This week’s Alpha Trader podcast features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher talking EVs with Pieter Taselaar, founding partner and portfolio manager of Lucerne Capital Management. He’s also the CEO of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (EUSG), a SPAC which hopes to soon close on its acquisition of ADS-TEC Energy, a German-based company that manufactures EV charging stations that can charge batteries in minutes without putting strain on a city's electrical grids.

Among the topics covered:

Task and Alpher discuss Fed Chair Jay Powell’s surprising hawkishness on Tuesday morning, which helped send stocks sharply lower. They also dig into Jack Dorsey’s exit from Twitter (TWTR), and what it might mean for the future of that platform.

Not an investor in the EV auto manufacturers, Taselaar instead looks for opportunities in companies providing the critical charging and battery infrastructure for the industry.

Key to his thesis is the need for fast charging, and - in addition to above-mentioned ADS-TEC Energy - Taselaar is a fan of Wolfspeed ( NYSE: WOLF NASDAQ: ASML NASDAQ: EVGO

Nothing goes in a straight line, of course, and WOLF and EVgo have had rough recent runs. The EV revolution, however, is going nowhere, and Taselaar suggests investors consider adding on dips.

