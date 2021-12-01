mysticenergy/E+ via Getty Images

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) has gotten a lot of press in 2021 and has deservingly rallied from being an implied bankruptcy candidate to one that many see as a firm with a bright future. A key driver of sentiment, many investors chasing natural gas spot prices frustratingly found themselves with few producer options to invest that had not hedged away a lot of the near-term upside, and in a twist of fate oil-directed drillers with high gas cuts actually had more torque to higher gas prices in the short term. Completely unhedged and without a dollar of debt, SandRidge Energy seems an easy winner. However, shares have rallied significantly now and steep backwardation in natural gas begs the question: is it too late to get involved?

I'll unpack a few key issues at SandRidge Energy, most of which probably are not new to those familiar with it. I'll also take a look at the carbon sequestration angle, a new carrot on a stick management plopped in front of the market last quarter. From there, we'll round it out with a forward cash model and a clean comparable transaction to value the assets against.

Decline Rates, Forward Production Outlook

SandRidge Energy is an independent oil and gas company focused on exploration and development activities in the Mid-Continent, mostly in Oklahoma but it also owns mineral rights creeping up into Kansas. Everyone ought to be under no illusions that these are not top-tier assets. Combined with a recent bankruptcy and a revolving door in the senior executive suite, the market has been highly uninterested in the firm's prospects in recent years.

The approach now - and one which has resonated with investors - is a pivot to extreme austerity, with only limited capital being put back into the business. SandRidge Energy has not brought a new well online since 2019, and while there is the potential for a 2022 drilling program, scope is likely to be pretty limited. Readers can see the steady decline in production over the years down below (I've excluded the North Park Basin results since they have been sold). While the decline rate looks to be flattening out, 2020 declines were steeper than what would have occurred naturally due to wells that were temporarily plugged due to low prices stemming from the pandemic.

Source: ShaleProfile.com

Over the first half of the year, the company brought back online 49 wells which added 800 boepd on a net basis. Management makes references to gross production in its press releases (frankly because it sounds better in my opinion) but keep in mind that it does not have full ownership share of most of the wells in its systems; 58% participating interest is the average across its business. These were just a fraction of wells taken offline in 2020. During the recent Q3 2021 conference call, SandRidge Energy made reference to 3,000 boepd of cumulative gross production added on the well activation program, but there was no step change in improvement from Q2 to Q3 2021 net production like there was from Q1 to Q2. Take from that what you will (either timing, unexpected accelerating decline, timing, or lower net participation in well activations) but I think it's probably likely that the focus was on reactivation of higher quality, high ownership percentage wells first. According to state regulatory data, the company is now up to 830 wells in production, which is a stone's throw away from the 875 producing wells early in 2020 before pandemic-driven curtailments began. The point here is that the easy, high rate of return economics of well reactivation is largely over at this point, and shifting wells into artificial lift or other well optimization efforts is not going to be enough to offset the 15%-ish decline rates that are coming in 2022 without capital expenditures.

Contextualizing decline is important. In my models near the end of this note, I'm going to assume the company stays in run-off, even though I think they (probably) announce some sort of drilling program dependent on forward strip prices. Just like for everyone else with no active program, long lead times will prevent grabbing the fattest profits early on in production. Quite frankly, SandRidge Energy cut its headcount too deep. It needs to re-hire if it wants to run a drilling program, fresh permits might be necessary, and there is currently a long wait time currently to even get a rig in place with the support staff needed - particularly in a locale like the Mississippi Lime. Any drilling decisions will be based on 2023 and 2024 forward strip prices which, unfortunately, look much different than front month natural gas.

Exploring The Differential Issue

The forward curve is only one aggravation point limiting the economics of drilling; differentials are another. Oil and gas exploration companies have a couple of options when it comes to selling what they produce. They can either sell the product to midstream marketing businesses pretty much immediately after it is pulled out of the ground or they can elect to pay fees to infrastructure owners, retaining ownership of the product as far along the pipeline network as they wish to. For some, that means owning the product until it reaches a small local gathering hub. For others, that means owning all the way until it reaches a major market like Cushing or Henry Hub.

SandRidge Energy sells production nearly immediately. Investors will find no mention of it gathering, processing, and transport ("GP&T") costs like many other companies report because there are none. Instead, the company sells the product at a steep discount to midstream asset owners that bear the costs themselves to get the product to customers themselves. Fully 100% of production is bought by Plains All American (PAA) or Targa Resources (TRGP) marketing arms, or by Sinclair Crude (now part of Holly Energy Partners (HEP)) which likely means much of it eventually ends up in Midwestern refineries.

Source: SandRidge Energy, 2020 Form 10-K

To be clear, there is nothing wrong with selling oil and gas in this way. It's a common-sense approach for smaller E&Ps. Why bother with dealing with maintaining ownership and hiring a sales team when that responsibility can get offloaded to much larger entities with integrated footprints? E&Ps can focus on their core business model - producing oil and gas - rather than dealing with marketing headaches. Importantly though, that is only true if the E&Ps involved protect their interests enough to negotiate fair deals. That really does not seem to be the case at SandRidge Energy, and the company has dealt with extremely low realizations with its natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") production, likely a result of limited choice and somewhat offsetting sweetheart deals on its crude transport.

