0.45 per unit distribution, which was paid on 11/12/21, representing a 1.1% increase from 2020. EPD's strong CFFO and FCF position allowed them to repurchase approximately $75 million or 3.4 million EPD common units. EPD also purchased $36 million or approximately 1.6 million EPD common units in the open market during the third quarter through EPD's distribution reinvestment plan and employee unit purchase plan.

On the Q3 conference call, Randy Fowler, EPD's Co-CEO, reiterated that EPD's first priority is supporting and growing distributions to investors. The second is to support investments that will complement and grow their infrastructure. EPD's focus on investments is to grow the partnership's cash flow per unit by achieving rates of return in excess of the cost of capital. EPD is planning on announcing its distribution growth guidance for 2022 in January, and they made it a point to state in the Q&A segment that 2021 marked EPD's 23rd consecutive year of distribution growth and that their practice is to return capital to investors through distributions and buybacks.

What's crazy is that the market continues to punish EPD, yet it's growing while increasing the distribution and buying back shares. 2020 was an anomaly as revenue decreased by 17.05%, or $5.59 billion compared to 2019. If you take 2020 out of the equation, EPD would have grown its cash from operations sequentially YoY every year since 2016. EPD has increased its annual revenue by $13.49 billion (58.46%) and its cash from operations by $3.92 billion (96.4%) in the past five years. EPD is trading at 11.73 P/E, has revenue, net income, CFFO, and FCF growth over the past five years, and does a great job of generating a return on its invested capital as it averages 9.3% over the past five years. EPD may be out of favor, but its strong financials and enticing valuation are indicating this is a buy.

EPD's asset base continues to benefit from the global economic recovery

In Q3, EPD's liquids pipelines have recovered to near pre-pandemic levels at 6.3 million barrels per day. Their natural gas pipeline segment transported a record 14.6 TBtus/d for the third quarter of 2021. The crude pipeline transportation volumes were 10.1 million barrels a day for the quarter. NGL fractionation volumes remained supported at 1.3 million barrels a day. EPD also handled 1.5 million barrels a day at their marine terminals.

These volume levels may not be as exciting as which company will generate revenues from the Metaverse, but they are critical to life as we know it. Without companies like EPD moving an array of fossil fuels throughout our country, life would be extremely different. EPD's intricate system allows them to generate revenue throughout almost every aspect of the midstream sector. EPD is the world's largest exporter of LPG and is expanding its LNG throughput to increase its export capacity of over 1Bcf/d to fulfill the demand.

EPD completed roughly $480 million in organic growth projects since the end of Q2 2021. EPD has an additional $2.9 billion of capital projects under construction. The Gillis Lateral and Acadian Haynesville expansion will be brought into service in Q4 2021. The Gillis Lateral will help expand LNG throughput to EPDs export facilities. Also, in Q4, we will see the Permian Gathering and Residue Lines be brought online. On the petrochemical and refined products side, the Ethylene Export Terminal, Storage, and pipelines will be completed and all in service at the end of 2021. EPD also has additional projects, including the PDH 2 Facility coming online in 2022+.

These investments should continue to increase EPD's cash from operations over the years which presents a further value opportunity. The EIA is projecting that the global use of energy will increase by close to 50% by 2050 as it will be driven by non-OECD economic growth and a growing population. Recently the global population exceeded 7.9 billion people and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2057. Over the next 3.5 decades, there will be an additional 2.1 billion people on the planet as the global population will increase by 26.58%. Today in the United States, renewables account for 12% of the domestic energy mix based on the primary energy by consumption. On a global scale, the EIA projected renewables to reach roughly 25% of the entire global energy mix by 2050.

EPD's capital allocation is second to none in the midstream industry

In 1998 EPD paid a quarterly distribution of $0.08 per share. Over the past 23 years, this has increased by 463% to $0.45 per share quarterly. EPD has returned over $40 billion to its investors through buybacks and distributions. Over the past two decades, EPD has maintained a powerful DCF coverage ratio, allowing them to continuously invest in its asset base to generate additional future CFFO. Not many companies can say they have provided shareholders with 23 consecutive years of distribution growth, and their main focus is maintaining and growing the distribution.

Several similar companies to EPD offer enticing yields for income investors, but EPD's track record sets them apart. EPD is one of the most solid 8.3% yields I have seen in the market, and this management team continues to look toward the future. If you believe that renewables won't replace fossil fuels anytime soon, then these prices make EPD an interesting opportunity to start a position or dollar cost average. It's safe to speculate that management is going to announce another distribution increase as they are now just 2 years away from becoming a Dividend Aristocrat. As the population and demand for energy increase, I believe EPD will generate additional CFFO when their projects under construction come online, allowing them to continue future distribution increases and buybacks.

Conclusion

I am very bullish on EPD at the sub $22 level. This company has grown its revenue, CFFO, and FCF over the years increased its distributions for 23 consecutive years, and is buying back shares. Management is aligned with unitholders and is committed to creating value and returning capital. I think the market is wrong on many energy companies because they are not the shiny new toy or because people are under a delusion that renewables will replace fossil fuels in the next two decades. If you read the EIA and IEA reports, fossil fuels will continue to be a major portion of the global energy mix decades into the future. EPD's forward yield now exceeds 8%, and the company is too cheap.