Source: SandRidge Energy, Q3 2021 Investor Presentation, Slide 13

SandRidge Energy includes this slide in its investor deck, patting itself on the back for improved gas realizations since early 2020. Like anything else, it's easy to portray something as positive or negative; I'll explain the inverse side of this down below and investors can draw their own conclusions.

First though, it's important to understand that hub prices vary all across the United States. Gas price differentials in the Mid-Continent - where SandRidge Energy generates most of its production - have been tightening compared to other major hubs like Henry Hub or Waha. As we've talked about on EIA, there has been a significant drop in production over the past year in the region. E&Ps are prioritizing drilling in more oil-rich areas like the Permian, and rig counts in the Mid-Continent have been slow to recover. Peak to trough, the Mid-Continent saw the greatest decline and one of the slowest recoveries of any basin. Supply inbound from the Rockies region has collapsed as well, with much of that gas being moved to the West Coast states instead. Mid-Continent storage level remains quite weak, and traders foresee a potential for a Winter Storm Uri event in Midwestern markets that would be exacerbated by this inventory situation. This whole setup has actually caused an uptick in northbound deliveries from Texas into the heart of the country. Historically, this just as not happened, with Mid-Continent gas being a steady provider of outbound gas to premium markets along the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

If investors look at the realized, unhedged natural gas prices that SandRidge Energy has been reporting versus the NGPL Mid-Continent benchmark, differentials have stayed the same - not gotten better. In other words, the improvement that SandRidge Energy has been highlighting over the year is more a function of fixed costs and the tightening differentials between Henry Hub and NGPL Mid-Continent - not better operational stewardship or from a renegotiation of the marketing deals.

Source: Author Calculations Using Public Filings.

See the below from the Q2 2021 conference call:

We've seen improvement in realization since last year, we're focused on further improving these realizations by actively working with our largest purchasers. In addition, we believe that as a benchmark increases, sales realization will also improve at the fixed cost components are less impactful subject to change in local market conditions.

Management is saying that there are components of their pricing agreements with infrastructure owners that are fixed, so realizations will get better over time. That's true. Nonetheless, those agreements are not wholly fixed, and I think that's a key problem here. By and large, outside of natural gas liquids ("NGLs") percent of proceeds or keep whole arrangements, nearly all midstream deals are underwritten being fixed fee in nature. The still substantial variable component of its agreements means that SandRidge Energy is sharing a meaningful chunk of pricing upside with its counterparties on these agreements. Cost structure is going up rather than down into a couple of quarters of strong pricing. That's fine - but it's important to keep this in mind when projecting free cash flow.

Third-Party Comps

There has been some hearty debate in the comments section of public Seeking Alpha articles on PDP PV-10 and other methods of oil and gas acreage valuation. While the metric has its flaws (plenty), it has been a cornerstone method of valuation in the oil and gas space for a long time. Not all reserves or acreage are created equal though, and I find that perhaps the best way to approach fair valuations is to look at comparable third-party asset sales.

Source: ShaleExperts.com

SandRidge Energy generates most of its production in what is considered the Mississippi Lime: Alfalfa, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. A recent transaction was announced just a couple of weeks ago in lands located not all that far away. When it comes to the Mid-Continent though, that can make a large difference in quality perception by buyers. The deal in question is located in the STACK, predominantly with its producing acreage in Blaine, Canadian, and Kingfisher counties. The above map should help give some context to the various formations, and this is important as we get into this comp. Despite often similar well production mix, the Mississippi Lime where SandRidge Energy has its holdings is viewed as the weaker play compared to the STACK. Poor well results are far more common in the Mississippi Lime, as are lower top grade well results. Just see the below comparing first two-year production of recent wells drilled in Alfalfa versus Kingfisher:

Source: Author Calculations, Oklahoma Well Filings.

There are other factors that play into the economics of drilling of course, including costs: lease expenses, drilling and completion costs, differences in proppant/completion fluid use, fees to get production to market, all factor in. This kind of stark difference in production profile is very hard to get around, and this dichotomy is something that most producers in the play acknowledge. Most longs should know they are involved in tertiary/lower quality acreage.

SandRidge Energy is not drilling new wells right now, and this makes valuing current production on a flowing barrel basis a very good measure or based on reserves. For the former, Citizen Energy is acquiring 28,000 net acres in the STACK from an undisclosed seller. With 8,000 boepd of current production (58% gas, 24% NGLs, 18% oil), its production profile is very similar to SandRidge Energy mix (55% gas, 32% NGLs, 13% oil). At a price tag of $153mm, Citizen Energy is paying $19,125 per flowing barrel. SandRidge Energy, as of this writing, is being valued at $24,000 per flowing barrel by the market. Well count is roughly the same when adjusted for size, and while there is no disclosure on reserves, I'm going to hazard a guess that the Citizen Energy buy most likely operates with lower breakevens. The offset with SandRidge Energy is the larger acreage footprint, but if it does not go out and explore that acreage, it only makes sense to pay based on a flowing barrel/value of proved developed producing reserves.

On its own, private market comps are not a reason to stay away from public company E&P investing. More often than not, public companies trade at a premium compared to land sales, even when adjusting for quality. But, I make this point to make it clear that the SandRidge Energy setup (as far as payback) is not all that unique.

Forward Cash Model

Source: Author Calculations.

Based on current strip, likely forward decline rates, and realizations, SandRidge Energy has a clear path to decent free cash flow generation. However, this does deplete about three quarters of proved developed reserves through the 2026 timeframe. Perhaps we see more reserves added, but this is a major downfall of SandRidge Energy. There is a lack of inventory here and with no exploration program, there is no way of solving that. At current strip prices, the company exhausts its inventory, generating roughly the same amount of free cash flow as the current enterprise value. PDP PV-10 valuations are a bit better because they do not include corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses, but are not as far removed as a full DCF model is. After all, SandRidge Energy has no interest expense or likely cash taxes because of its net operating loss ("NOLs") bank.

In hindsight, this was a wonderful purchase below the implied PDP valuation, but it's less so now - particularly when considering costs that are not included in the SEC definition of PV-10 for instance like corporate G&A. Higher stock prices seem reliant on tightening of natural gas curve backwardation or strong results out of a fresh exploration and drilling program.

Optionality: Pipeline Conversion

SandRidge Energy owns 1,000 miles of saltwater disposal ("SWD") pipelines as well as associated SWD wells. It's often mentioned by management that they spent roughly $1,000mm to build out this network, and that they believe water handling assets like this provide a cost advantage compared to other drillers in the area. That's no longer the case really, and company flows on its network have collapsed by more than 90% since 2014. The SWD system in and around the Mid-Continent is quite well developed at this point, and there are plenty of competing systems. It's intuitive if you think about it, but if there was not ample capacity SandRidge Energy would have opened up the pipelines to third party business via tie-ins a long time ago for producers on adjoining acreage.

With drilling activity slowing and little third-party optionality, the new pitch for these arguably stranded assets is carbon capture, utilization, and storage ("CCUS"). I get why investors might seem excited about this, particularly given the replacement cost of the system, but there are some things to keep in mind.

The Company is actively exploring Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration potential across its operated asset base. The Company owns and operates an existing infrastructure network of more than 1,000 miles of saltwater pipelines and electrical lines and more than 60 active saltwater injection wells. Along with the University of Oklahoma ("OU"), the Company is evaluating the technical feasibility of utilizing these assets to one day transport and/or sequester CO2 emitted from nearby industrial facilities.

Number one is pipeline construction and size. Most water lines are typically between 5 and 15 inches in diameter. That is a severe limiting factor when talking about the volumes of carbon dioxide that is looking to be moved even given transportation pressures. When most are thinking about pipeline modification to handle greenhouse gas sequestration, the focus is on natural gas because of the larger pipe sizes in general. If it's not at least two feet in diameter, it's probably not going to flow enough volume to handle significant volume.

Another issue is the pressure. Carbon dioxide is transported at pressures of at least 1,500 psi if not more; pipelines that are in place are running at least 2,000 psi. Water pipelines do not see anywhere near that kind of pressure and were not specced to handle it, particularly if they are steel construction and not something like Fiberspar. In either case, substantial modifications would need to be made to gaskets and non-ferrous materials to handle the pressure as well as the corrosive nature of CO2. Significant additional investment would also need to be made in compression equipment (higher pressures mean more compression stations than even natural gas systems) and dehydration units since water and carbon dioxide together quickly degrades nearly anything.

It would be no means cheap to convert these lines even if they are able to handle it. I just don't see the use of SWD gathering and disposal lines as a CCUS play being cost effective versus new construction. Given the larger danger involved in transporting pressurized carbon dioxide versus natural gas, it's also not something that I think regulators are going to be lax about either.

Takeaways

SandRidge Energy has a lot going for it in the near term: being unhedged into the winter months is going to pay off quite well. Some of that will get scalped under their existing sales agreements, but 2022 is still going to be a very strong year. They missed an opportunity to buy back stock though, and it's disappointing to see them build cash that is just not creating value.

I think that's partially due to deciding on corporate direction. They can either buy assets to gain scale or develop more of their underutilized acreage, or they can just distribute it all out and let the company fade into run-off. The former is always more alluring to management, but 2023 and 2024 strip pricing is not quite as economic as far as implied well economics is concerned. The Mississippi Lime has driven many an operator into bankruptcy off poor well results, including SandRidge itself. Until the company proves it has high quality, untapped locations to drill, I think the market valuing this on a discounted cash flow/PDP-10 basis is the right way to play. And, at least at the moment, that is how the stock is being valued. Fair value overall, in my opinion, and I think there are better buys out there.